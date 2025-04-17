2025 Wisconsin Institute For Creative Writing Fellows Reading, Thursday, April 17, Central Library, 7 p.m.: Each spring, the Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing Fellows take the mic as part of the Wisconsin Book Festival. This year’s fellows are Adams Adeosun, a fiction fellow who is also a poet; Jackie Chalghin, who specializes in fiction and creative nonfiction; Audrey Gradzewicz, poet; Michael Kaplan, another fiction writer who also writes poetry; and Winniebell Xinyu Zong, a poet who has published widely. (Note: Previously announced reader Rickey Fayne is no longer participating.)

× Expand Sarah Carroll No Name String Band playing on a patio. No Name String Band

No Name String Band + The Stop & Listen, Thursday, April 17, Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: This bill marks a first-time pairing of Madison-area bands bringing their own freewheeling interpretations to vintage music styles. Veteran collective the No Name String Band includes players with experience in styles ranging from classical to bluegrass to Brazilian percussion, who can play it straight or get far out. The Stop & Listen is a newer quartet delving into dance tunes, country blues and more, with an unusual blend of instruments including banjo, cello, harmonica, guitar and bass. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Spring Awakening, April 17-27, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: The groundbreaking Frank Wedekind play, originally written in German in 1891, shocked Europe with its themes of teen sexuality, homosexuality, rape, suicide and abortion. This 2006 musical adaptation features an alt-rock score by not-well-remembered singer/songwriter Duncan Sheik. The musical, still set in the 19th century, features plenty of issues worthy of a content warning; even so, the original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu or at the box office one hour prior to performances.

× Expand courtesy Two Crows Theatre Company A person with a conductor's baton surrounded by sheet music. Jennifer Vosters wrote and stars in "Songs Without Words," Two Crows Theatre Company, 2025.

Songs Without Words, April 17-27, Taliesin-Hillside Theatre, Spring Green: Felix Mendelssohn lives on in concert halls — but what about his sister Fanny, also a composer, whose work was silenced by the expectations of her time? Songs Without Words explores the complicated bond between these siblings. APT actor Jennifer Vosters wrote the script and stars as both Fanny and Felix. This last production of the Two Crows Theatre Company’s season will take place at the Hillside Theatre at Taliesin, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at twocrowstheatrecompany.org .

Teralyn Brown, through May 9, Tandem Press; reception May 2, 5-8 p.m.:Teralyn Brown’s intricate, extremely detail-oriented, limited-palette etchings of grasses, foliage, other plants and furniture are mesmerizing. “I find myself lingering on memories and tiny details while I construct my plates,” Brown writes in her artist statement. Her UW-Madison master of fine arts thesis show represents hours of work and should amaze. A reception takes place from 5-8 p.m. on May 2.

× Expand Bob Loewenberg The three members of mmsv. mssv

mssv, Thursday, April 17, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: Power trio mssv is back on the road behind their March album, On And On , a showcase of songs written by guitarist-vocalist Mike Baggetta to debut on stages around the country during the band’s 2023 tour. It’s an eclectic album, swerving from straightforward-sounding pop like the album opening title track to meltdowns like “Super Dumb.” Anchoring Baggetta’s inventive guitar shredding is a legendary rhythm section: bassist Mike Watt (Minutemen) and drummer Stephen Hodges (whose extensive studio work ranges from bluesman James Harman to the indefinable Tom Waits). Opening are a pair of similarly punk-informed Madison supergroups, Hottt Probs and The Mothballs. Tickets at gammaray.bar .

Greg Hewett, Friday, April 18, A Room of One's Own, 6 p.m.: Minneapolis-based poet Greg Hewett’s debut novel, No Names, was inspired by the iconic punk scene of the late 1970s and is billed as a tale of queer desire and haunting loss. Told from multiple viewpoints in varying timelines, the story focuses on Mike (an underground musician from the Me Decade who by 1993 is a washed-up, island-living hermit) and Issac (a lonely teenager who discovers the only album Mike and his band ever recorded and becomes obsessed with it). Hewett ­— whose poetry pervades this compelling narrative — will be joined in conversation by Susanna Daniel, co-founder of the Madison Writers’ Studio.

Bloody Aftermath, April 18-May 3, Broom Street Theater: Playwright Rob Matsushita has never shied away from tackling themes of violence in his plays. But the latest of his offerings produced by Broom Street Theater, Bloody Aftermath, is described as a comedy/drama anthology; the title refers to a fictional horror film franchise which is the touchstone for the play’s segments, which take place over several decades. Hear Matsushita and director Jessica Jane Witham discuss the play on WORT-FM’s 8 O’Clock Buzz from April 14 . Performances at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on May 3) and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on April 26.

Natasha Leggero, April 18-19, Comedy on State, 7 + 9:30 p.m.: Nobody delivers a sly, cutting line quite like Natasha Leggero — and it’s not just the cigarette holder voice or the old-Hollywood polish. Beneath the glamour is a comic with razor instincts and deadpan timing that can flatten a room. Whether she’s riffing on marriage, money, or the absurdities of modern life, Leggero doesn’t miss. You’ve seen her on Another Period, heard her on The Endless Honeymoon Podcast, maybe even caught her in Neighbors — but live, up close, she’s electric. These shows will sell out. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Garaj Mahal, Friday, April 18, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Listeners looking for some serious jamming may want to pencil Garaj Mahal on their calendars (if it’s not already there). Formed in 2000, the group puts an eclectic modern spin on the jazz fusion style of '70s trailblazers such as Weather Report. The current band features founding guitarist Fareed Haque and bassist Kai Eckhardt joined by keyboardist/composer Oz Ezzeldin and drummer Hassan Hurd. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Athletics Players on the field during the UW football team's 2023 spring scrimmage. Players on the field during the UW football team's 2023 spring scrimmage.

Wisconsin Football Spring Showcase, Saturday, April 19, Camp Randall Stadium, 11 a.m.: Get an early look at the 2025 Badgers as the UW football team hosts its annual spring event. The day kicks off with the Kohl’s Kids Combine in the McClain Center, with sports skills activities for ages 12 and under from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Starting at noon, fans can witness a preview of the team's run-first offense from new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, taking on a retooled defense featuring 12 transfers. Following the scrimmage, stick around for photos on the field with players and coaches. Ticket sales support UW’s Military Appreciation Fund.

Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play! through April 20, Madison Youth Arts: Gerald is careful. Piggie is not. But together, they’re best friends — and stars of this charming musical adaptation of Mo Willems’ beloved book series. We Are in a Play! brings Elephant and Piggie to life with catchy songs, silly dancing, and gentle lessons about friendship and being yourself. Children's Theater of Madison keeps it fun and welcoming for everyone, with all performances designed to be sensory-friendly. Perfect for ages 3 and up, and for grownups who still love a good laugh and a big heart. Performances at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Jo Chattman Martin Sexton and guitar on stage. Martin Sexton

Martin Sexton, Saturday, April 19, Bur Oak, 7 + 9:30 p.m.: In late February, out of the blue, The Beatles' Abbey Road nearly returned to the Billboard Top 40 album chart. No special reissue, no anniversary edition. It just appeared. It’s an obvious demonstration of the album’s staying power. So is the playing of it by Martin Sexton, who will perform both sides followed by original material from his 10-album career. Sexton is a master performer whose baritone voice can fly into a falsetto without warning and whose songwriting makes him a favorite of, among others, John Mayer and Dave Matthews. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

James Kennedy, Saturday, April 19, Liquid, 9 p.m.: Before he was packing dance floors, James Kennedy was stirring cocktails and chaos on Vanderpump Rules. Over the years he's become as well known as a DJ mixing dance music bangers as his unapologetic persona. Whether you go for the beats or as a Bravo network fan, expect a night that’s made for the drama. Tickets at liquidmadison.com .

Present Music, Sunday, April 20, Token Creek Concert Barn, DeForest, 4 p.m.: A rare treat for Madison listeners: Present Music, Milwaukee’s leading ensemble for new music, returns with an immersive performance of Huang Ruo’s A Dust in Time. Modeled after the ritual of creating a Tibetan sand mandala, the piece unfolds over 60 minutes, using the cycle of an hour to symbolize the nature of life. This meditative work is an opportunity to reflect on time and spiritual renewal. Tickets at tokencreekchambermusic.org .