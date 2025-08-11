× Expand courtesy Pablo Delano Objects in the exhibition “cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” by Pablo Delano. Objects in the exhibition “cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” by Pablo Delano.

Pablo Delano, Aug. 11-Nov. 30, Chazen Museum of Art: This exhibit,“cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” has been described as a “meditation on the Caribbean condition.” Artist Pablo Delano works in varied media — sculpture, photography and assemblage. The exhibition focuses on his upbringing in 1950s Puerto Rico, and encompasses Caribbean culture. The multifaceted show touches on many current topics: migration, colonialism, tourism, gender and race.

Madison Black Restaurant Week, through Aug. 17, various locations: This is the tenth anniversary of Madison Black Restaurant Week, a period of promotions and special events to draw attention to these important area businesses and to allow the public to access foods from Black-owned caterers and other mobile vendors. Participating restaurants have special deals and dishes throughout the week. Closing out the week is the Farm‑to‑Table Soul Food Brunch Fundraiser at the Madison Labor Temple from 1–3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17. For a full schedule of events, ticket info and list of participating restaurants, see mbrw.madisonblackchamber.com.

× Expand courtesy Ren Q. Dawe A close-up of Ren Q. Dawe. Ren Q. Dawe

Here to Pee, Monday, Aug. 11, Crucible, 7 p.m.: The “ Here to Pee ” tour blends comedy and protest in an ongoing effort to raise awareness of threats to trans rights — and funds for organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Trans comedian Ren Q. Dawe is leading the tour and will appear at the Madison stop along with stand-ups Talia Clay, Corina Lucas, Rey Tang and Elliot Thursday. Tickets at eventbrite.com benefit Fair Wisconsin.

Kids in the Rotunda, Aug. 12, Black Earth Children’s Museum; Aug. 13, Olbrich Gardens; Aug. 15, Verona Senior Center, all 11 a.m.: Overture Center’s signature series for kids is on the road this summer, with the final three Kids in the Rotunda concerts coming up this week. Music with Corey (aka singer-songwriter Corey Mathew Hart) presents an interactive concert Aug. 12 at Black Earth Children’s Museum. Jeanie B! & the Jelly Beans bring a wealth of original songs to Olbrich Gardens on Aug. 13. And Grammy-nominated duo Wendy & DB keep the whole family moving on Aug. 15 at Verona Senior Center. Also coming up: the Kids in the Rotunda season announcement party, at 4 p.m. Aug. 21 at Madison Children’s Museum.

× Expand Melanie Lemahieu Robert Cray and guitar. Robert Cray

Robert Cray Band, Tuesday, Aug. 12, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: It’s been more than a quarter-century since Robert Cray appeared at the second Madison Blues Festival in 1999 at Olin Park, part of a mind-blowing bill that also included Ray Charles, Buddy Guy, Koko Taylor and a very young Shannon Curfman. Cray, who turned 72 on Aug. 1, has made it a priority to return to the capital city every few years. This time, he arrives having not released a new album since 2020’s That’s What I Heard. But with a deep catalog, including Billboard hit singles such as “Smoking Gun” and “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” — along with his timelessly smooth, soulful and reassuring voice and guitar — Cray still demands attention and respect. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Alex Callejo Marques Carroll and trumpet. Marques Carroll

Jazz at Five, Wednesdays, through Sept. 3, Capitol Square, 4 p.m.: This annual free concert series is back, this summer located at the King Street corner of the Capitol lawn. Notable visitors include trumpet stars Marques Carroll (Aug. 13) and Eric Jacobson (Aug. 20). Returning features include a night of UW-Madison ensembles (Aug. 27) and Big Band night (Sept. 3), along with youth ensembles opening each concert at 4 p.m. Find the full lineup at jazzatfive.org .

LAB^4 exhibitions, through Aug. 29, Arts + Literature Laboratory: ALL’s LAB^4 project brings together teams of Madison-area artists of varied disciplines and backgrounds to shepherd exhibitions and events; as stated in the project description, “the LAB^4 project seeks to shift the role of curators from gatekeepers to their original definition as caretakers.” The current curator team has brought together six wide-ranging exhibitions on display through Aug. 29, including Hmong story cloths by eight Madison artists, video work and related books by Ronaldo V. Wilson, recreated little free libraries, and more. Find information on all the exhibitions and related events (this week including the third lecture in dancer/scholar Reenah Dixon's "Body as a Home" series at 7 p.m. Aug. 13, and an artist talk at noon and workshop at 1:30 p.m. (RSVP here) by Bryanna Bibbs on Aug. 16) at artlitlab.org .

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival, Aug. 13-17, Angell Park, Sun Prairie: You might say it’s not really summer without the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival. While there are the usual fair elements — carnival, kids activities, a beer tent, kickoff parade and bands — the real star of the show comes Saturday and Sunday with the fresh, steamed corn on the cob, which is available in cardboard totes for $15. Break ‘em open onsite and butter and salt those cobbies for an impromptu picnic. Bands include Madison County (7 p.m. Friday) and SuperTuesday (7 p.m. Saturday); La Movida broadcasts live with dancing and a hot pepper eating contest from noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Full schedule at sunprairiecornfest.com .

× Expand Timothy Hiatt The band The Claudettes. The Claudettes

The Claudettes, Wednesday, Aug. 13, Grundahl Park, Mount Horeb, 7 p.m.: The Claudettes are a Chicagoland quartet playing rootsy and danceable rock ‘n roll, highlighted by Johnny Iguana’s agile and eclectic piano playing and vivacious vocalist Rachel Williams. The band’s 2025 tour schedule is notably globe-trotting, from a NYC gig with Tommy Stinson to the Blues Alive festival in the Czech Republic to the Wednesday Night Live concert series in Mount Horeb. If you haven’t caught up with The Claudettes for a while this is an easy mid-week concert choice.

Doug Bradley, Wednesday, Aug. 13, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: Doug Bradley, co-author of Rolling Stone’s 2015 music book of the year, We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War (with UW-Madison professor emeritus Craig Werner), is back with his own cleverly titled music-based memoir. The Tracks of My Years is a lively and endearing read that tells the story of a guy who shared a joint with Grace Slick, shot hoops with Smokey Robinson, served as a combat correspondent for the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and spent more than three decades working in communications, media and public relations at UW-Madison. He survived all that and is now chair of the Board of Advisors of UW’s Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project . Sean Michael Dargan will be Bradley’s musical guest during what is billed as “an evening of music, stories, celebration and community.”

WVMO-FM 10th Anniversary Party, Thursday, Aug. 14, San Damiano Park, 6 p.m.: For the third straight year (and the fifth time in a decade) Monona’s low-power, community-focused WVMO-FM (98.7) was named “Station of the Year” by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. The latest honor coincides with WMVO’s 10th anniversary, a milestone marked by a celebration at one of Monona’s landmark locations. Madison’s WheelHouse, a premier Americana/bluegrass band with three- and four-part harmonies made by some of the friendliest musicians around, will highlight the festivities. True to its local roots, WVMO also will host several area vendors at the park in conjunction with San Damiano's Summer Biergarten series, beginning at 5 p.m.

× Expand Tom Acquilano A circus arts performer on a German wheel. "One Man's Trash" by Cirque Us.

One Man's Trash: A Repurposed Circus, Thursday, Aug. 14, Madison Circus Space, 7 p.m.: It’s circus fare, from aerial work to clowning, using repurposed and found materials. So, fun. Here, it’s the junk that inspires joy, not the getting rid of it. This is the sixth national tour for this 2016 production created by Cirque Us . Tickets at ticketleap.events .

Capitol City Band, Thursdays, through Aug. 21, Rennebohm Park, 7 p.m.: For more than 50 years, the Capitol City Band has called Rennebohm Park home for its summer concert series, and this summer’s ongoing park renovations will not change that. Longtime conductor Jim Latimer is passing the baton to Dave Pedracine (who also stepped in as conductor for the VFW Post 1318 Band this past season); Latimer will still be very involved as music director. Concerts continue on Thursdays through Aug. 21; watch for updates at facebook.com/capitolcityband .

The Winter’s Tale, Aug. 8-Oct. 4, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Late in his career, Shakespeare turned more to what are called the romances, which feature neither the lightheartedness of the comedies nor the pileup of violent deaths typical of the tragedies. In The Winter's Tale, a jealous king casts out his infant daughter, whom he suspects is not really his, and imprisons his wife. The quest toward truth in relationships and redemption drives the play — and in this case the cast will as well. The production features David Alan Anderson, La Shawn Banks, Dee Dee Batteast, Nate Burger, David Daniel, Sarah Day, Josh Krause, Gavin Lawrence and Laura Rook. Opening week performances are at 8 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 7:30 p.m., Aug. 14; tickets at americanplayers.org .

× Expand Indra Dunis A vintage photo of the four members of Xerobot. Xerobot

Xerobot, Thursday, Aug. 14, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: It was a special treat when in 2021 a compilation appeared on LP of the complete issued music (and more) of mid-1990s Madison band Xerobot. Their songs, mostly under a minute, are music distilled to complex, inventive, and frighteningly intense blasts of bliss. Along with their precisely rendered recordings, Xerobot is also remembered as a must-see live band — which Madison audiences can experience again as Xerobot is reconvening for two shows, including one in the cozy confines of Mickey’s Tavern. With Whippets, James Marlon Magas.