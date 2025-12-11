× Expand Focal Flame Photography A display at the 2024 Holiday Express at Olbrich Gardens. Holiday Express

Holiday Express, through Dec. 31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: A forest of poinsettias is the backdrop to this winter-themed display at Olbrich that’s become a family favorite as large-scale model trains travel the fanciful landscape. Other holiday decorations make this an “oh lookit” classic year after year. Members of the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will be on hand to show off their own trains. New this year: Advance tickets for timed entry; admission at the door will only be available if space allows. Tickets include admission to the tropical Bolz Conservatory, where you can remember what July feels like. (The outdoor gardens, worth a visit in any season, are still free.) Note that the gardens close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day. More info at olbrich.org.

Baristas vs. Billionaires, Thursday, Dec. 11, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: A barista serves a billionaire in a meet-cute and after a few misunderstandings they live happily ever after? Not so fast, Hallmark Channel! This new documentary takes the wage gap and union busting seriously as it chronicles Starbucks workers taking on the corporate power structure. Baristas vs. Billionaires examines the coffee giant’s union-busting practices and the struggle of some dedicated baristas to win its first pro-union vote at a shop in Buffalo, New York. This 2025 film was directed by Academy Award nominee Mark Nori. Co-producer Glenn Silber (of The War at Home fame) will appear to introduce the film here in its Madison premiere, sponsored by The Progressive and the South Central Federation of Labor. Tickets at barrymorelive.com.

× Expand courtesy Amy Shea A close-up of Amy Shea. Amy Shea

Amy Shea, Thursday, Dec. 11, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: Essayist Amy Shea has drilled down into the realities of dying poor in America, especially for those experiencing homelessness. Her book Too Poor to Die: The Hidden Realities of Dying in the Margins was published by Rutgers University Press in September. Shea, the writing program director for Mount Tamalpais College, a free community college for the incarcerated people of San Quentin Rehabilitation Center, will be in conversation with Madison’s Kendra Deja, executive director of Solace Friends, a nonprofit that runs Solace Home, a group house for unhoused people at the end of life. The discussion will be moderated by Meghan Allynn Johnson, founder and director of the Madison Death Studio. Lake City Books will be on hand to sell copies of Shea’s book.

The Secret Agent, Thursday, Dec. 11, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: Did you know that Thursday nights, the UW-Madison’s Cinematheque features Madison premieres? The series has been extended this semester and the last of the bunch is the lauded 2025 film The Secret Agent (in Portuguese with English subtitles) directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho. It’s a thriller set in Brazil in the late 1970s, in which a man attempts to rescue his son from life under a corrupt regime. But it’s the widescreen cinematography that may steal the show. The film won Best Director and Best Actor at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Free, as all Cinematheque films are, at 4070 Vilas Hall.

× Expand Kevin Deems A close-up of Carter Hulsey. Carter Hulsey

Carter Hulsey, Thursday, Dec. 11, Bierock, 7 p.m.: Nashville-based Carter Hulsey knows his way around a sweet acoustic guitar melody; his voice — just scratchy enough — conveys joy and pain and the ways that they are sometimes hard to separate. He’s the heart of this Americana-based evening of music at north-side craft beer bar Bierock; he’s joined by melodic Midwestern country duo Blake & Yeekeng and a solo appearance by Luke Sheafer of Me Like Bees. Our countrified sleeper pick of the week.

The Hello Girls, Dec. 11-21, Overture Center-Playhouse: This musical based on the novel Switchboard Soldiers by Madison’s own Jennifer Chiaverini is back after a popular run in 2024. Its heroes are women who entered the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War I to work as telephone operators, putting through calls, translating and speaking French and English, and keeping highly classified information secret — during a bloody war and a pandemic. The Hello Girls follows them home, where they needed to battle for the right to vote. It debuted Off Broadway in 2018; the score is reminiscent of the stirring notes of Les Miz, upbeat World War I morale tunes like “Over There,” and even a bit anachronistically of the harmonies of the Andrews Sisters during World War II. Four Seasons Theatre performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; tickets at overture.org.

× Expand Collection of Lise Haller Baggesen and Jonathan C. Ross. © Estate of Sabina Ott. "beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful," 2011, by Sabina Ott. "beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, beautiful," 2011, by Sabina Ott.

Sabina Ott: all this and not ordinary, through Feb. 15, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art; reception Dec. 12, 5-9 p.m.: Sabina Ott passed away too early at age 62 in 2018. “all this and not ordinary” includes 33 late works from a career that encompassed painting, sculpture and other assemblages using such materials as polystyrene and spray foam. The result is often a “space of transformation” that incorporates “play and wonder,” as the MMoCA explains in its gallery notes. And we can all use some more of that. The exhibit was co-curated by Jefferson Godard and museum director Paul Baker Prindle. Closed Dec. 24-25, Jan. 1.

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 23, Henry Vilas Zoo: The tradition of lights in the deep midwinter, when we in the northern climate suffer from lack of daylight, makes sense. For the annual Zoo Lights event, the pleasant confines of the Henry Vilas Zoo are lit up with holiday- and animal-themed displays. Special activities included in the cost of the ticket (it’s a benefit for the normally free zoo) are unlimited carousel rides and pictures with Santa. Snacks and drinks — even adult beverages — are available for purchase. Zoo Lights features timed entry starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 22-Dec. 14, as well as Thursday, Dec. 11, and nightly Dec. 16-23. Advance tickets only, available online here.

× Expand courtesy Surabhi Ensemble Three members of Surabhi Ensemble. Surabhi Ensemble

Surabhi Ensemble, Friday, Dec. 12, Olbrich Gardens, 6 p.m.: If December already has you craving warmth, Olbrich’s Canopy Sessions are a delightful cheat code — step into the Bolz Conservatory and you’re suddenly in a tropical pocket of Madison where your glasses fog up and your shoulders drop. This time the Surabhi Ensemble fills the space with a gorgeous cross-cultural blend of Indian veena, Arabic oud, Spanish guitar, and tabla. Wander among the palms with music guiding you, and for a moment winter will feel very far away. Advance tickets are recommended as space is limited: olbrich.org.

MAMMA MAGI! Dec. 12-28, Bartell Theatre: Move over, Guys On Ice. With MAMMA MAGI!, Madison playwright Doug Reed has scripted a nativity parody with ABBA energy and Packers magic — or at least Packers namedropping, with Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love as possible parents to a Green Bay kid who just wants to know who his dad is. Performances of this Mercury Players Theatre production at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (no show on Dec. 25) and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

× Expand Beth Skogen Photography A performer in the 2024 performance of 'The Nutcracker' by Dance Wisconsin. A performer in the 2024 performance of 'The Nutcracker' by Dance Wisconsin.

Madison Ballet, Dec. 12-21, Overture Hall: Each holiday season, Madison Ballet revisits Tchaikovsky’s iconic music for The Nutcracker with dancing by both professionals and many local performers of all ages. If you haven’t been to a performance for a while, the season theme of “RE:DISCOVER” is a call to action. Shows at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 7 p.m. on Dec. 21. Tickets at overture.org.

Philharmonic Chorus of Madison, Dec. 12, WYSO Center for Music, 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 13, Bethany United Methodist Church, 4 p.m.: There’s something about choral music in December that feels like home. The Philharmonic Chorus of Madison leans into that emotion with “Home for the Holidays,” a winter/holiday concert program wrapped in just the right amount of nostalgia. You’ll hear everything from Mona Lyn Reese’s gleeful “Toboggan!” to the luminous stillness of F. Melius Christiansen’s “Wake, Awake,” plus familiar favorites — even a Highwomen song. You’ll leave humming and a little lighter. Tickets at philharmonicchorusofmadison.org.

× Expand Evelina Snell Photography Becca Murray sitting in a stone alcove. Becca Murray

Becca Murray EP release, Friday, Dec. 12, Roxxy, 8:30 p.m.: Singer-guitarist Becca Murray has been a familiar stage presence in the Madison scene in recent years, fronting bands such as 90-Proof (authors of the excellent 2024 album Fool Me Once), Ultra Key and, more recently, classic rock cover band Atomic Blonde. Also a compelling solo performer, Murray is debuting a new EP, Skating By, at this show, accompanied by her band the Wildflowers. The singles released so far dial back the rock attitude a bit for compelling indie-pop, blending in soul horns, self-searching storytelling, and nifty dual guitar leads (on “Fly Trap”). Tickets at roxxybar.com.

Honoring the Memory of Chuck Bayuk, Saturday, Dec. 13, Harmony Bar, 2 p.m.: While he was known and admired for playing almost anywhere at any time, over the years Chuck Bayuk turned the Harmony Bar into his personal living room, performing with his numerous bands and known for his true to form renditions of Jimmy Buffett and John Prine hits. Bayuk died in October 2024, and he’ll be sung back home to the Harmony by former bandmates (including members of The Acoustic Charlies, Drunken Sailors, Bruised Orange and others) and admirers including Cris and Ann Plata. Donations will benefit Goodman Community Center.

A Christmas Carol, through Dec. 21, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: It’s a Christmas tradition for Children’s Theater of Madison and one of the most beloved holiday tales of all. A Christmas Carol follows Scrooge, that self-centered, money-grubbing old man, through his rehabilitation on Christmas Eve by three spirits, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, as well as his former business partner, the chain-rattling Jacob Marley. Dancing, lots of lively kids in the cast, and a celebratory redemption — what’s not to love? Based on the novella by Charles Dickens, this lively updated script keeps the action moving along. Recommended for children 8 and up. Shows are at 2 p.m Saturdays and Sundays and 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 19 and 20. Tickets at overture.org.

× Expand Kent Sweitzer The 2022 Madison Bach Musicians Baroque Holiday Concert. The 2022 Madison Bach Musicians Baroque Holiday Concert.

Madison Bach Musicians with Bella Voce, Saturday, Dec. 13, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 3 p.m.: Madison Bach Musicians’ annual holiday concert is one of those traditions that sneaks up on you — and suddenly you’re reminded why live music in December hits differently. This year, the vocal ensemble Bella Voce returns to join MBM’s period-instrument players for a globe-trotting Christmas program that moves from Schütz to Charpentier, with Handel, Corelli, Bouzignac, and Isabella Leonarda along the way. It’s a program that lets you sink into old-world harmony without feeling like you’re trapped in a pageant; these are intimate, beautifully crafted works brought to life by musicians who really know how to make this music breathe. A 2:15 p.m. lecture precedes the concert; tickets at madisonbachmusicians.org.

Festival of Carols, Dec. 13-14, Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3 p.m.: If your December isn’t complete without some full-throated carol singing and a little shimmer from an orchestra and handbells, the Festival of Carols has you covered. Madison Community Chorus teams up with the Maestro Community Orchestra and the Ringing Badgers Handbell Ensemble for a program that leans into the glowing side of the season — including Joel Raney’s “Sing We Noel,” a new work that mixes familiar carols with fresh choral and orchestral colors. It’s all under the direction of Mark Bloedow, and each concert is followed by a reception with treats and plenty of goodwill. Tickets at maestroproductions.org.

× Expand courtesy Ames/Hashagen Entertainment A close-up of Jordan Klepper. Jordan Klepper

Jordan Klepper, Saturday, Dec. 13, Barrymore, 4 + 8 p.m.: Many have offered opinions about the MAGA movement in the last decade, but fewer commentators have tried to engage with the movement’s supporters. One who has made the attempt is Jordan Klepper in his “Fingers the Pulse” segments on The Daily Show. Yes, some fun is poked as MAGAheads unwittingly conflict themselves, but there’s also a strong undercurrent of Klepper honestly trying to break through the cage of disinformation fostered by right-wing media. Klepper will share tales from the road on his current tour, which also features opening sets by singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Aimee Mann & Ted Leo, Saturday, Dec. 13, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: Tired of the same ol’ holiday performances that happen every year around this time? Then may we suggest the Aimee Mann & Ted Leo Christmas Show? The former ’Til Tuesday frontwoman and one-time punk hero have evolved as artists over the decades, eventually forming the indie-rock duo The Both in 2013. They released Christmas-themed singles and took their show on the road, and they’re back this year. Expect to hear Christmas classics mixed with haunting and sorta-merry originals like “Nothing Left to Do (Let’s Make This Christmas Blue)” and “You’re A Gift.” Together, their voices sound like, well, a holiday treat. With Paul F. Tompkins, Nellie McKay, Josh Gondelman. This one sold out way ahead of time.

Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Saturday, Dec. 13, First Unitarian Society, 7:30 p.m.: The Wisconsin Chamber Choir’s holiday program ranges wide, touching on musical traditions from African American, Latin American and Native American communities, as well as Wisconsin’s European immigrants. A highlight is the song cycle Carols and Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest, which composer Conrad Susa described as “a Southwestern piñata party for the new baby.” Tickets at wisconsinchamberchoir.org.

× Expand Mike Grittani The four members of Spectaculous among some fireplaces. Spectaculous

Dessa + Spectaculous (album release), Saturday, Dec. 13, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: Minneapolis hip-hop star Dessa brings generations together. Her show at the 2024 Orton Park Festival had parents with 10-year-olds on their shoulders, both mouthing the words to every song. The secret sauce to this show, however, is an album release party for the self-titled platter by opener Spectaculous. A whirlwind of rap, funk, rock, classical and more, Spectaculous is a collaboration between Madison’s Mr. Chair and Atlanta-born rapper and interdisciplinary artist Dequadray White. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

Tunes for Toni, Sunday, Dec. 14, North Street Cabaret, 3 p.m.: If you are a follower of jazz music in Madison, you know Toni Jakovec; her efforts supporting the scene are myriad but perhaps the most visible is her work as the longtime editor of the Greater Madison Jazz monthly newsletter. Jakovec has been unable to work since earlier this year due to a cancer diagnosis (thankfully, she recently tested as cancer-free) and this fundraiser concert is one of the ways the jazz community has come together to support her during recovery. A stellar lineup features the Chris Rottmayer Trio, Paul Dietrich-Eric Koppa Quintet, Canção, Paul Muench Trio, Sally de Broux Quartet and Gerri DiMaggio Quartet. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

