What to do in Madison this weekend: Screamin' Cyn Cyn & the Pons, Orton Park Festival and more Isthmus Picks

Access to Independence 45th Anniversary Open House, Thursday, Aug. 24, 3810 Milwaukee St., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Madison nonprofit Access to Independence empowers individuals with disabilities by helping them stay at home or transition from institutional care, and through direct services like skills training. Find out more about what the organization offers at this open house, featuring demos of adaptive gaming and assistive technology, a yoga class (2 p.m.), mobile audiology clinic, and League of Women Voters voter registration assistance. The event also includes a donation drive for gently used assistive technology and other devices. Find out more at accesstoind.org .

Women's Equality Day Celebration, Thursday, Aug. 24, Old Sugar Distillery, 5 p.m.: The Wisconsin Women's Network gathers each year to celebrate gains in equity for women, and raise awareness of the work that still needs to be done. The focus this year is on “local impact,” with a keynote by All Voting is Local co-director of states Shauntay Nelson and a panel discussion. Find tickets at wiwomensnetwork.org .

× Expand D.Z. Kabler A lot of folks in lawn chairs watch a band play in a park shelter. Capitol City Band

Capitol City Band, Thursdays, through Aug. 24, Rennebohm Park, 7 p.m.: Where, oh where, has the summer gone? We have already arrived at the final week for the Capitol City Band's Concerts in the Park season, a Madison tradition for more than five decades. Help send the band off for the summer with a jolly crowd of listeners. The program includes "In the Good Old Summertime" (on point) and "Autumn Leaves" (TOO SOON!). More info at facebook.com/capitolcityband .

X-Raided, Thursday, Aug. 24, The Annex, 6:30 p.m.: Shortly after the release of his debut album in 1992, California rapper X-Raided was arrested, charged with and convicted of murder for a home invasion. (A teenager at the time, he has always maintained his innocence.) X-Raided persevered and continued recording and releasing albums during more than a quarter century behind bars. Paroled in 2018 and now signed to Strange Music, X-Raided is on tour with the summer release A Prayer In Hell , an excellent modern-day take on classic stripped-down rap with guests including Tech N9ne and King Iso. With Dustin Warbear, Oxe, Krazy K, IL Boi. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand courtesy Jay Katelansky Artist Jay Katelansky at work.. Jay Katelansky

Jay Katelansky, Through Aug. 27, Garver Feed Mill: “S is for Survival,” an art installation by Jay Katelansky , investigates the impact of disco on queer, Black and brown communities — and particularly the role Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive” has played as an anthem for marginalized communities. Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

× Expand courtesy Are We Delicious? A person hands off a feather duster to another person. Cast members in "Outlaws!" by Are We Delicious?

Outlaws! Aug. 24-26, Madison Youth Arts Center, 7 p.m.: Are We Delicious?, a group of Madison creators (writers, performers, musicians), is back for the first time since you-know-what happened in 2020. The group writes and then puts on a show in two weeks, following some of Madison’s grand and more gonzo theater traditions. We have it on good authority that Outlaws! concerns Australia’s Great Emu War of 1932, which is an actual historic event. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Rooftop Cinema, Thursdays, through Aug. 31, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: It’s back, for its 18th summer! MMoCA’s Rooftop Cinema series brighten's State Street’s night sky as the museum screens art films for four Thursdays this month. Aug. 24 features Earth II, a creation of the Anti-Banality Union (which takes pieces of previous films and creates something new); the film takes on the climate crisis by repurposing Hollywood disaster films. Aug. 31 brings Rewind & Play, which combines rediscovered film of a 1969 performance by musical giant Thelonious Monk, along with some previously cut portions of a contemporary French television interview. Bring your own chair or blanket; water and snacks will be sold on-site (no carry-ins). Films begin about 20 minutes after sunset and it’s recommended attendees find their seats by 8:10 p.m. More info at mmoca.org .

× Expand Heather Pollock The band The Sadies. The Sadies (from left): the late Dallas Good, Travis Good, Mike Belitsky, Sean Dean.

Orton Park Festival, Aug. 25-27, Orton Park: If you’re an east-side kid, this is the fest that signals school is almost here (BOOOO!). The rest of us can just enjoy performances by Cycropia Aerial Dance, closing Friday and Saturday nights; visiting stars such as Toronto, Canada, rockers The Sadies and Minneapolis hip-hop artist Nur-D; and local faves like Able Baker, the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Super Band and Fleetwood Mac tribute Gold Dust Women. Find the full schedule at marquette-neighborhood.org .

Dane Dances, Fridays, through Aug. 25, Monona Terrace, 5-9:30 p.m.: And just like that…August wanes and the final Dane Dances date is already here. Dane County's favorite rooftop community dance party features DJ Francis Medrano at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. along with free dance lessons, which you can put to immediate use. This week features '70s and '80s R&B by Aurra and Slave and Afro-Cuban sounds from the big band Angel Meléndez & 911 Mambo Orchestra. Food and drink will be available at 5 p.m. from Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara, Melly Mell’s Soul Food and TLC Catering. If rain, the show moves indoors; for weather updates, call 608-261-4094. Watch for updates at danedances.org .

× Expand Joe Severson Beth Kille Band pauses for a moment on stage. Beth Kille Band

Middleton Good Neighbor Festival, Aug. 25-27, Fireman's Park, Middleton: This family-friendly celebration of the Middleton community marks its 60th anniversary in 2023, complete with a carnival, art fair (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday), parade and other activities. A diverse lineup of local music is featured, from country (Madison County on Friday) to R&B (Red Hot Horn Dawgs on Saturday) to rock (Beth Kille Band on Sunday). Find the full schedule at goodneighborfestival.com .

× Expand Beau Meyer Two people sitting down. Kevin James Sievert (left) and Adam Qutaishat in "Who's Your Baghdaddy? Or How I Started the Iraq War," Music Theatre of Madison, 2023.

Who's Your Baghdaddy, Or How I Started the Iraq War, Aug. 25-26, UW Memorial Union-Play Circle, 7:30 p.m.: Music Theatre of Madison revisits the run-up to the U.S.-led 2003 invasion of Iraq with a production of Who's Your Baghdaddy, Or How I Started the Iraq War. The musical, by Marshall Pailet and AD Penedo, premiered off Broadway in 2015, and uses dark humor to process the horror of what transpired. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu . Read Dan Koehn’s review .

Los Straitjackets + Jake LaBotz Trio, Friday, Aug. 25, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The exciting music of Los Straitjackets would make this quartet favorites of instrumental guitar rock fans even without the added aspect of their high energy, lucha libre-masked stage show. They are joined for an excellent double bill by the Jake LaBotz Trio, on the road in support of the rootsy-bluesy songwriter’s excellent 2022 album, Hair on Fire . Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Robert San Juan The band Screamin' Cyn Cyn & the Pons. Screamin' Cyn Cyn & the Pons

Screamin' Cyn Cyn & the Pons, Friday, Aug. 25, High Noon Saloon, 8:30 p.m.: You know it’s going to be a party any time Screamin' Cyn Cyn & the Pons reunites for a show. It’s a rare occurrence these days with superstar Shane O’Neill in NYC and the rest of the luminous players appearing with various other bands, so don’t miss this chance to hear “Cat Waco” at full volume. With Cribshitter, Christy Costello (former guitarist-songwriter for Ouija Radio and Pink Mink) and PROBLEMS. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Jumelles Studio Three people running at the camera. grouptherapy.

JVN Day, Aug. 26-27, UW Memorial Union area: Hip-hop music and culture is the connective tissue among the various events taking place during the annual JVN Day (expanded to two days this year). Saturday is highlighted by workshops in dance and knowledge at noon and songwriting and poetry at 2 p.m. (all at Red Gym). Sunday features “Elements in the Park” with an emcee competition and a set by Chicago’s DJ Ca$h Era (11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Library Mall) and a closing concert by Los Angeles breakout rap-pop blurring collective grouptherapy. , Madison’s D’Funk & the Grease Monkeys and others (7 p.m., Memorial Union Terrace. Find more events and schedule updates at facebook.com/TheJVNProject .

A Late Summer Poetry Reading, Saturday, Aug. 26, Communication, 2 p.m.: “Summer's slant of light hints at the heat/ that later will infuse the rafters of noon/but now the air is perfect, balmy, still/completely present to the light,” writes Mary Mercier. Have you made time for poetry this summer? Communication is squeezing in this afternoon of verse before the leaves turn. Three Madison-area poets are featured: Mercier, Mark Kliewer and Thor Ringler. All three have published widely in poetry magazines; Mercier’s chapbook Small Acts was published by UW-Madison’s Parallel Press.

× Expand Alan Cruz/Capture by Cruz Aerial performers in a colorfully lit room. Aerial performers at the 2022 Lunar Flow: Eclipse event.

Lunar Flow Eclipse, Saturday, Aug. 26, Crucible, 4 p.m.-2 a.m.: Surround yourself with creativity in an inclusive space at this unique event. Lunar Flow Eclipse is hosted by Petrichor Flow, an event production company with an emphasis on multi-disciplinary arts through the lens of equity. The 21+ event features music from eight dance music DJs, circus arts, fire and flow performers, and even glass blowing. The day also features drinks and food, art vendors, and a secret scavenger hunt. Purchase tickets for the event at eventbrite.com .

Okee Dokee Brothers, Sunday, August 27, Majestic, noon: Childhood best friends Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing write, record and perform Americana music for children as the Okee Dokee Brothers. For more than a decade, this Grammy Award-winning duo has been releasing family music in celebration of nature, animals and exploring the outdoors. Their newest release, Brambletown, invites children to travel through the woods with different creatures. Purchase tickets for the family-friendly concert at ticketmaster.com .

WisCARES 10th Anniversary Celebration, Sunday, Aug. 27, 1402 Emil St., 1-4 p.m.: Wisconsin Companion Animal Resources, Education, and Social Services, aka WisCARES, is celebrating its 10th anniversary. It provides much-needed services to low-income and unhoused persons so that they can have pets, including veterinary care and boarding so that owners can go to medical appointments or temporary shelter residences. There’s even a pet food pantry. There will be music, a raffle and best of all a pet costume contest. WisCARES is a project of the UW-Madison Veterinary School.

All Things Writing, Sunday, August 27, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 4 p.m.: Join three authors for a panel discussion about their newest books and all things writing. Novelist Michelle Wildgen is the author of Bread and Butter, You’re Not You, and her newest book, Wine People . Ann Garvin is the author of several novels, including I Thought You Said This Would Work and 2023's There’s No Coming Back From This . Sara Alvarado just released her debut memoir, Dreaming in Spanish: An Unexpected Love Story in Puerto Vallarta. Susanna Daniel, an author and co-founder of the Madison Writers’ Studio, moderates the panel discussion. Register at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Jonathan Charles DJ Femme Noir

Madison Area Music Association Awards, Sunday, Aug. 27, Crucible, 7 p.m.: Back as an in-person event for the first time in several years, the MAMA Awards show also is changing up the format a bit. The evening will feature longer sets by three 2023 finalists — Kat and the Hurricane, The Mascot Theory and The Rascal Theory — with live and recorded award presentations between bands. There will also be music from DJ Femme Noir, and emcees Rob Dz and Ty Christian will host the evening. Tickets at the door (and if you won a 2022 award, it can be picked up at the event).