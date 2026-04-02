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Liubóv Szwako
Detail from a painting by Liubóv Szwako.
Detail from a painting by Liubóv Szwako; the exhibition 'OUTSIDER' is on display at the Edgewood Gallery from April 2-May 16, 2026.
- Liubóv Szwako, April 2-May 16, Edgewood University: You may know him as Triangulador, the guy who spray paints art on abandoned curbside mattresses. But Liubóv Szwako is a prolific muralist and is about more than just transforming found objects, even though that is a significant part of his practice. An exhibit of new large scale paintings called “OUTSIDER” will fill Edgewood’s roomy gallery space in The Stream. There’s an opening reception 5-7 p.m. on April 2 and an artist talk at noon on April 9.
Karisa Johnson/Slate Blue Studios
Julio Cachiguango and some of his paintings.
Julio Cachiguango and some of his paintings.
- Julio Cachiguango, through April 30, ART House 360, Verona: Ecuadorian artist Julio Cachiguango is the recipient of ART House 360’s first residency; his inaugural exhibit of detailed paintings depicts his Andean heritage as well as scenes from the Madison area. A reception from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on April 2 features music from Wisconsin Mashikuna, Cachiguano’s band, which plays traditional music of the northern Ecuadorian Andes. The artist will also lead two free community painting workshops in April; find details at arthouse360.com.
- Janeane Garofalo, April 2-4, Comedy on State: Remember Janeane Garofalo? She was the "it" female comedian of the '90s, iconic in roles like deadpan roommate in Reality Bites; in the early 2000s she was a well-known political commentator thanks to her Air America Radio show. Things have been more quiet of late, but Garofalo is still at it with the same droll edge. Shows at 7 p.m. April 2-3 and at 7 and 9:30 p.m. April 4; tickets at madisoncomedy.com.
- The Butter and Egg Man, through April 4, Bartell Theatre: If folks know George S. Kaufman’s work these days, it’s probably for the early 20th century comedies The Man Who Came to Dinner and You Can’t Take it With You, written with Moss Hart. The Butter and Egg Man is Kaufman’s only solo play, a comedy (naturally) about a dreamer trying to hit it big on Broadway. Madison Theatre Guild takes on this lesser-known bauble, with final performances at 7:30 p.m. April 2-3 and 2 p.m. April 4. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.
Steve Noll
The cast of the StageQ production of 'Corpus Christi.'
The cast of the StageQ production of 'Corpus Christi.'
- Corpus Christi, through April 4, Bartell Theatre: The play Corpus Christi, written by celebrated American playwright Terrence McNally, reimagines the story of Jesus Christ and his disciples as gay men in modern day Texas. Unsurprisingly, the play has often been subject to protests by the Christian right. StageQ’s production will incorporate themes of the current persecution of the transgender community by political conservatives. Final performances at 7:30 p.m. April 2-3 and 2 p.m. April 4; tickets at bartelltheatre.org.
- Madison Ballet, April 3-5, Madison Youth Arts: In ballet, women are everywhere onstage — but not as often credited for the choreography shaping what audiences see. Madison Ballet flips that script with “ChoreograpHER,” a program built around new and recent works by Nathalia Arja, Ilana Goldman, Stephanie Martinez, Caili Quan and Endalyn Taylor. Presented in the intimate Starlight Theater, the evening includes a world premiere (by Goldman) and other pieces new to Madison, and should offer a range of contemporary ballet styles. Performances at 7 p.m. April 3, 2 and 7 p.m. April 4, and 2 p.m. April 5; tickets at overture.org.
Dave Rempis
Jason Adasiewicz, Dave Rempis and Chris Corsano, from left.
Jason Adasiewicz, Dave Rempis and Chris Corsano, from left.
- Rempis/Adasiewicz/Corsano, Friday, April 3, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: These three improvisational heavyweights first came together for a one-off Chicago date. But the combo of Dave Rempis on saxophone, Jason Adasiewicz on vibes, and Chris Corsano on drums has grown into something more, including their recorded debut, Dial Up, from 2025. They’re hitting Madison for the first time for a concert marking the 500th presentation by BlueStem Jazz. (To hear more about the BlueStem story, visit the WORT-FM archive and listen to the March 31 episode of Fire Worship for an interview of Thomas Ferrella by host JoAnne Pow!ers.) Tickets at eventbrite.com.
- Dirtwire, Friday, April 3, Majestic, 8 p.m.: To say Dirtwire marries old and new is an understatement. The global music duo weaves ancient sounds from around the world with sampled computer beats from today. Their psychedelic repertoire calls for a vast array of instruments and they deliver, ranging from simple jaw harps to West African ngonis to custom made whamola basses. They like to educate as well as entertain and they’re equally at home in a Japanese bluegrass club as in a Brazilian favela as in a former movie theater on King Street in Madison. Rhode Island “kind folk” practitioner Will Evans opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.
DarRen Morris
'Barber Shop' by DarRen Morris.
'Barber Shop' by DarRen Morris.
- Overture Galleries spring exhibitions, through May 24 or 31, Overture Center; reception April 30, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Possibly the best public galleries in town are hallways in the Overture Center, with patrons passing by on all levels of the building and a careful, creative curation always at play. This spring’s exhibits encompass a consideration of space, the language of love, and world landscapes, from artists Katherine Steichen Rosing, Sandra Schoen, Susan Dupor, Valerie Savarie, Gerit Grimm, Matthew Warren Lee, Mack Bo Ross and DarRen Morris. Bonus! Madison’s book-making group, The Bone Folders' Guild, displays its members’ art books in the Playhouse Gallery. A reception takes place from 5-8 p.m. April 30; artists will speak at 6 p.m. on the Rotunda Stage.
- Crafty Fair, Saturday, April 4, Goodman Community Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Coming out of hibernation, you need a glow up. Switch your earrings, buy a new scarf, give the abode a light reno with some new objets d’art. The Crafty Fair brings more than 100 local artists and makers to both buildings at the Goodman Community Center, where you will find something to brighten your day and who knows, open up a new dimension to your personality. Stuff for people, dogs, cats, your garden, your kitchen and more. Defy the algorithm and buy handmade!
M Freeman
A still from 'Vernacular of the Numinous' featuring a cat and deer.
A still from 'Vernacular of the Numinous.'
- Midwest Video Poetry Festival, Saturday, April 4, Arts + Literature Lab, 6 p.m.: Madison embraces this fun event which returns for its seventh iteration. Midwest Video Poetry Festival has grown steadily from its first pandemic online-only year in 2020 to include three programs this year, starting hourly at 6 p.m. — encompassing 30 videos and three hours worth of experimentation, beauty and introspection. Find the film lineups at artlitlab.org.
- Audra McDonald, Saturday, April 4, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Six Tony Awards will get your attention. But Audra McDonald’s real magic is how she turns vocal mastery into storytelling. The Juilliard-trained soprano moves easily between Broadway glow and concert-hall polish, shaping songs with warmth and phrasing that can make a single line feel like theater. In this intimate recital with piano, expect showstoppers but also the kind of interpretive nuance that has made McDonald one of the most celebrated performers of our time. Tickets at overture.org.
courtesy Ladysmith Black Mambazo
The members of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
- Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Sunday, April 5, Atwood Music Hall, 7:30 p.m.: The unmistakable harmonies of South African group Ladysmith Black Mambazo became well-known to pop audiences around the world with an unforgettable collaboration on the bestselling album Graceland by Paul Simon. But the group’s history extends many years on either side of that 1986 landmark; founded by Joseph Shabalala in the early 1960s, the group today features four of Shabalala’s sons and is a musical institution still touring the world on a regular basis. Note: Rescheduled from March 16 due to snowstorm. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.
- Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.