What to do in Madison this week: Dusk, Geoffrey Asmus and more Isthmus Picks

EcoSquared, through Aug. 31, Hatch Art House: See what Wisconsin artists can do with upcycled materials in this annual show that proves that reuse sparks joy and that it’s hip to be square (all the art works are, yes, square). Approximately 90 pieces of art by 25-plus Wisconsin-based artists are featured.

No Ordinary Campaign, Tuesday, Aug. 29, Majestic, 7 p.m.: ALS is a heartbreaking medical diagnosis. No Ordinary Campaign tells the story of Brian Wallach, a former Obama staffer, White House legal counsel and federal prosecutor who was diagnosed with ALS at age 37. He and his wife, Sandra, took their political organizing skills to the fight against ALS, from funding to drug approvals. This screening of the documentary No Ordinary Campaign is a benefit for Wallach’s nonprofit I AM ALS . Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Jazz at Five, Wednesdays, through Sept. 6, top of State Street, 4 p.m.: Jazz at Five marks 30 years of free concerts in 2023, and returns to its original home at the top of State Street for the full season. Aug. 30 draws from the jazz program at UW-Madison, just down the hill from the top of State Street. Closing the night is a faculty quartet (bassist Peter Dominguez, drummer Matthew Endres, guitarist Louka Patenaude and pianist Johannes Wallmann) joined by Milwaukee saxophonist Leonard Simpson; they are preceded by an all-star ensemble drawn from student ensembles. Opening is Skai Academy youth band Swing Baby Swing. Find more info at jazzatfive.org .

× Expand Allan Tannenbaum Leo Sidran in front of a graffitied wall. Leo Sidran

Leo Sidran, Wednesday, Aug. 30, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: With Leo Sidran based in Brooklyn, New York, chances to catch the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist in his Madison hometown are rare these days. So don’t miss the Aug. 30 set accompanied by pianist Tim Whalen (another Madison expat), bassist John Christensen, and drummer Jamie Ryan. Expect to hear some songs from the March album What’s Trending , an amiable set of new pop in his laid-back style. Looking ahead: Leo Sidran will be behind the drum kit on Sept. 5 and 6 for a pair of concerts celebrating father Ben Sidran’s 80th birthday, along with bassist Billy Peterson; that trio is also the lineup for Ben’s 2022 instrumental album, Swing State . Special guests include Louka Patenaude (Sept. 5) and Anders Svanoe (Sept. 6); tickets for all three shows can be found at brownpapertickets.com .

× Expand Tyler Fassnacht A collage of members of the band incarnation of TS Foss. TS Foss

TS Foss + Combat Naps + Heather the Jerk, Wednesday, Aug. 30, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Mark your calendar for this local triple bill. TS Foss recently released a folk-influenced album, Everything Finished (read Jeffrey Brown’s interview here ); this will be a full band show. With Combat Naps, another solo project turned full band with a playful, indie, Cake-y vibe; and Heather the Jerk, some of Madison's best lo-fi garage punk and riot grrrl chutzpah. So there’s something for…everyone? Tickets at seetickets.us .

Phosphorus in Aquatic Ecosystems, Thursday, Aug. 31, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 5 p.m.: Summer in recent years has often meant that blue-green algae blooms gradually start to dominate the once-shimmering waters of lakes Mendota and Monona. Along with being toxic to people, pets and wildlife, the algae depletes oxygen levels in the aquatic ecosystem, creating dead zones. Author Dan Egan (The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and a World Out of Balance), UW scientists Randy Jackson and Jake Vander Zanden, and journalist-comedian Charlie Berens convene for a panel discussion on what causes blooms, with the lake as a background. The panel will highlight how university research can help create healthier waters across the state and nation; it will also be recorded for Berens Cripescast podcast.

× Expand courtesy Floyd Newsum A painting of a person wearing a hat. Floyd Newsum, Reverend, 1972.

Floyd Newsum, through Oct. 8, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: ‌ Lovers of color and pattern will be drawn to the exuberant artworks of Floyd Newsum. MMoCA is the site of the Memphis-born artist’s first large-scale retrospective, called “Evolution of Sight.” Often the works are mixed media, including collaged family photographs and other imagery personally significant to Newsum, but his allusive figures are universal and reward careful looking. Newsum discusses his work in a new video at mmoca.org . The gallery is currently open noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Nduduzo Makhathini Trio, Thursday, Aug. 31, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: The music of Nduduzo Makhathini is influenced by the jazz legends of his native South Africa (such as fellow pianist Abdullah Ibrahim), along with traditional and spiritual music. Makhathini’s evocative vocals and brilliant piano playing will be rhythmically heightened during this trio show by bassist Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere and drummer Francisco Mela — both bandleaders in their own right. Expect fireworks at this BlueStem Jazz concert. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com.

× Expand courtesy Geoffrey Asmus Geoffrey Asmus on stage. Geoffrey Asmus

Geoffrey Asmus, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Comedy on State, 7:30 p.m.: Hold the phone: this is the funniest white comedian around? Well, he better be: he has the domain name ( whitecomedian.com ) and everything! On a victory lap after releasing his new special, The Only Funny White Man, local legend Geoffrey Asmus is returning to his former stomping grounds to spread the irreverent gospel of the alpha to the huddled masses. Come bear witness to the aforementioned funny white man talking about religion, sex, their intermingling, and also dogs (not 100% separately from that middle topic). All you betas out there, maybe skip this one, unless you think you can handle being in the room with someone who hates your guts. With Tim Smith, Charlie Kojis. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sept. 1-2; tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand Billy Hintz Six people in a woodland glen. Dusk

Caryatids + Dusk, Thursday, Aug. 31, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Caryatids debut full-length, The End of the Sun , was a highlight of 2022’s Madison record racks (well, virtually, unless you have a cassette deck). The trio toss a bunch of disparate shards of the guitar rock universe into a blender and whip up a delightfully intense yet catchy post-rock smoothie. Appleton sextet Dusk knows a thing or two about bringing the intensity on stage, and are masters of walking the tightrope between precision and the looseness necessary for their soulfully countrified rock ‘n roll songs; their new album, Glass Pastures , is due in October. It’s a traditional Madison Thursday night banger of a show, also including Chicago psychers Unmanned Ship and Madison post-indie quintet Sex, Fear . Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Magic City Hippies, Thursday, Aug. 31, Majestic, 9 p.m.: This Miami trio’s groovy, sun-kissed singles (like “Ghost on the Mend” and “Queen”) feature upbeat guitar licks, soulful vocals and funky beats. Robby Hunter busked on the lively streets of Miami before joining forces with drummer Pat Howard and guitarist John Coughlin to create a pop-funk juggernaut. The trio’s infectious melodies emerged as breakout hits in the mid-2010s, propelling them into the spotlight and establishing the band as a touring powerhouse. Madisonian Kainalu opens with more glossy funk-pop sounds. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .