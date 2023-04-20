What to do in Madison this weekend: Direct Hit, 'Peter Pan' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Film Festival A still from "The Last Picture Show." A still from "The Last Picture Show."

Wisconsin Film Festival, through April 20, Hilldale (former AMC): This true sign of spring in Madison is back with a range of films celebrating all things cinematic. The final day's screenings include classics such as The Trial, Orson Welles' adaptation of Franz Kafka, and The Last Picture Show, an Oscar winner by director Peter Bogdanovich (rush tickets only). Modern-day indie projects such as the Canadian film I Like Movies and How to Blow Up a Pipeline, a fictional adaptation of Andreas Malm's nonfiction book (also rush tickets only). See the full schedule at wifilmfest.org ; and to buy advance tickets, but showing up at the venue almost always results in a seat, too.

UW Odyssey Project: Celebrating 20 Years! Thursday, April 20, Chazen Museum of Art, 5-7 p.m.: The humanities have not been faring well in higher education of late, but the UW's Odyssey Project is thriving. Odyssey enables adults with economic barriers to enroll in college classes covering literature, philosophy, history and art, and it has been making a difference for two decades. This basis in liberal education jump-starts skills in written expression and critical thinking and leads students to varied career pathways. This celebration includes speakers, music by Kinfolk, food, and more info about the program. Tickets at uwevents.com/735414 .

× Expand courtesy MPMG Music The band SURL. SURL

SURL, Thursday, April 20, UW Union South-The Sett, 7 p.m.: Korean rock band SURL brings the catchy guitar rock on their debut album, of us, released last October, but they can't be confined to a genre box; past collaborations include a song with K-hip-hop star Jay Park. The quartet's April North American tour is mostly hitting huge cities, but Madison is on the schedule, thanks to WUD Music. Along for the tour is multimedia artist Kaz Moon, another rising star in the indie music world.

Macbeth, through April 30, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: Chances are you know this one if you weren't skipping English class in high school. Macbeth is Shakespeare's shortest tragedy, and remains gripping for all the reasons The Bard's works still resonate today: he saw us. University Theatre revisits this tale of an amoral power grab, which in this case (spoiler alert) results in adequate punishment. Ahem. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays (no show on April 21) and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu or at the box office one hour prior to performances.

× Expand Ross Zentner Cast members of "Artemisia." Clare Arena Haden, Madison Uphoff and James DeVita (from left) in "Artemisia," Forward Theater, 2023.

Artemisia, through April 30, Overture Center-Playhouse: The play, commissioned by Forward Theater from much-sought-after American playwright Lauren Gunderson, takes every opportunity to explore themes that Gunderson has visited and revisited in her work, including sexism and violence against women. Artemisia emerges from the facts of the life of Artemisia Gentileschi, a celebrated woman painter from the 17th century whose story has largely been lost. This premiere is part of World Premiere Wisconsin. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, plus 2 p.m., April 22 and 29. Tickets at overture.org .

It's All Overboard, through May 6, Broom Street Theater: The plays just keep on coming. Broom Street Theater's entry into the World Premiere Wisconsin fun is It's All Overboard, a farcical comedy about a cruise ship and a politically mismatched duo of a recent widower and a divorcee who need to join forces to stop an evil plot. It's written by Lisa Sipos, author of Menace to Society: A Mormon in Milwaukee, a previous Broom Street offering. Shows at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Advance tickets available on Eventbrite ; tickets at the door are pay-what-you-can.

Levon Biss, through April 30, Verona Public Library: Head to the already beautiful Verona Public Library to see “Microsculpture,” amazing insect portraits by photographer Levon Biss, taken of specimens from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History collection. Biss takes multiple high magnification photos of the tiny creatures, merging them to counteract the shallow depth of field that high mag photos have. Each image is actually composed of between 8,000 and 10,000 separate shots. You've never seen the beauty of insects like this before. There is also more insect-related programming for all ages throughout the month; find details at veronapubliclibrary.org/micro .

Delali Sangare + Sophie Coyote, Friday, April 21, Cargo Coffee-East Washington, 6:30 p.m.: A pair of singer-songwriters guarantee a mix of hip-hop and alternative rock. Welcomed into the music scene after her live EP, Indigo Child, Sophie Coyote continues to make a name for herself as an artist who pulls the audience in with lyrical stories and feather-light, folksy vocals. Delali Sangare returns to Cargo Coffee with her signature soothing sound to hip-swaying beats. Cargo shows are pay-what-you-can, with 100% of donations going directly to the artists. With DJ Wavy Sounds.

× Expand Bryce Richter The UW Varsity Band is led by conductor Corey Pompey.

UW Varsity Band, April 21-22, Kohl Center, 7 p.m.: There is nothing like the swelling power of the UW Varsity Band, and the annual spring concert provides it a well-deserved spotlight. This year's program will include can't-skip faves like “If You Want to Be a Badger,” as well as special themes, namely “The Music of Bruno Mars” and, hold on to your hat, “Back to the '80s.” Is a marching band version of “Karma Chameleon” too much to hope for? It's a relaxing thought. Tickets at badgerband.wisc.edu .

Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival, April 21-22, Barrymore Theatre, 7 p.m.: This fest screens some of the world’s most gripping outdoor adventures caught on camera. The short films in this year’s Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival world tour stop in Madison will be different each night, with programs containing between six and eight films. This year's selections are yet to be announced, but are guaranteed to feature action-packed, immersive cinematography. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

× Expand Mon Radtke The members of Seasaw looking at each other. Seasaw

Seasaw album release, Friday, April 21, Majestic, 7 p.m.: Eve Wilczewski and Meg Golz became friends while working at a restaurant in Freeport, Illinois, where they eventually also began playing shows as a duo. But Seasaw didn’t come together until Golz had moved to Madison and asked Wilczewski for help with a recording project. More than a decade later, Seasaw returns with their fifth album, Projecting, which leans into pop and rock more than earlier albums. Read Stephen Coss’ preview at isthmus.com . With VomBom, The Earthlings and Social Cig.

Rent, April 14-23, Central Heights Middle School, Sun Prairie: Sun Prairie Civic Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning musical set in New York’s Lower East Side. Rent follows a group of artists and musicians living amid HIV and AIDS. After hitting Broadway in 1996, Rent ran for more than 12 years, and is one of the longest running shows in Broadway history. Although the prospects for those living with these diseases have improved in the decades since, the musical’s messages still ring true. Performances at 7:30 p.m., April 14-15 and 21-22; and 2 p.m., April 23. Tickets at sunprairiecivictheatre.com .

Eric Kriesant John Primer on stage. John Primer

Red Rooster anniversary weekend, April 21-22, Red Rooster, 8 p.m.: Red Rooster, tucked away at 2513 Seiferth Road (just off Highway 51 at Pflaum Road), has quickly become a favorite room for music listeners and performers alike. (And they have killer food, too, available when doors open at 5 p.m.) Help the club mark its first year with two nights of top-notch blues. April 21 brings a visit by Chicagoland legend John Primer, who spent years playing nightly in clubs such as Theresa’s Lounge before hitting the road to play guitar with Willie Dixon, Muddy Waters and Magic Slim; since the mid-1990s Primer has led the Real Deal Blues Band. April 22 features hard-hitting Milwaukee quintet Altered Five, whose most recent album is the rollicking 2021 collection Holler If You Hear Me. Tickets here .

Earth Day activities, Saturday, April 22, various locations: A wide range of outdoors-themed happenings are on the schedule for Earth Day, from volunteer clean-ups to workshops to activism to all-ages entertainment. Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona, hosts “Local to Global,” an all-ages seminar from Mundo Esperanza, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. (register on Eventbrite ). A wood-themed open house takes place at Forest Products Laboratory, and the annual “ Party for the Planet ” returns at Henry Vilas Zoo, both from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Gather at noon at UW Library Mall for an Earth Day march to the Capitol, with 350 Wisconsin. The Boneyard is raising funds for Clean Lakes Wisconsin with a “ Pups for the Planet ” dog party from noon-3 p.m. and a ticketed concert by Natty Nation and DJ Pain 1 starting at 4:20 p.m. Wisconsin Ecolatinos hosts “El dia de la Tierra," a conservation fair, from 2-4 p.m. at Warner Park. That's just a few highlights; more can be found at isthmus.com .

Print & Resist Zinefest, Saturday, April 22, Central Library, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: This is always a fun event, and this year it celebrates two decades of showcasing DIY works that can range from graphic novels to poetry to activist manifestos. What is true across the board is the producers are passionate about their works, and it shows. Works are for sale. This year the anniversary party continues at 7 p.m. with Nate Meng & the Stolen Sea and Doug Rowe at The Bur Oak. More info at communicationmadison.com .

Wisconsin Landscapes, April 8, 15 and 22, UW Arboretum, 1 p.m.: This workshop series will examine the relationship among water, plants, insects and animals. Following a guided walk, make a connection between nature and art by creating visual art based on what you've seen. It's led by two Kohler Fellows at the Wisconsin Institute for Discovery, Anna Gregory (science) and Praveen Maripelly (art). The April 22 session is kid-friendly; it's free, but registration is required by the night before each session, on Eventbrite .

× Expand Ross Zentner Cast members of "Peter Pan" on stage. Cast members of "Peter Pan," Children's Theater of Madison, 2020.

Peter Pan, April 22-30, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: This production truly is long-awaited. Children's Theater of Madison is revisiting the Peter Pan that was literally on the verge of opening (they'd completed the dress rehearsal) when the pandemic closed everything in 2020. Roseann Sheridan returns as director, Marcus Truschinski plays Captain Hook and Brian Cowing plays Smee. The production is recommended for ages 5 and up. Performances at 2:30 and 7 p.m. on April 22 & 29, 1 and 6 p.m. on April 23, 7 p.m. on April 28 and 2:30 p.m., April 30; Tickets at overture.org .

Direct Hit! Saturday, April 22, The Rigby, 7 p.m.: Milwaukee punk rock heroes Direct Hit! originally sprouted in Madison as an offshoot of oughts rockers The Box Social, playing their first show in 2008 at Mr. Robert's. The original and current lineups of Direct Hit! will bookend this show, which also features veteran Madison surf-scuzzers Pistols at Dawn and California rockers Decent Criminal. Consumer alert: A split 7-inch by Direct Hit! and Decent Criminal is being issued with Dirtnap Records' first comic book, Beacon Comics #1, coming in May.

× Expand Tim Nagle The band Slow Pulp. Slow Pulp

WUDstock, Saturday, April 22, UW Union South-The Sett, 7 p.m.: The WUD in this case is the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee , which typically throws WUDstock to celebrate the end of the school year. While the event's form has morphed from year to year (2023 is condensed to one night), the star power remains constant. On the bill: Slow Pulp, former Madisonians who heralded a forthcoming album for ANTI- Records with the crackling February single “ Cramps ;” a DJ set by Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner); and fast-rising alt-pop star Joe P . Tickets are first-come, first served at the door.

Madison Bach Musicians, April 22-23, First Unitarian Society: The final concert of the Madison Bach Musicians' season features chamber works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with a focus on the clarinet, a new invention in Mozart's time. Joining MBM on clarinet is Eric Hoeprich, an expert in both the instrument's history (he wrote the book, literally, with The Clarinet in 2008) and performing with vintage clarinets. The program includes the Trio in E-Flat Major (Kegelstatt), the Clarinet Quintet, and the Piano Quartet in G Minor. Concerts are at 8 p.m., April 22; and 3:30 p.m., April 23, with lectures beginning 45 minutes prior. Tickets at madisonbachmusicians.org ; a livestream is also available.

× Expand courtesy United Talent Agency The duo ARMNHMR. ARMNHMR

ARMNHMR, Saturday, April 22, Liquid, 9 p.m.: Electronic duo Joseph Abella and Joseph Chung, aka ARMNHMR, have been busy since the release of glossy debut album The Free World in 2020, with a string of remix projects, EPs and singles since then (including the new “Drowning,” with vocals by Heleen. And they've been on the road; a 2022 tour mostly sold out was capped by a mainstage festival set at EDC Las Vegas. With Fairlane. Tickets here.

Bird & Nature Festival, Sunday, April 23, Warner Park rainbow shelter, noon-4 p.m.: An annual Earth Day weekend event hosted by FUN (Friends of Urban Nature), the Bird & Nature Festival features plenty of activities for the kiddos, along guided nature walks, exhibits by local nature groups and food carts. Open Door Bird Sanctuary will once again visit the fest, along with some live raptor friends. Find more info, including FUN's monthly schedule of guided walks, at facebook.com/groups/MadisonFUN