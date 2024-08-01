× Expand Frances Spray-Larson Four people with guitars. Vets on Frets (from left): Mark Loder, Dan Proud, Rick Larson and Neil O’Connor.

Vets on Frets, Thursday, Aug. 1, Dean House, Monona, 5:30 p.m.: Vets on Frets is a group of Madison-area military veterans who gather to play rock and folk songs; this summer, they hit the stage at the “Big Gig,” Summerfest in Milwaukee. This Back Porch Concert should be a little lower-key than Summerfest, but it does include the annual pie and ice cream social, starting at 5:30 p.m., with pie from Monona Bakery and Chocolate Shoppe ice cream. Music starts at 7 p.m. It’s a fundraiser for the Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society and operation of the Dean House museum.

5-10-100: Women Artists Forward, through Aug. 4, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery: The Women Artists Forward Fund was founded by Madison artists Brenda Baker and Bird Ross in 2019 as a way to directly assist artists in Dane County with unrestricted grants. The exhibit “5-10-100: Women Artists Forward,” on display at the Wisconsin Academy’s Watrous Gallery through Aug. 4, features work by the first 10 artists to receive the grants: Jennifer Angus, Adriana Barrios, Mary Bero, Yeonhee Cheong, Angelica Contreras, Lilada Gee, Dakota Mace, Katherine Steichen Rosing, Alice Traore and Babette Wainwright. Regular gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

× Expand Jolie Harrison Haze and Dacey in front of a Lucky Strike factory. Haze and Dacey

Haze & Dacey, Thursday, Aug. 1, Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, 6 p.m.: A bit of rock, a bit of folk, a bit of country, and you have the sounds mixed by the duo of Haze & Dacey. Featuring singer-songwriter Kirsten Hazler and bassist John Dacey, the duo plays both original music (their most recent album, Letters from Gilead , is a set of songs based on the Margaret Atwood novel The Handmaid’s Tale) and covers of artists ranging from Queen to Patty Griffin. They’re making a rare Midwest appearance on a summer tour from their Virginia home base.

Dane County Executive Candidates Forum, Thursday, Aug. 1, First Unitarian Society, 7 p.m.: With the retirement of Dane County Executive Joe Parisi in May, a special election is taking place this fall to fill part of the remainder of his term (Jamie Kuhn is currently serving on an interim basis). Four candidates have stepped forward: Regina Vidaver, Madison District 5 alder; Wes Sparkman, director of Dane County’s Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion; Dana Pellebon, executive director of RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center; and Melissa Agard, District 16 state senator. Hear from all four candidates at a forum co-hosted by the First Unitarian Society Climate Action Team and Sierra Club Four Lakes Group.

× Expand Beau Meyer Nicky Chier in "Angels in America, Part I: Millennium Approaches." Nicky Chier in "Angels in America, Part I: Millennium Approaches," University Theatre, 2024.

Angels in America, part 1: Millennium Approaches, through Aug. 4, Vilas Hall-Mitchell Theatre: Possibly the definitive American play of the early 1990s, Tony Kushner’s Angels in America has won just about every award given. Set in the early days of the AIDS epidemic in New York City and elsewhere, the plot weaves real people with fictional figures; eight actors double up on roles. Characters include the real life lawyer Roy Cohn, a Mormon housewife, gay men with AIDS and their families, even Ethel Rosenberg. Although three decades have passed since it was penned, the political and social themes in the play are still relevant and even newly re-invigorated. Read Dan Koehn’s review here . This University Theatre production will be remounted in September, along with a staged reading of Angels in America part 2: Perestroika. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Pete Holmes, Aug. 1-3, Comedy on State: Pete Holmes looks like the good-natured guy who sat in front of you in senior English and never read the books — the boy next door, but without charisma. Known for his “clean” comedy (you might know him from the semi-autobiographical Crashing on HBO), Holmes' earnest awkwardness usually results in genuinely amusing bits with occasional detours into cringe. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 7:30 and 10 p.m., Aug. 2-3. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Our Home States, through Aug. 17, Broom Street Theater, 8 p.m.: Broom Street Theater is sending it back to the states with its ongoing short play festival Our Home States, now in its second year. Last year BST covered 12 Midwestern states. This year BST’s piling in the car and heading east to the New England and Atlantic states. The nine short plays cover the eastern seaboard from Maine (On the Beach by Arthur Boatin) to Pennsylvania (Hellbender: Live by Valerie Work). They also visit New York (Über by Ron G. Rosenfeld), New Jersey (The Jersey Who? by Andrew R. Heinze), New Hampshire (Swimming to Tuftonboro by Mitchell P. Ganem), Rhode Island (Same Jokes by Mark Sawtelle), Massachusetts (The Other Side of the Street by Laura Neill), Vermont (Like a Kite by Ron Fromstein), and Connecticut (Feeder by Julie Linden). Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

× Expand courtesy Olbrich Gardens Participants at the 2023 Butterfly Action Day event. Participants at the 2023 Butterfly Action Day event.

Blooming Butterflies, through Aug. 11, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: While the outdoor gardens are the place to be in the summer, there’s good reason to head into the Bolz Conservancy as well. It is magical to see butterflies — up to 19 species — inhabiting the tropical dome. Sharp-eyed visitors may even witness a butterfly emerge from its chrysalis. The theme continues in the outdoor gardens with a kids pollinator scavenger hunt. Butterfly Action Day (10 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 2) will present booths highlighting ways to help threatened butterfly populations. More info at olbrich.org .

Mad With Power Fest, Aug. 2-3, The Sylvee, 4:30 p.m.: Madison’s annual all-ages gathering of videogaming, pinball-playing metalheads convenes earlier than usual this year — and it keeps getting bigger and better. Among the dozen bands scheduled to appear at Mad With Power’s seventh incarnation are Oceans of Slumber (progressive metal out of Houston), Starkill (melodic death metal from Chicago), and Madison’s own Lords of the Trident (who also happen to be the event’s congenial headbanging hosts). Fellowship, a power metal outfit from the UK, will make its U.S. debut Friday night, while Anthem, one of Japan’s most-revered heavy metal bands, will close out the festival Saturday night. Tickets/info at madwithpowerfest.com .

× Expand Colin Gould The band Daiquiri Queens and instruments standing in a parking lot. Daiquiri Queens

Sugar Maple Music Festival, Aug. 2-3, Lunney Lake Farm County Park: The Sugar Maple fest always presents an intriguing blend of roots music styles, and deftly mixes longtime favorite performers with newer artists. Kicking off Friday with the heartfelt songs and harmony singing of folk duo Admiral Radio, the weekend also includes sets from New Mexico string band Lone Piñon, legendary singer-songwriter Ray Bonneville, singer and guitar virtuoso Sunny War, two sets of kids' music from David Landau, workshops, jams, and much more. And sure to get the audience on their feet this year is the Daiquiri Queens from Lafayette, Louisiana, who play infectious, harmony-laden Cajun dance music (7:20 p.m. ,Aug. 3). Find the full schedule and tickets at sugarmaplefest.org .

Dane Dances, Fridays, Aug. 2-30, Monona Terrace, 5:30-9:30 p.m.: August in Madison means it’s time to let loose and shake it at Dane Dances, an annual series of community dance parties celebrating 25 years in 2024. This year’s lineup should get everyone moving: Aug. 2 features funky dance bands Montage and Slave, and Aug. 9 brings the return of international salsa star Luisito Rosario and disco party VO5. The following weeks mix R&B and Latin sounds, with The Funkee JBeez and Orquesta SalSoul del Mad on Aug. 16; Grupo Candela and the Eddie Butts Band on Aug. 23; and Aniba & the Sol Stars and Rebulu on Aug. 30. Each week begins with a dance lesson from DJ Francis Medrano at 5:30 p.m., and if it rains the party moves inside. Food and drink will be available at 5 p.m. from Kipp’s Kitchen, Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara and Melly Mell’s Soul Food. More info at danedances.org .

Orbiix, Friday, Aug. 2, The Annex, 6:30 p.m.: Chicago lifestyle brand THTBRKR and Midwest Mix-Up are teaming up for this electronic music showcase. Chicago area performers include alien-themed dubstep producer Orbiix, Slotz and Wisconsin/Chicago DJ Mama B; the lineup also includes Stikman, Moonbeamz, and Z E L dueling with GøØnba. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Patience, Aug. 2-11, Bartell Theatre: The light comic operettas of Gilbert and Sullivan continue to inspire troupes that are devoted entirely to producing their works and their works alone. Such is the joyful task of the Madison Savoyards. This summer’s work is Patience, one of the duo’s most popular. It’s a satire on the English aesthetic movement of the 1870s and '80s and such poets as Swinburne and Dante Gabriel Rosetti. While the movement is long out of style, poetic affectation is always a worthy target and there is plenty of truth-telling amidst the frolic. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Free kids' pre-show activities will take place at 1 p.m. on Aug. 4. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand courtesy J. Clark A close-up of J. Clark. J. Clark

Mad Lit, Aug. 2 and 16, 100 block of State Street, 8 p.m.: This annual series celebrating artists of color returns on select Fridays this summer, and August features showcases focusing on spoken word and DJs. Aug. 2 features poets Sarah Branch, Deep Thought the Lyricist, Lature and prolific writer/podcaster RR Moore , plus music by rising singer-songwriters J. Clark and Chakari Daezhare . Aug. 16 brings sets by DJs Iron Mike, Terrence J. and Francis Medrano. The series is coordinated by Urban Community Arts Network and Greater Madison Music City; watch for updates on vendors at ucanmadison.org/madlit .

Baby Tyler Band LP release, Friday, Aug. 2, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: Baby Tyler began as a solo recording project by Tyler Fassnacht (of Fire Heads and Proud Parents), playing frenzied drum-machine-driven originals and heartfelt reimaginings of pop hits of many eras. Eventually a live band incarnation emerged in 2022; the eponymous album to be released at this show documents a live-in-the-studio performance captured the night before the group’s debut concert. If you’re only familiar with the solo incarnation, be prepared for face-melting intensity from the band. Also with Corker and The Kilroys.

National Mustard Day, Saturday, Aug. 3, National Mustard Museum, Middleton, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: There’s always something fun going on at this fest, even if you don’t like mustard (and it is an event that will strongly try to win you over to its side). Meet mustard maker Gorman Thomas — yeah, the former Brewers' center fielder makes a mustard called Stormin’ Sauce. Play mustard games like Mustard Bowling, Lucky Mustard Dice, Fishing for Mustard, Mustard Cornhole — you get the idea. Chow down on special flavor Razzle Dazzle Mustard ice cream from Chocolate Shoppe, Usinger’s brats and all-beef hot dogs and “Holy Cow” grilled cheese sandwiches. Plus, lots of mustard tasting. Schedule at mustardmuseum.org .

× Expand willyporter.com A man and a guitar. Willy Porter

Belleville Music Festival, Saturday, Aug. 3, Community Park, Belleville, 1-10 p.m.: This free fest features a wide-ranging Wisconsin-centered lineup of performers. Headlining is Milwaukee-based singer-songwriter Willy Porter, who has been entertaining audiences around the world since getting his start on stages in Madison in the 1980s. The lineup also includes an intriguing collaboration by Wisconsin country stalwarts Maggie Mae and the Eric Nofsinger Band; Madison Americana favorites Mark Croft Band; and longtime southern Wisconsin party starters The Wundo Band. Updates at bellevillemusicfestival.com .

Madison Black History Walking Tour, Saturday, Aug. 3, downtown Madison, 1:30 p.m.: This guided tour from the Wisconsin Historical Society concentrates on locations near the starting point of the tour, the intersection of East Dayton and North Blount streets and a site of early Black settlement. Witness the John and Amanda Hill grocery store at 649 E. Dayton St., already a city of Madison landmark and listed in the state and national registers of historic places as significant to Madison’s early African American community and neighborhood. The tour features Alan Chancellor, member and Lodge historian of the Prince Hall Masonic Temple (556 E. Mifflin St.). Advance registration and tickets are required.

× Expand Lee Ann Flynn V Funk in front of a car. V Funk (from left); Valerie B. and Vincent Chambers.

Park Street Music Fest, Saturday, Aug. 3, Madison Labor Temple, 3-8 p.m.: This annual free and family-friendly outdoor Next Level Showcase event features an afternoon of top notch regional music. Park Street Music Fest features returning Madison artists Orquesta SalSoul del Mad and Makahya Drake (who played the first Park Street Music Fest as a member of Trilogy in 2017), along with M Train Plus; Milwaukee’s V Funk, the duo of Valerie B. and Vincent Chambers; Iowa-based C Dawson Soul featuring CJ Parker; and Chicago DJ/MC Van 'Go. Food trucks and vendors will also be on the grounds, as well as free health screenings from 3-5 p.m. Also: Come out early for a 5K run/walk, starting at 9 a.m.

Ted Hefko, Sunday, Aug. 4, Red Rooster, 3 p.m.: A Madison native, Ted Hefko has been based in New Orleans for many years. The songs on his most recent album with the Thousandaires, Down Below , feature a New Orleans-worthy gumbo of roots rock, R&B grooves and strong storytelling. For this matinee show, Hefko will be joined by a band of versatile Madison players: Adam Czerepinski on keys, Nick Moran on bass, and Preston Carr on drums.

Comedy Bang! Bang! Sunday, Aug. 4, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: Scott Aukerman's chatty satirical improv podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! takes a free-flowing approach. Along with Paul F. Tompkins & the Comedy Bang! Bang! All-Stars, the stage show is essentially an improvised version of the podcast, and anything can happen. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand A close-up of Jacob Williams. Jacob Williams

Madison Comedy Week, Aug. 4-10, various venues: With more than 25 events, Madison Comedy Week offers the opportunity to really dive in to the regional stand-up scene, and also enjoy some talented visitors as well. The fest opens with a night headlined by a very funny visitor: New York based Jacob Williams, whose low key one-liners poke a lot of fun at his personal foibles (8 p.m., Aug. 4, Bur Oak). Intriguing showcases include an evening featuring nine local stand-ups who are producing/hosting shows during the fest (7 p.m., Aug. 5, Bur Oak) and “Tight Fives on State,” a curated incarnation of Comedy on State’s weekly open mic featuring comedians from all around the U.S. (9 p.m., Aug. 7). Find the full schedule and tickets at madisoncomedyweek.com .