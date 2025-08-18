× Expand courtesy Pablo Delano Objects in the exhibition “cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” by Pablo Delano. Objects in the exhibition “cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” by Pablo Delano.

Pablo Delano, through Nov. 30, Chazen Museum of Art: This exhibit, “cuestiones caribeñas/caribbean matters,” has been described as a “meditation on the Caribbean condition.” Artist Pablo Delano works in varied media — sculpture, photography and assemblage. The exhibition focuses on his upbringing in 1950s Puerto Rico, and encompasses Caribbean culture. The multifaceted show touches on many current topics: migration, colonialism, tourism, gender and race. A reception takes place from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Madison College Student + Faculty Art Show, Aug. 18-Sept. 12, Truax Gallery (Room A1005): The Continuing Education program at Madison College presents work by more than 50 artists at this annual late summer exhibition, featuring ceramics, drawings, paintings, sculpture and more. Summer gallery hours are 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

× Expand provided by Mills Entertainment A close-up of Theresa Caputo. Theresa Caputo

Theresa Caputo, Tuesday, Aug. 19, Overture Hall, 7:30 p.m.: If you’ve ever wondered whether mediums can really connect with the spirit world, Theresa Caputo, aka the “Long Island Medium,” might just change your mind. Caputo’s not just about spooky vibes; she brings a unique blend of humor, heart and sharp insight to the stage. It’s not about believing or disbelieving, the show is about the energy Caputo creates and the stories she uncovers. It’s a night that’ll leave you thinking and feeling a little more connected, no matter what you believe about the afterlife. Tickets at overture.org .

Jazz at Five, Wednesdays, through Sept. 3, Capitol Square, 4 p.m.: This annual free concert series is back, this summer located at the King Street corner of the Capitol lawn. Notable visitors include trumpet stars Marques Carroll (Aug. 13) and Eric Jacobson (Aug. 20). Returning features include a night of UW-Madison ensembles (Aug. 27) and Big Band night (Sept. 3), along with youth ensembles opening each concert at 4 p.m. Find the full lineup at jazzatfive.org .

× Expand courtesy WORT Bill C., left, and Bobbie Malone in the WORT studio. Bill C., left, and Bobbie Malone.

Bobbie Malone & Bill C. Malone, Wednesday, Aug. 20, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: The husband-and-wife musical and writing team of Bill C. and Bobbie Malone return to Madison, where they lived for a quarter-century, to promote their new book. Riders In the Sky: Romancing the West with Music and Humor takes a deep dive into the Western swing cowboy band that turns 50 in 2027, still boasts most of its original members, has released more than 40 albums, and became a fixture at the Grand Ole Opry and on NPR. Seating for this free event is limited and RSVPs are encouraged ; it also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast. The couple hosts Back to the Country on WORT-FM every first and fourth Wednesday, too, and will stick around Madison for a few more days to play as part of the station's “Folk and Country Spectacular” at The Bur Oak on Aug. 23.

Peace Songs, through Oct. 31, Farley Center, Verona: This installation of “land art” features work by local artists made with natural, biodegradable materials, and intended to mesh with the natural surroundings of the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability. “Peace Songs” also includes the annual Dane Arts Buy Local art market, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 13. Find more info at farleycenter.net .

× Expand Elin Sundström Sven Fredrik in a large metal tube. Sven Fredrik

Sven Fredrik, Wednesday, Aug. 20, Gamma Ray, 6 p.m.: Drummer Sven Fredrik is stopping in Madison on a brief Midwest tour; his self-titled solo debut from 2021 features an eclectic set of electronic sounds mixed with his live drumming and unexpected elements such as accordion and even some audio of Elvis. The Gamma Ray happy hour concert also includes more trippy and beat-centered electronic explorations from Bell + Circuit (a solo project by Russell Emerson Hall) and punk supergroup Hottt Probs. Tickets at gammaray.bar . Fredrik also plays at 7 p.m. on Aug. 22 at Arts + Literature Laboratory.

× Expand courtesy Bikes for Kids Wisconsin Group photo of the 2025 participants and facilitators of Pedals and Pixels. Group photo of the 2025 participants and facilitators of Pedals and Pixels.

Pedals and Pixels Showcase, Wednesday, Aug. 20, Madison Youth Arts, 6-8 p.m.: Pedals and Pixels is a summer workshop series for middle school girls, incorporating creative writing, photography and guided bike rides, with the aim of combating gender and cultural inequities in cycling; the workshop is a collaboration of Black Girl Magic Educational Services and Bikes for Kids Wisconsin . This summer’s participants will share their work at this gallery event, with students discussing their experiences at 6:45 p.m.; art will remain on display for a month.

Pierre Bensusan, Wednesday, Aug. 20, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Pierre Bensusan is a singer, composer and inventively virtuosic guitarist who has been a star on the international music scene since his recording debut in the mid-1970s. Bensusan has been touring the world (including a recent string of sold-out shows in China) to celebrate five decades of performing, and will make a rare Madison appearance as part of a run of Midwest dates in August. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Capitol City Band, Thursdays, through Aug. 21, Rennebohm Park, 7 p.m.: For more than 50 years, the Capitol City Band has called Rennebohm Park home for its summer concert series, and this summer’s ongoing park renovations will not change that. Longtime conductor Jim Latimer passed the baton to Dave Pedracine this summer (Pedracine also stepped in as conductor for the VFW Post 1318 Band last season), but Latimer is still be very involved as music director. The season concludes on Aug. 21; watch for updates at facebook.com/capitolcityband .

× Expand courtesy Myriad Artists A close-up of Damn Tall Buildings. Damn Tall Buildings

Damn Tall Buildings, Thursday, Aug. 21, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 7 p.m.: This is a back-to-school/catch-a-show-at-the-Union-before-Labor-Day winner, with Brooklyn, New York, bluegrass band Damn Tall Buildings bringing effervescent fiddle, guitar, banjo and upright bass to the lakeside. The Boston Globe called the band “The Carter Family for the millennial generation,” which is as close as the band’s own characterization of themselves as playing “guerrilla roots.” These are great tunes to pair with a pitcher and a Picnic Point sunset.

The Bridges of Madison County, through Aug. 23, Memorial Union-Play Circle: Music Theatre of Madison's production of The Bridges of Madison County brings Robert James Waller’s bestselling novel to the stage via a musical adaptation by Marsha Norman and Jason Robert Brown. It’s a story of the power of love, recounting a brief but life-changing encounter between a war bride (living as a wife and mother in Iowa) and a charming photographer; the lovers are played by real-life couple Sarah and Kevin Blakeslee. Performances at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 21-23; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Kennis Negron Avanti Piano Trio and instruments. Avanti Piano Trio, from left: Hannah Wolkstein, Alissa Freeman, Hillary Hempel.

Avanti Piano Trio, Thursday, Aug. 21, Token Creek Festival Barn, 7:30 p.m.: Just a short drive from Madison, Token Creek offers a beautifully intimate setting for memorable performances. The Avanti Piano Trio — Hillary Hempel (violin), Hannah Wolkstein (cello), and Alissa Freeman (piano) — will perform Rita Strohl’s Piano Trio No. 2 in D minor, a piece that has only recently been brought to light by the Palazzetto Bru Zane, a French institution devoted to reviving lesser-known Romantic music. This Token Creek Chamber Music series concert will be the Midwest (and likely U.S.) premiere of the work, making this concert an extraordinary opportunity to hear something fresh and historically significant. Tickets at tokencreekchambermusic.org .

The Returns, through Aug. 24, Broom Street Theater: If The Returns (Tilbakekomstene) sounds like it might be a sequel to the HBO series The Leftovers, you’re not entirely wrong. This dark comedy by Norwegian playwright Fredrik Brattberg also plays with reality in macabre ways (a child disappears); you also could draw a parallel to some of David Ives' looping comedies. Here the dynamic is between the mother, father and child trying to leave the past behind. The Returns is directed by Breahan Eve Pautsch, former co-artistic director of the Akvavit Theatre, a Chicago company that produced contemporary Nordic works. The play was translated into English by Chicago's Chad Eric Bergman for this Broom Street Theater production, and stars Maria Dahman and Nick Kaprelian. Shows are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.