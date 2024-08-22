× Expand Bob Koch Cribshitter on stage at Gamma Ray. Cribshitter

Cribshitter + Vacant Church, Thursday, Aug. 22, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Cribshitter’s sets in recent times have drawn on their 2022 album Goin' Soft, with a heavy Cali country/yacht rock vibe (and occasional beach balls and onstage kid-partying, as during their set opening June’s Pursuit of Happiness fest). They're sharing the bill with Vacant Church, a trippy Madison folk rock outfit; their most recent single is the atmospheric mid-tempo rocker " Glue ." (For those who were hoping this show was Cribshitter playing in a vacant church…keep dreaming.) Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Hello Dankness, Thursday, Aug. 22, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 8 p.m.: This one sounds like a perfect film for our current moment of AI-driven anxiety about determining what media is real or not. Hello Dankness is a feature film completely created with sampled, grafted and altered material, and examines American politics from 2016-2021. Yes, it’s a horror film, and also a musical, because why not. It’s a creation of Australian artist duo Soda Jerk, and will make its Madison premiere at this Rooftop Cinema screening.

× Expand Julia Ragalie Paul Milisch, Meghan Randolph and Owen Sehgal in "Next to Normal." Paul Milisch, Meghan Randolph and Owen Sehgal in "Next to Normal," Music Theatre of Madison, 2024.

Next to Normal, through Aug. 24, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle: Music Theatre of Madison fulfills its mission of picking new or different works with its production of the 2008 rock musical Next to Normal. The main character is a mother whose bipolar disorder has affected her family deeply. Mental health and family issues come to the fore in this multiple Tony Award-winner and winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 2010. Though the subjects it treats are serious, the score is lively. Read Mel Hammond's review here . Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Middleton Good Neighbor Festival, Aug. 23- 25, Fireman’s Park, Middleton: Why must Waunakee have all the fun? Middleton, informally known as the Good Neighbor City, has its own summer festival — and, being neighborly sorts, these folks welcome everyone. There’s classic carnival rides, an art fair, and a parade at noon on Sunday. The solid band schedule starts on Friday with The Mascot Theory at 5 p.m., and SuperTuesday at 8 p.m.; Saturday kicks off with Panchromatic Steel at 9:30 a.m., The Jimmys follow at 2:30 p.m., and the LoveMonkeys close it out at 7:30 p.m. On Sunday, Red Hot Horn Dawgs play at 1:30 p.m. Proceeds fund a variety of local charities. Find more info at goodneighborfestival.com .

× Expand Raka Bandyo The Coolhand Band pause for a photo during practice. Coolhand Band

Coolhand Band, Friday, Aug. 23, Gamma Ray, 5 p.m.: With the band’s members split between Madison and Austin, Texas, a sighting of ‘90s Madison trio The Coolhand Band is rare these days. The group plays catchy rock songs written by guitarist/vocalist Troy Nelsen, joined by longtime Madison scene stalwarts Eric Schinker (Straka & Sphynx, New Recruits) and Eric Hartz (The Flavor That Kills, Shazy Hade). In a double bonus for fans of ‘90s Wisconsin music, this happy hour show also features a set by the Mighty Deerlick’s Dave Deerlick joined by special guests, along with Madison trio The Back Issues.

Dane Dances, Fridays, through Aug. 30, Monona Terrace, 5:30-9:30 p.m.: August in Madison means it’s time to let loose and shake it at Dane Dances, an annual series of community dance parties celebrating 25 years in 2024. The coming weeks mix R&B and Latin sounds, with Grupo Candela and the Eddie Butts Band on Aug. 23 and Aniba & the Sol Stars and Rebulú on Aug. 30. Each week begins with a dance lesson from DJ Francis Medrano at 5:30 p.m., and if it rains the party moves inside. Food and drink will be available at 5 p.m. from Kipp’s Kitchen, Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara and Melly Mell’s Soul Food. More info at danedances.org .

Nirmal Raja, Aug. 23-Oct. 23, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery: Milwaukee-based mixed media artist Nirmal Raja broke out during the pandemic with her exhibit “Feeble Barriers,” which featured 101 hand-sewn masks hand-embroidered with slogans as “a record of our times as seen through the eyes of health care workers”; but that’s just the tip of Raja’s thoughtful works. “Asking Questions of a Thread” pulls together works from Raja’s career. A reception with Raja and guest curator Ann Sinfield will take place Aug. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with remarks at 6 p.m.

× Expand Santi Pulecio The three members of Balthvs. Balthvs

Orton Park Festival, Aug. 23-25, Orton Park: This summer tradition hosted by the Marquette Neighborhood Association is downsizing a tad to three days this year, but those three days will be packed with music by longtime favorites and artists on the rise. Friday gets the fest rolling with family night performances by Forward! Marching Band and Cycropia Aerial Dance (who return to close Saturday night). Things fire up Saturday with instrumental surf trio The Broken Boards and don’t let up through Sunday closer Dessa; in between the stage welcomes groovy Colombian trio Balthvs, buzzed-about folk-rocker Chance Emerson, punk quartet Sorry Machine…and many more. Find the schedule at marquette-neighborhood.org .

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival, Aug. 23-24 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1, various venues, Stoughton: The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival most often features programs organized around specific themes. “Perspective” features Alchymia, a clarinet quintet by Thomas Adès, along with other works, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 23 and 4 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Stoughton Opera House. And “Space,” at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Chorus Public House, features new compositions by Behr along with other works for string trio and sextet. Find tickets and more info at stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com .

Farewell to Essen Haus + Come Back In, closing Aug. 31, 508 E. Wilson St.: Whether it’s a favorite concert, volleyball in the parking lot, watching playoff sports, a long night of polka dancing, or too many shared boots of beer, anyone who has lived in Madison for a while probably has a memory of spending time at the Come Back In and adjacent Essen Haus. With long-planned redevelopment officially in the works, the bars announced their final day of operation will be Aug. 31. Music fans still have some opportunities for a final visit or two; coming up at Essen Haus are the David Austin Band on Aug. 23-24, and the Gary Beal Band on Aug. 30-31 (all at 7 p.m.). The Come Back features open mic on Mondays, the Jason D. Petitt Band on Aug. 23, Dan Plourde on Aug. 24, Just Merl on Aug. 28, Dan Maguire on Aug. 30, Piano Man on Aug. 31 (all at 7 p.m.), and one final Sunday featuring Robert J. on Aug. 25 (4 p.m.).

× Expand Danny Clinch A close-up of Steve Earle. Steve Earle

Steve Earle, Friday, Aug. 23, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: What better time to welcome Steve Earle, the earthy country-bluegrass-Americana force who has never shied away from political songwriting. While having identified as a socialist in the past, he’s also expressed the importance of those on the left trying to understand the mindset of working class Trump voters. How his views have evolved on this issue as the stakes have grown ever higher may become part of the show — which, musically speaking, will focus on his new album Alone Again (Live) released in July, a live recording from Earle’s 2023 tour. With Florence Dore. Tickets at barrymorelive.com ; $1 per ticket will be donated to The Progressive.

Unity Picnic, Saturday, Aug. 24, Black Business Hub, noon-5 p.m.: The Urban League of Greater Madison’s annual community gathering celebrates 10 years in 2024 in a big way: the event will feature a ribbon cutting ceremony (at 12:30 p.m.) for the new Black Business Hub, 2352 S. Park St. The picnic will also feature music by Kinfolk, Yancyy and Leotha Stanley, and DJ M. White, kids' activities, info on community resources, and of course plenty of yummy food from BP Smokehouse and Kipp's Catering; watch for updates at facebook.com/urbanleagueofgreatermadison .

× Expand courtesy Olbrich Gardens A neon tree. An installation by Mark Penisten and Traditions Lighting as part of the 2024 "GLEAM" at Olbrich Gardens.

GLEAM: Art in a New Light, Wednesday-Saturday, Aug. 24-Oct. 26, Olbrich Gardens: Every summer and early fall, the gardens at Olbrich receive a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year, including some interactive installations. Timed entry begins at 8 p.m. in August, at 7:30 p.m. in September, and 6:30 p.m. in October, with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Opening night on Aug. 24 features performances by Fox Valley Fire Arts. Pro tip: most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in easier viewing at the start.

James McMurtry, Saturday, Aug. 24, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Expect dour, philosophic, drawling Americana from this Texas singer-songwriter. Although McMurtry comes across as a contemporary vagabond, he’s from a literary background (his father is the novelist Larry McMurtry); it shows in his sharp lyrics. With Christopher Gold. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Molly Matalon Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee. Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee.

Waxahatchee, Saturday, Aug. 24, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: The songwriting of Katie Crutchfield is often intensely introspective, but she has a special magic for making these personal moments feel universal. The 2024 Waxahatchee album, Tigers Blood, adds a bit of the rock of Out in the Storm to the folky-country sound of Saint Cloud, with winning results. Expect the album to land on a lot of year-end best-of lists. Opener Tré Burt’s most recent album, Traffic Fiction, was released by Oh Boy Records in 2023. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Daniel Bell, Saturday, Aug. 24, Gamma Ray, 9 p.m.: Producer and DJ Daniel Bell has been a heavyweight in the techno scene for decades, from early collaborations with Richie Hawtin (Cybersonik) to solo releases as DBX and under his own name. This year Bell has headlined events all around the world —Seoul, South Korea; Berlin, Germany; New York City — and now adds Madison to his itinerary, courtesy of a collaboration by Left Foot Forward and Remain in Night. Tickets at etix.com .

× Expand Quintin Bovre, Eric Dummer and Doug Meihsner (from left). Quintin Bovre, Eric Dummer and Doug Meihsner (from left).

PaulPalooza, Sunday, Aug. 25, Lake Louie Brewing, Verona, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: This all-ages event includes lawn games, a raffle, info on adaptive sports, and plenty of music: Stella-Ames at 10 a.m., Old Oaks at 11:30 a.m., a tribute to Marques Bovre by Quintin Bovre and members of the Evil Twins at 1 p.m., Some Assembly Required at 2:30 p.m., and Alpha Romeos at 4 p.m. PaulPalooza is a fundraiser for Paul's Party, a nonprofit providing recreational and sports equipment for kids with physical disabilities. Find more info at paulsparty.org ..

Curd Fest, Sunday, Aug. 25, Breese Stevens Field, 3-6 p.m.: Take advantage of Wisconsin being one of the few places you can get a decent curd, and revel in their squeaky goodness at Curd Fest. Admission is free, with yard games, balloon twisting, curd eating contest, henna and face painting, and more. Ticketed add-ons include an early entry option and a VIP curd and whiskey pairing.

× Expand James Rock Kamala Emanuel (left) and David Rovics on stage. Kamala Emanuel (left) and David Rovics.

David Rovics + Kamala Emanuel, Sunday, Aug. 25, Madison Labor Temple, 6 p.m.: Singer and writer David Rovics has always blended music and activism, with regular appearances at events supporting the anti-capitalism and anti-war movements, in support of the people of Palestine, and labor unions. For the “Ministry of Culture” tour he is joined by Australian activist Kamala Emanuel on harmony vocals. The Raging Grannies open this outdoor concert hosted by AFSCME 171, Family Farm Defenders and WORT-FM; it will move indoors in case of rain.