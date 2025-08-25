Scapin the Schemer, Tuesday, Aug. 26, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: The Falconbridge Players, a group that specializes in staged readings of theatrical works in the public domain, is back with this production in cooperation with Oracular Studios. Scapin the Schemer, a comedy by Molière, has been adapted by Madison playwright Finn Gallagher (who penned last season’s The Untold Story of the Collyer Brothers at Madison Public Theatre) and directed by Dillon Sheehan. The 17th century comedy concerns two young men, one of whom has secretly gotten married and the other engaged, both for love; then their papas arrange them some marriages. Scapin, a trickster, attempts to set things right, and if he benefits, all the better. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Nico Hernandez A close-up of Jean Dawson. Jean Dawson

Jean Dawson, Tuesday, Aug. 26, Majestic, 8 p.m.: The range of musical styles and emotional territory explored across the discography of Jean Dawson makes every project land like a greatest hits album. That’s again true of Dawson’s most recent album, Glimmer of God , which bounces from glossy straight ahead pop to chamber music-tinged meditations to collaborations with Lil Yachty and Bones. Dawson is on the Miracle Mile Tour, accompanied by his college roommate Lecx Stacy, and the Madison stop at the Majestic is one of the few stops on the tour not in an arena-sized venue. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Jazz at Five, Wednesdays, through Sept. 3, Capitol Square: This annual free concert series continues on the Capitol Square, located at the King Street corner. A pair of returning features take the stage for the final two weeks: Aug. 27 (5 p.m.) is a night of UW-Madison players including a student all-star group and the Faculty Jazz Quartet (Jazz Studies director and pianist Johannes Wallmann, guitarist Louka Patenaude, bassist Peter Dominguez, drummer Matthew Endres) joined by trombonist Darren Sterud, and Sept. 3 (4 p.m.) is Big Band night, with the DB Orchestra, Madison Jazz Orchestra, and youth band the Harold Quintet. Find the full lineup at jazzatfive.org .

× Expand John Steines and Jon McCombs An installation by John Steines and Jon McCombs as part of the "Peace Songs" land art exhibition. An installation by John Steines and Jon McCombs as part of the "Peace Songs" land art exhibition.

Peace Songs, through Oct. 31, Farley Center, Verona: This installation of “land art” features work by local artists made with natural, biodegradable materials, and intended to mesh with the natural surroundings of the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability. “Peace Songs” also includes the annual Dane Arts Buy Local art market, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 13. Find more info at farleycenter.net .

Ice Nine Kills, Wednesday, Aug. 27, The Sylvee, 6:30 p.m.: Hailed by Loudwire as a unique act in metal, Ice Nine Kills — currently on its “Hell of a Summer Tour” — has built an audience based on its horror-inspired lyrics and graphic brand of melodic metalcore. The band toured with Slipknot in 2022, and Metallica handpicked Ice Nine Kills to open for them in 2023, 2024 and earlier this year. Sometimes, a hideous-looking clown named Art shows up on stage during Ice Nine Kills shows, and sometimes the band covers Katrina & the Waves’ “Walking on Sunshine.” In other words, prepare for the unexpected. With Dayseeker, Kim Dracula and The Funeral Portrait. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand facebook.com/redroostermadison The Usual Suspects on stage at Red Rooster. The Usual Suspects

Blues Jam with The Usual Suspects, Wednesday, Aug. 27, Gamma Ray, 7 p.m.: Madison has just about always had a weekly blues jam happening somewhere, but there’s been a void since the closing of Red Rooster at the end of June. Gamma Ray has periodically stepped in to address the situation with a jam hosted by The Usual Suspects — guitarist Steve Malin, bassist John Mesoloras, keyboardist Todd Phipps, and drummer Joe White — who will play a set and then welcome jammers to the stage. Musicians can sign up starting at 6 p.m.

Deth Rali, Wednesday, Aug. 27, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Deth Rali is a project helmed by singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jay Maike. On a casual listen one could be forgiven for thinking the band’s 2024 release, Ruby’s Castle Island, was a lost '80s album; the ensemble nails the glossy synths, aggressive guitar, and catchy, anthemic uplift of forebears like Tears for Fears or Simple Minds. But the genre-blending nature of the concept album (along with an accompanying zine) places it squarely in modern times. With Basic Printer, Lorelei Dreaming. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

× Expand Alex Solca The five members of the band Warbringer. Warbringer

Blades of Steel, Aug. 28-30, Crucible: Mad With Power brought a slew of metal bands to Madison for a two-day festival at The Sylvee earlier this year; now Blades of Steel Metal Fest takes the heavy to 11 with three days of “skull-fracturing metal” from many bands that rarely or never play Wisconsin. The headliners will be California thrashers Warbringer (Thursday), Satan from the original New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement (Friday), and Pennsylvania death metal stalwarts Incantation (Saturday). More than 15 other bands — including Labyrinth, Breakker, Atrophy and Madison’s own Ruin Dweller — will fill out the three-day bill. Tickets at ticketleap.events .

Tim O’Brien Band, Thursday, Aug. 28, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Tim O’Brien’s June release, Paper Flowers, is a 15 original song salute to his marriage to Jan Fabricius, who happens to be the mandolin player in his band. O’Brien’s bluegrass credentials are indisputable, from his days playing in his Colorado-based band Hot Rize to backing artists like Garth Brooks; The Dixie Chicks and Nickel Creek covering his songs; and contemporary collaborations with Steve Martin and Sturgill Simpson. In addition to Fabricius, his current band is a bluegrasser’s dream: Wisconsin native Shad Cobb (Steve Earle, Willie Nelson) on fiddle, and the toast of the Nashville bluegrass scene, Mike Bub (Del McCoury), on bass. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

× Expand courtesy Quokka The four members of Quokka on a couch. Quokka

Quokka album release, Thursday, Aug. 28, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Lifer, out July 25 from veteran Madison band Quokka, considers the world of Wisconsin’s birds via sprightly guitar pop. Each song on the album is titled after and takes inspiration from the lives of a specific species, even weaving the sound of birdcalls into the music. It’s thoughtful and fun. They will celebrate the album’s release with this concert, joined by The Porch Flowers. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .