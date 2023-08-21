What to do in Madison this week: Father John Misty, Mercury Stardust, and more Isthmus Picks

hidden figures: unveiling selfhood, through Nov. 10, Tandem Press: Teyjhana Barton-Neal, the Tandem Press curatorial intern for the summer, has curated this exhibition from “a limited number of available artworks from the Tandem Press inventory,” writes the Press. Her “hidden figures: unveiling selfhood" show “asks the viewer to consider what experiences in their life helped define who they are. The goal of this exhibit is to guide viewers on a journey of self-introspection,” writes Barton-Neal. The gallery is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; a reception will take place from 5-8 p.m., Nov. 3.

× Expand courtesy Mercury Stardust Mercury Stardust

Mercury Stardust, Monday, Aug. 21, Central Library, 6 p.m.: ‌As a transgender woman, Mercury Stardust is familiar with the fear that can accompany scheduling a visit from a stranger for a simple home repair. A professional maintenance technician herself — known as the Trans Handy Ma'am — Stardust is working to educate everyone to do these jobs themselves. Her new book, Safe and Sound, is a collection of DIY home repair and maintenance how-tos. A Room of One’s Own is hosting a book launch event and meet-and-greet at Central Library; it’s free and open to all.

Father John Misty + The Head and the Heart, Aug. 21-22, The Sylvee, 7 p.m.: Two nights of indie folk magic. Father John Misty and The Head and the Heart both grew up in the Seattle folk music scene, and while they have each carved out their own niche in the indie folk world they both promise passionate vocals, delightful harmonies and mesmerizing live performances. Opening is Miya Folick; the Los Angeles folk rock singer recently released Roach, a 13-track album of dreamy punk melodies. Ticket links at thesylvee.com .

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival, Aug. 21, Chorus Public House, Stoughton: The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival returns with programs based on familiar friends in the sky: the moon and sun. The final weekend's program, “Sun,” is built around Thirty-Thousand Days, a clarinet quartet by Chris Rogerson, at 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 and 7 p.m. on Aug. 21 at Chorus Public House. New works by Micah Behr are also featured, along with other short pieces. Find tickets and more info at stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com .

× Expand Liz Lauren Two people on either side of a wooden structure. Isabelle Bushue (left) and Joshua Castille, "Romeo & Juliet," American Players Theatre, 2023.

Romeo and Juliet, through Oct. 7, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: There is no more famous play written in English than Romeo and Juliet and many of the lines in Shakespeare’s tale of the star-crossed lovers are commonplace phrases even today (“a rose by any other name”…“a plague on both your houses”…and the list goes on). In this production, American Players Theatre casts two deaf actors and incorporates American Sign Language into the show, perhaps making the play accessible to a new audience. Romeo is deaf, and played by deaf actor Joshua Castille; this throws further roadblocks into the paths of the lovers. (Robert Schleifer, who plays Friar Lawrence, is also deaf.) APT reports that most of the signed lines will also be spoken aloud by a chorus, for the hearing audience, and four performances will be fully ASL interpreted. More details and tickets at americanplayers.org .

Figaro: The Story So Far, Tuesday, Aug. 22, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: We must give a nod to the Falconbridge Players, who acknowledge that too many of us know Figaro only from the Warner Bros. cartoon Rabbit of Seville. (Though it is a classic.) Figaro has a long history that predates Bugs and even opera altogether; he appears in plays by Pierre Beaumarchais. The Players will be presenting a new adaptation of the third play in the trilogy — A Timely Intervention By the Former Barber of Seville (Figaro’s Final Adventure) — later this fall. Right now, they present Figaro: The Story So Far, a synopsis of his prior adventures in The Barber of Seville and The Marriage of Figaro in true “Previously on Succession…” style. The free presentation will include members of the cast of Figaro’s Final Adventure. Tickets at figaro.eventbrite.com .

× Expand Renée Gros and Tiago Guy with a guitar. Renée Gros and Tiago Guy.

Renée Gros & Tiago Guy, Tuesday, Aug. 22, Leopold’s, 7 p.m.: ‌Renée Gros, an up-and-coming singer-songwriter, released her debut EP, Temporary Love , last summer. The music of guitarist and singer Tiago Guy is steeped in American R&B and gospel, filtered through the sounds of his native Brazil, on his debut album, Tell Uncle John . Together, the New Orleans-based artists make a powerhouse soul- and roots-music duo.

Alice Wallace, Tuesday, Aug. 22, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Singer/songwriter Alice Wallace has one of those voice-of-an-angel country music deliveries that can warm the hearts of even country doubters. Acoustic guitar, pedal steel and heartfelt lyrics round out her classic sound. Wallace wants to up the visibility of California country music and women Americana/roots artists; her latest album, Into the Blue, can’t help but do just that. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Hunter Cohen Landon Conrath

Landon Conrath, Tuesday, Aug. 22, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: ‌Minneapolis-based pop artist Landon Conrath gained millions of listeners when several of his songs were featured on Spotify playlists. However, for Conrath, creating music is about creating a community, not just about streaming numbers. His intimate lyrics paint an evocative picture of his struggles, ultimately developing a following around his work; the new EP, I’m Alive… So It’s Fine, explores mental health. With BEL. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Jazz at Five, Wednesdays, through Sept. 6, top of State Street, 4 p.m.: Jazz at Five marks 30 years of free concerts in 2023, and returns to its original home at the top of State Street for the full season. Big band sounds are featured Aug. 23, with the DB Orchestra, All That Jazz and an opening set by youth performers from Skai Academy. Find more info at jazzatfive.org .

× Expand ericgales.com A close-up of Eric Gales. Eric Gales

Eric Gales, Wednesday, Aug. 23, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Named “Best New Talent” in a Guitar World magazine readers’ poll more than 30 years ago, Eric Gales today is one of the most respected blues-rock guitarists on the planet. With umpteen albums both solo and collaborative, Gales is now on the road supporting 2022’s Crown, which garnered a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album and was produced by Joe Bonamassa (no blues-rock guitarist slouch himself). Listeners of a certain age also might remember hearing “Sign of the Storm,” the blazing debut single from the self-titled Eric Gales Band album, on rock radio in 1991. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Access to Independence 45th Anniversary Open House, Thursday, Aug. 24, 3810 Milwaukee St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Madison nonprofit Access to Independence empowers individuals with disabilities by helping them stay at home or transition from institutional care and through direct services like skills training. Find out more about what the organization offers at this open house event, featuring demos of adaptive gaming and assistive technology, a yoga class (2 p.m.), mobile audiology clinic, and League of Women Voters voter registration assistance. The event also includes a donation drive for gently used assistive technology and other devices. Find out more at accesstoind.org .

× Expand courtesy Are We Delicious? A group of people around a table pause for a photo. An Are We Delicious? writing session for "Outlaws."

Outlaws! Aug. 24-26, Madison Youth Arts Center, 7 p.m.: Are We Delicious?, a group of Madison creators (writers, performers, musicians), is back for the first time since you-know-what happened in 2020. The group writes and then puts on a show in two weeks, following some of Madison’s grand and more gonzo theater traditions. The details of the plot are few so far, but we have it on good authority that Outlaws! concerns Australia’s Great Emu War of 1932, which is an actual historic event. Tickets at eventbrite.com .