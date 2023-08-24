What to do in Madison this weekend: Africa Fest, Amazing Acro-Cats and more Isthmus Picks

Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival, through Aug. 20, Angell Park: This fest just keeps getting bigger, but the star is still cob after cob of fresh steamed sweet corn, available to devour by the ear — or buy a tote (8-13 ears) to share with your corn-loving pals. Trust us, it’s the way to go. (Note, corn is available Saturday noon-7 p.m. and Sunday noon- 6 p.m. only.) Wednesday night starts with a parade at 6 p.m.; Friday night features SuperTuesday; Saturday night it’s the Kings of Radio. And Saturday there’s a corn eating contest at 2:30 p.m. See details and updates at sunprairiecornfest.com .

× Expand courtesy Bon Bon Vivant Bon Bon Vivant on a beach. Bon Bon Vivant

Sessions at McPike Park, Friday, Aug. 17, McPike Park, 5 p.m.: The volunteer-run concerts of The Sessions at McPike Park return for three evenings and one full day of music in the heart of the east side. "The Last ObSession" on Aug. 17 offers a second night of music by West African multi-instrumentalist Sona Jobarteh, plus New Orleans genre mixing dance music experts Bon Bon Vivant, klezmer by Yid Vicious, and guitarist Richard Wiegel (of The Midwesterners, Clicker and many other bands of the past several decades). The concerts (along with July’s Pursuit of Happiness Session) raise funds for six local nonprofits. Find the full schedule at sessionsatmcpike.org .

Paddle in the Parks, Thursday, Aug. 17, LaFollette County Park, Stoughton, 5 p.m.: If you have a canoe or kayak and are interested in traversing part of the Yahara River on the water, but don’t have a way to get back to where you left your vehicle once the paddle is done, this Dane County Parks event may be for you. After leaving watercraft at the Lake Kegonsa lock and dam (at LaFollette County Park in Stoughton), drive and park your vehicle at Division Street Park in Stoughton; a shuttle will return you to the starting point for a group paddle.It’s free to participate. Watercraft rentals may be available; find more info at lussierheritagecenter.com .

× Expand Sachyn Mital Brandi Carlile and band.

Brandi Carlile + Brandy Clark, Thursday, Aug. 17, Breese Stevens Field, 6 p.m.: In between shows supporting Pink, nine-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile is headlining gigs in select cities, and Madison is fortunate enough to be among the chosen ones. Carlile has been on a tear in recent years, giving electrifying performances and winning over diverse swathes of listeners; 2021’s In These Silent Days held the No. 1 spots on both the Top Rock Albums and Americana/Folk Albums Billboard charts. Country singer-songwriter Brandy Clark — who has written for everyone from Reba McEntire to Darius Rucker and is touring in support of her new self-titled album that features a duet with Carlile — will open. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Born of Osiris, Thursday, Aug. 17, The Annex, 6 p.m.: Illinois prog-metallers Born of Osiris have reportedly been working on a new album since the release of Angel or Alien in 2021, so this Midwest Mix-Up concert may be a chance to hear a preview. Joining Born of Osiris on tour: Upon a Burning Body, another veteran deathcore band, and Traitors, also recently in the studio working on a new album. A packed lineup also includes Green Bay trio Errors of Humanity (supporting the pummeling June album Testimony) and Rockford outfit Reckless Redemption. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand courtesy Rock Cats Rescue A cat flies through the air. An Amazing Acro-Cat (and human assistants).

The Amazing Acro-Cats, Aug. 17-20, Bartell Theatre: Your doggo probably does at least 75 percent of what you ask. Your kitties? Likely not so much…a fact that makes the existence of a performing cat troupe all the more amazing. Part of the Rock Cats Rescue organization’s mission is advocacy for clicker training, of which the Amazing Acro-Cats shows are an educational and entertaining aspect. Shows at 7 p.m. on Aug. 17-18, 2 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 19 and 1 p.m., Aug. 20; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Rooftop Cinema, Thursdays, through Aug. 31, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: It’s back, for its 18th summer! MMoCA’s Rooftop Cinema series will fill State Street’s night sky with something other than the Orpheum sign as the museum screens art films for four Thursdays this month. This week is Alma's Rainbow, a 1994 film by independent filmmaker Ayoka Chenzira, which tells the story of a teen finding her way amidst the competing life lessons of her mother and more free-spirited aunt. Upcoming films are Earth II and Rewind & Play. Bring your own chair or blanket; water and snacks will be sold on-site (no carry-ins). Films begin about 20 minutes after sunset and it’s recommended attendees find their seats by 8:10 p.m. More info at mmoca.org .

Mad With Power Fest, Aug. 18-19, The Sylvee, 4:30 p.m.: One of the finest heavy-metal events in all the land is relocating from the High Noon Saloon to The Sylvee for its sixth incarnation. The move to a larger venue is well-earned — and proof there exists an audience in Madison hungry for traditional, power and symphonic metal. This year’s all-North American lineup of a dozen bands includes Unleash the Archers, Seven Spires, Seven Kingdoms, High on Fire, Wilderun, Shield of Wings, A Sound of Thunder and the capital city’s metal kings (and event hosts) Lords of the Trident. A sellout is expected; find tickets and the schedule at madwithpowerfest.com .

× Expand bbilive.com The band BBI. BBI

Dane Dances, Fridays, through Aug. 25, Monona Terrace, 5-9:30 p.m.: August in Madison means the return of everyone’s favorite rooftop community dance party: Dane Dances. Each week features DJ Francis Medrano at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. along with free dance lessons, which will be put to immediate use thanks to the band lineup, this week featuring Madison's own disco superstars VO5 and Illinois show band BBI, that can play just about anything from Elvis to Kiss to The Weeknd. Food and drink will be available at 5 p.m. from Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara, Melly Mell’s Soul Food and TLC Catering. After a pair of rain cancellations in 2022, an indoor location was secured this year (this week moving to the Alliant Center if it rains; for weather updates, call 608-261-4094). Watch for updates at danedances.org .

Earth Connections, Aug. 15-Oct. 31, Farley Center, Verona: More than 25 artists are creating installations designed to be short-lived throughout the grounds of the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability; all works in “Earth Connections” are made with materials that will break down. It’s an elegant way to point out the ephemeral nature of most of our world, including ourselves. Many artists will take part in a guided tour of the installations at 1 p.m. on Sept. 9, as part of an Outdoor Arts Festival featuring the Dane Arts Buy Local Art Market and live music. Find more info at farleycenter.org .

Schenk’s Corners Block Party, Aug. 18-19, by Alchemy Cafe: This annual street fest features food by neighboring restaurants (Alchemy, Green Owl) and beverages from One Barrel, with a portion of the proceeds earmarked for Dane Arts. Oh, and two continuous stages of danceable tunes by funky-jazzy-rootsy bands including The Earthlings, Nuggernaut, Jazz Hams, Cruisin Round and many more. Music starts at 5 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 3 p.m. on Aug. 19; watch for a schedule at facebook.com/schenksblockparty .

× Expand courtesy Or Does It Explode? The band Or Does It Explode? Or Does It Explode?

Or Does it Explode? album release, Friday, Aug. 18, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: As it turned out, Madison post-rock outfit Or Does it Explode? took the title of Chrysalis, their 2022 album, quite literally — by morphing into a quintet with the addition of a second singer to their musical arsenal. The initial recorded results, The Medium is the Message , debuts at this concert. It expands on their already wide-ranging blend of crooked melodicism, clangorous guitar skronk, and hooks in unexpected places. With The Present Age.

Outlaws! Aug. 18-19 and 24-26, Madison Youth Arts Center, 7 p.m.: Are We Delicious?, a group of Madison creators (writers, performers, musicians), is back for the first time since you-know-what happened in 2020. The group writes and then puts on a show in two weeks, following some of Madison’s grand and more gonzo theater traditions. The details of the plot are few so far, but we have it on good authority that Outlaws! concerns Australia’s Great Emu War of 1932, which is an actual historic event. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Handel Aria Competition, Friday, Aug. 18, Grace Episcopal Church, 7:30 p.m.: This unique event features seven rising star singers from around the United States — countertenors Cody Bowers and Matthew Reese; sopranos Olivia Doig, Emily Donato and Chea Young Kang; and tenors Andrew Bearden Brown and Fran Daniel Laucerica — selected from more than 125 auditions, each performing two works by Handel for a panel of judges. Accompaniment is provided by Madison Bach Musicians. Read about this year’s singers and find tickets (including a livestream option) at handelariacompetition.org .

Who's Your Baghdaddy, Or How I Started the Iraq War, Aug. 18-26, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle: Music Theatre of Madison revisits the run-up to the U.S.-led 2003 invasion of Iraq with a production of Who's Your Baghdaddy, Or How I Started the Iraq War. The musical, by Marshall Pailet and AD Penedo, premiered off Broadway in 2015, and uses dark humor to process the horror of what transpired. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and one matinee at 2 p.m., Aug. 20; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand dofstc.com Daughters of Saint Crispin is Russell Emerson Hall (left) and Peter Leonard.

Daughters of Saint Crispin, Friday, Aug. 18, Dark Star Bar, 8 p.m.: Billed as “an evening of duos,” this dark-metal bill features a trio of two-person Madison bands. The lineup includes Mhos & Ohms, a low-end, bass-driven outfit that released Crypsis last year; Daughters of Saint Crispin, noisy, drum-machine-driven slowcore; and Birth of Tragedy, which describes its music on Facebook as “what corn would sound like if it could scream when the combine rips through it.” It’s actually much better than that.

Old 97’s, Friday, Aug. 18, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Anyone who witnessed the frenetic shows in the early days of Old 97’s may be forgiven for being slightly amazed that the words “30th anniversary tour” are now a part of the Texas quartet’s history. If you haven’t caught up for a while, it’s still the same four members; despite health issues, accidents and other life curveballs they persist in bringing the rock-plus-country-swing and an ever growing passel of catchy songs. With Angel White. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy Atimevu Atimevu

Africa Fest, Saturday, August 19, McPike Park, 10 a.m.-10 p.m.: The African Association of Madison hosts Africa Fest every August, celebrating and sharing African traditions and cultural heritages with the community. Along with exhibits and demonstrations, delicious food, kids' activities and arts and fashion vendors, the main stage features music and dance performances by regional artists including Kikeh Mato, Atimevu, and Tani Diakite & the Afrofunkstars. The festival kicks off at noon; earlier in the day is Strides for Africa , a fundraiser for clean wells in Africa. The run/walk starts at 10 a.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m. Find the full schedule at africanassociationofmadison.org .

GeekCraft Expo, Aug. 19-20, Alliant Energy Center: Unleash your inner geek by perusing handcrafted items from every corner of the nerd-i-verse at the annual Geekcraft Expo. Unique creations from local artists and makers means the expo is the perfect place to embrace fan fervor while supporting small businesses. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m-4 p.m. on Sunday; find tickets at geekcraftexpo.com and a preview of vendors at facebook.com/geekcraftexpo .

× Expand Dan Waterman Armchair Boogie

Gandy Dancer Festival, Saturday, Aug. 19, Westland Promenade, Mazomanie, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.: Tipping a hat to Mazomanie’s past history with trains, the Gandy Dancer Festival takes its name from vintage slang for a railroad worker. But the musical focus of this day-long fest is Midwest bluegrass: Armchair Boogie, Fox Crossing Stringband, Handpicked Bluegrass, Mark Hembree Band and Art Stevenson & Highwater will all play on the main stage. That’s the only ticketed portion of the event, which also includes free exhibits and mini-train rides for the kids. Find the full lineup at gandydancerfestival.org .

Eken Park Fest, Saturday, Aug. 19, by North Street Cabaret, 11 a.m.-8 p.m.: Hard to believe this is already the seventh iteration of this fest, but it still has that new car smell. The bands are the heart of the show, with Brazilian folk from Forro Fo Sho (noon), reggae/ska from Northside Heat (1:40 p.m.), funk/hip-hop from D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys (3:30 p.m.), rock from Louie & the Flash Bombs (5 p.m.), and prog,rock/punk from Sorry Machine (7 p.m.). There are also a lot of kids' activities all day with a kiddo parade at 3 p.m. — in tried-and-true neighborhood fashion. Food and beer are also on hand for the complete day-at-the-fest experience. Updates at facebook.com/ekenparkfest .

× Expand Emmanuel Afolabi A close-up of Devon Gilfillian. Devon Gilfillian

Devon Gilfillian, Saturday, Aug. 19, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: ‌ Devon Gilfillian can't be nailed down in a single genre. Blending soul, R&B and hip-hop, the artist's smooth tracks are an expression of Black joy. Gilfillian’s April album, Love You Anyways, was met with critical acclaim and widespread success; Rolling Stone named the record's lead-off track, “All I Really Wanna Do,” one of its Best Songs of 2023 So Far . With Oh He Dead. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Magic Pride Festival, Sunday, August 20, Warner Park, 1-6 p.m.: Pride Month is celebrated internationally in June, but in Madison the celebration lasts all summer, including OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center’s annual Magic Pride Festival in August. This year’s festival includes games and activities for all ages, vendors, and food. A full afternoon of entertainment, hosted by Cass Marie Domino and Amethyst Von Trollenberg, includes drag stars such as Bianca Lynn Breeze and Andi Withani Domino, and music by Perfect Harmony Chorus, Roxie Beane, DJ Femme Noir and many others. Watch for schedule updates at outreachmagicfestival.org .

× Expand ArrowStar Photography A crowd of people enjoying a past Food Taste Jamboree. The Food Taste Jamboree during the 2022 Madison Black Restaurant Week.

Madison Black Restaurant Week, through Aug. 20, various locations: It’s not always obvious who owns a restaurant; Madison Black Restaurant Week highlights Black-owned businesses, including food carts, caterers and specialty food producers, and celebrates a variety of cuisines: Costa Rican, American soul food, barbecue, jerk, Jamaican, West African and vegetarian. Participants include Cafe Costa Rica, Cliff’s Willy Street Eats, Holisac Taste of Africa, JustVeggiez, Keur Fatou, Kingdom, Marie’s Soul Food, Melly Mel’s, Taco Sunrise, the Walking Jerk, Propa Jerk & BBQ and more. The week concludes with a Food Taste Jamboree at the FEED Kitchens, 1219 N. Sherman Ave., on Aug. 20, from 2-5 p.m., with small plates for $5 each. More info at madisonblackchamber.com .

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival, Aug. 20-21, Chorus Public House, Stoughton: The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival returns with programs based on familiar friends in the sky: the moon and sun. The final weekend's program, “Sun,” is built around Thirty-Thousand Days, a clarinet quartet by Chris Rogerson, at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Chorus Public House. New works by Micah Behr are also featured, along with other short pieces. Find tickets and more info at stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com .

× Expand Chris Monaghan The Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling Nick Moss and Dennis Gruenling.

Nick Moss Band featuring Dennis Gruenling, Sunday, Aug. 20, Red Rooster, 4 p.m.: Chicago guitarist Nick Moss is a direct link to the Windy City’s electric blues history, having played in the bands of such legends as Jimmy Dawkins and Jimmy Rogers. And the 14 original songs on the July album Get Your Back Into It! prove Moss and company (including harmonica ace Dennis Gruenling) more than up to the task of bringing jumping R&B into the 21st century. Tickets at clover.com .