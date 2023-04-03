What to do in Madison this week: Clint Smith, 'Microsculpture' and more Isthmus Picks

Monica Cliff, Nastia Craig, Todd Siler, through June 2, BioPharmaceutical Technology Center Gallery, Fitchburg: Promega continues its role as promoter of the arts with its spring showcase, “The ArtScience of Innovation.” Appropriately, the theme of the show is the interplay of art and science, featuring works by Todd Siler, Nastia Craig and Monica Cliff. Siler ranges from abstraction to representation; Craig creates mixed media collages and Cliff uses color and representation in her widely varied works. Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

× Expand Carletta Girma A close-up of Clint Smith. Clint Smith

Clint Smith, Monday, April 3, Central Library, 7 p.m.: Clint Smith 's 2021 book, How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America, considers how our country was shaped by slavery, through Smith's visits to landmarks and monuments. It won the National Book Critics Circle Award for Nonfiction, and was a well-deserved pick of many year-end best of lists. (If you haven't read it, what are you waiting for?) Smith is also a poet, and his second collection, Above Ground, is out March 28, just ahead of this Wisconsin Book Festival reading and talk.

Stephen Perkins: Mining the Archive, through April 9, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery: Prints, ephemera, and accordion books from the collection of artist and curator Stephen Perkins will be joined by even more accordion books from Kiki Smith, Kara Walker, Richard Long, Bea Nettles, Guillermo Gomez-Pena and Anish Kapoor, among others. According to Perkins, the display highlights “activities that operate outside the traditional gallery system.” Current hours: noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Spring Election, Tuesday, April 4, Madison (and statewide) polling places, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.: The contest for Wisconsin Supreme Court shattered national spending records for a judicial race and has garnered the most attention of the races on the spring election ballot. But that's just one thing voters will decide on April 4; Madison ballots will also include mayoral, city council and school board races, and several referendum questions. Be prepared by reading the Isthmus Voter Guide (in English and Spanish ) and set aside time to head to the polls on Tuesday.

× Expand Images copyright Levon Biss. A portrait of a jewel longhorned beetle created by high-magnifcation photography. "Jewel Longhorned Beetle," from the traveling exhibit "Microsculpture: The insect portraits of Levon Biss" from the collections of Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

Levon Biss, April 4-30, Verona Public Library: Head to the already beautiful Verona Public Library to see “Microsculpture,” amazing insect portraits by photographer Levon Biss, taken of specimens from the Oxford University Museum of Natural History collection. Biss takes multiple high magnification photos of the tiny creatures, merging them to counteract the shallow depth of field that high mag photos have. Each image is actually composed of between 8,000 and 10,000 separate shots. You've never seen the beauty of insects like this before. A kick-off event takes place April 4 at 6 p.m.; watch for more insect-related programming throughout the month at veronapubliclibrary.org/micro .

× Expand Claire McAdams Artina McCain and a piano. Artina McCain

Artina McCain, April 5-6, UW Hamel Music Center: As a performing pianist and educator, Artina McCain often focuses on bringing the works of historically underrepresented composers to the concert stage and classroom, and that focus will also be part of her residency at the UW School of Music. Events on April 5 include a piano teaching workshop (10 a.m.), Q&A luncheon (11:45 a.m.), and performance class (3 p.m.), all free and open to the public. April 6 includes a ticketed solo piano concert at 7:30 p.m. McCain's residency events are the final happenings for the 2023 DEIB Festival; find more info at deibfestival.com .

Flight of Lights, through April 16, Dane County Regional Airport, 7:30-11:30 p.m.: This newish spring tradition hatched during the first spring of the pandemic, when looking at things from inside your car was, indeed, a thing. This is a massive light display on the International Lane approach to the airport; be sure you keep one eye on the road if you're the driver because you don't want to hit anyone making the trek from long-term parking. Exhibits include a potentially moribund tribute to a certain “Number 12” — we'll never forget you, Erin. Note, lighted hours are 7:30-11:30 p.m., so if you're picking someone up at the airport at midnight, you're out of luck. Just saying. More info at flightoflights.com .

Andrew Bird, Wednesday, April 5, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: For a renaissance man (he sings, whistles, plays multiple instruments, and can handle everything from classical to experimental electronica to pop) Andrew Bird is a remarkably accessible and cheerful artist. Geek out at, or just enjoy, this stop on his “Inside Problems” 2023 tour. Ted Poor opens. Tickets at Ticketmaster .

Madison's Funniest Comic, Wednesdays, April 5-May 3, Comedy on State, 9 p.m.: Everyone knows that April 1st is the comic's holiday, and what better way to celebrate the funniest month of the year than by finding the funniest person of the year too? (Well, in Madison, anyway.) Madison's Funniest Comic is back yet again to usurp the usual Wednesday open mic for five weeks of premier competition as local stand-ups duke it out for the crown. April 5 and April 12 kick it off with preliminary rounds, with competitors winnowed to 25 (April 19) and 12 (April 26) before the whole thing wraps up on May 3. Then we'll finally know who can say they're super dang funny for 365 whole days. Tickets at the door only; find more info at madisoncomedy.com .

John Urban A close-up of Michael Massey. Michael Massey

Michael Massey, Thursday, April 6, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: In his acclaimed and brutally honest memoir published late last year, Michael Massey admits he has “no business being an author.” Yet the Madison-bred musician whose long resume includes stints as frontman for then-promising local rock bands Chaser and Boys in White wrote More to give hope to others struggling with alcoholism. If his wife, Robin, hadn’t taken him to the hospital on an October Saturday in 1993, “I would be dead from alcohol withdrawal — at 35,” Massey writes. Instead, he's been sober for three decades and won multiple Madison Area Music Awards. This book, however, ranks as his most impressive accomplishment yet. Seating is limited and registration is required , but Massey’s conversation with Doug Moe also will be livestreamed on Crowdcast .

D.R.I., Thursday, April 6, Crucible, 7:30 p.m.: Not too many punk/thrash bands have ever undertaken a 40th anniversary tour, but Dirty Rotten Imbeciles did just that in 2022...and kept right on rolling into 2023. Led by singer Kurt Brecht and guitarist Spike Cassidy, the group is one of very few genre originators that has remained a nearly unbroken presence in the thrash universe through the decades. Their most recent release, the 2016 EP But Wait...There's More! even came out on Milwaukee's own Beer City Records. With Paralysis, Diskillery and Egodeath. Tickets at Brown Paper Tickets .

Escape From Happiness, through April 8, Bartell Theatre: This black comedy by prolific playwright and screenwriter George F. Walker follows a dysfunctional family as they deal with criminals, cops and each other. Escape From Happiness is presented by Mercury Players Theatre, and directed by Jan Levine Thal. The final shows are at 7:30 p.m., April 6-7; and 4 p.m., April 8. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Chris Hynes Photography The band Little Earthquakes. Little Earthquakes

Little Earthquakes album release, Thursday, April 6, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Madison’s Little Earthquakes is both a new band and simultaneously a return to action of sorts; four members formerly played together in oughts faves Smokin' With Superman. That band eschewed genre boundaries, mixing vocals from jazz-pop singer Joy Dragland and rapper Mr. Parker. Little Earthquakes features another distinctive vocalist, Annie Kubena (formerly of B-52's cover band Deadbeat Club). This band, too, is invested in finding its own blend of musical styles, judging by the singles released ahead of debut album Promises. With Pink Halo. Tickets here .