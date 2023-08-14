What to do in Madison this week: Brandi Carlile, Najib Azad, and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand ArrowStar Photography A crowd of people enjoying a past Food Taste Jamboree. The Food Taste Jamboree during the 2022 Madison Black Restaurant Week.

Madison Black Restaurant Week, through Aug. 20, various locations: It’s not always obvious who owns a restaurant; Madison Black Restaurant Week highlights Black- owned businesses, including food carts, caterers and specialty food producers, and celebrates a variety of cuisines: Costa Rican, American soul food, barbecue, jerk, Jamaican, West African and vegetarian. Participants include Cafe Costa Rica, Cliff’s Willy Street Eats, Holisac Taste of Africa, JustVeggiez, Keur Fatou, Kingdom, Marie’s Soul Food, Melly Mel’s, Taco Sunrise, the Walking Jerk, Propa Jerk & BBQ and more. The week concludes with a Food Taste Jamboree at the FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave., on Aug. 20, from 2-5 p.m., with small plates for $5 each. More info at madisonblackchamber.com .

Earth Connections, Aug. 15-Oct. 31, Farley Center, Verona: More than 25 artists are creating installations designed to be short-lived throughout the grounds of the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability; all works in “Earth Connections” are made with materials that will break down. It’s an elegant way to point out the ephemeral nature of most of our world, including ourselves. Many artists will take part in a guided tour of the installations at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9, as part of an Outdoor Arts Festival featuring the Dane Arts Buy Local Art Market and live music. Find more info at farleycenter.org .

× Expand Wadan Khan A close-up of Najib Azad. Najib Azad

Najib Azad, Tuesday, Aug. 15, Catholic Multicultural Center, 7 p.m.: Aug. 15 marks two years since the Taliban took over Kabul, Afghanistan, as the U.S. military withdrew its remaining troops — and put the lives of U.S. allies in immediate danger. Najib Azad, spokesperson for former president Ashraf Ghani, and his family were among those forced into hiding while seeking a way out of the country. (Many refugees currently in the U.S. are still waiting for a path to permanent residency as Congress continues to stall on the Afghan Adjustment Act ). Azad will read from his new book, Beyond Evacuation: From the Himalayas to the Statue of Liberty, and discuss his work in government and his family’s evacuation from Afghanistan. RSVP at nathaly@cmcmadison.org or 608-661-3512.

EcoSquared, through Aug. 31, Hatch Art House: See what Wisconsin artists can do with upcycled materials in this annual show that proves that reuse sparks joy and that it’s hip to be square (all the art works are, yes, square). Approximately 90 pieces of art by 25-plus Wisconsin-based artists are featured.

Breakfast with the Bus, Wednesday, Aug. 16, MRP Book Center, 1337 Greenway Cross, 7:30-9 a.m.: You may have had Breakfast with the Bunny around Easter. Breakfast with the Bus is an open house — and bus — from the Madison Reading Project to show off its Big Red Reading Bus and its Book Center and to get the word out about its community-wide efforts to increase literacy, make reading fun and get books in the hands of readers who want them. Breakfast and coffee will be on hand, but it’s really about love of reading. And what better way is there to start the day? Updates at facebook.com/MadisonReadingProject .

× Expand courtesy James Bastian A close-up of James Bastian. James Bastian

James Bastian, Wednesday, Aug. 16, Mystery To Me, 6 p.m.: Brookfield author James Bastian celebrates the publication of his second book, Willa’s Pursuit, a novel inspired by real events. A 1971 University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate student who immerses herself in a sensory deprivation tank for a routine psychological experiment emerges not only experiencing hallucinations but also with the ability to speak fluent French — a paranormal phenomenon known as xenoglossia. Over time, Willa suspects the hallucinations are actually someone else’s memories. In-person seating is limited, but the free event also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast .

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival, Aug. 16-20, Angell Park: This fest just keeps getting bigger, but the star is still cob after cob of fresh steamed sweet corn, available to devour by the ear — or buy a tote (8-13 ears) to share with your corn-loving pals. Trust us, it’s the way to go. (Note, corn is available Saturday noon-7 p.m. and Sunday noon- 6 p.m. only.) Wednesday night starts with a parade at 6 p.m.; Friday night features SuperTuesday; Saturday night it’s the Kings of Radio. And Saturday there’s a corn eating contest at 2:30 p.m. See details and updates at sunprairiecornfest.com .

Jim Smoote II, Steve Feren + Jarka Sobiskova, through Sept. 8, Biopharmaceutical Technology Center gallery, Fitchburg: The Promega Art Showcase for summer features works created in textiles and with glass. “Threads of Joy” includes glass works memorializing birds by retired UW-Madison professor Steve Feren; felt works and paintings by Madison artist Jarka Sobiskova (who lost her studio space and many art works in a March fire); and art quilts by Chicago-based Jim Smoote II. Regular gallery hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and the exhibit continues through Sept. 8.

× Expand The JB3's (left to right): Todd Phipps, Chris Clemente and Joey B. Banks.

Jazz at Five, Wednesdays, through Sept. 6, top of State Street, 4 p.m.: Jazz at Five marks 30 years of free concerts in 2023, and returns to its original home at the top of State Street for the full season. Aug. 16 features funky trio The JB3’s, featuring organist Todd Phipps, bassist Chris Clemente, and drummer Joey B. Banks; a jazz quartet led by Chicago guitarist Kenny Reichert; and an opening set by Black Star Drum Line. Find more info at jazzatfive.org .

Paddle in the Parks, Thursday, Aug. 17, LaFollette County Park, Stoughton, 5 p.m.: If you have a canoe or kayak and are interested in traversing part of the Yahara River on the water, but don’t have a way to get back to where you left your vehicle once the paddle is done, this Dane County Parks event may be for you. After leaving watercraft at the Lake Kegonsa lock and dam (at LaFollette County Park in Stoughton), drive and park your vehicle at Division Street Park in Stoughton; a shuttle will return you to the starting point for a group paddle. It’s free to participate. Watercraft rentals may be available; find more info at lussierheritagecenter.com .

× Expand Mary Ellen Matthews A close-up of Brandi Carlile. Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile + Brandy Clark, Thursday, Aug. 17, Breese Stevens Field, 6 p.m.: In between shows supporting Pink, nine-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is headlining gigs in select cities, and Madison is fortunate enough to be among the chosen ones. Carlile has been on a tear in recent years, giving electrifying performances and winning over diverse swathes of listeners; 2021’s In These Silent Days held the No. 1 spots on both the Top Rock Albums and Americana/Folk Albums Billboard charts. Country singer-songwriter Brandy Clark — who has written for everyone from Reba McEntire to Darius Rucker and is touring in support of her new self-titled album that features a duet with Carlile — will open. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Born of Osiris, Thursday, Aug. 17, The Annex, 6 p.m.: Illinois prog-metallers Born of Osiris have reportedly been working on a new album since the release of Angel or Alien in 2021, so this Midwest Mix-Up concert may be a chance to hear a preview. Joining Born of Osiris on tour: Upon a Burning Body, another veteran deathcore band, and Traitors, also recently in the studio working on a new album. A packed lineup also includes Green Bay trio Errors of Humanity (supporting the pummeling June album Testimony) and Rockford outfit Reckless Redemption. Tickets at eventbrite.com .