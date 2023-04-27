What to do in Madison this weekend: 'Laced,' People Brothers Band and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Sarah Maughan/courtesy UW-Madison School of Human Ecology Artists in studio at UW School of Human Ecology. Artists in studio at UW School of Human Ecology.

Pieced Together, through May 14, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall-Ruth Davis Design Gallery; reception April 27, 6-8 p.m.: This time of the year is always special on campus; students' studies culminate in performances and exhibitions like “Pieced Together: Perspectives in Textiles and Fashion Design.” The student-curated show highlights the work of undergraduates in fashion, textiles, weaving, digital animation and sculpture.The opening reception on April 27 features a live performance starting at 6:30 p.m. (Also, student-led tours of the exhibit and class spaces take place from 4-6 p.m. on April 27, and from 2-4 p.m., May 12.) Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Thursday, and noon-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. More info at cdmc.wisc.edu .

Artemisia, through April 30, Overture Center-Playhouse: The play, commissioned by Forward Theater from much-sought-after American playwright Lauren Gunderson, takes every opportunity to explore themes that Gunderson has visited and revisited in her work, including sexism and violence against women. Artemisia emerges from the facts of the life of Artemisia Gentileschi, a celebrated woman painter from the 17th century whose story has largely been lost. Read Linda Falkenstein’s review here . This premiere is part of World Premiere Wisconsin. Final shows at 7:30 p.m., April 27-28; 2 and 7:30 p.m., April 29; and 2 p.m., April 30. Tickets at overture.org .

Be the Good, Thursday, April 27, Goodman Center Brassworks building, 6:30 p.m.: Join the Goodman Center for “Be the Good: Celebrating Kindness in Our Community,” a storytelling event aimed at highlighting helpful acts both big and small. Goodman CEO Letesha Nelson and CDO Dani Luckett are joined by community members Imru Currie, Sarah Breland and Martha Pings in sharing their experiences of giving, receiving and witnessing acts of kindness. John Urban will emcee. Ticket sales support the Goodman Center's many programs, including after-school activities for children and teens, health-based programs for adults and seniors, a food pantry, and more.

× Expand courtesy Los Chechos The band Los Chechos. Los Chechos

No Name String Band + Los Chechos, Thursday, April 27, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Help a pair of Madison outfits celebrate a decade in action at this concert. Los Chechos filters ska, rock and more through danceable Latin-influenced sounds (and singing in several languages by Alejandro Punbra). No Name String Band updates old-time music with a modernist spin and plenty of space for improvisation and original tunes. Tickets at Brown Paper Tickets .

Levon Biss, through April 30, Verona Public Library: Head to the already beautiful Verona Public Library to see “Microsculpture,” amazing insect portraits by photographer Levon Biss, taken of specimens from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History collection. Biss takes multiple high magnification photos of the tiny creatures, merging them to counteract the shallow depth of field that high mag photos have. Each image is actually composed of between 8,000 and 10,000 separate shots. You've never seen the beauty of insects like this before. Find details at veronapubliclibrary.org/micro .

× Expand Brian Cornelius Jericho Brown

Jericho Brown, Thursday, April 27, Central Library, 7 p.m.: The Tradition, Jericho Brown’s 2020 Pulitzer Prize- winning poetry collection, delves into trauma (both personal and environmental), race, resilience, and more. Brown has said in a Q&A with the Pulitzer organization that he hopes the poems will help readers hold all these issues in their head at once. Brown will talk about the book and his work in this Wisconsin Book Festival talk.

Rend Collective, Thursday, April 27, Barrymore Theatre, 7 p.m.: Back in 2012, a relatively obscure Irish folk-rock band dubbed Rend Collective Experiment played a stomping and informal set as fans entered the Alliant Energy Center for the multi-artist Rock & Worship Roadshow. More than a decade later, the “Experiment” tag is long gone, Rend Collective has six albums to its name — including last year’s Whosoever — and is emerging as a hot ticket on its U.S. spring tour. The band’s rootsy, warm and distinct music celebrates not only the goodness of the Lord but also the spirit of community. Christian singer-songwriter Patrick Mayberry opens. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

× Expand Beau Meyer "Macbeth" by University Theatre, 2023. "Macbeth" by University Theatre, 2023.

Macbeth, through April 30, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: Chances are you know this one if you weren't skipping English class in high school. Macbeth is Shakespeare's shortest tragedy, and remains gripping for all the reasons The Bard's works still resonate today: he saw us. University Theatre revisits this tale of an amoral power grab, which in this case (spoiler alert) results in adequate punishment. Ahem. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu or at the box office one hour prior to performances.

The Seldom Scene, Thursday, April 27, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Few bands can look back on an uninterrupted five-decade history. Progressive bluegrass quintet The Seldom Scene is one of those bands, and while the final original member retired a few years back, the majority of the current band has been together since the mid-1990s...longer than the founders' tenure. An evening of traditional yet forward-looking music is guaranteed as they kick off a tour in Stoughton. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com .

It's All Overboard, through May 6, Broom Street Theater: Broom Street Theater's entry into the World Premiere Wisconsin fun is It's All Overboard, a farcical comedy about a cruise ship and a politically mismatched duo of a recent widower and a divorcee who need to join forces to stop an evil plot. It's written by Lisa Sipos, author of Menace to Society: A Mormon in Milwaukee, a previous Broom Street offering. Shows at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Advance tickets available on Eventbrite ; tickets at the door are pay-what-you-can.

× Expand Andrew Hecker The band Timmy's Organism. Timmy's Organism

Timmy's Organism, Thursday, April 27, Mickey's Tavern, 10 p.m.: Led by underground punk music stalwart Timmy Vulgar (of the Clone Defects and other projects), Timmy's Organism may be the band that finally blows out the wall on the Yahara side of ye olde Mickey's. Because, judging by their new LP-only release, Lone Lizard, Timmy and co. are bringing the noise heavier than ever. With Calamity, VomBom.

THE HUNT, April 28-May 21, GooseChase app: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County returns with THE HUNT, an annual fundraiser for the organization and its programs. Between April 28 and May 21, use the GooseChase app to complete missions incorporating local landmarks and small businesses, or completed at home. Post photos of finds to earn points for your team and compete for prizes. Before the official start date, teams can compete in early bird challenges and fundraising to earn points. THE HUNT is on. Register at p2p.onecause.com/hunt2023 .

Ethics, Urgency & Climate Journalism, Friday, April 28, UW Discovery Building, 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.: This year's Center for Journalism Ethics conference centers on reporting climate change, and it's a topic relevant for reporters and readers alike. Representatives from the news media, academics, climate change communicators, students and the public will convene for a keynote by Justin Worland of TIME, with panel discussions and more to follow. Free and open to the public; full schedule at ethics.journalism.wisc.edu .

LNU QTKrip Showcase, Friday, April 28, Pinney Library, 6-8 p.m.: Loud 'N Unchained Theater Company is hosting this event, with performances and a pop-up artist market featuring Sarah B, T.S. Banks, Rain Cooper, Sirena Flores, Basal Jones, Charles Payne, SunShine Raynebow and Lexy Ware, with emcee Warrior Queen Alikz and music provided by DJ Femme Noir. As described by the organizers: “QT stands for queer and trans. Krip is a reclaimed word from disabled Black artists. Featured artists identify with all or one of the terms that make up QTKrip.” Find more information on the artists at facebook.com/LNUTheaterCo . Also: Banks leads a writing workshop , open to all, at 6 p.m., April 27, at Pinney.

× Expand courtesy Watrous Gallery Works by Colin Matthes (left) and Alison Gates. Works by Colin Matthes (left) and Alison Gates are on display at the James Watrous Gallery April 28-July 23, 2023.

Alison Gates + Colin Matthes, April 28-July 23, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery; reception Friday, April 28, 6:30-8 p.m.: Paired solo exhibitions take up the Watrous Gallery through mid-July. Appleton fiber artist Alison Gates' “Points of Departure” incorporates traditional craft like knitting and embroidery to explore issues of current interest, from gender identity to climate change. In Milwaukee's Colin Matthes “The Days Go By Like Wildness,” quirky drawings from his “how-to” depictions of survival skills are joined with his unfettered new work. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and noon-5 p.m. Sunday; an opening reception takes place from 6:30-8 p.m., April 28.

Laced, April 28-May 13, Bartell Theatre: StageQ presents the long-awaited Wisconsin premiere of Laced, a new play by New York City-based playwright Samantha Mueller, originally scheduled for a fall 2021 production. Laced considers the ways the LBGTQ community can pull together when threatened, by way of a dialogue among three bartenders from a queer bar deciding how to move forward the night after the bar is vandalized (not coincidentally, Nov. 8, 2016). Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (4 p.m. on May 13), plus 4 p.m., May 7. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Ross Zentner Jasmine Habersham (left) and Matt Boehler in "The Marriage of Figaro," Madison Opera, 2023. Jasmine Habersham (left) and Matt Boehler in "The Marriage of Figaro," Madison Opera, 2023.

The Marriage of Figaro, April 28 and 30, Overture Hall: Madison Opera returns to a favorite, Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro. First of all, Mozart. Madison Opera’s general director, Kathryn Smith, commends the work for its “very human characters — flaws and all” but also its “astonishing musical expressions of beauty, anger and compassion.” If you’ve never seen an opera, this is a good place to start, and if you love opera, why would you skip this one? Shows are Friday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m., with pre-opera talks at 7 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. respectively. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Ross Zentner Cast members of "Peter Pan" on stage. Cast members of "Peter Pan," Children's Theater of Madison, 2020.

Peter Pan, through April 30, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: This production truly is long-awaited. Children's Theater of Madison is revisiting the Peter Pan that was literally on the verge of opening (they'd completed the dress rehearsal) when the pandemic closed everything in 2020. Roseann Sheridan returns as director, Marcus Truschinski plays Captain Hook and Brian Cowing plays Smee. The production is recommended for ages 5 and up. Final performances at 7 p.m. on April 28, 2:30 and 7 p.m. on April 29, and 2:30 p.m., April 30. Tickets at overture.org .

Wisconsin Muslim Project Launch, Saturday, April 29, American Family Insurance HQ, 2-6 p.m.: A new partnership among We Are Many – United Against Hate, Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition and PBS Wisconsin, The Wisconsin Muslim Project will encompass events, educational resources and media content to help tell the stories of the state's growing Muslim population. Find out more at this open house-style launch event , which includes a panel discussion at 3:30 p.m. and an exhibit of photographs by Lila Aryan. Check out a new episode about the project as part of PBS Wisconsin's Wisconsin Life series here .

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery The People Brothers Band. The People Brothers Band

People Brothers Band album release, Saturday, April 29, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: It's been five years since the last new album from The People Brothers Band. Sisters & Brothers, making its debut on CD at this show (an LP will be coming in the fall), was well worth the wait. Featuring 14 original songs, it's a master class in blending rock, soul and jam-friendly positive vibes into an upbeat instant classic. With DeeOhGee. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Baby Tyler tape release, Saturday, April 29, Mickey's Tavern, 10 p.m.: The latest release from Baby Tyler , Imposter, emerged earlier this month on Tetryon Tapes , but you can avoid mailorder and pick up one in person at this tour homecoming/release party. A solo project of Tyler Fassnacht (aka TS Foss, another project with a new album out next month), it features his top-notch songwriting presented in a mashup of crunchy garage punk and synth-drum machine meltdowns. With Watermelon, The Stinkeyes.

× Expand Josh Ocean Thomas A close-up of Josh Ocean Thomas. Josh Ocean Thomas

The Comedy Machine, Sunday, April 30, Crucible, 5 p.m.: The formula for comedy is usually something like tragedy + trauma + time = hilarity. The Comedy Machine, from Cheshire Cat Comedy, supposes a new formula: comedy + comedy = ...comedy! In this show, three stand-ups will perform some popular bits, and three improvisers will follow with scenes inspired by the aforementioned jokes! Host Sasha Rosser will guide stand-up into the comedy machine, and she'll roll out the improv it produces. With stand-ups StJames Jackson, Luise Noe and Josh Ocean Thomas, improvisers Alecia Altstaetter, Shannon Cassells and Michael Kittelson. Tickets at eventbrite.com