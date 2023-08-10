What to do in Madison this weekend: Mad Lit, Sessions at McPike Park and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Liina Raud Railroad Earth in a theater. Railroad Earth

People Fest, Aug. 10-12, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba: Recent rains have greened things back up in Richland County, just in time for the 15th anniversary edition of People Fest, a music and camping combo hosted by the People Brothers Band. An always-stacked lineup is extra special this year, with Saturday alone including a trio of legendary cosmic grass bands: Yonder Mountain String Band, Leftover Salmon and Railroad Earth. Along with the hosts there’s plenty of returning favorites like Gin Mill Hollow, MoonHouse and Them Coulee Boys. If you're not inclined to camp out, day passes are available; stages get rolling at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, 10:30 a.m. on Friday and 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Find tickets and the schedule at driftlessmusicgardens.com .

Watertown Riverfest, Aug. 10-13, Riverside Park, Watertown: If you can name the river that runs through Watertown, you get free admission to the town’s Riverfest! Kidding, the fest is free even if you think the river is the Seine. (It’s actually the Rock River, which makes thematic sense for this music-filled celebration.) Thursday night is pop night with the “Pop 2000 Tour” featuring O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, David Cook, LFO and host Chris Kirkpatrick (8 p.m.); Friday night is country night with headliners Bootjack Road (7 p.m.); Saturday is rock 'n roll, headlined by Tommy DeCarlo (8:45 p.m.); and Sunday afternoon is capped by a performance by R&B/soul pioneers The Drifters (3:30 p.m.). Fireworks follow the music Friday and Saturday, and Riverside Park will also have food, carnival rides, games, a craft fair and a lot of chainsaw art. Full schedule at watertownriverfest.com .

× Expand Bryce Peterson A person on stage with a mic. Samara Suomi

Madison Comedy Week, through Aug. 13, various venues: Madison Comedy Week features more than 25 events around the city during its eight-day run in 2023. Still to come: Comedy on State welcomes touring comics Felonious Munk (7:30 p.m., Aug. 10) and Bob the Drag Queen (sold out, Aug. 11); headliner Mary Mack performs at a pair of free showcases at the Sessions at McPike Park, at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 11-12; Mike Jonjak brings his "High Concept" show to the Cardinal Bar (7 p.m., Aug. 12); and a fest-closing roast of Samara Suomi at the Bur Oak (7 p.m., Aug. 13). Find more shows and ticket info at madisoncomedyweek.net .

Madison Night Market, Thursday, Aug. 10, State and Gilman streets, 5-9 p.m.: On five evenings each spring and summer, Madison Night Market transforms the downtown shopping district into a full-on pedestrian mall featuring local vendors, artists, buskers, food and more, along with extended hours and special activities at many businesses. Entertainment includes lion dance and martial arts demonstrations by Zhong Yi Kung Fu Association at the top of State Street, beginning at 6 p.m.; Peace Park features a talk on hip-hop history by ShaH Evans and DJ Pain 1 at 5 p.m. and the Angela Puerta Band at 7 p.m.; a climbing wall from Boulders is located nearby on Gilman Street. It’s coordinated by the Madison Central Business Improvement District; future dates are Sept. 14 and Oct. 19. Find a complete participant list at visitdowntownmadison.com .

The Pirates of Penzance, through Aug. 13, Bartell Theatre: With swashbuckling silliness and frothy fun throughout, The Pirates of Penzance is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most produced operettas. The Madison Savoyards should do well with hummable tunes like “Poor Wand’ring One” and the tongue-twisting “I Am the Very Model of a Modern Major General.” Who says the Victorians didn’t know how to have fun? Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Find tickets at madisonsavoyards.org .

× Expand Jenny Risher A close-up of Alice Cooper (and friend). Alice Cooper

Alice Cooper, Thursday, Aug. 10, Overture Hall, 8 p.m.: Yes, times have changed. Alice Cooper, glam-shock rocker of the 1970s, is playing the stately confines of Overture Hall. Why are you going to see Alice Cooper? The 2011 inductee to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame writes anthemic songs, straddles a line between punk and goth, and yet plays straight-ahead rock ‘n roll of the kind that is in short supply these days. Plus, you can sit down. Cooper is touring in support of a new album, Road, coming on Aug. 25. Tickets at overture.org .

Our Home States, through Aug. 12, Broom Street Theater, 8 p.m.: Broom Street Theater, where local playwrights usually rule, presents the first installation of a long-term project. Our Home States is a series of short plays that the theater solicited from each of our fabulous 50 states (though of course some are a little less fabulous than others — the states, that is, not the plays!). Broom Street begins what will be four years of productions with a compilation of plays from the Midwest. Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; advance tickets at bstonline.org .

Rooftop Cinema, Thursdays, Aug. 10-31, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: It’s back, for its 18th summer! MMoCA’s Rooftop Cinema series will fill State Street’s night sky with something other than the Orpheum sign as the museum screens art films for four Thursdays this month. The first is Inu-Oh, an anime feature film with a glam-rock sensibility and a social conscience, nominated for a Golden Globe in 2022. Subsequent Thursday films are Alma's Rainbow, Earth II and Rewind & Play. Bring your own chair or blanket; water and snacks will be sold on-site (no carry-ins). Films begin about 20 minutes after sunset and it’s recommended attendees find their seats by 8:10 p.m. More info at mmoca.org .

× Expand courtesy Luisito Rosario Luisito Rosario in front of a light colored background. Luisito Rosario

Dane Dances, Fridays, through Aug. 25, Monona Terrace, 5-9:30 p.m.: August in Madison means the return of everyone’s favorite rooftop community dance party: Dane Dances. Each week features DJ Francis Medrano at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. along with free dance lessons, which will be put to immediate use thanks to the band lineup, this week featuring international salsa star Luisito Rosario and Orquesta SalSoul del Mad. Food and drink will be available at 5 p.m. from Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara, Melly Mell’s Soul Food and TLC Catering. After a pair of rain cancellations in 2022, an indoor location is secured this year (most weeks at Monona Terrace, with Aug. 18 moving to the Alliant Center if rain; for weather updates, call 608-261-4094). Watch for updates at danedances.org .

SOGO Film Festival, Aug. 11-13, Stoughton venues: Returning for a second season, the SOGO Film Festival focuses on local and regional filmmakers. Topics range from serious (a documentary on what happened to Janesville manufacturer Hufcor after being purchased by private equity firm OpenGate Capital) to potentially silly (a parody of ’90s kids’ shows). Curiously, posters for five films feature frying pans. Make of that what you will. Screenings (all at 5 p.m.) are at Mershon’s Cidery on Aug. 11, Viking Brew Pub on Aug. 12, and Wendigo on Aug. 13. Find more info on films at sogo.film .

× Expand Rob Schanz The band Sarah Shook & the Disarmers. Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (from left): Jack Foster, Sarah Shook, Nick Larimore, Blake Tallent, Andrew Lambie.

Sessions at McPike Park, Aug. 11-12 and 16-17, McPike Park: The volunteer-run concerts of The Sessions at McPike Park return for three evenings and one full day of music in the heart of the east side. It all kicks off at 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 with Kiki’s Righteous Session, featuring the dark-hued East Nashville troubadour Ben de la Cour, alt-county stalwart Sarah Borges, Wisconsin heartland rock by the Trapper Schoepp Band, catchy pop by Sean Michael Dargan, and an evening-closing stand-up show anchored by Mary Mack (courtesy of Madison Comedy Week). Stand-up from MCW also ends the night on Aug. 12, following a full day of music (starting at 1:30 p.m.) by local standouts (Johnny Chimes, The Whiskey Farm and more) and notable visitors (Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Chris Pierce Band). Aug. 16-17 (both 5 p.m.) offers sets both nights by West African multi-instrumentalist Sona Jobarteh and much more. The concerts (along with July’s Pursuit of Happiness Session) raise funds for six local nonprofits. Find the full schedule at sessionsatmcpike.org .

Adult Swim, Friday, Aug. 11, Madison Children’s Museum, 5:30-9 p.m.: Ever wondered what goes on when the adults take over the Madison Children’s Museum? The next edition of Adult Swim, “MegaGeek Mashup,” promises activities for gamers, bookworms and nerds over the age of 21, including trivia, a cosplay competition, and a LEGO lounge. The event even has a crafting corner for creating cork robot companions, DIY comic books, and 8-bit avatars using perler beads. Find tickets at madisonchildrensmuseum.org .

× Expand Kent Sweitzer A 2019 Stoughton Chamber Music Festival performance.

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival, Aug. 11-12 and 20-21, various Stoughton venues: The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival returns with programs based on familiar friends in the sky: the moon and sun. The “Moon” concerts revolve around Verklärte Nacht by Arnold Schoenberg, at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Stoughton Opera House. The “Sun” rises to Thirty-Thousand Days, a clarinet quartet by Chris Rogerson, at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Chorus Public House. Both programs feature new works by Micah Behr and other short pieces. Find tickets and more info at stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com .

Romeo and Juliet, Aug. 11-Oct. 7, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: There is no more famous play written in English than Romeo and Juliet and many of the lines in Shakespeare’s tale of the star-crossed lovers are commonplace phrases even today (“a rose by any other name”…“a plague on both your houses”…and the list goes on). In this production, American Players Theatre casts two deaf actors and incorporates American Sign Language into the show, perhaps making the play accessible to a new audience. Romeo is deaf, and played by deaf actor Joshua Castille; this throws further roadblocks into the paths of the lovers. (Robert Schleifer, who plays Friar Lawrence, is also deaf.) APT reports that most of the signed lines will also be spoken aloud by a chorus, for the hearing audience, and four performances will be fully ASL interpreted. More details and tickets at americanplayers.org .

Weathers, Friday, Aug. 11, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Los Angeles band Weathers had a blast recording their latest album Are We Having Fun? and it shows. The alternative rock trio crafts anthems with a captivating beat and meaningful lyrics, many of which focus on battles with mental health. Weathers will be joined by two bands with similar sounds: almost monday, a San Diego trio known for their funky Californian anthems, and Hoko, a dance-rock duo from New York. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy Johnny Winston Jr. The band Fresh Force. Fresh Force

Fresh Force + Black Poets Society, Friday, Aug. 11, 100 block State Street, 8 p.m.: The Mad Lit series returns with a special night of hip-hop featuring several generations of Madison musicians. Fresh Force, five friends from south Madison who came together for music in the mid-1980s, plays their first show since 1991. Early ’90s hip-hop collective Black Poets Society has occasionally reunited since the turn of the century, and their members have gone on to many other musical projects (including Lacouir Yancey and Adem Tesfaye, in the Adem Tesfaye Band ). L.U.V. has been on the mic in the Midwest region since the mid-2000s. The evening also includes host Rob Dz, DJ Iron Mike, visual artists, and vendors. Read Steven Potter’s preview here , and find updates at facebook.com/ucanmadison .

Eptic, Friday, Aug. 11, Liquid, 10 p.m.: Can we say there’s been an uptick of interest in Eptic? The artist and producer brings his dubstep electronic dance to Madison from Belgium. Grungy, slow, deep bass beats couple with synthy but often spare and playful sounds. Tickets at wl.seetickets.us .

× Expand courtesy TRT The Rascal Theory (left to right): Brian Barta, Joe Iaquinto, Linwood "Woody" Riley, Roscoe Foster, Jack Peterson.

Rascal Fest, Saturday, Aug. 12, Doundrin’s Distilling, Cottage Grove, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.: Three nonprofits — Autism Awareness, Bullies-N-Friends rescue, and MAMA Cares (aiding local musicians) — will be aided by the proceeds for this year’s Rascal Fest, an annual concert hosted by The Rascal Theory. The rock and soul experts take the stage at 7:30 p.m., anchoring an excellent lineup also featuring rocker Iggy Rae Vicious, bluesman Paul Filipowicz, jazz from the duo of Charlie Painter and Roland Fay, and much more. It all wraps up with an all-star jam, which should be something to hear. Advance tickets at simpletix.com .

The Next 400: Dreamfest, Saturday, Aug. 12, Madison College-South, noon-5 p.m.: Intuition Productions debuts a new music, art and culture festival, with a focus on raising awareness and funds for programs supporting Black mothers, mothers-to-be and children (including ConnectRx Wisconsin ; donations of baby clothing and diapers are also encouraged). The afternoon will feature music by youth and professional performers, DJs, spoken word, dance, graffiti painting, kids' activities and carnival-style performers, Black business vendors, educational speakers and more. Find updates at facebook.com/IntuitionProductions , including info on an evening concert featuring Sammie at Hayes Place.

Bluey’s Big Play, Aug. 12-13, Overture Hall: If you love blue heelers, are an aficionado of all things Australian, or have kids, this stage show may be something to do in the arvo, mate. Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli, a family of blue (and red) heelers of the animated Aussie preschool kids' show Bluey appear here in a new stage show scripted by the creator of the series, Joe Brumm. In place of animated dogs there are puppets that look like the animated characters, moved by live actors. No actual dog actors. Pretty young children should enjoy the puppets, and lap seats are available for children 24 months and under at the time of the show. Shows at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at‌ overture.org .

× Expand Rob Steffen Photography The members of Rare Element on a couch. Rare Element

Burning Troll, Saturday, Aug. 12, Donald Farm, Mount Horeb, 2-11 p.m.: Brix Cider created this new event with a name nodding to its Mount Horeb home and the notorious Nevada festival featuring a burning effigy. Along with the burning of the troll after dark, the day features music by Natty Nation, Rare Element and others, Cycropia Aerial Dance, food carts, and drinks (with drink sales donated to Sugar River Watershed Association). The concert is at Donald Farm, across the road from Donald County Park. Tickets include shuttle service from Brix Cider’s headquarters in downtown Mount Horeb (onsite parking is limited; if you need to park at the event site, a parking pass is also required). Find more info at burning-troll.com .

Curd Fest, Sunday, Aug. 13, Breese Stevens Field, 2-6 p.m.: Nobody knows cheese curds like Wisconsinites. This food fest is about all things curd, from fresh and squeaky to battered and molten. It’s not all curd, though: there are food carts, kids' activities, contests, and cheese demonstrations. There will even be vegan cheese curds. Admission is free from 3-6 p.m.; starting at 2 p.m., different tickets get attendees special perks, including a VIP whisky pairing. Find updates and tickets at breesestevensfield.com .

× Expand ArrowStar Photography A crowd of people enjoying a past Food Taste Jamboree. The Food Taste Jamboree during the 2022 Madison Black Restaurant Week.

Madison Black Restaurant Week, Aug. 13-20, various locations: It’s not always obvious who owns a restaurant; Madison Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses, including food carts, caterers and specialty food producers, and celebrates a variety of cuisines: Costa Rican, American soul food, barbecue, jerk, Jamaican, West African and vegetarian. Participants include Cafe Costa Rica, Cliff’s Willy Street Eats, Holisac Taste of Africa, JustVeggiez, Keur Fatou, Kingdom, Marie’s Soul Food, Melly Mel’s, Taco Sunrise, the Walking Jerk, Propa Jerk & BBQ and more. The week concludes with a Food Taste Jamboree at the FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave., on Aug. 20, from 2-5 p.m., with small plates for $5 each. More info at madisonblackchamber.com .