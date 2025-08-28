× Expand Stefan Rosic The band Satan. Satan

Blades of Steel, Aug. 28-30, Crucible: Mad With Power brought a slew of metal bands to Madison for a two-day festival at The Sylvee earlier this year; now Blades of Steel Metal Fest takes the heavy to 11 with three days of “skull-fracturing metal” from many bands that rarely or never play Wisconsin. The headliners will be California thrashers Warbringer (Thursday), Satan from the original New Wave of British Heavy Metal movement (Friday), and Pennsylvania death metal stalwarts Incantation (Saturday). More than 15 other bands — including Labyrinth, Breakker, Atrophy and Madison’s own Ruin Dweller — will fill out the three-day bill. Tickets at ticketleap.events .

Tim O’Brien Band, Thursday, Aug. 28, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Tim O’Brien’s June release, Paper Flowers, is a 15 original song salute to his marriage to Jan Fabricius, who happens to be the mandolin player in his band. O’Brien’s bluegrass credentials are indisputable, from his days playing in his Colorado-based band Hot Rize to backing artists like Garth Brooks; The Dixie Chicks and Nickel Creek covering his songs; and contemporary collaborations with Steve Martin and Sturgill Simpson. In addition to Fabricius, his current band is a bluegrasser’s dream: Wisconsin native Shad Cobb (Steve Earle, Willie Nelson) on fiddle, and the toast of the Nashville bluegrass scene, Mike Bub (Del McCoury), on bass. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

× Expand Wisconsin Athletics Camp Randall Stadium on a past football game day. Camp Randall Stadium on a past football game day.

UW Football, Thursday, Aug. 28, Camp Randall Stadium, 8 p.m.: The pressure is on Wisconsin head football coach Luke Fickell, who has achieved a disappointing 12-13 record in his two seasons in Madison (not counting the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win). He has a new offensive coordinator and a roster full of transfers to compete in one of the program’s toughest schedules in recent memory. Many tickets remain for the opener against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks, a late-ish Thursday night game at Camp Randall that will feature a choreographed light show involving LED bracelets distributed to fans. Tailgate parties take place starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Field House (with music by Lights Out and kids' activities) and at Union South .

Camille Davis, Maria Schirmer, Mark Soderling, Dylan Waddell, through Aug. 31, Carnelian Art Gallery: This joint show includes solo exhibitions by artists Maria Schirmer, Mark Soderling and Dylan Waddell of Madison and Camille Davis of New Mexico. Schirmer draws on printmaking, letterpress and book arts; you may know her work from the mural at Willy Street Co-op-West. Soderling has a bright, graphic painting style based on gestural lines. Dylan Waddell works in collage. Camille Davis’s work leans more expressionistic; she paints and uses cyanotypes in her work as well. Regular gallery hours are noon-4 p.m. Thursday, 2-6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

× Expand courtesy Quokka The four members of Quokka on a couch. Quokka

Quokka album release, Thursday, Aug. 28, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Lifer, out July 25 from veteran Madison band Quokka, considers the world of Wisconsin’s birds via sprightly guitar pop. Each song on the album is titled after and takes inspiration from the lives of a specific species, even weaving the sound of birdcalls into the music. It’s thoughtful and fun. They will celebrate the album’s release with this concert, joined by The Porch Flowers. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, Aug. 29-30, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac: Every hometown festival needs a hook and this is a hum-dunger. Meadow muffins are only part of the story here, as the event kicks off with a good old Wisco fish fry from 4-7 p.m. on Friday night as well as the corporate chip throw at 5:30 p.m., a warmup for the main team event Saturday at 1 p.m. Participants (gloveless, mind you, rules are rules) toss the chip like a discus. There are also bands, an arts and crafts fair, volleyball tournament, kids’ activities, plenty of food and more. Activities from 4-9 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; find the full schedule at wiscowchip.com .

× Expand Lee Ann Flynn V Funk in front of a car. V Funk (from left); Valerie B. and Vincent Chambers.

Dane Dances, Fridays, through Aug. 29, Monona Terrace rooftop, 5:30 p.m.: Join the celebration at Dane Dances! Enjoy free live music, dance lessons by Francis Medrano (5:30 and 7:30 p.m. weekly), and a healing dose of Madison culture. This year’s band lineup has featured a diverse range of styles — Indian, disco, R&B, Latin, reggae, rock and more — to get everyone dancing. The final week features sets from V-Funk and Montage. Find more info at danedances.org .

UW Volleyball Opening Spike Classic, Aug. 29 and 31, Kohl Center: Badgers volleyball games have been the hottest sports ticket in town for several years now, so it’s remarkable that seats are still available for this opening weekend event at the Kohl Center, during which Wisconsin (ranked 8th in the country) will face Kansas (14th) and Texas (5th). The Badgers are a younger team this season and hope to replace fan favorites like Devyn Robinson, Sarah Franklin, Anna Smrek and Julia Orzol with a cast of freshmen and transfers. UW faces Kansas at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29 (followed by a Texas vs. Creighton matchup) and Texas at 1 p.m. on Aug. 31 (followed by Kansas vs. Creighton).

× Expand Emilio Herce The four members of Ratboys on some stairs. Ratboys

Orton Park Festival, Aug. 29-31, Orton Park: If you’re a kid, the coming of Orton may spark melancholy thoughts of summer's end, with school just around the corner. If you’re an adult, it may spark years of memories — six decades worth, as the fest marks 60 years in 2025. You have your traditional Cycropia Aerial Dance closing the evening Friday and Saturday, and Sunday the headliner is Ratboys (aka the band whose album Robert Plant was buying at B-Side last summer). But there is much other musical fun (Poopshovel! Hot Like Mars!), many vendors, and yummy food all weekend, so prepare to settle in at this east-side favorite. Find the full schedule at facebook.com/OrtonParkFest .

× Expand Zach Stith Running Man on stage. Running Man

Running Man, Friday, Aug. 29, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: The quintet Running Man features veterans of the Quad Cities area music scene gathered together by West Coast expat Ron “Skip” Greer, lead singer of pop-punkers The Wynona Ryders (and more recently, Dead Kennedys). Their self-titled debut full-length is a set of good old rock ‘n roll played with punk grit. Running Man is joined for this show by Madison’s unpredictable rockers Educational Davis and new punk outfit EEK. Tickets at gammaray.bar .

Paoli Art in the Park, Aug. 30-31, Paoli Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Southern Wisconsin Art Guild hosts this annual juried art fair featuring more than 80 regional artisans, working in ceramics, painting, woodwork, sculpture, fiber and more. Expect Paoli to be jumping, as there is also always a busy event schedule at The Mill complex and Seven Acre Dairy Company. Find more info about this year’s artists at paoliartinthepark.org .

Taste of Madison, Aug. 30-31, Capitol Square: In the immortal words of Homer Simpson, “I don't eat anything new unless I've eaten it before,” and there’s no better place to take those words to heart than at Taste of Madison. The mix of familiar and novel is just right. Mostly Madison-area (but some from further afield) restaurants, food carts and caterers set up shop on the Square with small plate servings of their specialties, so you can experiment without undue risk. Look for the Uyghur Grill, a caterer out of Brookfield, that serves that Central/East Asian cuisine; Songbird Fruit’s grilled peaches; Liv’s Drink Emporium’s peanut butter cold brew; and Halo Halo, serving Filipino lumpia and barbecue. And if what you want is some familiar fried cheese curds, Curd Girl is also on the roster. Hours are 2-9 p.m. Aug. 30 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 31; find more info and a band lineup at tasteofmadison.com .

× Expand courtesy Olbrich Gardens The GLEAM light installation "Astral Relics of the Great North Woods" by FuzzPop Workshop. "Astral Relics of the Great North Woods" by FuzzPop Workshop.

GLEAM, Saturday, Aug. 30, Olbrich Gardens, 8-11 p.m.: At GLEAM, the outdoor wonderland of Olbrich Gardens receives a nighttime makeover featuring fanciful light-based art installations. The 10th anniversary event is themed on reflection. Opening night on Aug. 30 features LED-lit dancers from Cirque du Cham ; future special evenings include Cycropia Aerial Dance performances on Sept. 26-27, adults-only nights Sept. 11 and Oct. 9, and family night with interactive activities and kids' entertainment on Sept. 19. Timed entry on Wednesdays-Saturdays begins at 7:30 p.m. in September, and 6:30 p.m. in October (through Oct. 25, with one final viewing on Oct. 31), and tickets are sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org .

× Expand Ashlyn Rancudo Blankslate standing in a field. Blankslate

Blankslate, Saturday, Aug. 30, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: Blankslate began in a University of Denver dormitory when roommates Rylee Dunn and Tess Condron began hammering out songs together before venturing out with their newfound poppy-grunge rock to the Denver nightclub scene. With one LP under their belt (2022’s Summer on a Salt Flat), and a second due to come out soon, this may be a good time to catch the Bangles-esque duo before they start hitting the pricey ticket festival circuit. Prediction: Blue Ox 2026. With Kat and the Hurricane.