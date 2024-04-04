What to do in Madison this weekend: Wisconsin Film Festival, Emmet Cohen Trio and more Isthmus Picks

W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life of Critical Engagement, April 4, 8, 10, UW Social Sciences Building, Room 8417: Head back to school for a good reason. The UW Havens-Wright Center, the Department of History and the Department of African American Studies are sponsoring this deep dive into W.E.B. Du Bois, one of the leading figures of the Harlem Renaissance. And he truly was a renaissance man: a scholar, novelist, poet, editor, socialist and civil rights activist. Michael Buraway of University of California, Berkeley launched this four-part series on April 2; the next three lectures follow at 3 p.m. on April 4, noon on April 8 and 2 p.m. on April 10. Free, but tickets required (a Zoom option is also available): tickettailor.com .

× Expand Greta de Lazzaris/courtesy Cohen Media Group People walking through the desert. A still image from "Io Capitano."

Wisconsin Film Festival, April 4-11, UW campus + other venues: It’s the most wonderful week of the year for Madison-area film fans when the Wisconsin Film Festival returns every April. Joining campus venues — Chazen Museum, Cinematheque, The Marquee at Union South, and Music Hall — WFF screenings will return to the Barrymore and the Bartell on opening weekend; starting Monday films are at the Barrymore and at Flix Brewhouse at East Towne Mall. Opening night gets rolling with a reception featuring the Golden Badger Awards at 5 p.m. and a screening of 2024 Academy Award nominee Io Capitano at 7 p.m. at the Barrymore. Note, all Wisconsin's Own screenings take place during opening weekend; find Isthmus previews here . The full film guide was in the March Isthmus and can be found online at wifilmfest.eventive.org .

Richard Ely, through May 2, University Hospital: We are lucky to know Richard Ely as a contributor to Isthmus, but he’s not just a thoughtful wordsmith, he’s also a visual artist. He works in torn paper collage, a whimsical and surprising genre that requires patience and imagination. He calls his colorful works “Landscapes of Wonder,” and they truly are. They should brighten the corridor between the main information desk and the pharmacy at the busy University Hospital.

× Expand Kevin Floerke A close-up of Ian Maksin. Ian Maksin

Ian Maksin, Thursday, April 4, Arts + Literature Lab, 7 p.m.: Ian Maskin seemingly does it all: plays a variety of instruments, sings music from around the world in 30 languages, and has collaborated with artists ranging from Andrea Bocelli to Snoop Dogg. Maksin’s focus as a solo artist is composing and arranging for the cello; on the 2023 album Amor Renatus, Maksin uses a looping pedal to create a one-man ensemble, with stunning results. He’ll play music from the album and other songs as part of the “Cello for Peace Tour,” with a portion of ticket sales going to relief efforts in Ukraine. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

What the Constitution Means to Me, April 4-21, Overture Center-Playhouse: This drama, already a modern American classic, was written by Heidi Schreck. What the Constitution Means to Me follows Schreck from her past as an idealistic, politically engaged teen to the present day, when her relationship with the United States has become a lot more complicated. The role will be performed for Forward Theater by APT favorite Colleen Madden; it will be in great hands. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on April 13 and 20. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Noah Tidmore The Brook & the Bluff in the woods. The Brook & the Bluff

The Brook & the Bluff, Thursday, April 4, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Melodic and mellow, indie-folksters The Brook & the Bluff may recall a less urgent Death Cab for Cutie in part due to frontman Joseph Settine’s near falsetto vocals. Kevin Canada’s keyboards also set the band apart, throwing in pop touches that can bring to mind anything from Burt Bacharach to new wave. The Nashville-based band is touring in support of its latest release, Bluebeard. Openers Hotel Fiction are out of Athens, Georgia, which musically is never a bad thing. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Flight of Lights, through April 7, Dane County Regional Airport, 7:30-11:30 p.m.: This spring tradition hatched during the first year of the pandemic, when looking at things happening from inside your car was, indeed, a thing. This massive light display on the International Lane approach to the airport and the "pickup loop" is still fun and bigger every year. Be sure to keep one eye on the road if you're the driver because you don't want to hit anyone making the trek from long-term parking. Note, lighted hours are 7:30-11:30 p.m., so if you're picking someone up at the airport at midnight, you're out of luck. More info at flightoflights.com .

× Expand Evan Carter A close-up of Matthew Sweet. Matthew Sweet

Matthew Sweet, Thursday, April 4, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Since finding the sweet spot between sensitive and swaggering on the 1991 album Girlfriend (his third, the title track of which was a big rock radio and MTV hit), Matthew Sweet has steadily added to his catalog of power pop gems. A new album is on the way this year, and he's recently returned to playing shows for the first time since the pandemic. Sweet will be joined for this tour by an all-star band including members of The Bangles, Velvet Crush and The Orange Peels. With Abe Partridge. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Twilight Bowl, through April 6, Bartell Theatre: Mercury Players' latest production is Twilight Bowl, a 2019 play from lauded Chicago- and Green County-based playwright Rebecca Gilman. A group of young women from a small Wisconsin town face challenges in professional and personal growth but find support and a sense of community at the local bowling alley. Final shows at 8 p.m. April 4-5 and 2 p.m. April 6. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

UW 175th Anniversary Community Open House, April 5-7, UW campus: One might imagine a lot of pomp and circumstance on the occasion of this august institution’s 175th birthday, but when it comes right down to it, UW-Madison isn’t really a stand-on-ceremony kind of place. (Praise to thee we sing!) This community open house exemplifies The Wisconsin Idea — c’mon over and join the party! More than 60 events include performances, family-friendly science and art activities (including the annual Science Expeditions weekend), cheesemaking, and free 175 S’more Years ice cream. And yes, there will be Bucky (1-3 p.m. Sunday at the Field House). Full schedule of events at 175.wisc.edu .

× Expand Peter Bjorndal Members of Prairie Clamor on stage. Members of Prairie Clamor.

Prairie Clamor, Friday, April 5, Communication, 7:30 p.m.: The most eclectic show of the month award may be decided early. Minnesotan Will Bjorndal (Prairie Clamor) makes pop music out of the geography he sees in the upper Midwest using bird calls, whistling, and steel guitar. Madison’s M Shays is an emotional explorer and storyteller. The 2024 WAMI and MAMA nominee recently released a new single, “Bleed.” Alberto Kanost (Bear in the Woods) is an old soul who somehow keeps a sense of joy in his folk music while tackling topics that include war, death, loneliness and heartbreak. Note, masks required at Communication; tickets at communicationmadison.com .

Waging Peace in Vietnam, through April 22, Wisconsin Historical Society: This historical exhibit documents the stories of active duty military members and vets who found a way to participate in the anti-war movement during the conflict in Vietnam. “Waging Peace in Vietnam: U.S. Soldiers and Veterans who Opposed the War” first opened in 2018 at the Vietnam’s War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, and has since traveled to more than 20 locations around the U.S.; its Madison stop is scheduled to be the end of the tour. Events include documentary screenings (The War at Home, April 9; Sir! No Sir!, April 10; The Whistleblower of Mai Lai, April 14; Hunting in Wartime, April 21) and talks. Find the full schedule at wagingpeaceinvietnam.com .

× Expand Lawrence Miner Bassist Jason Roebke in front of two paintings. Jason Roebke

North Street Cabaret Mini Music Festival, April 5-7, North Street Cabaret: This weekend of BlueStem Jazz shows promises many delights for the musically adventurous. April 5 (8 p.m.) features a new quartet led by Chicago-based bassist Jason Roebke; his compositions on their album, Four Spheres , get very free without being overly frenzied about it. April 6 (8 p.m.) features Archer, a new improvisatory ensemble fronted by Chicago sax master Dave Rempis and Dutch guitarist Terrie Ex (of punk band The Ex). And April 7 (4 p.m.) features a quartet Chicagolanders: bassist Ausberto Acevedo, pianist Jim Baker, sax player Keefe Jackson, and multi-instrumentalist/Madison native Dan Bitney. Tickets at ​eventbrite.com .

Buffalo Galaxy + The MilBillies, Friday, April 5, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: Freaky, high flying Midwestern jam music by bluegrass adjacent Buffalo Galaxy (Minneapolis) includes originals as well as a straight-faced cover of Lil Nas X. Milwaukee’s MilBillies play hard, dirty, boozy bluegrass with a dive bar attitude and somehow keep it within the rails of tradition. The band has a secret weapon: powerhouse fiddle player Joe Wais.

× Expand courtesy Native Spirit Nedallas Hammill in the great outdoors. Nedallas Hammill

Native Spirit, April 6-7, Wisconsin Masonic Center, 2 p.m.: Native Spirit, a Native American dance group out of Phoenix, Arizona, features dancers from nations across the U.S. with headliner Nedallas Hammill (of the Diné tribe of the southwestern U.S., but who lives in Benton, Wisconsin). The show features traditional storytelling, dancing and music. Sponsored by the Masonic fraternity Valley of Madison. Tickets at eventbrite.com . (Note, previously announced evening performances are canceled.)

× Expand Gabriela Gabrielaa Emmet Cohen and a piano. Emmet Cohen

Emmet Cohen Trio, April 6-7, Cafe Coda: Cafe Coda is on a roll. This show follows last month’s CodaFest (which packed the club with jazz fans eager to experience legendary artists live) with a modern jazz leader. Composer Emmet Cohen is the winner of the 2019 American Pianist Award and a past finalist in the Thelonious Monk competition. He’s performed and recorded with, among many others, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb and Kurt Elling. Cohen is joined by Philip Norris on bass and hot-shot young drummer Kyle Poole. Shows at 8:30 p.m. on April 6 (with a ticket option to add a 6 p.m. set by ASTRO) and 7 and 9:15 p.m. on April 7. Tickets at cafecoda.club .

The Family Business, Saturday, April 6, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: Green County’s The Family Business takes rock and roll very seriously. Leaning into the blues base of early Cream, the quartet of Alec White, Garrett Wartenweiler, Eric Ziegler and Derek Hendrickson reinvent not only the swagger of '70s rock but the the theatrics as well.

“From the Front Row” premiere, Sunday, April 7, Bur Oak, 2 p.m.: The soon to launch series From the Front Row will pair Wisconsin musicians and venues for filmed performances and interviews. The 30-minute episodes will be hosted by voice artist and Audio for the Arts co-owner Buzz Kemper, who is collaborating on the series with Peter Charles Allen (host of WORT-FM’s One Fine Morning) and bassist-composer Claire Kannapell. The pilot episode features Madison bands The Earthlings, Free Dirt and Heavy Looks, and premieres where it was filmed: The Bur Oak. The event also includes live music by Mantis and a fundraiser silent auction. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Alysse Gafkjen A close-up of Ruston Kelly. Ruston Kelly

Ruston Kelly, Sunday, April 7, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly is on a solo acoustic tour that will take him to Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, N.Y., and the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. But first, he’ll make a stop in Madison to support his just-released seven-song EP, Weakness, Etc., which follows last year’s album, The Weakness — hailed by People as “expansive…a testament to keeping your feet on the ground when your life is turned upside down.” Kelly’s honest yet cathartic material melds nuanced confession with punk-rock irreverence, and recent opening stints for Noah Kahan and Maren Morris have primed him for headlining status. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .