What to do in Madison this week: The Moth, Nikki Lane, and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd A person at a microphone. Kevin Willmott II

The Moth Madison StorySLAM: Anniversary, Monday, Dec. 12, High Noon Saloon, 7:30 p.m.: Madison's branch of the national nonprofit The Moth is back with another StorySLAM, featuring local storytellers on the topic of milestones. You'll have to attend to know who this month's roster of performers will be, but we do know the host for December is Kevin Willmott II — a storytelling participant of Madison's first GrandSLAM in 2017 and musician (of the bands Don't Mess with Cupid and Cowboy Winter).

Immersive Van Gogh, through Jan. 8, Greenway Station: If you've ever wanted to just fall into a scene depicted in one of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings...this traveling presentation by Lighthouse Immersive is about as close as you can get. Spaces are transformed with large-scale projections of digitally recreated incarnations of Van Gogh's works. Purchase tickets for timed entry at vangoghmadison.com ; the experience is hosted at 1651 Deming Way, Middleton, in the Greenway Station retail center, through Jan. 8.

Sustainable Breakfast Series, Tuesday, Dec. 13, The Spark-Starting Block Cafe, 8 a.m.: If you participated in the food scraps collection program at the South Madison and Eastside farmers' markets this summer and are curious about the results, this is the event for you. As part of its quarterly breakfast talk and networking series, Sustain Dane will host a panel discussion of the amount of material collected and future ideas for the program. Register in advance here .

× Expand Rémi Thériault Two people on a photography set. The Halluci Nation

The Halluci Nation, Tuesday, Dec. 13, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Ehren “Bear Witness” Thomas and Tim “2oolman” Hill, formerly called A Tribe Called Red, are now The Halluci Nation, a change that indicates the “evolution of their music and mission,” which combines club/dance music with the pow wow tradition and First Nations music, yet strives to move beyond both.

Soup's On, order Wednesday-Saturday; pickup Tuesdays, FEED Kitchens, 4-5:30 p.m.: This fundraiser was born during the first dark winter of the pandemic to help restaurants in dire straits as well as providing pay-it-forward meals for those in need. It still puts money toward the Healthy Food for All food security program as well as benefiting participating food purveyors. You get frozen quarts of comforting homemade soup and, new this year, the option to add on FEED Bakery’s Cookie of the Week to your order. Soup's On is “on” weekly through March 2023 (note, the last orders for 2022 will be taken Dec. 14-17). Orders can be placed weekly (Wednesday-Saturday) at danebuylocal.com/soups-on and picked up on Tuesdays at FEED Kitchens. Delivery is also available.

× Expand Sharon Kilfoy An icy-looking art work. Detail of a work in the "Disintegrations" series by Sharon Kilfoy.

Sharon Kilfoy, through Feb. 12, The Circa Room: Sharon Kilfoy has long been a muralist, a teacher and a supporter of community art, as well as an artist herself. “Disintegrations,” a Buddhist-inspired exhibit of her recent mixed media work combining fabrics, paint and destruction, is at The Circa Room, 902 Williamson St., through Feb. 12.

Storyhill, Wednesday, Dec. 14, Midvale Community Lutheran Church, 7 p.m.: Yes, you've been hearing Christmas music since well before Thanksgiving. Do you want to hear more? In the case of Storyhill's acoustic folk takes on seasonal classics, you probably do. The duo, Chris Cunningham and John Hermanson, will play songs from their 2020 album, Bethlehem, recorded during their pandemic downtime. Tickets at eventbrite.com/e/444129552447 .

Governor’s Mansion Holiday Tours, through Dec. 20, Wisconsin Executive Residence: In-person tours at the historic Wisconsin Executive Residence are back this holiday season. Governor’s mansion visitors will have the chance to view the Tribute to our Troops Tree, featuring ornaments sent in by Wisconsinites to honor current or former Wisconsin service members. In the spirit of giving, visitors may bring donations of non-perishable food items for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, or a new children’s book for the First Lady's Holiday Book Drive. Remaining tour times are noon-2 p.m., Dec. 15 and 20; and 10 a.m.-noon, Dec. 17.

× Expand Audifax A large-format artwork. A large-format artwork by Audifax.

Audifax, Through March 9, Garver Feed Mill: Audifax , the current artist-in-residence for the Madison Public Library's Bubbler program, is a self-taught artist who creates murals/street art and other paintings as well as sculpture. View a sampling of Audifax's work in the exhibit “Centre,” featuring paintings and prints. More work will be added throughout December, and Audifax will be working on a sculpture in the space as well (with an unveiling planned as part of the next Femmestival on Feb. 19); it's on display at Garver Canvas through March 9.

× Expand Marion Aguas A close-up of Sabrina Imbler. Sabrina Imbler

Sabrina Imbler, Thursday, Dec. 15, Crowdcast, 6 p.m.: How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures, a new collection of essays by science journalist Sabrina Imbler, finds parallels between the world of marine creatures and stories drawn from Imbler's life. TIME magazine culture reporter Laura Zornosa says Imbler's writing on marine biology topics “links sea creatures...to deeply human aspects of their own identity;” the collection was recently named one of the TIME 100 Must-Read Books of 2022. Imbler will discuss the book with science writer and poet Christie Taylor in a conversation hosted by A Room of One's Own; find a link to the webinar at roomofonesown.com .

Nikki Lane, Thursday, Dec.15, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: If the “Denim & Diamonds Tour” name didn’t tip you off, Nikki Lane is a little bit glam and a whole lot of country. The tour is named for the singer-songwriter's fourth studio album, released in September. “Black Widow,” the album’s lead single, epitomizes the country artist’s Americana sound and powerful voice.

× Expand Shadie Jayne Beefus

Beefus, Thursday, Dec. 15, Harmony Bar, 8 p.m.: There is only one Beefus, a Madison band/potential lifestyle choice. Beefus has previously created eight holiday pageants, broadcast live on WORT-FM (89.9), and has a special surprise in 2022: you can attend. It's a Wonderful Lyfe may be a takeoff on a certain iconic holiday film, but you can bet it will be fully Beefusized. The evening includes a visit from Milwaukee area trio Beaker, and will also be broadcast as part of WORT's Psychoacoustics program; hosts the Rev. Velveteen Sly and Bad Sister Heidi will be spinning tunes around the live sets.