What to do in Madison this weekend: Africa Fest, Vanishing Kids and more Isthmus Picks

Kids in the Rotunda Season Announcement Party, Thursday, Aug. 15, Madison Children’s Museum, 4-7:30 p.m.: The Overture Center’s popular free performing arts series for the younger set returns in October. Be among the first to know the Kids in the Rotunda schedule at this party, which kicks off with a scavenger hunt activity at 4 p.m. The schedule will be revealed at 5:15 p.m., followed by a dance party with DJ Nick Nice. Museum admission is free until 8 p.m.

King Lear, through Sept. 28, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: As usual, Shakespeare manages to fit right into the contemporary zeitgeist. The tale is of an elderly king who is not making the wisest choices any more. He seeks to divide his kingdom among his three daughters, giving the most money and land to the one who flatters him the most. Themes of familial love, devotion and betrayal run throughout, along with the lust for power, the quest for sincerity, and the difficulty of dealing with grandpa after the car keys get taken away. While King Lear has often been seen as depressing, it’s also one of the Bard’s most insightful works. As Lear says, “Who is it that can tell me who I am?” Shows this week at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 21 and 8 p.m. on Aug. 17; tickets at americanplayers.org .

× Expand Kristin Shafel The Jimmys on stage. The Jimmys

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival, through Aug. 18, Angell Park, Sun Prairie: If you are a newcomer to the area, know that this is a fest not to miss. Not so much for the bands, although they are great (including SuperTuesday at 7 p.m. on Friday and The Jimmys at 7 p.m. on Saturday) or the carnival midway, which is classic, but for the steamed sweet corn, served on Saturday (noon-7 p.m.) and Sunday (noon-6 p.m. or until supplies last). Get in line for a tote of a dozen ears of Wisconsin-grown sweet corn, then husk, apply butter and salt and then possibly rehusk (strategies differ) before rejoining your mates for a finger-lickin' good treat. Uncooked corn is also available. Find the full schedule at sunprairiecornfest.com .

Constellations, Through Sept. 28, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green: Romance meets the physics of time in this witty two-person dramedy by Nick Payne. It might remind veteran theatergoers of David Ives' Sure Thing, or anyone alive of the movie Groundhog Day. What if there were parallel universes with varying outcomes? Phoebe González and Casey Hoekstra play the couple in love facing different possibilities in Constellations, in repertory through Sept. 28. Shows coming up include 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 and 20-21, 2 p.m. on Aug. 17, and 6 p.m. on Aug. 18; check ticket availability at americanplayers.org .

× Expand Sam Neufeld/Noof Designs John Christensen and bass. John Christensen

John Christensen album release, Thursday, Aug. 15, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: In the Midwest jazz universe, John Christensen is certainly one of Madison’s first call bassists; he’s played with a myriad of touring and local musicians since moving to Wisconsin around the turn of the century, along with anchoring the low end for bands such as Lesser Lakes Trio and Precarious Towers and eponymous ensembles as leader. Christensen is also an intriguing composer, and the new album Soft Rock (out Aug. 9) takes his music in new directions that align with the title more than some listeners may expect (in press materials for the album, Christensen says the songs have “roots in ’90s classic adult contemporary”). For the album release show he’s joined by the recording ensemble: saxophonist Tony Barba, pianist Joshua Catania, guitarist Matt Gold, and drummer Neil Hemphill. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

SOGO Film Festival, Aug. 16-17, various venues, Stoughton: The intensely local SOGO Film Festival is back for its third year. Opening night kicks off with an event including screenings at Mershon’s Cidery (5 p.m.), followed by films at the Stoughton Opera House (7:30 p.m.). The second night features more screenings at Mershon’s (5 p.m.) followed by a grand finale at Stoughton Village Players Theatre (7:30 p.m.). Filmmakers include Austin Duerst, Miles Kristan, Priscilla Elzen, Robert Barhite, John Carlo Rosillo, Michael Neelsen, Nate Clark, Derek Pfister, Jennell Jenne and more. Find more info on films at sogo.film .

× Expand Chris Lotten The Family Business on stage. The Family Business

Schenk’s Corners Block Party, Aug. 16-17, 1900 Block of Atwood Avenue: This annual street fest always features a wide range of music, and 2024 is another winning lineup, with favorites such as Free Dirt (6:30 p.m. Friday), The Family Business (6:30 p.m. Saturday) and danceable tribute bands closing each night (Talking Heads experts Houses in Motion on Friday, Grateful Dead fanciers Another One on Saturday). Food and beverages are provided by neighborhood restaurants. Music starts at 5 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday; find a schedule at facebook.com/schenksblockparty .

Dane Dances, Fridays, through Aug. 30, Monona Terrace, 5:30-9:30 p.m.: August in Madison means it’s time to let loose and shake it at Dane Dances, an annual series of community dance parties celebrating 25 years in 2024. The coming weeks mix R&B and Latin sounds, with The Funkee JBeez and Orquesta SalSoul del Mad on Aug. 16; Grupo Candela and the Eddie Butts Band on Aug. 23; and Aniba & the Sol Stars and Rebulu on Aug. 30. Each week begins with a dance lesson from DJ Francis Medrano at 5:30 p.m., and if it rains the party moves inside. Food and drink will be available at 5 p.m. from Kipp’s Kitchen, Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara and Melly Mell’s Soul Food. More info at danedances.org .

Hozier, Friday, Aug. 16, Breese Stevens Field, 6 p.m.: The lineup at Breese so far has leaned toward acts for Boomers and X-ers; now Millennials are getting a slice of the action. Irish singer-songwriter Hozier’s bluesy, folky delivery is not so far off from a Ray LaMontagne, but a '20s pop sensibility does sneak in. Soulful singing with more of a beat comes from opener Allison Russell, formerly of Po' Girl and Birds of Chicago. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Benjamin Barlow

Love’s Labour’s Lost, Through Aug. 18, Madison Country Day School: One of Shakespeare’s wordiest plays, in which language is not only the vehicle through which his characters come alive, but almost a character itself. Madison Shakespeare Company opts for a fast-paced adaptation of Love's Labour's Lost, set in our own time. King Ferdinand comes up with a strict self-improvement plan that does not allow for any contact with women. What could go wrong when the Princess of France and her ladies in waiting show up? Shows are at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday outdoors at the Madison Country Day School amphitheater, 5606 River Road, Waunakee.

Motown in the Living Room, Aug. 16-18, Bartell Theatre: When a man is about to lose his home to foreclosure, his family decides to raise money by throwing a concert in the living room…and what better music to raise spirits (and some cash) than Motown classics? That’s the premise for the musical Motown in the Living Room, just off a successful run in Stoughton, by Madison stage and screen writer/director Rafael Ragland. Shows at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16-17 and 5 p.m., Aug. 18. Find more info and tickets at sogratefulfilms.com .

× Expand Kai DeRubis Meghan Randolph during rehearsals for "Next to Normal." Meghan Randolph during rehearsals for "Next to Normal," Music Theatre of Madison, 2024.

Next to Normal, Aug. 16-24, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle: Music Theatre of Madison fulfills its mission of picking new or different works with its production of the 2008 rock musical Next to Normal. The main character is a mother whose bipolar disorder has affected her family deeply. Mental health and family issues come to the fore in this multiple Tony Award-winner and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2010. Though the subjects it treats are serious, the score is lively. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Mad Lit, Friday, Aug. 16, 100 block of State Street, 8 p.m.: This annual series celebrating artists of color returns on select Fridays this summer. Following up on an evening focusing on spoken word and songwriters earlier this month, Aug. 16 is DJ night, with spins by Iron Mike, Terrence J. and Francis Medrano. The series is coordinated by Urban Community Arts Network and Greater Madison Music City; watch for updates on vendors at ucanmadison.org/madlit ,

Our Home States, through Aug. 17, Broom Street Theater, 8 p.m.: Broom Street Theater is sending it back to the states with its ongoing short play festival Our Home States, now in its second year. Last year BST covered 12 Midwestern states. This year BST’s piling in the car and heading east to the New England and Atlantic states. The nine short plays cover the eastern seaboard from Maine (On the Beach by Arthur Boatin) to Pennsylvania (Hellbender: Live by Valerie Work). They also visit New York (Über by Ron G. Rosenfeld), New Jersey (The Jersey Who? by Andrew R. Heinze), New Hampshire (Swimming to Tuftonboro by Mitchell P. Ganem), Rhode Island (Same Jokes by Mark Sawtelle), Massachusetts (The Other Side of the Street by Laura Neill), Vermont (Like a Kite by Ron Fromstein), and Connecticut (Feeder by Julie Linden). Shows are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

× Expand Eric Meli The four memebers of the band Vanishing Kids. Vanishing Kids

Vanishing Kids, Friday, Aug. 16, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Long-running Madison band Vanishing Kids returned in 2023 with their heaviest and doomiest album yet: Miracle of Death. The band has been out on tour with the new album’s songs this summer so this homecoming show at one of Madison’s best listening rooms, The Bur Oak, will be an excellent time to hear them in person. Bonus: Vanishing Kids will be joined by string player Gavin Epperson, who contributed to Miracle of Death. It’s a can’t miss lineup with Madison old-school metallers Tubal Cain and Milwaukee sextet Lost Tribes of the Moon. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Agora Art Fair, Saturday, Aug. 17, 5500 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: The Agora art fair attracts great artists and craftspeople, and it’s big — more than 100 booths with paintings, woodworks, jewelry, fiber arts, pottery and lots more — including upcycled sculptures made from rusty metal parts, and intricate fish mobiles in styles from shark to sturgeon. The rest of the marketplace is loaded with food options from local restaurants, a beer tent sponsored by Hop Haus, bands, and the kite show Art in the Wind. More info at agoraartfair.com .

× Expand facebook.com/africanassociationofmadison The scene at a past Africa Fest. The scene at a past Africa Fest.

Africa Fest, Saturday, August 17, McPike Park, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.: The African Association of Madison shares African traditions and cultural heritage with the community during the annual Africa Fest celebration. Along with exhibits and demonstrations, delicious food, kids' activities, and arts and fashion vendors, the main stage features music and dance performances by regional artists including Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars, Kikeh Mato, Jimmy Sugarcane, Sista Sensi & the Buds, and others. The festival kicks off at noon; earlier in the day is Strides for Africa , a fundraiser run/walk for clean wells in Africa, with registration beginning at 9 a.m., a kids' run at 10 a.m. and 5K at 10:30 a.m. Find more info at africanassociationofmadison.org .

Eken Park Festival, Saturday. Aug. 17, Eken Park, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Up-and-coming but modest Eken Park Festival combines a traditional neighborhood gathering with kids’ activities (and a kids' parade at 4:15 p.m.), with vendors and the hippest music lineup, with Kid Jordan & the Second Line at noon, Pink Halo at 1:40 p.m., Nester at 3:10 p.m., Kat and the Hurricane at 4:45 p.m., and The Periodicals at 6:30 p.m. No wonder everyone’s moving here. Note: This year the festival is in its namesake park rather than on Mayer Avenue. More at facebook.com/ekenparkfest .

× Expand courtesy 2911 Media The Kody Norris Show and instruments in a field. Kody Norris Show

Gandy Dancer Bluegrass Festival, Saturday, Aug. 17, Westland Promenade, Mazomanie, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Mazomanie has snagged a big headliner for this year’s Gandy Dancer fest: The Kody Norris Show, who made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2023 and snagged Entertainer of the Year at the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America awards. The lineup also includes a collaboration by The High 48s with singer-songwriter Becky Schlegel; Kentuckians The Kevin Prater Band; and Wisconsin is ably represented by The MilBillies and Soggy Prairie. The concert is ticketed, but the day also includes free historical exhibits and kids' activities. Find the schedule and tickets at gandydancerfestival.org .

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival, Aug. 17, 23-24 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1, various venues, Stoughton: The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival usually features works related to a theme; this year’s programs are “Perspective” and “Space.” A free performance for children features music by Micah Behr along with a story by Katrin Talbot, at 1 & 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 at Christ Lutheran Church, Stoughton. “Perspective” features Alchymia, a clarinet quintet by Thomas Adès, along with other works, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Stoughton Opera House. And “Space,” at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Chorus Public House, features new compositions by Behr along with other works for string trio and sextet. Find tickets and more info at stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com .

× Expand Shannon Greer Paula Poundstone

Paula Poundstone, Saturday, Aug. 17, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: We are currently experiencing a brief window in the national zeitgeist where it seems okay to laugh, and we should take advantage of that. Enter longtime comedian Paula Poundstone, whose observational stance should make hay with our current anxieties. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Damsel Trash, Saturday, Aug. 17, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: With Meghan Rose and Emily Mills living in two different cities (Brooklyn, New York, and Madison, respectively), it’s always an event when Damsel Trash reunites for a show. And this one’s extra special as the duo celebrates a decade of making some of the best punk rock from either music scene. Whether taking an unconventional approach to a serious topic or sublimely silly, their songs are played with great joy for making some raucous noise; expect some new songs at this show. Double bonus: Sharing the bill is Kat and the Hurricane, whose debut full-length. Got It Out, is due Oct. 4.

× Expand Josh Abraham Photography The crowd at a past Magic Pride Festival. The crowd at a past Magic Pride Festival.

Magic Pride Festival, Sunday, August 18, Warner Park, 1-6 p.m.: OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center’s annual Magic Pride Festival is one of the summer’s most anticipated events (and was ahead of the curve by being one of only a few fests to make a home on Madison’s ever-hipper north side). This year’s festival includes more than 160 vendors — artisans, community organizations, local businesses, food carts — along with a youth/family area and the return of the tent celebrating queer and trans people of color. A full afternoon of entertainment is once again hosted by Cass Marie Domino and Amethyst Von Trollenberg, with comedy by Sasha Rosser, and music by Vivian Lark, Haylee María, J-Star Domino, Perfect Harmony Chorus and DJs Femme Noir, Sarah Akawa and Certified Scruffian. A drag show at 3:45 p.m. features Kayos Lynn Mirage, KrisStyle Infiniti-Tajoure, Anya K. Thunderkat, Aryiah Mone Diamond, MadamLacy Madison, Angel Voyer and Amaia Mann. Find the full schedule at outreachmagicfestival.org.

Madison Black Restaurant Week, various locations: This celebration of Black-owned food businesses features restaurants, food carts and other businesses based in Madison, Mount Horeb, Stoughton and Sun Prairie. The week culminates in the “Food Taste Jamboree” from 2-5 p.m. on Aug. 18, with vendors gathering in scenic Olin Park all selling $5 small plates. Details at madisonblackchamber.com .

× Expand Liz Lauren Maggie Cramer, Laura Rook, Elizabeth Reese and Colleen Madden (from left) in "Dancing at Lughnasa." The Mundy sisters cut loose in 'Dancing at Lughnasa' at American Players Theatre: Maggie Cramer, left, Laura Rook, Elizabeth Reese and Colleen Madden.

Dancing at Lughnasa, through Sept. 27, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: American Players Theatre opened the second half of its repertory season with Brian Friel’s Dancing at Lughnasa, what director Brenda DeVita calls a “beautiful, poetic, gauzy play.” A young Irish boy is raised by his mother and four unmarried aunts in the 1930s; into their poor domestic life pops an uncle and, occasionally, the boy’s itinerant father. Threats to the delicate balance of their day-to-day include the local economy and the Catholic Church. Read Janet Clear’s review here. Shows this week at 6 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 7:30 p.m., Aug. 20. Tickets at americanplayers.org .