× Expand courtesy A Room of One's Own barb morrison, Benjamin Rose and Maddie Batzli (from left). barb morrison, Benjamin Rose and Maddie Batzli (from left).

barb morrison, Thursday, Aug. 29, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: A multi-instrumentalist, composer and producer, barb morrison has a decades-long resume playing in bands such as Gutterboy and Antony & the Johnsons, producing and writing for Blondie and Franz Ferdinand, and creating numerous film and TV scores. In 2023, they added author to the list, with the memoir Bottoming For God, described as “a story about gender euphoria, sobriety, old skool NYC, true love, past lives and coming home.” morrison will discuss the book’s topics with a duo of Madison musicians who are members of queer pop/rock bands: Maddie Batzli of LINE and Benjamin Rose of Kat and the Hurricane.

Blades of Steel Metalfest 4, Aug. 29-31, Crucible: Blades of Steel's fourth go-round features a blitzkrieg of bands — more than 20 over three days — representing everything from traditional heavy metal (Night Demon and Cirith Ungol, both from California), power metal (Connecticut’s Liege Lord) and symphonic metal (Madison’s Queen of Dreams) to death/folk metal (North Carolina’s Aether Realm) and thrash metal (Brazil’s all-female Nervosa). Veteran Canadian hard rockers Killer Dwarfs even are on the bill. A lineup as diverse and heavy as this is rare in the capital city, and while the list of scheduled bands is subject to change, Blades of Steel still shines. Music at 6 p.m. on Aug. 29 and 3 p.m., Aug. 30-31. Tickets at rk-metal-promotions.ticketleap.com .

× Expand Liz Lauren Matthew Lolar-Johnson and Dee Dee Batteast in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Matthew Lolar-Johnson and Dee Dee Batteast in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," American Players Theatre, 2024.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, through Sept. 7, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: APT moves away from romantic comedy with this 1982 August Wilson play that centers on conflict during a recording session for blues singer Ma Rainey. Rainey’s real life inspired the play; “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is one of her own songs. See Mel Hammond's review here . Only two more performances remain: 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 and 8 p.m. on Sept. 7; tickets and info at americanplayers.org .

Bug Hunter + The Narcissist Cookbook, Thursday, Aug. 29, The Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: Storytelling songwriters Bug Hunter and The Narcissist Cookbook are touring together this summer. Bug Hunter tells amusing yarns accompanied by acoustic guitar (“Toddler with a Slingshot,” “Disco! in the Panic Room,”) that have superfans singing along. The Narcissist Cookbook also features witty lyrics over a more rhythmic acoustic guitar attack, featuring some darker fun (the song “Courtney” features the chorus “Courtney did it, Courtney killed Cobain,” while later noting that “I might be going out on a limb here but I think society doesn't seem to like women at the best of times”). Worth arriving early to grab a free copy of the irreverent tour poster. Hopefully you snagged tickets last week, as this one is now listed as sold out at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand courtesy Olbrich Gardens An installation by Skunk Control as part of the 2024 "GLEAM" at Olbrich Gardens. An installation by Skunk Control as part of the 2024 "GLEAM" at Olbrich Gardens.

GLEAM: Art in a New Light, Wednesday-Saturday, through Oct. 26, Olbrich Gardens: Every summer and early fall, the gardens at Olbrich receive a nighttime makeover with this fanciful show of light-based art that changes every year, including some interactive installations. Timed entry begins at 8 p.m. in August, at 7:30 p.m. in September, and 6:30 p.m. in October, with tickets sold in advance only at olbrichgleam.org . Performances by Cycropia Aerial Dance will also be featured on Sept. 26-27. Pro tip: most people like the earliest entrance times, so choosing later times can result in easier viewing at the start.

Rosebud Baker, Aug. 29-31, Comedy on State: Comedian and actress Rosebud Baker’s style of stand-up is bitingly witty, drily self-deprecating, and utterly fearless about going very dark at times. For a good example, those unfamiliar should check out her 2021 Comedy Central special, Whiskey Fists ; depending on your comic sensibility, it will either make you run in fear or fall in love and head straight to Comedy on State. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 and 7:30 and 10 p.m., Aug. 30-31. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand courtesy Wild Violets The band Wild Violets. Wild Violets

Musicians for WORT, Thursday, Aug. 29, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: WORT-FM supports local music, and local musicians return the favor on a regular basis by playing concerts to benefit the Madison community radio station. This night features three bands playing a variety of danceable music: Heavy Looks plays catchy, heartfelt rock; Smart Cookie is a newer quintet of scene vets focused on putting the groove in pop; and Wild Violets is similarly a supergroup of local songwriters, in this band focusing on ‘90s covers. Kicking off the night and spinning between bands is one of WORT’s newest DJs, Ciggy .

Rock River Thresheree, Aug. 30-Sept. 2, Thresherman’s Park, Edgerton, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: A thresheree is an event that celebrates Wisconsin’s grain farming history and related endeavors (blacksmithing, wheelwrights, etc.). The Rock River Thresheree is one of the state’s biggest such events, with enough things to see and do to keep all ages busy all day: a daily “Parade of Power” at 2 p.m. featuring farm equipment and vehicle show participants; a massive flea market; a chance to drive a tractor; music at 11 a.m. Friday-Sunday; and much more. This year’s featured equipment is wide-ranging: orphans/oddball brands, antique fire trucks and police cars, and Briggs and Stratton gas engines. Find more info at thresheree.com .

Dane Dances, Fridays, through Aug. 30, Monona Terrace, 5:30-9:30 p.m.: August in Madison means it’s time to let loose and shake it at Dane Dances, an annual series of community dance parties celebrating 25 years in 2024. The final week mixes R&B and Latin sounds, featuring Aniba & the Sol Stars and Rebulú on Aug. 30. Each week begins with a dance lesson from DJ Francis Medrano at 5:30 p.m., and if it rains the party moves inside. Food and drink will be available at 5 p.m. from Kipp’s Kitchen, Lake Vista Cafe, La Taguara and Melly Mell’s Soul Food. More info at danedances.org .

× Expand John E. Gruber/ collection of the Center for Railroad Photography & Art A Milwaukee Road passenger train prepares to depart from their Madison depot on West Washington Avenue for Milwaukee in 1956. A Milwaukee Road passenger train prepares to depart from their Madison depot on West Washington Avenue for Milwaukee on February 2, 1956. Six of the twelve tracks that once crossed the street are visible; only one track remains today.

Faces of Railroading: The Making of Madison and Dane County, through Oct. 20, Garver Canvas; reception Aug. 30, 6-8 p.m.: A big part of the history of America in the 19th century is the growth of the railroads; the impact of tracks coming to town — or where someone hoped a town would someday be — still reverberates today. (That’s certainly the case in Madison, as the city currently considers the return of passenger rail — but, where to place the station? — and grapples with the denial of a long-planned bike path connector by the state railroad commissioner.) This exhibit of historical photos of railroad workers and scenes in Dane County is coordinated by the local nonprofit Center for Railroad Photography and Art ; a reception takes place from 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 30.

Farewell to Essen Haus + Come Back In, closing Aug. 31, 508 E. Wilson St.: Whether it’s a favorite concert, volleyball in the parking lot, watching playoff sports, a long night of polka dancing, or too many shared boots of beer, anyone who has lived in Madison for a while probably has a memory of spending time at the Come Back In and adjacent Essen Haus . With long-planned redevelopment officially in the works, the bars announced their final day of operation will be Aug. 31. Music fans still have some opportunities for a final visit or two; coming up at Essen Haus is the Gary Beal Band on Aug. 30-31 (7 p.m.). The Come Back features Dan Maguire on Aug. 30 and Piano Man on Aug. 31 (both at 7 p.m.).

In Search of Awe, through Nov. 17, Overture Center-Playhouse Gallery; reception Oct. 3, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: This fall brings the return of Madison organization PhotoMidwest’s Biennial Juried Exhibition, opening Sept. 17 at Arts + Literature Laboratory. Before then, Biennial-related exhibits get underway with “In Search of Awe,” a collection of photographs by PhotoMidwest members, juried by board member Tim Mulcahy. A reception takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. Find a virtual gallery and info on all exhibits at photomidwest.org .

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, Aug. 30-31, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac: Cow chips act like a discus in this feat of strength where contestants (aka chip chuckers) each get two chips to throw in an attempt to go the distance. Kids throw at 9 a.m., adults at 1 p.m. Food, with such fair favorites as walking tacos, cream puffs and pork chop on a stick, is provided by local nonprofits. The Sauk Prairie Lions serve a Saturday breakfast of pancakes, eggs, sausage, fruit and more at 8 a.m. Parade starts at noon Saturday. There’s also a 5K run/walk and 10K run, a volleyball tournament, craft fair, and bands, but face it, the chips are where it’s at. Schedule at wiscowchip.com .

Connie Kaldor, Friday, Aug. 30, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Since emerging as part of a wave of stellar Canadian songwriters in the early 1980s, Connie Kaldor has remained a leader in the folk music world and beyond. Across 18 albums (the most recent is Keep Going , from 2023) Kaldor has built a catalog of songs by turns empathetic, humorous and thought-provoking. She’s back in Madison for the first time in more than a decade for this Madison Folk Music Society season opening concert. Tickets at tickettailor.com .

× Expand Heather Sawyer The band Proud Parents on a couch. Proud Parents

Proud Parents, Friday, Aug. 30, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Jangly, salty and sweet in equal measure, Proud Parents have been one of Madison’s most consistently engaging bands of the last decade, thanks to the sharp songwriting of Tyler Fassnacht, C. Nelson-Lifson and Heather Sawyer. With everyone involved in other artistic pursuits, the band is calling it a day, but not before one final show (billed on the poster as “Proud Parents Get Divorced”). They’ve put together a heck of a party, also featuring sets by Milwaukee punkers Sex Scenes, Minneapolis rocker Christy Costello, and fellow Madisonians Hottt Probs and Cult of Lip. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy SRO PR The band Royal Bliss on a rooftop. Royal Bliss

Taste of Madison, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Capitol Square: This open-air tasting extravaganza gives foodies the opportunity to sample small plates from a variety of Madison-area restaurants, food carts and caterers. Find in one spot eateries like Bob’s BBQ Emporium, Sauk City; Culinary Nirvana, Brodhead; Keur Fatou West African catering; Pink Heifer Saloon and Smokehouse, Monticello; and lots more, with more than 80 food and drink vendors. Two stages of bands focus on country (with headlining hitmakers Chayce Beckham on Saturday and Matt Stell on Sunday) and hard rock (anchored by fest vets Nonpoint on Saturday and Royal Bliss on Sunday). Saturday eatin' starts at 2 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m.; Sunday the feed begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Find more info on this year's vendors and a full band schedule at tasteofmadison.com .

Stoughton Chamber Music Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, various venues, Stoughton: The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival most often features programs organized around specific themes. “Space” is the place for the final weekend of concerts, at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 1 at Chorus Public House, featuring new compositions by Micah Behr along with other works for string trio and sextet. Find tickets and more info at stoughtonchambermusicfestival.com .

× Expand courtesy Luke Leavitt A collage of images of Devin Drobka, Luke Leavitt and Ari Smith (from left). Devin Drobka, Luke Leavitt and Ari Smith (from left).

Luke Leavitt + The Levitations album releases, Sunday, Sept. 1, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Sept. 5, Rigby, 8 p.m.: During his time studying sound geography at UW-Madison, keyboardist and composer Luke Leavitt also kept very busy playing in a musically diverse array of bands (Cop Circles, Feestet, Laminal Animil and more) along with recording solo projects. Two long-awaited recordings featuring Leavitt are set to emerge this week as both streaming and physical releases. Cruel Optimism, a jazz-ambient-free music collaboration by Leavitt, bassist Ari Smith and drummer Devin Drobka, will be celebrated with a release party on Sept. 1 at the North Street Cabaret (tickets at eventbrite.com ). And Sept. 5 at the Rigby, The Levitations unveil the new album Hold Me, featuring more music demolishing genre boundaries. Opening is earmuffs for strangers.