DZKabler Photographics Members of the VFW Post 1318 Band. VFW Post 1318 Band

VFW Post 1318 Band, Monday, April 21, VFW Post 7591, 7 p.m.: This free, all ages concert by the all-volunteer VFW Band honors the 75th anniversary of the ensemble’s founding in 1950 by Elmer Ziegler (who also founded the Capitol City Band , in 1969). Come and celebrate the band’s history and future along with longtime music director Jim Latimer (who stepped down following the 2024 season) and conductor Dave Pedracine. (Note: While the band’s home base is Post 1318, this concert will take place at Post 7591, 301 Cottage Grove Road.)

Earth Fest, April 21-29, UW Campus: Earth Day expands into Earth Fest at this UW-Madison event that’s all about education, inspiration and motivation, across genres. Monday at 7:30 p.m., the “Earth Signals” concert brings the UW Bridge Ensemble to the Hamel Music Center. The group draws on jazz and classical; it will play an El Niño-inspired composition by doctoral candidate Ben Ferris. Tuesday at 7 p.m. the Oscar-nominated documentary Planetwalker will screen at the Marquee at Union South with an appearance by the subject of the film, activist John Francis. See the full schedule for each day of the week at earthfest.wisc.edu . Note: many events request pre-registration.

Anamika SIngh "unending aftermath," by Anamika SIngh. "unending aftermath," by Anamika SIngh, 2025.

Anamika Singh, through July 13, Chazen Museum of Art; reception April 22, 5-7 p.m.: Anamika Singh’s “Corpus” is as much excavation as exhibition — a body of work that digs into the politics of history, architecture and control. Rooted in her film Sheetla, which documents the Hindi language newspaper Janmorcha and its coverage of the 1992 Babri Mosque demolition, “Corpus” traces the uneasy overlap between archaeology and nationalism. Singh’s work confronts the ways symbols of power are constructed — sometimes literally — from the wreckage of violence. Singh is this year’s recipient of the Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize , awarded annually by the Chazen Museum of Art and UW-Madison’s Art Department. Sheetla will screen throughout the exhibition’s run, from April 7-July 13. A reception takes place from 5-7 p.m. on April 22.

Iron & Wine, Tuesday, April 22, Orpheum, 7 p.m.: Iron & Wine is the stage name — reportedly inspired by a dietary supplement! — for indie folkie Samuel Ervin Beam. Over the years, he has released albums with other like-minded artists such as Calexico, Ben Bridwell and Jesca Hoop. But Iron & Wine also has put out seven records of its own since 2002, including last year’s Light Verse. Recent setlists suggest that Beam might be culling material from most Iron & Wine albums for this tour. Jobi Riccio, a nominee for the Americana Music Association’s 2024 Emerging Artist of the Year, opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Stephanie Aquino Talib Kweli sitting on some stairs. Talib Kweli

Talib Kweli, Tuesday, April 22, Majestic, 8 p.m.: It’s been a minute since Talib Kweli released a full-length solo album. But the veteran Brooklyn rapper has been anything but idle since then, producing an acclaimed podcast (People’s Party) and memoir (Vibrate Higher). He’s also put out numerous collaboration tracks and albums, including a long-awaited second Black Star album and the new old-school posse cut “ Native Sons Part 2 .” Kweli will certainly have some incisive observations to share on the state of the world in 2025. With Wave Chapelle, DJ Jean Le Duke. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Tummyache, Wednesday, April 23, Communication, 7 p.m.: Psych-rock songwriter Soren Bryce (Tummyache) puts herself on the therapy couch and confesses songs of ego and doubt that are relatable but still provoke. Tummyache's 2024 album, Egosystems, examines the lines between desire and need. Madison post-hardcore rockers Drive Like I Do never let rage get in the way of a good hook. With Khamsin, Drive Like I Do, Humid. Tickets at communicationmadison.com .

Madison's Funniest Comic, Wednesdays, through April 30, Comedy on State, 8 p.m.: There’s no shortage of weird current events for comics to make fun of these days, and stressed audiences are ready for laughs. The annual Madison’s Funniest Comic elimination continues this week with the semifinals on April 23 and finals on April 30. Tickets are available only at the door, starting at 6:30 p.m. Watch for updates on the competition at facebook.com/comedyonstate .

Bloody Aftermath, through May 3, Broom Street Theater: Playwright Rob Matsushita has never shied away from tackling themes of violence in his plays. But the latest of his offerings produced by Broom Street Theater, Bloody Aftermath, is described as a comedy/drama anthology; the title refers to a fictional horror film franchise which is the touchstone for the play’s segments, which take place over several decades. Hear Matsushita and director Jessica Jane Witham discuss the play on WORT-FM’s 8 O’Clock Buzz from April 14 . Performances at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on May 3) and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on April 26.

Shawn Harper Photography A group of dancers on stage. "Renascence," choreographed by Robert Cleary and Lisa Thurrell, Kanopy Dance Company, 2025.

Kanopy Dance Company, April 24-26, Overture-Promenade Hall: Kanopy Dance Company's recent performances have been transformative. Their next program, “Inner Passages,” presents two original dances: The world premiere of “These Worlds in Us,” set to Missy Mazzoli’s eponymous composition, and the last installment of Robert Cleary’s and Lisa Thurrell’s “Renascence,” set to Michael Bell’s “Regeneration: A Pentalogy.” Joining the Kanopy company will be guest Blakeley White-McGuire, a former principal dancer with Martha Graham Dance Company. Performances at 7 p.m. on April 24, 7:30 p.m. on April 25, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. on April 26; tickets at overture.org .

Melissa Villaseñor, April 24-26, Comedy on State: You may remember Melissa Villaseñor from a few Saturday Night Live casts ago — or maybe not. Although she was the first-ever Latina in the SNL lineup, the show never really gave Villaseñor her due. Maybe because she came across as just too darn nice, an impression underscored during her car ride with Jerry Seinfeld in an episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Her standup is always well-observed, often sweet, and sometimes carries a bittersweet edge. Shows are 7 p.m. Thursday and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

courtesy Two Crows Theatre Company A person with a conductor's baton surrounded by sheet music. Jennifer Vosters wrote and stars in "Songs Without Words," Two Crows Theatre Company, 2025.

Songs Without Words, through April 27, Taliesin-Hillside Theatre, Spring Green: Felix Mendelssohn lives on in concert halls — but what about his sister Fanny, also a composer, whose work was silenced by the expectations of her time? Songs Without Words explores the complicated bond between these siblings. APT actor Jennifer Vosters wrote the script and stars as both Fanny and Felix. This last production of the Two Crows Theatre Company’s season will take place at the Hillside Theatre at Taliesin, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at twocrowstheatrecompany.org .

Marry Me A Little, April 24-26, Bur Oak, 7:30 p.m.: What do you do on a solo Saturday night? If you’re Stephen Sondheim, you write a show about it. Marry Me A Little is an elegant gut punch, stitched together from songs that didn’t make it into his blockbusters but still carry his unmistakable wit and ache. Two women in neighboring apartments spin out fantasies of love and connection, unaware of how close they really are. Music Theatre of Madison brings this show, equal parts daydream and elegy, to life in this fresh, modern reimagining. Part of Madison’s “Spring of Sondheim,” it’s a brief, beautiful reminder that loneliness has a soundtrack — and sometimes it sounds a lot like hope. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Spring Awakening, through April 27, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: The groundbreaking Frank Wedekind play, originally written in German in 1891, shocked Europe with its themes of teen sexuality, homosexuality, rape, suicide and abortion. This 2006 musical adaptation features an alt-rock score by not-well-remembered singer/songwriter Duncan Sheik. The musical, still set in the 19th century, features plenty of issues worthy of a content warning; even so, the original Broadway production won eight Tony Awards. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu or at the box office one hour prior to performances.

Dan Stewart The four members of Disaster Kid in a pine forest. Disaster Kid

Disaster Kid, Thursday, April 24, Mickey’s, 10 p.m.: Chicago-based quartet Disaster Kid features the songs of Seamus Kreitzer, set to amiably country-fried rock music. The band’s bio calls their new EP, Rare Bird , “a collection of notices and observations,” and that’s an apt description; songs like EP opener “Interstate Runner” feel like a moment in a life transformed into something universal and instantly familiar. With a pair of Madison projects: grungey-shoegazey Dicot (who released their own excellent EP, Like You Don’t Know , last October) and emo-adjacent heavy rockers Cause & Control (also with a solid recent EP, Coyote ).