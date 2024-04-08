What to do in Madison this week: Próxima Parada, Capital Verses and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Timothy Carey (with guitar). Timothy Carey (with guitar) wrote, directed, produced and stars in "The World's Greatest Sinner."

Wisconsin Film Festival, through April 11, Barrymore + Flix Brewhouse: The most wonderful week of the year for Madison-area film fans continues through Thursday, with screenings at Flix Brewhouse at East Towne Mall and the Barrymore Theatre. The fest's final days are bookended by two very special screenings at the Barrymore: A restoration of The World's Greatest Sinner, a one-of-a-kind DIY creation written, produced, directed by and starring distinctive character actor Timothy Carey (7:30 p.m., April 8); and a 20th anniversary celebration of Sideways, featuring a Q&A with director and co-writer Alexander Payne (7:30 p.m., April 11). The full film guide was in the March Isthmus and can be found online at wifilmfest.eventive.org .

W.E.B. Du Bois: A Life of Critical Engagement, April 8, 10, UW Social Sciences Building, Room 8417: Head back to school for a good reason. The UW Havens-Wright Center, the Department of History and the Department of African American Studies are sponsoring this deep dive into W.E.B. Du Bois, one of the leading figures of the Harlem Renaissance. And he truly was a renaissance man: a scholar, novelist, poet, editor, socialist and civil rights activist. Michael Buraway of University of California, Berkeley launched this four-part series on April 2; the final two lectures are at noon on April 8 and 2 p.m. on April 10. Free, but tickets required (a Zoom option is also available): tickettailor.com .

Rae Senarighi, through May 4, Giant Jones Brewing: The joyful and colorful painted portraits of trans and non-binary individuals by Madison-based artist Rae Senarighi (aka Transpainter) have found an international audience in recent years. His current exhibit at Giant Jones features the debut of the first two portraits (of Madison artist Nipinet and Two Indigiqueers and a Mic podcast co-host Adrian Garcia) of a collaborative project with Seattle-based photographer Steven Miller , featuring Two Spirit, transgender and nonbinary folks living in the Midwest. The exhibit continues through May 4.

× Expand Aurora Santiago Ortiz A close-up of Jorell Meléndez-Badillo. Jorell Meléndez-Badillo

Jorell Meléndez-Badillo, Monday, April 8, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Although Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States, many of us don’t know as much about this Spanish-speaking archipelago as we should. In Puerto Rico: A National History (Princeton University Press), Jorell Meléndez-Badillo — an associate professor of Latin American and Caribbean history at UW-Madison — traces Puerto Rico’s history from pre-Columbus times to the present. In this sweeping and scholarly narrative, the author covers colonialism, revolt and the creation of a national identity while also offering new perspectives. Meléndez-Badillo will be joined by Aurora Santiago Ortiz, assistant professor of gender and women’s studies at UW-Madison. The book also is available in Spanish, and copies of both editions are expected to be for sale at the reading.

Public Images of the U.S. Presidency, Tuesday, April 9, UW Union South-Marquee, 6 p.m.: Former White House photographer and Madison’s own Pete Souza is the key figure in this UW Center for the Humanities “Humanities Without Boundaries” talk. He’ll converse with Cara Finnegan of the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, Theon Hill of Wheaton College, and Allison Prasch of UW-Madison, covering political imagery and national identity. Souza, who was the official photographer for both Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, should have some singular insights.

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Historical Society Soldiers on the UW-Madison campus in the 1960s. Soldiers on the UW-Madison campus in the 1960s.

Waging Peace in Vietnam, through April 22, Wisconsin Historical Society: This historical exhibit documents the stories of active duty military members and vets who found a way to participate in the anti-war movement during the conflict in Vietnam. “Waging Peace in Vietnam: U.S. Soldiers and Veterans who Opposed the War” first opened in 2018 at the Vietnam’s War Remnants Museum in Ho Chi Minh City, and has since traveled to more than 20 locations around the U.S.; its Madison stop is scheduled to be the end of the tour. Events include documentary screenings (The War at Home, April 9; Sir! No Sir!, April 10; The Whistleblower of Mai Lai, April 14; Hunting in Wartime, April 21) and talks. Find the full schedule at wagingpeaceinvietnam.com .

Próxima Parada + Oliver Hazard, Tuesday, April 9, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: A bit folky, a bit funky, Próxima Parada weaves various genre threads into their laid-back pop songs. More straightforwardly folk is the trio Oliver Hazard, but they also display a knack for a catchy hook on their self-titled 2023 album. The two groups kick off the second leg of a spring co-headlining tour at the High Noon. Joining for the next week of dates and potentially stealing the show is Kentucky folk-rocker Abby Hamilton, whose superlative debut album, #1 Zookeeper (of the San Diego Zoo), piled up accolades in 2023. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Bluegrass Jam, Wednesdays, Harmony Bar, 1 p.m.: You don’t have to be of retirement age to join in but some of the regulars have, in fact, dubbed this weekly Wednesday afternoon jam at the Harmony “Old and In the Way.” That said, the welcoming bluegrass veterans know a ton of traditional numbers — both popular and obscure. Bring your instrument or just pull up a chair and sit a spell. Watch for schedule updates at harmonybarandgrill.com .

× Expand Ross Zentner Colleen Madden in "What the Constitution Means to Me." Colleen Madden in "What the Constitution Means to Me," Forward Theater, 2024.

What the Constitution Means to Me, through April 21, Overture Center-Playhouse: This drama, already a modern American classic, was written by Heidi Schreck. What the Constitution Means to Me follows Schreck from her past as an idealistic, politically engaged teen to the present day, when her relationship with the United States has become a lot more complicated. The role will be performed for Forward Theater by APT favorite Colleen Madden; it will be in great hands. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on April 13 and 20. Tickets at overture.org .

Madison’s Funniest Comic, Wednesdays, through May 1, Comedy on State, 9 p.m.: Who will be competing for the title of Madison’s Funniest Comic in 2024? The only way to find out is to be there for the six-week joke-off, which once a year takes the place of Comedy on State’s popular open mic. More than 90 (!) folks signed up for this year's competition, and April 10 is the second preliminary round. Note, tickets are available only at the door, starting at 7:30 p.m. Watch for updates on the competition at facebook.com/comedyonstate .

× Expand scsayspoetry.com Andre Bradford, aka S.C. Says, on stage. Andre Bradford, aka S.C. Says.

Capital Verses, Thursday, April 11, Madison College-South, 6:30 p.m.: April is Poetry Month! This new collab between Madison College and Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters starts it on a high note with this reading featuring Austin-based slam poet S.C. Says (aka Andre Bradford), as well as local voices Charles Edward Payne (an Isthmus contributor), Laura McMillan, Morgan Steward, Christian Kind, Asiah Kind, Sarah Branch, Chakari Daezhare , Keena Stayflyy Atkinson and Arsenio Sorrell. Events continue with a Mad City Story Slam at Madison Public Central Library on Saturday, April 20, and a reading by U.S. poet laureate Ada Limon May 23 at Overture Center. Free tickets at tickettailor.com .

× Expand Arvind A close-up of Sri Vamsi Matta. Sri Vamsi Matta

Line Breaks, April 11, Memorial Union-Play Circle; April 12-13, Overture Center: Each spring, the UW Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives hosts Line Breaks , showcasing work by students in the First Wave program along with special guests. The festival begins this year with a performance of Can a Song Be a Revolution (7:30 p.m., April 11, Play Circle), which reimagines the songs of Indian poet Gaddar in a jazz and hip-hop context, performed by Interdisciplinary Arts Residency Program artist Sri Vamsi Matta, First Wave students and local musicians. First Wave showcases take place at 7 p.m. April 12-13 at Overture Center; Friday’s concert is preceded by a reception at 5:30 p.m., and Saturday’s concert ends with a performance by the band Tilla, featuring Hip-Hop Arts Residency Program guest artist Taylor Scott. Performances are free, but register at eventbrite.com .

Pete Lee, April 11-13, Comedy on State: When you Google Pete Lee, the tagline that comes up with his website is “That Guy From That Thing!” It’s an apt joke; since Lee’s television debut nearly two decades ago on the Comedy Central showcase Premium Blend, he’s appeared anywhere from late night shows such as The Tonight Show to an NFL-themed segment on Nickelodeon’s Nick Toons to the soap opera As the World Turns. That’s just a few mile markers on this Janesville native’s performing resume. Catch his self-deprecating and occasionally soothingly silly stand-up at 7:30 p.m. on April 11 and 7:30 and 10 p.m. on April 12-13. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Shannon McNally + Beth Bombara, Thursday, April 11, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Beth Bombara’s 2023 album, It All Goes Up, evokes ‘70s singer-songwriters in its embrace of varied styles, from folk-toned to rockin’. Shannon McNally works the bluesier side of Americana, as heard on the 2023 album Live at Dee’s. The two veteran singer-songwriters are teaming up for a short run of Midwest shows, including a stop at The Bur Oak. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Maureen Janson Heintz Bryana Wilde performing "Crazy for..." at a past UW Dance Department concert. Bryana Wilde performing "Crazy for..." at a past UW Dance Department concert.

H’Doubler Concert, April 11-20, UW Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Performance Space: See the best of UW-Madison student dance at this year-ending series of performances. There are two programs (April 11-13 and April 18-20) with nine or 10 different dancers featured in each; dances are also choreographed by students. Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays. Tickets are available from the Campus Arts Box Office, by phone at 608-265-2787, online at artsticketing.wisc.edu , or at the door one hour before the performances.