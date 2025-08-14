× Expand J Miner Photography Four people in front of a brick wall. WheelHouse

WVMO-FM 10th Anniversary Party, Thursday, Aug. 14, San Damiano Park, 5-8 p.m.: For the third straight year (and the fifth time in a decade) Monona’s low-power, community-focused WVMO-FM (98.7) was named “Station of the Year” by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. The latest honor coincides with WMVO’s 10th anniversary, a milestone marked by a celebration at one of Monona’s landmark locations. Madison’s WheelHouse, a premier Americana/bluegrass band with three- and four-part harmonies made by some of the friendliest musicians around, will highlight the festivities, starting at 6 p.m. True to its local roots, WVMO also will host several area vendors at the park in conjunction with San Damiano's Summer Biergarten series.

Madison Black Restaurant Week, through Aug. 17, various locations: This is the 10th anniversary of Madison Black Restaurant Week, a period of promotions and special events to draw attention to these important area businesses and to allow the public to access foods from Black-owned caterers and other mobile vendors. Participating restaurants have special deals and dishes throughout the week. A heirloom collard greens tasting event in conjunction with REAP Food Group takes place at 5-7 p.m. on Aug 14, and closing out the week is the Farm‑to‑Table Soul Food Brunch fundraiser at the Madison Labor Temple from 1–3 p.m. on Aug. 17. For ticket info and list of participating restaurants, see mbrw.madisonblackchamber.com .

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival, through Aug. 17, Angell Park, Sun Prairie: You might say it’s not really summer without the Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival. While there are the usual fair elements — carnival, kids activities, a beer tent, kickoff parade and bands — the real star of the show comes Saturday and Sunday with the fresh, steamed corn on the cob, which is available in cardboard totes for $15. Break ‘em open onsite and butter and salt those cobbies for an impromptu picnic. Bands include Madison County (7 p.m. Friday) and SuperTuesday (7 p.m. Saturday); La Movida broadcasts live with dancing and a hot pepper eating contest from noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Full schedule at sunprairiecornfest.com .

× Expand courtesy Modest Mouse/Blake Studdard Modest Mouse, left, and The Flaming Lips. Modest Mouse, left, and The Flaming Lips.

Flaming Lips + Modest Mouse, Thursday, Aug. 14, Breese Stevens Field, 6 p.m.: This bill of 1990s indie weirdo-pop bands should prove a great mid-August mashup for outdoor fun — and so far the weather is cooperating, with no rain and a forecasted high of 80 on Thursday. The Flaming Lips have a playful and absurdist take on psychedelic rock, including a left-field radio hit taking a playful shot at the early '90s loud-quiet-loud aesthetic. Modest Mouse’s harder rock vibe arrives with similar off-kilter takes on life. This date kicks off MM’s tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of its album Good News for People Who Love Bad News, which fits into the current zeitgeist pretty well. Chicago-based indie duo Friko open. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Capitol City Band, Thursdays, through Aug. 21, Rennebohm Park, 7 p.m.: For more than 50 years, the Capitol City Band has called Rennebohm Park home for its summer concert series, and this summer’s ongoing park renovations will not change that. Longtime conductor Jim Latimer is passing the baton to Dave Pedracine (who also stepped in as conductor for the VFW Post 1318 Band this past season); Latimer will still be very involved as music director. Concerts continue on Thursdays through Aug. 21; watch for updates at facebook.com/capitolcityband .

× Expand Tom Acquilano A circus arts performer on a German wheel. "One Man's Trash" by Cirque Us.

One Man's Trash: A Repurposed Circus, Thursday, Aug. 14, Madison Circus Space, 7 p.m.: It’s circus fare, from aerial work to clowning, using repurposed and found materials. So, fun. Here, it’s the junk that inspires joy, not the getting rid of it. This is the sixth national tour for this 2016 production created by Cirque Us . Tickets at ticketleap.events .

The Winter’s Tale, through Oct. 4, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Late in his career, Shakespeare turned more to what are called the romances, which feature neither the lightheartedness of the comedies nor the pileup of violent deaths typical of the tragedies. In The Winter's Tale, a jealous king casts out his infant daughter, whom he suspects is not really his, and imprisons his wife. The quest toward truth in relationships and redemption drives the play — and in this case the cast will as well. The production features David Alan Anderson, La Shawn Banks, Dee Dee Batteast, Nate Burger, David Daniel, Sarah Day, Josh Krause, Gavin Lawrence and Laura Rook. Shows this week at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 19 and 8 p.m., Aug. 16; in repertory through Oct. 4. Tickets at americanplayers.org .

× Expand Scott Feiner Nick Kaprelian, Maria Dahman and Chase Fritz, from left, in "The Returns." Nick Kaprelian, Maria Dahman and Chase Fritz, from left, in "The Returns," Broom Street Theater, 2025.

The Returns, through Aug. 24, Broom Street Theater: If The Returns (Tilbakekomstene) sounds like it might be a sequel to the HBO series The Leftovers, you’re not entirely wrong. This dark comedy by Norwegian playwright Fredrik Brattberg also plays with reality in macabre ways (a child disappears); you also could draw a parallel to some of David Ives' looping comedies. Here the dynamic is between the mother, father and child trying to leave the past behind. The Returns is directed by Breahan Eve Pautsch, former co-artistic director of the Akvavit Theatre, a Chicago company that produced contemporary Nordic works. The play was translated into English by Chicago's Chad Eric Bergman for this Broom Street Theater production, and stars Maria Dahman and Nick Kaprelian. Shows are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Rooftop Cinema, Aug. 14 and 21, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 9 p.m.: MMoCA’s summer edition of its film series moves to the rooftop sculpture garden for some thought-provoking cinema under the open skies. The final two selections head for wild territory. Aug. 14 is I-Be Area, a 2007 film by Ryan Trecartin which uses a day in the life of a clone as a springboard for an overloaded examination of identity in the internet age. Aug. 21 features a selection of experimental films by Milwaukee-based creators. Admission is free; bring a blanket or lawn chair. For more info mmoca.org/cinema .

× Expand Indra Dunis A vintage photo of the four members of Xerobot. Xerobot

Xerobot, Thursday, Aug. 14, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: It was a special treat when in 2021 a compilation appeared on LP of the complete issued music (and more) of mid-1990s Madison band Xerobot. Their songs, mostly under a minute, are music distilled to complex, inventive, and frighteningly intense blasts of bliss. Along with their precisely rendered recordings, Xerobot is also remembered as a must-see live band — which Madison audiences can experience again as Xerobot is reconvening for two shows, including one in the cozy confines of Mickey’s Tavern. With Whippets, James Marlon Magas.

Hippie Christmas Fest, Friday, Aug. 15, James Madison Park, 3-8 p.m.: This new event, coordinated by Madison Tenant Power, local community leaders and activists, and Arts + Literature Lab’s LAB^4 curators, marks Madison’s odd tradition of many rental leases ending on Aug. 14, leaving many with a situation of needing to be out that day but unable to move in to new housing until Aug. 15. Along with info on housing resources, talks on tenant and moving rights, and water and snacks, there is also a chance for tired movers to wind down with music by Blasfemme, Sapsucker and The Moonboot. Rain date: Aug. 22. More info at instagram.com/madtenantpower .

× Expand Paddy Cassidy The band Rebulú. Rebulú.

Dane Dances, Fridays, through Aug. 29, Monona Terrace rooftop, 5:30 p.m.: Join the celebration at Dane Dances! Enjoy free live music, dance lessons by Francis Medrano (5:30 and 7:30 p.m. weekly), and a healing dose of Madison culture. This year’s band lineup performs a diverse range of styles — Indian, disco, R&B, Latin, reggae, rock and more — to get everyone dancing. Performers still to come include regional favorites Rebulú on Aug. 15, La Obra on Aug. 22, and V-Funk on Aug. 29. Find the full schedule at danedances.org .

× Expand Tobin Voggessor A close-up of the four members of Great American Taxi. Great American Taxi

Schenk's Corners Block Party, Aug. 15-16, 1980 Atwood Ave.: There is also an AtwoodFest, so the existence of a block party at Schenk’s Corners may seem like overkill, just three weeks later. There is overlap, for sure, in the Venn Diagram of east-side fests, but this one is less bouncy house and more bands. Friday (5-10 p.m.) features Great American Taxi, Joseph Huber Band, Seasaw, Lou Shields and Nuggernaut; Saturday (3-10 p.m.) presents Houses In Motion, Heatbox, Wurk, Saltydog, Valley Fox, Dandy L. Freling and Jazz Hams. Updates at facebook.com/schenksblockparty .

Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue, Aug. 15-16, 22-23, in Stoughton: The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival reemerged in June as Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue. While the name may have changed, their summer program is reminiscent of past seasons. Ticketed chamber music programs take place at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Stoughton Opera House; and 7 p.m. Aug. 22 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Chorus Public House. Find program details and tickets at samtalamusic.org .

The Bridges of Madison County, Aug. 15-23, Memorial Union-Play Circle: Music Theatre of Madison's production of The Bridges of Madison County brings Robert James Waller’s bestselling novel to the stage via a musical adaptation by Marsha Norman and Jason Robert Brown. It’s a story of the power of love, recounting a brief but life-changing encounter between a war bride (living as a wife and mother in Iowa) and a charming photographer; the lovers are played by real-life couple Sarah and Kevin Blakeslee. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15-16 and 21-23 and 2 p.m., Aug. 17; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Michael Wilson A close-up of Alice Peacock. Alice Peacock

Alice Peacock, Friday, Aug. 15, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Alice Peacock's early work is charming country honky-tonk; more recent recordings — like her latest album, Minnesota, from 2019 — has a lazier, slightly darker, sultry country singer/songwriter vibe. Her voice has become more complex and alluring. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Mad Lit, Friday, Aug. 15, 100 block of State Street, 8 p.m.: This annual series celebrating artists of color is back on select Fridays this summer. Aug. 15 features hip-hop, R&B and country soul from Chairman Allen, Bliz Gee, G Stylez, JEXIZIS, Mane, Lil Nija and DJ G Money, plus host The Laugh Master. Each event also includes visual artists and vendors. The series is coordinated by Urban Community Arts Network and Greater Madison Music City; find more info at ucanmadison.org .

× Expand courtesy Balladmen The four members of Balladmen. Balladmen

Balladmen, Friday, Aug. 15, Mickey’s, 10 p.m.: An eclectic evening at Mickey’s is anchored by a rare Midwest appearance by Balladmen. The long-running band from Japan plays swinging garage rock shot through with a strong current of R&B. Also visiting are Appleton heroes Dusk , who will be just back from a tour taking their hard-rocking Americana goodness to the West Coast. And Madison is ably represented by power pop-punk from Geoff Palmer and his crack band.

Africa Fest, Saturday, Aug. 16, McPike Park, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.: The African Association of Madison shares African traditions and cultural heritage with the community during Africa Fest, celebrating 25 years in 2025. The African Women’s Association will help mark the milestone with a special “Silver Jubilee” exhibition in the African Village Tent. Along with other exhibits and vendors, delicious food, and kids' activities, there is entertainment by Atimevu, Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars, Mandjou Mara, and others. The festival kicks off at noon; earlier in the day is Strides for Africa, a fundraiser run/walk for clean wells in Africa, with registration beginning at 9 a.m., a kids' run at 10 a.m. and 5K at 10:30 a.m. Find more info at africanassociationofmadison.org .

× Expand Jessica Koopman Gene Delcourt at a past Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival event. Gene Delcourt at a past Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival event.

Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival Community Day, Saturday, Aug. 16, Ahuska Park, Monona, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Community Day remembers and celebrates Ho-Chunk sculptor Harry Whitehorse, whose art can be found around Madison and Monona. There will be onsite wood sculpting demos by artists from the Harry Whitehorse International Wood Sculpture Festival, which are always amazing. There will also be drumming, dancing and traditional Native arts from the Little Eagle Arts Foundation, including basketry, carving and storytelling. Say hi to the artists; they’re there to talk about their work and the traditions they are carrying down. More at harrywhitehorse.com/festival .

× Expand Bob Koch The Broken Boards on stage at the Harmony. The Broken Boards

Eken Park Festival, Saturday, Aug. 16, Eken Park, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Last year, this low-key east-side fest moved from sunny Mayer Avenue to its shadier namesake park a block north, and it was a welcome change. The festival offers plenty of activities for the kids, including a kids' parade at 4:15 p.m., community info booths and other vendors, and of course plenty of good music. Headlining this year is Missouri-born brother punk trio Radkey, and leading up to their early evening set are four stellar local bands: surf rockers The Broken Boards, jazzy Cherry Toad, pop heroes Seasaw, and the rock frenzy that is The Flavor That Kills. More info and updates at facebook.com/ekenparkfest .

Expand Rei Park A painting of some plants in a glass of water.

Madison College Student + Faculty Art Show, Aug. 18-Sept. 12, Truax Gallery (Room A1005); reception Aug. 16, 4-6 p.m.: The Continuing Education program at Madison College presents work by more than 50 artists at this annual late summer exhibition, featuring ceramics, drawings, paintings, sculpture and more. The opening reception on Aug. 16 features an art demonstration, a chance to meet the artists, and refreshments. Summer gallery hours are 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Nosferatu, Saturday, Aug. 16, Atwood Music Hall, 7 p.m.: Silent films are always fun, and these showings offer a new twist. Instead of the traditional melodramatic piano score, local DJs will match the onscreen action with contemporary vibes. On Aug. 16 it’s everybody’s favorite creepy vampire silent, Nosferatu, with Slimzy again. The music begins at 7 p.m.; films at 8 p.m. These showings are free, first-come, first-seated.

Magic Pride Festival, Sunday, Aug. 17, Warner Park, 1-6 p.m.: This annual free event hosted by the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center is now in its sixth year and will feature a large vendor area, food and drinks, and games and activities for adults, kids and families. The stage schedule features a Pride Queen 2025 showcase hosted by Leona Black, Mr. FIVE Nightclub 2025 KhrisStyle Infiniti-Tajoure, DJ Femme Noir, Perfect Harmony Chorus, and many others. Given the current political climate, events like this are more vital than ever to our community. Find more info at outreachmagicfestival.org .

Liz Bachhuber + Jill Sebastian, through Oct. 12, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery; reception Aug. 17, 2-4 p.m.: “Eat My Words,” a late summer pairing at the Watrous Gallery, features two friends who met at art school at UW-Milwaukee and who now collaborate online: Liz Bachhuber (who now teaches in Germany) and Jill Sebastian (still in Milwaukee). The exhibit centers on questions of sustainability; both artists use scavenged materials to create. The installation should be inventive and thought-provoking. Reception and artist talk is 2-4 p.m. Aug.17; regular gallery hours are noon-5 p.m.Thursday-Sunday

× Expand Liz Bachhuber and Jill Sebastian "Eat My Words" by Liz Bachhuber and Jill Sebastian. "Eat My Words" by Liz Bachhuber and Jill Sebastian.

Ukraine Fest, Sunday, Aug. 17, Lakeview Park, Middleton, 2-5 p.m.: Friends of Ukraine-Madison has sponsored this fest for four years now to promote cultural awareness and celebrate despite the perilous situation of Ukraine. Along with homemade borshch (beet soup, the national dish) and a bake sale with homemade Ukrainian specialties, there will be music, with the Ukrainian folk group Village Band, which plays Ukrainian roots and zabava (party) music, plus kids' activities, handicrafts a silent auction, and more. Most importantly it’s a way for the area Ukrainian community to get together and share their love of this special country. More info at friendsofukrainemadison.org .

Wisconsin Triennial, through Sept. 14, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: After trying out a guest-curated show in 2022, the museum returns to its usual juried process “to reflect current directions in Wisconsin’s visual arts scene.” The 2025 Triennial features 24 artists from around the state, although predominantly from Madison (15 artists!), with Milwaukee a distant runner-up (with four). One of the Madison artists is Christina Ruhaak, whose studio space Isthmus spotlighted in our July 2024 issue, and who will give a talk along with Michael Velliquette at 2 p.m. on Aug. 17. Find a full list of artists at mmoca.org , and read Jessica Becker's review here .