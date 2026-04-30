× Expand moonjelly media Star Monster plays a farewell to Madison show on May 1 at Liquid. Star Monster plays a farewell to Madison show on May 1 at Liquid.

Overture Galleries spring exhibitions, through May 24 or 31, Overture Center (reception April 30, 5:30-8:30 p.m.): Possibly the best public galleries in town are hallways in the Overture Center, with patrons passing by on all levels of the building and careful, creative curation always at play. This spring’s exhibits encompass a consideration of space, the language of love, and world landscapes, from artists Katherine Steichen Rosing, Sandra Schoen, Susan Dupor, Valerie Savarie, Gerit Grimm, Matthew Warren Lee, Mack Bo Ross and DarRen Morris. Bonus! Madison’s book-making group, The Bone Folders' Guild, displays its members’ art books in the Playhouse Gallery. A reception takes place from 5-8 p.m. April 30; artists will speak at 6 p.m. on the Rotunda Stage.

Expand KEEN Effect Films A still image from 'A Little Story About Forever.' A still image from 'A Little Story About Forever.'

Wild & Scenic Film Festival, Thursday, April 30, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: It’s nice seeing films at the Barrymore, isn’t it? Nothing like a real theater to make movies fun again. This yearly event (and fundraiser for the River Alliance of Wisconsin) extends the friendly vibe of the Wisconsin Film Fest with an evening of films that showcase nature and the outdoors, with a side of adventure. This year's films include Hyperscaled, a documentary about a town getting an AI data center; Little Story About Forever, a combo of art and activism; Native to the Klamath, about a river restoration project; Gigiigemin Baaga’adoweyang (We are healed by stickball), a favorite from the WFF last year; and more. The only thing that could make these outdoor movies more natural is if you were actually watching them outside; the Barrymore’s starred ceiling is second best. Find the complete list of films and descriptions at wisconsinrivers.org; tickets at barrymorelive.com and Barrymore outlets.

Thursday, April 30, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: It’s nice seeing films at the Barrymore, isn’t it? Nothing like a real theater to make movies fun again. This yearly event (and fundraiser for the River Alliance of Wisconsin) extends the friendly vibe of the Wisconsin Film Fest with an evening of films that showcase nature and the outdoors, with a side of adventure. This year's films include Hyperscaled, a documentary about a town getting an AI data center; Little Story About Forever, a combo of art and activism; Native to the Klamath, about a river restoration project; Gigiigemin Baaga’adoweyang (We are healed by stickball), a favorite from the WFF last year; and more. The only thing that could make these outdoor movies more natural is if you were actually watching them outside; the Barrymore’s starred ceiling is second best. Find the complete list of films and descriptions at wisconsinrivers.org; tickets at barrymorelive.com and Barrymore outlets. Leslie Vincent, Thursday, April 30, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Dating as a songwriting topic isn’t new; what Leslie Vincent does with it is. Vincent is on tour for the new album Little Black Book, a set of originals that moves between jazz, blues and pop while sifting through the messier parts of relationships — the starts, the stalls, the stories you tell yourself after. Though the styles may shift, Vincent's observant songwriting stays just self-aware enough to keep it from tipping into confession. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Expand provided by Comedy on State A close-up of Akaash Singh. Akaash Singh

Akaash Singh, April 30-May 2, Comedy on State: First making his name with roles on television shows such as Wild ’n Out and Brown Nation, Akaash Singh has since found a huge online audience for his stand-up comedy. Singh’s speedy delivery and direct material keeps the room just a little off balance, and can move quickly from cultural commentary to sharper personal turns without slowing down to explain itself. Performances at 7 p.m. April 30 and 7 and 9:30 p.m., May 1-2. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com.

April 30-May 2, Comedy on State: First making his name with roles on television shows such as Wild ’n Out and Brown Nation, Akaash Singh has since found a huge online audience for his stand-up comedy. Singh’s speedy delivery and direct material keeps the room just a little off balance, and can move quickly from cultural commentary to sharper personal turns without slowing down to explain itself. Performances at 7 p.m. April 30 and 7 and 9:30 p.m., May 1-2. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com. The Threepenny Opera, through May 9, Bartell Theatre: Most everyone knows about the character “Mack the Knife” thanks to the still-ubiquitous 1959 Bobby Darin hit, which puts a smooth and swinging gloss on the danger. The Threepenny Opera, where the song has its origins, is a different animal. It’s a show that’s always had an edge, but this Mercury Players Theatre production may sharpen it. Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s story of crime, power, and a world that doesn’t pretend to be fair returns via a new translation by Sean Langenecker and Megan McGlone. It’s part of the statewide World Premiere Wisconsin festival. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on May 9) and 2 p.m. May 2; tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

through May 9, Bartell Theatre: Most everyone knows about the character “Mack the Knife” thanks to the still-ubiquitous 1959 Bobby Darin hit, which puts a smooth and swinging gloss on the danger. The Threepenny Opera, where the song has its origins, is a different animal. It’s a show that’s always had an edge, but this Mercury Players Theatre production may sharpen it. Bertolt Brecht and Kurt Weill’s story of crime, power, and a world that doesn’t pretend to be fair returns via a new translation by Sean Langenecker and Megan McGlone. It’s part of the statewide World Premiere Wisconsin festival. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except 2 p.m. on May 9) and 2 p.m. May 2; tickets at bartelltheatre.org. Measure for Measure, through May 2, Bartell Theatre: What could possibly go wrong when political power lands in the wrong hands? Madison Shakespeare Company examines that eternal question with Measure for Measure. A ruler steps aside, a deputy enforces the law with sudden zeal, and justice starts to look a lot like control. It’s known as one of Shakespeare’s so-called “problem plays” for a reason: the ending ties things up, but not in a way that feels entirely settled. Performances at 7:30 p.m. April 30-May 1 and 5 p.m. May 2; tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Expand OCP Photography Paquito D’Rivera, left, and Chucho Valdés. Paquito D’Rivera, left, and Chucho Valdés.

Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera Reunion Sextet, Thursday, April 30, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: The musical partnership of Chucho Valdés and Paquito D’Rivera dates back to 1960s Havana, including many years in the groundbreaking band Irakere. D’Rivera departed Cuba in 1980, but the duo rekindled their partnership in 2022 with the Reunion Sextet. Valdés’ piano lines build and D’Rivera’s clarinet cuts through with an ease that only comes from decades of shared language; the sextet allows plenty of room for their musical conversation. It’s virtuosic but never about showing off. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

Thursday, April 30, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: The musical partnership of Chucho Valdés and Paquito D’Rivera dates back to 1960s Havana, including many years in the groundbreaking band Irakere. D’Rivera departed Cuba in 1980, but the duo rekindled their partnership in 2022 with the Reunion Sextet. Valdés’ piano lines build and D’Rivera’s clarinet cuts through with an ease that only comes from decades of shared language; the sextet allows plenty of room for their musical conversation. It’s virtuosic but never about showing off. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu. Committed, through May 3, Broom Street Theater: Relevance has always been Broom Street’s middle name, and they check in with the zeitgeist here with a drama about political resistance — albeit with an historical look back to the Vietnam and civil rights eras. In Committed, when a young boy’s mother who has been an activist is institutionalized, he fights back. The play is written by Coleman (Doed Koecks) and directed by Matthew Korda, and is part of World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide festival celebrating new plays and musicals running throughout this year. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at bstonline.org.

through May 3, Broom Street Theater: Relevance has always been Broom Street’s middle name, and they check in with the zeitgeist here with a drama about political resistance — albeit with an historical look back to the Vietnam and civil rights eras. In Committed, when a young boy’s mother who has been an activist is institutionalized, he fights back. The play is written by Coleman (Doed Koecks) and directed by Matthew Korda, and is part of World Premiere Wisconsin, a statewide festival celebrating new plays and musicals running throughout this year. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at bstonline.org. Strike, Thursday, April 30, Giant Jones Brewing, 8 p.m.: Just in time for May Day arrives a screening of Strike, the first silent film by Russian director Sergei Eisenstein (creator of the film school staple Battleship Potemkin). Set just before the 1905 revolution, it tells the story of a worker uprising and its subsequent suppression by the regime. The screening will be accompanied by a live score provided by Madison improvisational wizards Wonderporium — an incentive to attend all on its own. Read Grant Phipps' preview here. Tickets at giant-jones-brewing.square.site.

Thursday, April 30, Giant Jones Brewing, 8 p.m.: Just in time for May Day arrives a screening of Strike, the first silent film by Russian director Sergei Eisenstein (creator of the film school staple Battleship Potemkin). Set just before the 1905 revolution, it tells the story of a worker uprising and its subsequent suppression by the regime. The screening will be accompanied by a live score provided by Madison improvisational wizards Wonderporium — an incentive to attend all on its own. Read Grant Phipps' preview here. Tickets at giant-jones-brewing.square.site. Tom Antell, Romano Johnson, May 1-July 12, James Watrous Gallery; reception May 17, 3-5 p.m.: The power of color leads the conversation as the James Watrous Gallery features a pair of exhibitions by Wisconsin artists. Romano Johnson’s collection “Gospel Love Heart” goes big — angels, racing cars, church clothes, and plenty of glitter — in large-scale imagery that fills a room and will keep your eyes moving. Tom Antell’s “Democratic Vistas” blends playful imagery with dark themes considering Indigenous history as shaped by colonization. The artists will speak at a reception from 3-5 p.m. May 17. Regular gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Expand Cindy Zick "Forward Cafe" by Urban Sketchers Madison member Cindy Zick. "Forward Cafe" by Urban Sketchers Madison member Cindy Zick.

Urban Sketchers Madison, May 1-31, Goodman Community Center-Ironworks Ballweg Gallery: The group Urban Sketchers Madison is hosting its first public group exhibit, “Here, There, and Everywhere.” These non-professional sketch enthusiasts capture something vital and organic about scenes in our city, with a wide range of styles and perspectives. A reception takes place on Gallery Night, from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 8.

May 1-31, Goodman Community Center-Ironworks Ballweg Gallery: The group Urban Sketchers Madison is hosting its first public group exhibit, “Here, There, and Everywhere.” These non-professional sketch enthusiasts capture something vital and organic about scenes in our city, with a wide range of styles and perspectives. A reception takes place on Gallery Night, from 5-9 p.m. Friday, May 8. Madison Symphony Orchestra, May 1-3, Overture Hall: If you’ve spent any time with Madison Symphony Orchestra over the years, “Voices Eternal” feels less like a regular finale and more like a full-circle moment. John DeMain closes his final season as music director by programming like someone writing the last chapter on purpose: Wagner, tied to the orchestra’s early history; Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms, returning from his own first MSO concert in 1994; and Bruckner’s Te Deum, to send the whole centennial season out on a wall of chorus, soloists, orchestra and organ. Add Alessio Bax on MacDowell’s Second Piano Concerto plus a stacked vocal lineup, and this one reads like a goodbye letter in symphonic form. Performances at 7:30 p.m. May 1-2 and 2:30 p.m. May 3; tickets at overture.org.

Expand courtesy Gold Dust Women The band Gold Dust Women on stage. Gold Dust Women

Freedom Rising, Voices Strong, Friday, May 1, Atwood Music Hall, 6 p.m.: May Day is not being ignored this year. This benefit for Voces de la Frontera puts the focus on the rights of immigrants and workers who make such an important contribution to our everyday lives. In this time of unprecedented attacks on these communities, supporters will raise their voices together in solidarity and in song. Live music from pros Gold Dust Women, Honor Among Thieves and The New Kids will be joined by a community sing led by Dodie Whitaker and spoken word from Cue608 Poets. Speakers (including UW-Madison professor of civil society and community Carolina Sarmiento and the always fiery Judge Everett Mitchell), tables featuring community organizations, and makers’ works will also be part of this surely invigorating event. Tickets at etix.com.

Friday, May 1, Atwood Music Hall, 6 p.m.: May Day is not being ignored this year. This benefit for Voces de la Frontera puts the focus on the rights of immigrants and workers who make such an important contribution to our everyday lives. In this time of unprecedented attacks on these communities, supporters will raise their voices together in solidarity and in song. Live music from pros Gold Dust Women, Honor Among Thieves and The New Kids will be joined by a community sing led by Dodie Whitaker and spoken word from Cue608 Poets. Speakers (including UW-Madison professor of civil society and community Carolina Sarmiento and the always fiery Judge Everett Mitchell), tables featuring community organizations, and makers’ works will also be part of this surely invigorating event. Tickets at etix.com. Star Monster, Friday, May 1, Liquid, 9 p.m.: Madison producer and multi-disciplinary artist Star Monster has built a following far beyond the Badger State with his vibrant EDM tracks and colorful visual creations. The Madison date on his “Magical Crunchy Tour” marks a turning point for Star Monster (aka Phillip Parhamovich III): He is soon moving to California. This farewell show will also feature six local DJs to be announced. Tickets at liquidmadison.com.

Friday, May 1, Liquid, 9 p.m.: Madison producer and multi-disciplinary artist Star Monster has built a following far beyond the Badger State with his vibrant EDM tracks and colorful visual creations. The Madison date on his “Magical Crunchy Tour” marks a turning point for Star Monster (aka Phillip Parhamovich III): He is soon moving to California. This farewell show will also feature six local DJs to be announced. Tickets at liquidmadison.com. Disney’s Newsies the Musical, May 2-17, Madison Youth Arts: EXTRA! EXTRA! The newsboys are done being adorable background scenery. Newsies takes the energy of a very real 1899 newsboys strike (kids vs. the money guys, all grit and nerves) and turns it into one of musical theater’s great adrenaline hits — the dancing isn’t decoration so much as a physical form of refusal. The score is Alan Menken at peak hook-making, and the whole thing famously cleaned up at the 2012 Tony Awards with statuettes for score and choreography. This Children’s Theater of Madison production shows at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, plus 7 p.m. on May 15; tickets at overture.org.

Expand courtesy Cardinals Folly A close-up of Cardinals Folly. Cardinals Folly

Ancient Futures Fest, Saturday, May 2, The Bur Oak, 6 p.m.: Here’s a fest with a cool name and an extra-cool lineup of six heavy psych and doom metal bands, tinged with flashes of goth, black metal and traditional heavy metal. Finland’s Cardinals Folly (formerly known as The Coven) will headline with support from a slew of worthy Madison-area bands — including Vanishing Kids, Flying Fuzz, Mind Ox, The Heavils and Gildir. Ancient Futures debuted in 2017, and this will be its fourth incarnation. We’d love to see it become an annual event. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Saturday, May 2, The Bur Oak, 6 p.m.: Here’s a fest with a cool name and an extra-cool lineup of six heavy psych and doom metal bands, tinged with flashes of goth, black metal and traditional heavy metal. Finland’s Cardinals Folly (formerly known as The Coven) will headline with support from a slew of worthy Madison-area bands — including Vanishing Kids, Flying Fuzz, Mind Ox, The Heavils and Gildir. Ancient Futures debuted in 2017, and this will be its fourth incarnation. We’d love to see it become an annual event. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com. Kenny Reichert residency, Saturdays, May 2-30, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Guitarist-composer Kenny Reichert is a prolific and inventive collaborator, the breadth of which will be ably displayed each Saturday in May during a residency hosted by BlueStem Jazz. The Wisconsin native will play electric guitar with five quite different ensembles. The residency kicks off with trios: Prairie Grass (May 2), with longtime collaborators bassist Ethan Philion and drummer Devin Drobka; Moldovest (May 9), with vocalist Ana Everling and bassist John Christensen, makes its debut; and organ trio Righteous Rooster (May 16). Colours (May 23), a quintet that came together from a previous residency, and Twin Cities Quartet (May 30) are both ensembles that blend composed material with plenty of space for improvisation. Find more info and tickets at northstreetcabaret.com.

Saturdays, May 2-30, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: Guitarist-composer Kenny Reichert is a prolific and inventive collaborator, the breadth of which will be ably displayed each Saturday in May during a residency hosted by BlueStem Jazz. The Wisconsin native will play electric guitar with five quite different ensembles. The residency kicks off with trios: Prairie Grass (May 2), with longtime collaborators bassist Ethan Philion and drummer Devin Drobka; Moldovest (May 9), with vocalist Ana Everling and bassist John Christensen, makes its debut; and organ trio Righteous Rooster (May 16). Colours (May 23), a quintet that came together from a previous residency, and Twin Cities Quartet (May 30) are both ensembles that blend composed material with plenty of space for improvisation. Find more info and tickets at northstreetcabaret.com. St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Sunday, May 3, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Birmingham native Paul Janeway’s powerful voice fuels this monster eight-piece soul band that’s been touring hard supporting six albums over 16 years. A younger Janeway considered following his father’s career as a preacher, which partly explains how he mixes heaven and hell during the Bones' fiery live shows. The horn section alone is worth the ticket. It’s no wonder they’ve shared bills with The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, and Black Pumas. With Brother Wallace. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.