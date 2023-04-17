What to do in Madison this week: Nelson Institute Earth Day Conference, Hot Tuna and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand courtesy The Tuesday Agency A close-up of Esmé Weijun Wang. Esmé Weijun Wang

Success Redefined: Breaking the Stigma Around Mental Health, Monday, April 17, UW Gordon Dining and Event Center, 7 p.m.: Author Esmé Weijun Wang shared her story of living with schizoaffective disorder and Lyme disease in the acclaimed 2019 book The Collected Schizophrenias. At this WUD Distinguished Lecture Series event, Wang will speak about creating while living with chronic illness, followed by a Q&A and also a book signing (focusing on the 2016 novel The Border of Paradise).

Nelson Institute Earth Day Conference, April 18, Discovery Building; April 19, Zoom: Earth Day has perhaps never felt more precarious. This year's topic for the Nelson Institute's annual conference is “Species on the Move,” examining the effect of climate change across species. Keynotes on April 18 will be from Patrick Gonzalez of the UC-Berkeley Institute for Parks, People, and Biodiversity; Ryan Phelan of Revive & Restore, a wildlife conservation group; and Erica Bower, climate displacement researcher with Human Rights Watch. The conference is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged as seats are limited; more info at earthday.nelson.wisc.edu .

Levon Biss, through April 30, Verona Public Library: Head to the already beautiful Verona Public Library to see “Microsculpture,” amazing insect portraits by photographer Levon Biss, taken of specimens from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History collection. Biss takes multiple high magnification photos of the tiny creatures, merging them to counteract the shallow depth of field that high mag photos have. Each image is actually composed of between 8,000 and 10,000 separate shots. You've never seen the beauty of insects like this before. There is also more insect-related programming for all ages throughout the month; find details at veronapubliclibrary.org/micro .

Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission A close-up of Margaret Rozga. Margaret Rozga,

Angela Trudell Vasquez + Margaret Rozga, Tuesday, April 18, Mystery To Me, 6 p.m.: Angela Trudell Vazquez, Madison’s poet laureate (the first Latina to hold that position), and Wisconsin’s past poet laureate Margaret Rozga will celebrate National Poetry Month by discussing their latest collections. Trudell Vasquez’s My People Redux (2022) is her fourth volume of poetry, and pieces take readers from Madison to Seattle, from Milwaukee to Mexico. Rozga is based in Waukesha, and her fifth volume, Holding My Selves Together: New and Selected Poems (2021), explores everything from fair housing in Milwaukee to the pandemic and politics. Seating is limited , but the event will be livestreamed via Crowdcast ; RSVP is required.

Monica Cliff, Nastia Craig, Todd Siler, through June 2, BioPharmaceutical Technology Center Gallery, Fitchburg: Promega continues its role as promoter of the arts with its spring showcase, “The ArtScience of Innovation.” Appropriately, the theme of the show is the interplay of art and science, featuring works by Todd Siler, Nastia Craig and Monica Cliff. Siler ranges from abstraction to representation; Craig creates mixed media collages and Cliff uses color and representation in her widely varied works. Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

× Expand Barry Berenson The duo Hot Tuna. Hot Tuna (from left): Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen.

Hot Tuna, Tuesday, April 18, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen were chart-toppers as psych rockers with legendary San Francisco band Jefferson Airplane. But the first music they played together as teens, beginning in the 1950s on the East Coast, was folk and blues music. The duo reemerged in the roots music world as Hot Tuna during their Airplane days, mixing a one-of-a-kind take on more traditional music with the energetic approach of rock music...and that fiery approach has never dimmed, whether playing electric or acoustic (the format for their 2023 spring tour dates). Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com .

Danish String Quartet, Tuesday, April 18, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: The Union's Concert Series finishes for the academic year with the Danish String Quartet. On the program: pieces ranging from the 18th century to the 20th century, by Schubert, Haydn, Shostakovich and Britten, along with some traditional and contemporary Danish folk music. The quartet members, longtime friends, "select only music they enjoy playing" and that joy translates to the audience. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu ; the performance will also be available online.

AASP Oral History Project reception, Wednesday, April 19, UW Red Gym-Multicultural Student Center Lounge, 4-6 p.m.: The Asian American Studies Program at UW-Madison is commemorating its 35th anniversary with an oral history project exhibit, installed at the Red Gym's Class of 1973 Gallery through April 30. The reception on April 19 will include a panel discussion by Leslie Bow, Cindy Cheng, Lori Lopez and Timothy Yu, all former program directors, about the program's history and its future. The reception is part of UW's celebration of Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Heritage Month; find more events at students.wisc.edu .

× Expand John Hart Candy Cigarette on stage. Candy Cigarette

Candy Cigarette, Wednesday, April 19, Red Rooster, 6:30 p.m.: In 2019, identical twins Isaac and Lucas Deitz, from Oconomowoc, formed the blues rock band Candy Cigarette. At age 11 the duo wrote, recorded and released their self-titled debut EP. Now 13, the group regularly plays live shows and continues to write new music. Joining Isaac (bass and vocals) and Lucas (guitar and vocals) is 15-year-old Evan Sterken on drums.

Artemisia, April 13-30, Overture Center-Playhouse: The play, commissioned by Forward Theater from much-sought-after American playwright Lauren Gunderson, takes every opportunity to explore themes that Gunderson has visited and revisited in her work, including sexism and violence against women. Artemisia emerges from the facts of the life of Artemisia Gentileschi, a celebrated woman painter from the 17th century whose story has largely been lost. This premiere is part of World Premiere Wisconsin. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, plus 2 p.m., April 22 and 29. Tickets at overture.org .

Madison's Funniest Comic, Wednesdays, through May 3, Comedy on State, 9 p.m.: Everyone knows that April kicks off with the comic's holiday, so what better way to celebrate the funniest month of the year than by finding the funniest person of the year too? (Well, in Madison, anyway.) Madison's Funniest Comic is back yet again to usurp the usual Wednesday open mic for five weeks of premier competition as local stand-ups duke it out for the crown. Following a pair of preliminary rounds, competitors are winnowed to 25 (April 19) and 12 (April 26) before the whole thing wraps up on May 3. Then we'll finally know who can say they're super dang funny for 365 whole days. Tickets at the door only; find more info at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand Emily Azad The Odyssey Project Class of 2023. The Odyssey Project Class of 2023, seen here on a field trip to the Chazen Museum of Art, will become the 20th cohort to graduate from the program.

UW Odyssey Project: Celebrating 20 Years! Thursday, April 20, Chazen Museum of Art, 5-7 p.m.: The humanities have not been faring well in higher education of late, but the UW's Odyssey Project is thriving. Odyssey enables adults with economic barriers to enroll in college classes covering literature, philosophy, history and art, and it has been making a difference for two decades. This basis in liberal education jump-starts skills in written expression and critical thinking and leads students to varied career pathways. This celebration includes speakers, music by Kinfolk, food, and more info about the program. Tickets at uwevents.com/735414 .

SURL, Thursday, April 20, UW Union South-The Sett, 7 p.m.: Korean rock band SURL brings the catchy guitar rock on their debut album, of us, released last October, but they can't be confined to a genre box; past collaborations include a song with K-hip-hop star Jay Park. The quartet's April North American tour is mostly hitting huge cities, but Madison is on the schedule, thanks to WUD Music. Along for the tour is multimedia artist Kaz Moon, another rising star in the indie music world.

Macbeth, April 20-30, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: Chances are you know this one if you weren't skipping English class in high school. Macbeth is Shakespeare's shortest tragedy, and remains gripping for all the reasons The Bard's works still resonate today: he saw us. University Theatre revisits this tale of an amoral power grab, which in this case (spoiler alert) results in adequate punishment. Ahem. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays (no show on April 21) and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu or at the box office one hour prior to performances.

× Expand Scott Feiner Bernie Hein (left) and Kyla Vaughan in "It's All Overboard." Bernie Hein (left) and Kyla Vaughan in "It's All Overboard," Broom Street Theater, 2023.

It's All Overboard, April 14-May 6, Broom Street Theater: The plays just keep on coming. Broom Street Theater's entry into the World Premiere Wisconsin fun is It's All Overboard, a farcical comedy about a cruise ship and a politically mismatched duo of a recent widower and a divorcee who need to join forces to stop an evil plot. It's written by Lisa Sipos, author of Menace to Society: A Mormon in Milwaukee, a previous Broom Street offering. Shows at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Advance tickets available on Eventbrite ; tickets at the door are pay-what-you-can.