What to do in Madison this week: Goodd n' Friends, MSCR Pottery Sale and more Isthmus Picks

Creeping Charlie, Monday, Dec. 11, The Rigby, 7 p.m.: Led by singer-songwriter and guitarist Julia Eubanks, Creeping Charlie’s engagingly invasive, earworm-inducing guitar rock quickly covered ground in the Twin Cities area; earlier this year they were on the bill for the Best New Bands of 2022 concert at First Avenue. To close the year they are on a tour through the Midwest to the East Coast, including a chance for Madisonians to catch the buzz in person. (Hear their 2021 album How to Kill Creeping Charlie on Bandcamp.) With Tollbooth, Social Cig, MQBS.

Honoring Truman Lowe, through Dec. 29, Biopharmaceutical Technology Center Gallery, Fitchburg: This Promega Art Showcase exhibit features work by Truman Lowe, a sculptor, installation artist and longtime UW-Madison professor of fine art who died in 2019. Along with work by Lowe — a Wisconsin artist born on the Ho-Chunk Nation reservation near Black River Falls — “Honoring Truman Lowe” features work by former students Joe Feddersen, Karen Goulet, John Hitchcock, Tom Jones, Chloris Lowe, Sarah McRae and Bently Spang. More info at promega-artshow.com .

× Expand Mark Goodden Art depicting pianist Mark Goodden. Goodd n' Friends

Goodd n' Friends, Monday, Dec. 11, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The poster for this show bills it as a “jazz-adjacent nightmare,” a concept which should instantly intrigue some music fans and probably instantly frighten some others. But there’s no need to be scared…the evening showcases three bands including pianist and composer Mark Goodden, currently working toward a bachelor of music degree at UW-Madison. Goodd ‘n Friends is in fact a senior recital for Goodden, joined by fellow student Noah Joque, Earthlings member Grant Blaschka and a mix of Goodden’s CoMingle and Maestranza bandmates. Both of those bands are also on the bill, making for a stellar evening of eclectic genre-mixing. Tickets at seetickets.us .

Mary Burns + Madeline Grace Martin, through Feb. 4, Overture Center-Watrous Gallery: The Wisconsin-centric Watrous Gallery weighs in with another winning pairing. Mercer’s Mary Burns is a textile artist. Her “Women of Water: Woven Portraits from Around the World” consists of almost photo-realist hand-woven jacquard portraits of women from 39 countries around the globe. Milwaukee’s Madeline Grace Martin is a multidisciplinary artist who uses media including watercolor, embroidery, pencil drawings, and hand-cut paper. Her “Of Words and Trees: A Collaboration with My Father” extends her father’s writings with various media, including natural objects and cut paper, to investigate the “inexact quality of memory.”

There are no bugs in winter, Dec. 12, Union South-Marquee; Dec. 14, Central Library, both 6 p.m.: This low-budget sci-fi film was made by two UW-Madison faculty members, Claudia Solís-Lemus (Department of Plant Pathology) and Daniel Pimentel-Alarcón (Wisconsin Institute for Discovery), as a pandemic project. There are no bugs in winter, in Spanish with English subtitles, won a couple of awards in the 2023 Hispanic International Film Festival, including one for excellence with “zero budget.” You will catch some Madison scenery, including Lake Mendota and a snowy Picnic Point. (See the trailer here .) The screenings are free, but reserve a spot at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Olbrich Botanical Gardens Holiday Express is an annual model train and floral display.

Holiday Express Model Train & Flower Show, through Dec. 31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Model trains and the holiday season simply go together. Which is why the Holiday Express is a perennial Olbrich favorite. Large-scale model trains will chug through festive scenes surrounded by poinsettias and fresh evergreens, and members of the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will be on hand to show off their own trains. As a bonus, tickets include admission to the tropical Bolz Conservatory. Note that the gardens close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day.

MELVIS, Tuesday, Dec. 12, Red Rooster, 7 p.m.: Wisconsin’s own MELVIS has been taking care of business in 2023 at far-flung locations like Indiana, for the annual Elvis Fantasy Fest. This year’s Christmas show features the music of Elvis and others, and this time around backed by a band of ringers from the Red Rooster’s Country Pro Jam. Here’s hoping for a swing through “Merry Christmas Baby.”

× Expand Steve Gullick The band bar italia looking up. bar italia

bar italia, Wednesday, Dec. 13, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: London-based trio bar italia has been causing a stir with a string of live dates around Europe and two new albums in 2023. The most recent album, The Twits, employs a catchy-crunchy-dissonant sound with laconic yet emotionally direct singing. It’s somewhat reminiscent of the accessible side of forebears like Sonic Youth, and even a bit of ‘60s psychedelia, but firmly grounded in modern times. Here’s betting they whip up a glorious racket for their first U.S. tour. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

MSCR Pottery Sale, Dec. 14-17, MSCR-West: Makers gonna make, but there comes a time when the house is full and makers gotta sell. Students in Madison School and Community Recreation’s pottery classes and others who use the kilns have a great way to give back — the annual pottery sale, a pop-up shop for more than 1,000 pieces of work from the program’s instructors and participants. Sale proceeds support the MSCR Pottery Program. Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 14-15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 16, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, at the new MSCR West, 7333 West Towne Way. Find more about the artists at facebook.com/MSCRFun .

It’s Basic, Thursday, Dec. 14, Madison Youth Arts Center, 6:30 p.m.: This local premiere of the documentary It’s Basic is hosted by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Mayors & Counties for a Guaranteed Income. Featured in the film are families who have participated in guaranteed basic income pilot programs and the ways these monthly cash payments have benefited them. A panel discussion will follow at 8 p.m. Free, but reserve a spot at eventbrite.com .

× Expand courtesy Jason Stanley A close-up of Jason Stanley. Jason Stanley

Shaping Minds, Unveiling Truths: The Mechanics of Propaganda, Thursday, Dec. 14, Union South-Marquee, 7 p.m.: To counteract propaganda, it’s helpful to understand how and why it works. Philosopher Jason Stanley has made an extensive study of the intersections of propaganda and injustice, authoring books on propaganda, fascism and the use of language, among other topics. Stanley will unpack the basics of propaganda in this Wisconsin Union Directorate Distinguished Lecture Series talk. It’s free and open to all.

The Legacy of Emily Dickinson: A Poetic Soundscape, Dec. 14-15, Arts + Lit Lab, 7 p.m.: Happy birthday, Emily! You’ve been played by Hailee Steinfeld in an exceedingly weird dramedy called Dickinson on Apple TV + and now you’re the subject of a two-day bash at A+LL — fame truly is a fickle food. On Dec. 14, readings of Dickinson’s poetry will be joined by music inspired by it, with works from Aaron Copland, Vivian Fine and Ingrid Stölzel performed by Iva Ugrcic (flute), Heather Huckleberry (oboe), Satoko Hayami (piano), and Sarah Brailey (soprano). On Dec. 15, a panel discussion will tackle Dickinson’s place in American literature; panelists include Madison poets Alison Townsend and Marilyn Annucci; the 2022-23 Ronald Wallace Poetry Fellow at UW-Madison, Chessy Normile; and moderator Rita Mae Reese. The program is presented by LunART. Tickets at lunartfestival.org .

× Expand Harvey Tillis Mr. Chair with Jon Irabagon. Mr. Chair with Jon Irabagon.

Mr. Chair with Jon Irabagon, Thursday, Dec. 14, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Back in January, composer and pianist Jason Kutz kicked off an ambitious project for 2023: at least 23 concert dates featuring new music, special guests, and other surprises. (23 is Kutz's lucky number.) The goal of 23 is in the rearview mirror as the series comes full circle with this concert featuring Mr. Chair (with Kutz on keys), joined by guest Jon Irabagon on saxophone, playing many of Kutz’s 2023 compositions. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly, Dec. 8-16, Bartell Theatre: Playwright Lauren Gunderson — here co-authoring with Margot Melcon — has won quite an audience with her contemporary feminist takes on historical and fictional heroines. With Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly she takes on Jane Austen’s revered Pride and Prejudice. In a Christmas gathering set two years after the conclusion of the action of that novel, Elizabeth Bennet’s middle sister, Mary, is the subject of a potential match. Madison Theatre Guild puts on this rom-com for the season. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8-9 and 14-15 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 16. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Eric Schwierske Four Seasons Theatre is bringing back "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914."

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Dec. 7-17, Overture Center-Playhouse: This Four Seasons Theatre production has become a new holiday tradition in Madison. The setting of All is Calm is melancholy and dire: It is World War I, at the Western Front. Yet somehow the message of Christmas comes through as German and English foot soldiers call an impromptu truce. Using a variety of historic media, including patriotic and popular music of the time, classic Christmas carols, and text drawn from real letters, journals, and radio broadcasts, the a cappella musical chronicles the experience of trench warfare in the early 20th century. Shows Dec. 7-17, at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 p.m,. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets at overture.org .