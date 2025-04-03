× Expand A24 Films/provided by Wisconsin Film Festival Tim Robinson (left) and Paul Rudd in "Friendship." Tim Robinson (left) and Paul Rudd in "Friendship."

Wisconsin Film Festival, April 3-10, various venues: Famously, the weather for the film fest can vary from snow to 90 degrees – within the same festival. Fortunately, you’ll be inside. The fest kicks off on Thursday night at the Barrymore with Friendship starring Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson; while the screening is sold out, it’s often possible to make it in anyway if you show up for the rush line. The weekend’s films are on campus at The Chazen, Music Hall, UW Cinematheque and Union South; downtown at the Bartell; and near east at the Barrymore. Monday through Thursday, all films will be at Flix Brewhouse at East Towne, which makes for easy planning of double, triple or even quadruple features. Order up a tub of popcorn and enjoy. Ticket info at wifilmfest.org, and find previews of Wisconsin's Own selections at isthmus.com.

Dean Spade, Thursday, April 3, Central Library, 7 p.m.: As part of the Wisconsin Book Festival, activist and author Dean Spade comes to Madison to discuss his new book, Love in a F*cked-Up World: How to Build Relationships, Hook Up, and Raise Hell Together, a blueprint for living with more honesty, more connection, and a lot less fear. In a conversation with Madison writer Fawzy Taylor, Spade will bring humor, clarity and radical tenderness to questions about intimacy, resistance and care in chaotic times.

× Expand Oliver Rieger Gil Shaham (left) and Orli Shaham. Gil Shaham (left) and Orli Shaham.

Gil Shaham + Orli Shaham, Thursday, April 3, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Grammy Award-winning violinist Gil Shaham and his sister, the critically acclaimed pianist Orli Shaham, share an electric musical bond. Their program spans the Romantic era, weaving the voices of underappreciated virtuoso composers Amanda Röntgen-Maier and Clara Schumann alongside the towering legacies of Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms. It’s a conversation across time that will reveal both intimacy and grandeur. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Christie Tirado, through April 4, Tandem Press: In the exhibition “Grabando Historias,” UW-Madison master of fine arts candidate Christie Tirado focuses on the stories of immigrant families. The history captured in her prints is both personal (her parents immigrated from Mexico) and drawn from the Mexican diaspora. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wednesday-Friday.

× Expand J. Miner Photography Kelly Maxwell in "Becky's New Car," Mercury Players Theatre. Kelly Maxwell in "Becky's New Car," Mercury Players Theatre, 2025.

Becky’s New Car, through April 12, Bartell Theatre: What would you do if offered a new life? That question is pondered in Becky’s New Car, a comedy by prolific American playwright Steven Dietz, in which a middle-aged woman gets a surprising offer after being mistaken for someone else. This Mercury Players Theatre production will be followed by an improvisation on the play’s themes by cast members and Monkey Business Institute players. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (except 2 p.m. on April 12), and 2 p.m. on April 6. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Peter Rodgers Greg Zelek sitting at the Overture Center concert organ. Greg Zelek

Empire Brass with Greg Zelek, Thursday, April 3, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Madison Symphony Orchestra pulled out all the stops for the 20th anniversary of the Overture concert organ; for this concert its power, versatility and dynamic range is showcased by a collaboration between principal organist Greg Zelek and Empire Brass. Spanning centuries and styles, the program features works from Bach, Gabrieli, Prokofiev and Holst, alongside Kenneth Amis’ “Bell-Tone’s Ring” and a world-premiere composition by Mark Hetzler (trombonist, composer, and professor at UW-Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music). Topping it all off is the swing of Fats Waller’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” the smoky allure of Gershwin’s “Summertime,” and a Bernstein medley from West Side Story, in an evening that’s both a tribute to the organ’s legacy and a thrilling look at what’s ahead. Tickets at overture.org .

Bird and Blossom, through April 6, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Twenty Japanese kachō-e (flower-and-bird woodblock prints) from MMoCA’s permanent collection are on display in “Bird and Blossom.” The depictions of birds in the natural world — from the Edo and Meiji era ukiyo-e and twentieth-century shin hanga movements — prompt contemplation of those relationships. Artistically, multiblock woodblock printing has its own unique aura. The art in the exhibition were collected by Madison residents Rudolph and Louise Langer and were a gift to the Museum that began the permanent collection in 1968. Note: MMoCA's other exhibitions (“Green Over Grey: The Art of Adaptation” and “Young at Art”) also end this weekend, as the museum will be closed from April 7-May 1.

× Expand Ross Zentner Two people sitting in front of a desk. Josh Krause (left) and Jamal James in "A Case for the Existence of God," Forward Theater, 2025.

A Case for the Existence of God, through April 12, Overture Center-Playhouse: Is A Case for the Existence of God a sister play of sorts to Forward’s last production, Summer, 1976? In that play, two moms meet on the playground; here, in Samuel D. Hunter's 2022 play, two dads meet at a loan office; their kids attend the same daycare, and the themes of parenthood, and male friendship, emerge. But from there, things diverge. Hunter’s play is about the complexities in the relationship between two people, gay and straight, Black and white. There are problems here, but the play argues for hope. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sundays, plus 2 p.m. performances on April 5 and 12. Tickets at overture.org .

Bright Eyes, Thursday, April 3, The Sylvee, 7:45 p.m.: Conor Oberst (leader of Bright Eyes) canceled most of his dates last year due to a voice condition. He's recuperated and back in a big way, which is good because it’s his voice that makes him so popular. It sounds like the cries of a high teenager who’s locked out of the house, but somehow it works, in part because it matches the moods of the misfit characters in his songs. The latest Bright Eyes record, Five Dice, All Threes, continues documenting the musical fever dreams that Oberst started conjuring decades ago in his Omaha bedroom. With Cursive. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd Adem Tesfaye a guitar sitting in front of a window. Adem Tesfaye

Adem Tesfaye Band album release, Thursday, April 3, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Along with building a following in Madison (including as a co-founder of Black Poets Society) Adem Tesfaye has had success as an emcee and hip-hop guitarist on both coasts, including a 15-year stretch in New York. He’s a muscular singer-songwriter, which will be showcased on the Adem Tesfaye Band’s new album being feted at this release show. Expect funk, hip-hop, rock and soul powered by Tesfaye’s band, nominated for WAMI’s Band of the Year in 2024 and 2025. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

UW Science Expeditions, April 4-6, UW Campus: A full weekend of free activities for all ages is in store when the UW-Madison campus hosts its annual Science Expeditions event. Along with hands-on exploration stations, open houses take place at locations including the newly renovated Chemistry Building, the School of Veterinary Medicine and the Botany Garden and Greenhouse. Presentations include a panel discussion on breast cancer research (1 p.m., April 6, Health Sciences Learning Center, Room 1345); and "Wonders of Physics" demonstrations (11 a.m. and 1 p.m., April 5, Chamberlin Hall, Room 2103). Find a schedule and map at science.wisc.edu .

Expand Tyanna Buie "Guinan" by Tyanna Buie. "Guinan" by Tyanna Buie.

Tyanna Buie, April 4-May 16, Memorial Union-Main Gallery; reception April 9, 6:30–7:30 p.m.: Printmaker and UW-Madison alumna Tyanna Buie returns with “In Retrospect,” a new exhibition. Rooted in memory, family, and the emotional archaeology of everyday life, Buie’s work turns absence into presence — layering image, text and texture to honor what official histories tend to overlook. The reception on April 9 is preceded by a lecture as part of the Art Department’s Visiting Artist Colloquium (5 p.m., Elvehjem Building-Room L160) for a full evening with one of the Midwest’s most compelling visual storytellers.

Joe Stamm Band, Friday, April 4, Main Street Music, Brooklyn, 7 p.m.: The Joe Stamm Band plays what’s come to affectionately be labeled as “black dirt country rock.” We don’t exactly know what that means, but we do know this stellar group with Illinois roots sounds like a hot night/cold beer blend of heartland rock, alt-country and dark Americana. Madison’s own Frank Martin Busch & the Names is the perfect opener, so plan to arrive early and kick off a young spring weekend with a night of memorable Midwestern music. Tickets at mainstreetmusicmore.org .

Madison Ballet, April 4-6, Overture-Capitol Theater: Madison Ballet closes its season with a bold new reimagining of A Midsummer Night’s Dream — a one-act ballet that merges Shakespeare’s magic with Ja’ Malik’s kinetic, contemporary choreography. (It's a different production than the Ballet's outdoor performances in 2021.) Expect mischief, moonlight and fairy dust, set to an eclectic score that mixes Mendelssohn with Max Reinhardt and Wynton Marsalis. Also on the program: the return of Malik’s exhilarating Next Steps for a Large Ensemble, set to music by Steve Reich, and a fresh take on The Dying Swan, turning the iconic solo into a meditation on fragility and time. With live music and a company in peak form, this is a season finale that will blend elegance with edge. Performances at 2 p.m on April 4, 2 and 7 p.m. on April 5, and 2 p.m. on April 6; tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Jessica Koopman Cast members of "Elephant & Piggie's We are in a Play." Cast members of "Elephant & Piggie's We are in a Play," Children's Theater of Madison, 2025.

Elephant & Piggie’s We Are in a Play! April 5-20, Madison Youth Arts: Gerald is careful. Piggie is not. But together, they’re best friends — and stars of this charming musical adaptation of Mo Willems’ beloved book series. We Are in a Play! brings Elephant and Piggie to life with catchy songs, silly dancing, and gentle lessons about friendship and being yourself. Children's Theater of Madison keeps it fun and welcoming for everyone, with all performances designed to be sensory-friendly. Perfect for ages 3 and up, and for grownups who still love a good laugh and a big heart. Performances at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets at overture.org .

David Lynch’s Prints, Saturday, April 5, Tandem Press, 4 p.m.: David Lynch, who died in 2025, may be best known for his work in film (Blue Velvet, the Twin Peaks series and more). But Lynch was an artist in many mediums, including printmaking, on which he collaborated with UW-Madison’s Tandem Press for many years. This event offers a chance to see many of these prints up close, with a talk on Lynch’s work by Tandem Press Director Katie Geha and printmaker Jason Ruhl. Hopefully you didn't wait on tickets, as all timed entry spots filled up quickly ; to be notified of future viewing events, email info@tandempress.wisc.edu. .

Kyle Peterson’s 50th Birthday Bash, Saturday, April 5, Gamma Ray Bar, 7 p.m.: It's a punk rock celebration for the ages as Kyle Peterson — fiery frontman of Shotdown, Brass Tacks and The Bon Squad — marks a milestone birthday. With Minneapolis street punk from Virgin Whores and oi! from The Subversives; Milwaukee’s gritty Poison Hand and '80s anarcho-styled World In Action; and hardcore from Madison’s own Warhawks. Between sets, DJs Skelly Skell, Chubby Chris and Major Tom will keep the energy high. Tickets at gammaray.bar .

Horszowski Trio, Saturday, April 5, Farley’s House of Pianos, 7:30 p.m.: There’s an intimacy to chamber music at its best — a feeling that you’re catching something private, something unfolding in the moment. The Horszowski Trio brings exactly that kind of presence to their playing, in a concert featuring three compositions for trio. The works range from the sharp lyricism of Rebecca Clarke, to the vivid contrasts of John Harbison (a program nod to the Pulitzer-winning composer with deep Madison ties and the Token Creek Chamber Music Festival), to the sweeping, luminous storytelling of Schubert. The space itself becomes part of the experience, with the trio performing on heirloom pianos restored in Farley’s renowned workshop. It will be a night of music not just played, but lived. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand The Blue Umbrella M Shays by a tree. M Shays

M Shays album release, Saturday, April 5, Crystal Corner, 8 p.m.: M Shays began as a solo pop project of singer-songwriter-keyboardist-recording engineer Meggie Shays, and has gradually grown to encompass a full band incarnation at times. The band will be on hand as Shays releases a new studio album, Fairytale , on April 5, available initially on Bandcamp with physical versions to come. Hear more about the album and a preview of a new recording of “Fog” as part of the March 15 broadcast of Max Ink Radio . The release party at the Crystal also includes sets by The Meliorists, Mossmen and DJ Dipshit.

Will Orchard, Saturday, April 5, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Will Orchard is a hard touring hotshot indie rock artist out of Rhode Island with a master of arts degree from Berklee College of Music. These days, based in Nashville, he leans toward a more DIY folk sound which will be perfect for this night. That’s because he’s supported by two extraordinary local folk music creators: John Hardin (Madison’s answer to Bonnie Prince Billy) and Corey Mathew Hart, in the projects Bright Arcana and Lost Lakes, respectively. Hart’s songwriting partner and bass player Paul Mitch harmonizes with Hart in the tradition of the Everly Brothers. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand 3rd Eye View Bree Morgan on stage. Bree Morgan

MCMO Wisconsin Showcase, Sunday, April 6, Main Street Music, Brooklyn, 1 p.m.: Get a primer in regional roots sounds at this showcase of nominees for this year's Midwest Country Music Organization awards. Enjoy solo performances from Nate Gibson (nominated for Tribute Act of the Year), Samantha Grimes (Maverick Award), Mason Meyer (Maverick Award), McKenna Faith Winters and Dylan Martinson (both Breakthrough Artist); full-band sets by Lola Blu (Breakthrough Artist), Dogtown Hollow (Americana Artist), and Bree Morgan (Female Vocalist of the Year); and a songwriters circle by Eric Hagen, Dan Lepien and Frank Martin Busch. It's a packed lineup at venue nominee Main Street Music.

Artificial Go, Sunday, April 6, Gamma Ray, 7 p.m.: Cincinnati-based band Artificial Go is touring hard this spring and into summer behind their 2024 debut release, Hopscotch Fever . It’s a charming slice of stripped-down, propulsively catchy tunes landing somewhere between pop and post-punk. They are joined by an all-star lineup of Madison acts who also all put out excellent records in 2024: the incendiary Baby Tyler Band ; hard rockers VomBom ; and multimedia artist Sigra DeWeese’s newest project, Frozen Charlotte . Tickets at gammaray.bar.