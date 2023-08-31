What to do in Madison this weekend: Taste of Madison, TetraPAKMAN and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Swoon/courtesy Tandem Press An artwork depicting a person in the sun. Swoon, "Girl with Dappled Sunlight," 2018.

hidden figures: unveiling selfhood, through Nov. 10, Tandem Press, 1743 Commercial Ave.: Teyjhana Barton-Neal, the Tandem Press curatorial intern for the summer, has curated this exhibition from “a limited number of available artworks from the Tandem Press inventory,” writes the Press. Her “hidden figures: unveiling selfhood" show “asks the viewer to consider what experiences in their life helped define who they are. The goal of this exhibit is to guide viewers on a journey of self-introspection,” writes Barton-Neal. The gallery is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday; a reception will take place from 5-8 p.m., Nov. 3.

Phosphorus in Aquatic Ecosystems, Thursday, Aug. 31, UW Memorial Union Terrace, 5 p.m.: Summer in recent years has often meant that blue-green algae blooms gradually start to dominate the once-shimmering waters of lakes Mendota and Monona. Along with being toxic to people, pets and wildlife, the algae depletes oxygen levels in the aquatic ecosystem, creating dead zones. Author Dan Egan (The Devil’s Element: Phosphorus and a World Out of Balance), UW scientists Randy Jackson and Jake Vander Zanden, and journalist-comedian Charlie Berens convene for a panel discussion on what causes blooms, with the lake as a background. The panel will highlight how university research can help create healthier waters across the state and nation; it will also be recorded for Berens Cripescast podcast.

Nduduzo Makhathini Trio, Thursday, Aug. 31, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: The music of Nduduzo Makhathini is influenced by the jazz legends of his native South Africa (such as fellow pianist Abdullah Ibrahim), along with traditional and spiritual music. Makhathini’s evocative vocals and brilliant piano playing will be rhythmically heightened during this trio show by bassist Zwelakhe-Duma Bell le Pere and drummer Francisco Mela — both bandleaders in their own right. Expect fireworks at this BlueStem Jazz concert. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

× Expand Andrew Max Levy Geoffrey Asmus and a lightsaber. Geoffrey Asmus

Geoffrey Asmus, Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Comedy on State, 7:30 p.m.: Hold the phone: this is the funniest white comedian around? Well, he better be: he has the domain name ( whitecomedian.com ) and everything! On a victory lap after releasing his new special, The Only Funny White Man, local legend Geoffrey Asmus is returning to his former stomping grounds to spread the irreverent gospel of the alpha to the huddled masses. Come bear witness to the aforementioned funny white man talking about religion, sex, their intermingling, and also dogs (not 100% separately from that middle topic). All you betas out there, maybe skip this one, unless you think you can handle being in the room with someone who hates your guts. With Tim Smith, Charlie Kojis. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 and 7:30 and 10 p.m., Sept. 1-2; tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand Billy Hintz Six people in a woodland glen. Dusk

Caryatids + Dusk, Thursday, Aug. 31, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Caryatids debut full-length, The End of the Sun , was a highlight of 2022’s Madison record racks (well, digitally, unless you have a cassette deck). The trio toss a bunch of disparate shards of the guitar rock universe into a blender and whip up a delightfully intense yet catchy post-rock smoothie. Appleton sextet Dusk knows a thing or two about bringing the intensity on stage, and are masters of walking the tightrope between precision and the looseness necessary for their soulfully countrified rock ‘n roll songs; their new album, Glass Pastures , is due in October. It’s a traditional Madison Thursday night banger of a show, also including Chicago psychers Unmanned Ship and Madison post-indie quintet Sex, Fear . Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Rooftop Cinema, Thursdays, through Aug. 31, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: MMoCA’s Rooftop Cinema series brighten's State Street’s night sky as the museum screens art films for four Thursdays this month. The final week brings Rewind & Play, which combines rediscovered film of a 1969 performance by musical giant Thelonious Monk, along with some previously cut portions of a contemporary French television interview. Bring your own chair or blanket; water and snacks will be sold on-site (no carry-ins). Films begin about 20 minutes after sunset and it’s recommended attendees find their seats by 8:10 p.m. More info at mmoca.org .

Magic City Hippies, Thursday, Aug. 31, Majestic, 9 p.m.: This Miami trio’s groovy, sun-kissed singles (like “Ghost on the Mend” and “Queen”) feature upbeat guitar licks, soulful vocals and funky beats. Robby Hunter busked on the lively streets of Miami before joining forces with drummer Pat Howard and guitarist John Coughlin to create a pop-funk juggernaut. The trio’s infectious melodies emerged as breakout hits in the mid-2010s, propelling them into the spotlight and establishing the band as a touring powerhouse. Madisonian Kainalu opens with more glossy funk-pop sounds. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Cow Chip Committee A man throwing a cow chip in front of onlookers. A participant at the 2019 Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw in Prairie du Sac.

Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, Sept. 1-2, Marion Park, Prairie du Sac: In this time-honored event, participants toss a different kind of frisbee — that’s right, cow pies, dung discs, meadow muffins. Participants (“chip chuckers”) choose two flat, dried, and (mostly) odorless “chips” to “chuck.” No gloves allowed. Levels of competition range from the “Corporate Throw” to divisions for kids, adults and teams. The rest of the doings revolve around music, kids' activities, volleyball tourney, fun run, art fair and a food court. Find the schedule at wiscowchip.com .

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, Friday, Sept. 1, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: It’s opening weekend for screenings at 4070 Vilas Hall, aka home base for UW Cinematheque. The UW-Madison’s film folks have a special treat in store for all the ‘80s kids out there who felt the loss of Paul Reubens, who died July 30: a chance to see Pee-wee’s Big Adventure on the big screen. The film was a surprise hit in 1985, launching Reubens' one of a kind character into a CBS Saturday morning series (as well as the feature film career of director Tim Burton). It’s one of the most surreal, joyful and eccentric films of the decade, and if you have not seen it there is no better time than now. The season opens Aug. 31 with the Madison premiere of Afire; find the full schedule at cinema.wisc.edu .

TetraPAKMAN Art reading "Natural gas is not natural." Art by TetraPAKMAN from the exhibit "The Monster Across the Street."

TetraPAKMAN, Sept. 1-29, Dark Star Art Bar (reception 7-10 p.m., Sept. 1): The work of Madison-based artist TetraPAKMAN has long considered concepts around conservation, and often created using repurposed/recycled materials. In recent years a focal point has been climate change and the role of the fossil fuel industry. That continues with “The Monster Across The Street,” a collection of work visualizing the environmental harm caused by burning methane (aka natural gas). The opening reception on Sept. 1 features music by DJ DH.

Paoli Art in the Park, Sept. 2-3, Paoli Park, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: The Southern Wisconsin Art Guild hosts this annual juried art fair featuring the work of dozens of regional artisans, from ceramics to paintings to woodworking. A trip to Paoli also means a chance to check out the new Seven Acre Dairy Company, and the various businesses (and music) at The Mill complex. Find more info about this year’s artists at paoliartinthepark.org .

× Expand Bob Koch A trio on stage. Free Dirt

The Dig In, Saturday, Sept. 2, East Side Club, 2-8:30 p.m.: The Labor Day weekend is the perfect time for a blowout in the backyard of the East Side Club, offering lots of space to watch music, or just listen and watch activity on the lake. The Dig In is hosted by Free Dirt, a Madison trio mixing country soul, rock and dry wit to great effect (check out their 2022 album, Spaghetti & Mothballs ). Joining Free Dirt are a pair of Oshkosh rock bands, Redshift Headlights and The Present Age (with a catchy and crunchy new album, Radio Static Intelligible ), and two Madison favorites, Jane Hobson and Faux Fawn . The Other Mr. S will spin music between bands.

Taste of Madison, Sept. 2-3, Capitol Square: Restaurants, food trucks, caterers and specialty food purveyors line the Square with a selection of small plates that create the ultimate smorgasbord. Look for old favorites like Soho Gourmet (once a staple cart on the Square and a brick-and-mortar in Fitchburg, pre-pandemic, but now primarily catering), newcomers like The Smiling Coast Cuisine (A Gambian catering company), sometimes elusive trucks like Sista’s Chicken and Fish (wings! wings!), and lots more. The extensive roster of bands is also a big draw, including locals such as Generation Jones and Elizabeth Mary and touring acts Priscilla Black and (natch) Nonpoint. Hours are 2:30-8:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sept. 3. See the full schedule and vendor list at tasteofmadison.com .

× Expand Michael Wilson Four people in front of a lake. The Tillers

The Tillers, Sunday, Sept. 3, 8 p.m.: The Tillers play acoustic string band music in a traditional folk style, but this is not staid revivalism. The Cincinnati-based quartet plays both their originals and songs from the folk canon with fiery energy and verve. Welcome them back for their first Madison show in several years. Tickets at seetickets.us .