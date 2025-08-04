× Expand Jess Hand A close-up of Deanna Ortiz. Deanna Ortiz

Madison Comedy Week, through Aug. 9, various venues: Comedy fans better be rested and ready, because Madison Comedy Week is back Aug. 3-9. The fest is establishing a residency of sorts at the Bur Oak, which will host a taping for a comedy special by David Schendlinger (Aug. 8), as well as the return of the Madison Area Comedy Awards (Aug. 4), Deanna Ortiz’s stand-up/storytelling show “Funny Sl*t” (Aug. 6), and more. But be prepared to jet around town for shows at Comedy on State (including a weekend of performances by Jordan Jensen, Aug. 7-9, and the popular “Tight Fives” showcase on Aug. 5), Camp Tripalindee, North Street Cabaret, Crucible, Roxxy, The Tasting Room in Monona and Seminole Tap in Fitchburg. Find the schedule and ticket info at madisoncomedyweek.com .

× Expand Chase Middleton The three members of Horsegirl with tropies. Horsegirl

Horsegirl, Monday, Aug. 4, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Rock trio Horsegirl built enough buzz as high schoolers in Chicago to get signed to legendary indie label Matador, delivering a crunchy and experimental debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, in 2022. For 2025 they are back with Phonetics On and On, which strips their '90s guitar rock sound down to the frame and allows plenty of space for their hooky melodies to shine. With Godcaster. Tickets as ticketmaster.com .

Claire Jia, Tuesday, Aug. 5, A Room of One’s Own, 6 p.m.: Wanting , the debut novel by Claire Jia, tells the story of the rekindled relationship of two childhood friends in Beijing — one now an influencer recently returned from years in the United States, one with a good job as a tutor. Both of their lives are on solid footing, but both are looking for more. Jia will discuss the novel with writer Felix Lecocq.

× Expand Andrea Canter The four members of Take That Back sitting on some stairs. Take That Back

Jazz at Five, Wednesdays, Aug. 6-Sept. 3, Capitol Square, 4 p.m.: This annual free concert series is back, for this summer located at the King Street corner of the Capitol lawn. Notable visitors include Take That Back (Aug. 6), a collaborative project led by Twin Cities woodwind players Joan Hutton and Sue Orfield; and trumpet stars Marques Carroll (Aug. 13) and Eric Jacobson (Aug. 20). Returning features include a night of UW-Madison ensembles (Aug. 27) and Big Band night (Sept. 3), along with youth ensembles opening each concert at 4 p.m. Find the full lineup at jazzatfive.org .

Historic Tavern Tour, Wednesday, Aug. 6, Main Depot, 5:30 p.m.: Historic Madison knows how to appeal to Madison history buffs and those who don’t care about Madison history alike — tell ‘em about the history of a bar, in the bar. This, the group’s third historic tavern tour, focuses on the venerable Main Depot Tavern at 627 W. Main St. The area was once a center for railroad travelers and a warehouse district. The building has a long history of use before it was a bar and was reportedly once a house of ill repute and a speakeasy. Gaze at the fabulous tin ceiling, the old wood bar and back bar, vintage beer memorabilia and more. The history part of the program runs 5:45-6:30 p.m., and a special menu has been created for the event. No RSVP required.

Northwoods League Softball Playoffs, Wednesday, Aug. 6, Warner Park Duck Pond, 6:05 p.m.: The second season for the Madison Night Mares has been a wildly successful one, with the team finishing the season at 35-7 after a season-ending doubleheader at Minot on Aug. 1. Individual stars abound as well, with four players batting over .400 (Badgers catcher Hilary Blomberg also led the league in home runs and tied for the RBI) and Karlie McKenzie leading the league lead with a 10-0 record and 1.86 ERA. They enter the Northwoods League softball postseason as the top seed, with the first game vs. Minot on Aug. 4. The championship quest comes to the Duck Pond on Aug. 6 (and Aug. 7, if needed), vs. Minot.

Skerryvore, Aug. 6-7, Atwood Music Hall: Call it a pop ceilidh band, or Scottish folk-rock gone electric. Skerryvore hauls in all the instruments: fiddle, accordions, pipes and whistles, keyboards, electric guitar, bass, and drums. But they often veer more 1980s pop, like Dexys Midnight Runners or early Waterboys. The Aug. 6 concert is accompanied by stories about and tastings of whisky (7 p.m.) and Aug. 8 focuses completely on music (8 p.m.); tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

× Expand Michael Doyle Olson A close-up of Sasha Debevec-McKenney. Sasha Debevec-McKenney

Sasha Debevec-McKenney, Thursday, Aug. 7, Mickey’s Tavern patio, 5 p.m.: Sasha Debevec-McKenney, the 2020-21 Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellow at UW-Madison, will launch her debut book of poetry, Joy Is My Middle Name, at Mickey’s in partnership with A Room of One’s Own Bookstore . The collection is written with humor and flair; as described by the publisher, Fitzcarraldo Editions , Debevec-McKenney writes “about crawling through your twenties and emerging into your thirties. Walking uneasily through cities and rural towns, talking about sex, race, womanhood, addiction, sobriety, consumerism and pop culture.” Her accessible work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Yale Review, Granta and other publications. Also reading: Macy Perrine.

People Fest, Aug. 7-9, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba: This music and camping festival is a bit of a haul from Madison, but it would be hard to find a prettier drive than the summer splendor displayed by the rolling hills of Richland County, home to the village of Yuba and Driftless Music Gardens. The People Brothers Band has coordinated a roots-based yet diverse lineup as always for their namesake People Fest, with big touring names such as moe. and Eggy joined by regional faves like Them Coulee Boys, Nur-D, MoonHouse, Rare Element and many others. Find the full schedule and ticket options at driftlessmusicgardens.com .

× Expand John Connell Whitney Mann and guitar. Whitney Mann

Jake La Botz + JE Sunde + Whitney Mann, Thursday, Aug. 7, Bartell Theatre, 7 p.m.: The Writers' Block series celebrates its first anniversary of in-the-round songwriter showcases with a doozy of a lineup. Jake La Botz may be as well known for acting roles as his bluesy folk songs (and, increasingly, fiction writing). Whitney Mann was a mainstay of the Madison Americana scene in the 2010s before taking some time off from performing music to raise a family, and happily for listeners is back in action. JE Sunde, formerly of The Daredevil Christopher Wright, writes catchy and deep pop-rock songs. Sparks should fly as this talented trio trades songs and stories. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Anna in the Tropics, Aug. 1-Sept. 26, American Players Theatre-Hillside, Spring Green: It’s that time of the summer when APT freshens its repertory with new plays. Nilo Cruz’s Anna in the Tropics, the 2003 winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, is set in 1929 Tampa, where a family of Cuban immigrants hand-rolls cigars. While they do so they’re entertained by the “podcast” of the day — a man called a lector reads to the workers, as was the tradition; here, the text is Anna Karenina, and parallels between real life and fiction begin to occur, as change looms over the industry. Opening week performances are at 8 p.m. on Aug. 1 and 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7; tickets at americanplayers.org .

Assassins, Aug. 1-10, Overture Center-Playhouse: The Tony-winning musical Assassins, based on the stories of nine real-life assailants, challenges conceptions of power and history with sharp humor and unsettling poignancy. With music by Stephen Sondheim and a book by John Weidman, it offers a darkly comedic spotlight on U.S. history you won’t forget. Performances of this Capital City Theatre production are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at overture.org .

Tribes, Aug. 2-Sept. 27, American Players Theatre-Touchstone, Spring Green: Deaf actor Joshua Castille figures heavily in Tribes, which also features longtime favorites Jim DeVita and Colleen Madden, along with Casey Hoekstra, Lindsay Welliver and Maggie Cramer. Castille is the (hearing) family’s deaf son, raised to read lips and speak but not use sign language. He meets the hearing daughter of deaf parents who teaches him sign language. The award-winning play is a reflection on the ties of families and the greater social “tribes” we come to belong to. Castille, who’s described himself as using his “whole body to tell the story” is a talent to watch. American Players Theatre's opening week performances are at 2 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. Tickets for many performances are already limited availability or sold out, so don't sleep on this one: americanplayers.org .

× Expand Eli Meltzer @nashnouveau The members of the band Bertha. Bertha

Bertha, Thursday, Aug. 7, Majestic, 8 p.m.: There are many Grateful Dead tribute bands, but there is only one Bertha. The Nashville band has the tight but laid-back chops to play the music, a passel of strong singers to amplify the harmonies, and amps up the fun by bringing drag to the Dead. Bertha first came together in response to anti-drag and anti-trans laws in Tennessee, and they continue helping organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community; the Madison show benefits OutReach. With special guest Bianca Lynn Breeze. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

T4T Community Support Fundraiser, Thursday, Aug. 7, Crucible, 8 p.m.: T4T Community Support is a trans-run trans mutual aid organization. Coming together to help raise funds for the nonprofit are four Madison bands: unpredictable rock ‘n rollers Zipper, death metal experts Monolith and Effluvium, and heavy rockers Voltsea. It’s a chance to get a taste of the local music underground and help out an essential support organization.