Sasha Debevec-McKenney

Sasha Debevec-McKenney, Thursday, Aug. 7, Mickey’s Tavern patio, 5 p.m.: Sasha Debevec-McKenney, the 2020-21 Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellow at UW-Madison, will launch her debut book of poetry, Joy Is My Middle Name, at Mickey’s in partnership with A Room of One’s Own Bookstore . The collection is rife with humor and flair; as described by the publisher, Fitzcarraldo Editions , Debevec-McKenney writes “about crawling through your twenties and emerging into your thirties. Walking uneasily through cities and rural towns, talking about sex, race, womanhood, addiction, sobriety, consumerism and pop culture.” Her accessible work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Yale Review, Granta and other publications. Also reading: Macy Perrine.

People Fest, Aug. 7-9, Driftless Music Gardens, Yuba: This music and camping festival is a bit of a haul from Madison, but it would be hard to find a prettier drive than the summer splendor displayed by the rolling hills of Richland County, home to the village of Yuba and Driftless Music Gardens. The People Brothers Band has coordinated a roots-based yet diverse lineup as always for their namesake People Fest, with big touring names such as moe. and Eggy joined by regional faves like Them Coulee Boys, Nur-D, MoonHouse, Rare Element and many others. Find the full schedule and ticket options at driftlessmusicgardens.com .

× Expand Shane Leonard J.E. Sunde

Jake La Botz + JE Sunde + Whitney Mann, Thursday, Aug. 7, Bartell Theatre, 7 p.m.: The Writers' Block series celebrates its first anniversary of in-the-round songwriter showcases with a doozy of a lineup. Jake La Botz may be as well known for acting roles as his bluesy folk songs (and, increasingly, fiction writing). Whitney Mann was a mainstay of the Madison Americana scene in the 2010s before taking some time off from performing music to raise a family, and happily for listeners is back in action. JE Sunde, formerly of The Daredevil Christopher Wright, writes catchy and deep pop-rock songs. Sparks should fly as this talented trio trades songs and stories. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Bright Star, through Aug. 9, Oregon High School: Bright Star, a Tony Award-nominated musical by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, blends bluegrass with Broadway to tell the story of Alice Murphy, a literary editor haunted by a painful past. The Oregon Straw Hat Players production is directed by Abundant Life Christian School fine arts director Sarah Karlen, who says the show has become part of the community’s healing process; the cast, crew, band and production staff includes Abundant Life students, staff and alumni. Read more in Lauren Hafeman’s preview here. Performances at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7-8 and 2 and 7:30 p.m., Aug. 9; tickets at oshponline.org.

‌Madison Comedy Week, through Aug. 9, various venues: Comedy fans better be rested and ready, because Madison Comedy Week is back Aug. 3-9. The fest is establishing a residency of sorts at the Bur Oak, which will host a comedy special taping by David Schendlinger (Aug. 8) and more. But be prepared to jet around town for shows at Comedy on State (including a weekend of performances by Jordan Jensen, Aug. 7-9), Camp Tripalindee, North Street Cabaret, Crucible, Roxxy, The Tasting Room in Monona and Seminole Tap in Fitchburg. Find the schedule and ticket info at madisoncomedyweek.com .

× Expand Darren Lee A group of people standing on a colorfully lit stage. Cast members of "Assassins," Capital City Theatre, 2025.

Assassins, through Aug. 10, Overture Center-Playhouse: The Tony-winning musical Assassins, based on the stories of nine real-life assailants, challenges conceptions of power and history with sharp humor and unsettling poignancy. With music by Stephen Sondheim and a book by John Weidman, it offers a darkly comedic spotlight on U.S. history you won’t forget. Performances of this Capital City Theatre production are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at overture.org .

Skerryvore, Thursday, Aug. 7, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Call it a pop ceilidh band, or Scottish folk-rock gone electric. Skerryvore hauls in all the instruments: fiddle, accordions, pipes and whistles, keyboards, electric guitar, bass, and drums. But they often veer more 1980s pop, like Dexys Midnight Runners or early Waterboys. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com .

× Expand Eli Meltzer @nashnouveau The members of the band Bertha. Bertha

Bertha, Thursday, Aug. 7, Majestic, 8 p.m.: There are many Grateful Dead tribute bands, but there is only one Bertha. The Nashville band has the tight but laid-back chops to play the music, a passel of strong singers to amplify the harmonies, and amps up the fun by bringing drag to the Dead. Bertha first came together in response to anti-drag and anti-trans laws in Tennessee, and they continue helping organizations supporting the LGBTQ+ community; the Madison show benefits OutReach. With special guest Bianca Lynn Breeze. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Blooming Butterflies, through Aug. 10, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: The indoor conservatory is filled with butterflies for this annual event, with more than a dozen species darting among the tropical plants. Added programming indoors and out includes a pollinator scavenger hunt for kids and a story walk along Starkweather Creek. Find more info at olbrich.org .

× Expand Bob Koch Zipper on stage at the Crystal Corner Bar. Zipper

T4T Community Support Fundraiser, Thursday, Aug. 7, Crucible, 8 p.m.: T4T Community Support is a trans-run trans mutual aid organization. Coming together to help raise funds for the nonprofit are four Madison bands: unpredictable rock ‘n rollers Zipper, death metal experts Monolith and Effluvium, and heavy rockers Voltsea. It’s a chance to get a taste of the local music underground and help out an essential support organization.

Dane Dances, Fridays, through Aug. 29, Monona Terrace rooftop, 5:30 p.m.: Join the celebration at Dane Dances! Enjoy free live music, dance lessons by Francis Medrano (5:30 and 7:30 p.m. weekly), and a healing dose of Madison culture. This year’s band lineup performs a diverse range of styles — Indian, disco, R&B, Latin, reggae, rock and more — to get everyone dancing. Performers include regional favorites such as Orquesta SalSoul del Mad (Aug. 8), V-Funk (Aug. 29) and Rebulú (Aug. 15). Find the full schedule at danedances.org .

× Expand J Miner Photography Cast members of "Iolanthe or, The Peer and the Per." Roland Beach, Elena DeMajistre, Brendin Larson, Grady Hayden and Stephanie Frank, from left, in "Iolanthe or, The Peer and the Peri," Madison Savoyards, 2025.

Iolanthe, through Aug. 10, Bartell Theatre: One of the many things to love about our city is that we have our own Gilbert and Sullivan-inspired theater group, the Madison Savoyards, which puts on an annual summer production. This year The Savoyards revisit Iolanthe, a frothy (of course) 19th-century (naturally) comic opera that treats fairies the way Bewitched looked at witches. A fairy marries a mortal; her mixed son falls in love with a mortal woman — who is also the object of desire of most of the House of Lords. Conflict ensues. Read Dan Koehn’s review here . Shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

The Winter’s Tale, Aug. 8-Oct. 4, American Players Theatre, Spring Green: Late in his career, Shakespeare turned more to what are called the romances, which feature neither the lightheartedness of the comedies nor the pileup of violent deaths typical of the tragedies. In The Winter's Tale, a jealous king casts out his infant daughter, whom he suspects is not really his, and imprisons his wife. The quest toward truth in relationships and redemption drives the play — and in this case the cast will as well. The production features David Alan Anderson, La Shawn Banks, Dee Dee Batteast, Nate Burger, David Daniel, Sarah Day, Josh Krause, Gavin Lawrence and Laura Rook. Opening week performances are at 8 p.m. on Aug. 8 and 7:30 p.m., Aug. 14; tickets at americanplayers.org .

× Expand facebook.com/frankmartinbusch Frank Martin Busch and the Names in the back yard at the East Side Club. Frank Martin Busch and the Names

Frank Martin Busch & the Names, Friday, Aug. 8, UW Memorial Union, 7 p.m.: While all-hat-and-no-horse country acts fill football stadiums as well as their bank accounts, regional country singer-songwriters like Frank Martin Busch keep it gritty and real. Busch channels Willie and Waylon and he’s backed by a band — including Rin Ribble playing some furious fiddle — that not only keeps things tight but throws in endless, impressive harmony vocals. With Boston-based singer-songwriter Scott Damgaard.

Hadestown (Teen Edition), Aug. 8-10, Madison Youth Arts: If Hadestown seems an odd choice of a musical to adapt for kids, think about how it is a tale of true love struggling against the worst of odds as Orpheus combats Hades to win back his love, Eurydice. That’s teen angst right there. The adaptation offers both more accessible singing parts and tones down touchy subject matter — substance abuse and sex. There’s still a lively score and a killer plot. Children’s Theater of Madison offers this student production at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at ctmtheater.org .

Silent Movie Night, Aug. 8-9 and 16, Atwood Music Hall, 7 p.m.: Silent films are always fun, and these showings offer a new twist. Instead of the traditional melodramatic piano score, local DJs will match the onscreen action with contemporary vibes. On Aug. 8 is Fritz Lang’s 1927 expressionist classic Metropolis with DJ Slimzy. On Aug. 9, it’s The Phantom of the Opera with DJ Kelly, and on Aug. 16 it’s everybody’s favorite creepy vampire silent, Nosferatu, with Slimzy again. The music begins at 7 p.m.; films at 8 p.m. These showings are free, first-come, first-seated.

Getting Away With Murder, Aug. 8-17, Middleton-Cross Plains Area Performing Arts Center: The dynamics of a group therapy session make for great drama (witness Couples Therapy and In Treatment) or comedy (The Bob Newhart Show). In Getting Away With Murder, we have an intense thriller, as the members of this particular therapy group gather only to find that Dr. Conrad Bering has been murdered. There are plenty of twists and turns…just like a therapy session. Whodunnit? Performances of this Middleton Players Theatre production are 7:30 p.m. on Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at middletonplayers.ludus.com .

Handel Aria Competition, Friday, Aug. 8, Grace Episcopal Church, 7:30 p.m.: The annual Handel Aria Competition returns with an evening of Baroque music performed by seven remarkable finalists from around the U.S. Each singer will present two arias accompanied by the Madison Bach Musicians, led by Trevor Stephenson. The competition provides a significant opportunity for these rising opera stars; the winner receives a $7,000 grand prize and each singer’s work is preserved on video and posted on YouTube . Find ticket and livestream links at handelariacompetition.org .

× Expand MT Kosobucki A close-up of Isaiah Oby. Isaiah Oby

Mad Lit, Friday, Aug. 8 and 15, 100 block of State Street, 8 p.m.: This annual series celebrating artists of color is back on select Fridays this summer, including two dates this month, Aug. 8 is R&B and spoken word night, with music by Cookie & Company, Isaiah Oby and DJ Dee Franko, poets Keena Atkinson, Deep Thought the Lyricist and Lature, and host Cupcake. Aug. 15 features hip-hop, R&B and country soul from Chairman Allen, Bliz Gee, G Stylez, JEXIZIS, Mane, Lil Nija and DJ G Money, plus host The Laugh Master. Each event also includes visual artists and vendors. The series is coordinated by Urban Community Arts Network and Greater Madison Music City; find more info at ucanmadison.org .

Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue, Aug. 9, 15-16, 22-23, in Stoughton: The Stoughton Chamber Music Festival reemerged in June as Samtalä | Musicians in Dialogue. While the name may have changed, their summer program is reminiscent of past seasons. It kicks off with a free program for the younger set featuring a reading of The Cloud Spinner accompanied by music written by Micah Behr and Esperé Eckard-Lee, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at Stoughton Library. Ticketed chamber music programs follow at 7 p.m. Aug. 15 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Stoughton Opera House; and 7 p.m. Aug. 22 and 3:30 p.m. Aug. 23 at Chorus Public House. Find program details and tickets at samtalamusic.org .

× Expand Thomas Ferrella "Creepy Crawly Spiky," an installation as part of the "Peace Songs" exhibition. "Creepy Crawly Spiky," an installation as part of the "Peace Songs" exhibition.

Peace Songs, Aug. 9-Oct. 31, Farley Center, Verona: This installation of “land art” features work by local artists made with natural, biodegradable materials, and intended to mesh with the natural surroundings of the Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability. “Peace Songs” launches with a concert by Twila Jean and self-guided tours from 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 9, and this year’s exhibition also includes the annual Dane Arts Buy Local art market, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sept. 13. Find more info at farleycenter.net .

Liverpool Legends, Saturday, Aug. 9, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: When you see the header “Liverpool Legends,” you know the show isn’t about Gerry & the Pacemakers. The Beatles, of course, changed popular music with 12 studio albums in just one decade. Peter Jackson’s 2021 documentary Get Back showed the band being a band, remarkably, something the ubiquity of the recorded music and radio play had largely wiped out. This tribute production, originally assembled by the late Louise Harrison, George’s sister, tries to reproduce that live quality. The show goes the whole nine yards with the look and feel of the lads, from the mop-top days through the hippie era. The sounds are very good, though ultimately, Lennon and McCartney are unreplicatable — these days even by Paul himself. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

× Expand Jim Barnard A close-up of Sean Michael Dargan Trio. Sean Michael Dargan Trio

Sean Michael Dargan CD release, Saturday, Aug. 9, Rotunda Cafe, 7:30 p.m.: Madison musical chameleon Sean Michael Dargan — the singer-songwriter, guitar player and bagpiper who opened for Spooner’s recent 50th anniversary show, plays in a Beatles tribute band, and provides musical accompaniment for local book launches and other special events — is celebrating the release of his eighth solo CD, the intriguingly titled Dazzle Camouflage. Packed with jangly melodies, melancholy lyrics and a deep-rooted sense of purpose, the album also features Joe Lampe on bass/vocals and Bill Guetschow on drums/vocals. Both musicians will join SMD for this CD release gig. Note: Rotunda Cafe is in the Lake City Bank building on Winnebago Street.

× Expand Kristie GoForth Law Park during Ride the Drive 2024. Ride the Drive

Ride the Drive, Sunday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Whose drive? Our drive! The city of Madison has artfully figured out which streets to close to open up recreational opportunities among three park hubs. Ultimately the closures create 2.38 miles of motorized-traffic-free lanes including heavily used thoroughfares John Nolen Drive and Williamson Street. Not that you’ll be alone — last year’s participants were estimated at 12,000. John Nolen will close from Olin Avenue to Willy and Willy will be closed to Ingersoll Street. Law, McPike and Olin parks will all have activities, but use the streets while they are yours. More info and updates at ridethedrive.com .

Madison Black Restaurant Week, Aug. 10-17, various locations: This is the tenth anniversary of Madison Black Restaurant Week, a period of promotions and special events to draw attention to these important area businesses and to allow the public to access foods from Black-owned caterers and other mobile vendors. Participating restaurants have special deals and dishes throughout the week. It all kicks off with the $5 Food Taste Jamboree at Warner Park on Aug. 10, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 and small plates from caterers, carts and restaurants from 2-6 p.m., featuring everything from African stews to American soul food. Closing out the week is the Farm‑to‑Table Soul Food Brunch Fundraiser at the Madison Labor Temple from 1–3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 17. For a full schedule of events, ticket info and list of participating restaurants, see mbrw.madisonblackchamber.com.

× Expand Kristin Shafel Feestet on a couch. Feestet

Lake Edge Jazz Concert, Sunday, Aug. 10, Lake Edge Park, 5 p.m.: The 10th annual jazz concert hosted by Lake Edge Lutheran Church is taking place, appropriately enough, at sweet little Lake Edge Park, a triangle bordered by Maher Avenue, Dempsey Road and Park Court. (It’s not, FYI, on the lake.) Featured are Feestet, a young jazz ensemble featuring vocalist Helen Feest, and the Sun Prairie Jazz Combo. Even if you don’t like jazz, this is the place to be, with Kanto Fiesta vending Filipino food and Culinary Nirvana serving fish fry. Bring a chair or blanket. The park has a fair number of trees, so there should be shade.

Wisconsin Triennial, through Sept. 14, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: After trying out a guest-curated show in 2022, the museum returns to its usual juried process “to reflect current directions in Wisconsin’s visual arts scene.” The 2025 Triennial features 24 artists from around the state, although predominantly from Madison (15 artists!), with Milwaukee a distant runner-up (with four). One of the Madison artists is Christina Ruhaak, whose studio space Isthmus spotlighted in our July 2024 issue, and who will give a talk along with Michael Velliquette at 2 p.m. on Aug. 17. Also coming up is a "See + Do" workshop on "Art and Caregiving," facilitated by Karen Wheelock, at 6 p.m. on Aug. 10. Find a full list of artists at mmoca.org , and read Jessica Becker's review here .