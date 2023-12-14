What to do in Madison this weekend: Disq, Stanley Gospel Carols and more Isthmus Picks

MSCR Pottery Sale, Dec. 14-17, MSCR-West: Makers gonna make, but there comes a time when the house is full and makers gotta sell. Students in Madison School and Community Recreation’s pottery classes and others who use the kilns have a great way to give back — the annual pottery sale, a pop-up shop for more than 1,000 pieces of work from the program’s instructors and participants. Sale proceeds support the MSCR Pottery Program. Open 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 14-15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 16, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 17, at the new MSCR West, 7333 West Towne Way. Find more about the artists at facebook.com/MSCRFun .

Holiday Express Model Train & Flower Show, through Dec. 31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Model trains and the holiday season simply go together. Which is why the Holiday Express is a perennial Olbrich favorite. Large-scale model trains will chug through festive scenes surrounded by poinsettias and fresh evergreens, and members of the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will be on hand to show off their own trains. As a bonus, tickets include admission to the tropical Bolz Conservatory. Note that the gardens close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day.

× Expand courtesy There are no bugs in winter A still image from "There are no bugs in winter." A still image from the film "There are no bugs in winter."

There are no bugs in winter, Thursday, Dec. 14, Central Library, 6 p.m.: This low-budget sci-fi film was made by two UW-Madison faculty members, Claudia Solís-Lemus (Department of Plant Pathology) and Daniel Pimentel-Alarcón (Wisconsin Institute for Discovery), as a pandemic project. There are no bugs in winter, in Spanish with English subtitles, won a couple of awards in the 2023 Hispanic International Film Festival, including one for excellence with “zero budget.” You will catch some Madison scenery, including Lake Mendota and a snowy Picnic Point. (See the trailer here .) It's free, but reserve a spot at eventbrite.com .

It’s Basic, Thursday, Dec. 14, Madison Youth Arts Center, 6:30 p.m.: A local premiere of the documentary It’s Basic is hosted by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Mayors & Counties for a Guaranteed Income. Featured in the film are families who have participated in guaranteed basic income pilot programs and the ways these monthly cash payments have benefited them. A panel discussion will follow at 8 p.m. Free, but reserve a spot at eventbrite.com .

Shaping Minds, Unveiling Truths: The Mechanics of Propaganda, Thursday, Dec. 14, Union South-Marquee, 7 p.m.: To counteract propaganda, it’s helpful to understand how and why it works. Philosopher Jason Stanley has made an extensive study of the intersections of propaganda and injustice, authoring books on propaganda, fascism and the use of language, among other topics. Stanley will unpack the basics of propaganda in this Wisconsin Union Directorate Distinguished Lecture Series talk. It’s free and open to all.

× Expand Beth Skogen LunART Chamber Music Collective on stage. LunART Chamber Music Collective

The Legacy of Emily Dickinson: A Poetic Soundscape, Dec. 14-15, Arts + Literature Laboratory, 7 p.m.: Happy birthday, Emily! You’ve been played by Hailee Steinfeld in an exceedingly weird dramedy called Dickinson on Apple TV + and now you’re the subject of a two-day bash at A+LL — fame truly is a fickle food. On Dec. 14, readings of Dickinson’s poetry will be joined by music inspired by it, with works from Aaron Copland, Vivian Fine and Ingrid Stölzel performed by Iva Ugrcic (flute), Heather Huckleberry (oboe), Satoko Hayami (piano), and Sarah Brailey (soprano). On Dec. 15, a panel discussion will tackle Dickinson’s place in American literature; panelists include Madison poets Alison Townsend and Marilyn Annucci; the 2022-23 Ronald Wallace Poetry Fellow at UW-Madison, Chessy Normile; and moderator Rita Mae Reese. The program is presented by LunART. Tickets at lunartfestival.org .

Mr. Chair with Jon Irabagon, Thursday, Dec. 14, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Back in January, composer and pianist Jason Kutz kicked off an ambitious project for 2023: at least 23 concert dates featuring new music, special guests, and other surprises. (23 is Kutz's lucky number.) The goal of 23 is in the rearview mirror as the series comes full circle with this concert featuring Mr. Chair (with Kutz on keys), joined by guest Jon Irabagon on saxophone, playing many of Kutz’s 2023 compositions. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, through Dec. 17, Overture Center-Playhouse: This Four Seasons Theatre production has become a new holiday tradition in Madison. The setting of All is Calm is melancholy and dire: It is World War I, at the Western Front. Yet somehow the message of Christmas comes through as German and English foot soldiers call an impromptu truce. Using a variety of historic media, including patriotic and popular music of the time, classic Christmas carols, and text drawn from real letters, journals, and radio broadcasts, the a cappella musical chronicles the experience of trench warfare in the early 20th century. Shows Dec. 7-17, at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 p.m,. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets at overture.org .

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly, through Dec. 16, Bartell Theatre, Playwright Lauren Gunderson — here co-authoring with Margot Melcon — has won quite an audience with her contemporary feminist takes on historical and fictional heroines. With Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly she takes on Jane Austen’s revered Pride and Prejudice. In a Christmas gathering set two years after the conclusion of the action of that novel, Elizabeth Bennet’s middle sister, Mary, is the subject of a potential match. Madison Theatre Guild puts on this rom-com for the season. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14-15 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 16. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand LessWork Lens A dancer at a Styles Defined Battle League event in 2021. A dancer at a Styles Defined Battle League event in 2021.

B.A.M Festival, Dec. 15-17, various venues: B.A.M Festival (Battle, Art, Music) offers an immersive weekend of dance workshops and competitions, visual art, music and more. It’s coordinated by The Hitterz Collective, which describes B.A.M as “designed to promote healing, connection and expression through movement and creativity.” The main event takes place from noon-10 p.m. on Dec. 16 at Arts + Literature Lab, with workshops in the afternoon and competitions and performances getting underway at 4 p.m. More dance and choreography workshops take place on Dec. 15 (at Madison Youth Arts) and Dec. 17 (at Madison Circus Space). Find schedules, competitor info and spectator tickets at thehitterzcollectivellc.com .

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 30, Henry Vilas Zoo: The return of holiday lights always helps with getting into the spirit of the season. One of the Madison area’s most elaborate displays can be found at the Henry Vilas Zoo, and your ticket purchase helps fund the zoo (which does not usually charge admission). Santa will be on hand for photos with the kiddos through Dec. 23, and unlimited carousel rides are included with admission. Zoo Lights takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 24-Dec. 30, plus Dec. 18-21 and 26-28; note this year tickets for timed entry are only available online at henryvilaszoo.doubleknot.com .

× Expand Zak Stowe La Shawn Banks (left) and Ogunde Tremayne in "A Christmas Carol." La Shawn Banks (left) and Ogunde Tremayne in "A Christmas Carol," Children's Theater of Madison, 2022.

A Christmas Carol, through Dec. 23, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: Children's Theater of Madison goes all out with this holiday favorite, complete with elaborate costumes and an inventive, flexible set. “Written by Charlotte T. Martin, directed and choreographed by Brian Cowing, this version punches up the music, dancing, and magic in the well known story of Scrooge and the array of ghosts who visit him on Christmas Eve,” wrote critic Gwendolyn Rice of 2022’s production . The Martin script returns this year as well as La Shawn Banks as the “miserable, miserly” Ebenezer Scrooge. Shows at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 9-23. Tickets at overture.org .

It’s a Holiday Panto, Charlie Brown, Dec. 15-29, Bartell Theatre: Holiday TV shows come and go, but a few are bedrock, and the bedrockiest of them all are 1964’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and 1965’s A Charlie Brown Christmas. In Mercury Players' It’s a Holiday Panto, Charlie Brown, our round-headed hero is angsting over streaming services stealing the audience for his show. As he is joined by Linus and the cast of Rudolph, hijinks ensue. Shows at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, plus 2 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 23. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Becky McKenzie Madison Ballet, "The Nutcracker," 2022. Madison Ballet, "The Nutcracker," 2022.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 15-24, Overture Hall: There’s a reason that The Nutcracker is the holiday classic ballet. Its memorable score encompasses both the joy and melancholy of the season. It’s about a weird gift (relatable!) and yummy treats. Based on an offbeat story by the master of the uncanny, E.T.A. Hoffmann, The Nutcracker remains magical every year. Madison Ballet’s performance was choreographed in 2021 by former artistic director Sara Stewart Schumann and involves some 75 dancers from the Madison area. Shows at 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 21, 1 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 16-17 and 22-23, 2 p.m. on Dec. 20 and 1 p.m., Dec. 24. Tickets at overture.org .

Squirrel Nut Zippers, Friday, Dec. 15, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: You might be too late to see the Squirrel Nut Zippers and their “Holiday Caravan Tour” because the show, full of swinging versions of holiday songs and the SNZ’s own hits, has been sold out for weeks. Can you find tickets somehow? Canvassing social media or standing out front of the Stoughton Opera House looking cold and hopeful would be our suggestions.

× Expand uuwisewoman.tripod.com/bittersweetband The Bittersweet Christmas Band and instruments. Bittersweet Christmas Band

Bittersweet Christmas Band, Friday, Dec. 15, Wil-Mar Center, 7:30 p.m.: What genre best exemplifies Christmas music? Traditional carols sung by a choir? The hushed jazz versions of those same carols as well as more contemporary tunes? Or treatments either mournful or rollicking on fiddle and guitar? If your vote goes folk, head to the Wil-Mar Center for a Wild Hog in the Woods presentation of Phil Cooper, Kate Early, Margaret Nelson and Susan Urban, aka the Bittersweet Christmas Band. And yes, there will be dulcimers.

Madison Bach Musicians, Dec. 15-16, First Unitarian Society: An elegant switch-up from the onslaught of “Santa Baby” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” the Madison Bach Musicians go for Baroque with their performances of Bach’s playful and moving Cantata 8 and the irrepressible Christmas Oratorio Part 5. Shows at 8 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 16, with informative talks 45 minutes prior; tickets, including a livestream option, at madison-bach-musicians.square.site .

× Expand Daniel Topete The five members of Disq in front of a cement block wall. Disq

Disq, Friday, Dec. 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Madison’s own Disq has gone from competing in a statewide rock band competition (Launchpad, now known as Rockonsin) to performing at South by Southwest to signing a multi-album deal with indie label Saddle Creek Records. The evolution continued between 2020’s Collector and last year’s Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet, and Disq now sounds at home making everything from noisy indie rock to pensive emo to power pop. Guitarist/vocalist Isaac deBroux-Slone and bassist/vocalist Raina Bock formed Disq back in middle school, and it shows. This show went into contention for concert of the year when the full bill was announced in mid-November: Appleton world-beaters Dusk, Madison catchy rock master Graham Hunt, and Milwaukee melancholy experts Bug Moment. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Ben Ferris Octet, Friday, Dec. 15, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: This annual holiday show by bassist Ben Ferris and his merry Octet compatriots allows you to play the role of Santa or the Grinch, metaphorically speaking; the amount going into tip buckets for seasonal music or anything but determines which direction the set list takes. You can feel good about either choice, since those donations benefit the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists. Joining the fun is guest vocalist Rose Heckenkamp-Busch. Hopefully you didn’t wait on tickets, as this one is sold out: eventbrite.com .

× Expand Kristin Shafel Mama Digdown's Brass Band celebrates 30 years in 2023. Mama Digdown's Brass Band

Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Dec. 15-16, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Born in the brass band revival of the early ‘90s, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band has been bringing the New Orleans sound to Madison and the world for three decades. They are celebrating the milestone with a pair of shows: a concert drawn from the traditional brass band repertoire on Friday and a more dance-oriented evening on Saturday. Read Jason Joyce's preview here. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Steel Panther, Friday, Dec. 15, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: You might think Steel Panther’s schtick — '80s hair metal laced with raw lyrics that make grown men giggle like sixth-grade sickos in the locker room — would be wearing thin by now. But these unholy bastard sons of Poison and Mötley Crüe are returning once again to Madison for WJJO’s annual “Yellow Snow Ball.” Simply put: Party meets parody with Steel Panther, which after six albums with suggestive titles like Balls Out and All You Can Eat almost made it to the finals (!) of America’s Got Talent this year. Bonus: Lead singer Michael Starr used to perform as David Lee Roth in a Van Halen tribute band. High-energy Seattle rockers Moon Fever open. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Beth Skogen A Dance Wisconsin performance of "The Nutcracker." "The Nutcracker," Dance Wisconsin, 2022.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 16-17, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 2 p.m.: Youth performers from all around southern Wisconsin take part in Dance Wisconsin's annual production of The Nutcracker, and their sometimes confident, sometimes tentative performances make for a heartwarmingly entertaining show for all ages. The Dance Wisconsin orchestra is joined by the Monona Grove High School Singers to accompany the action with Tchaikovsky's music. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

Waylan St. Palan & the Magic Elves, Saturday, Dec. 16, High Noon Saloon, 4 and 8 p.m.: In 2020, expecting to be unable to play their annual holiday concert due to the pandemic, Waylan St. Palan & the Magic Elves were proactive — and creative — in collaborating remotely to record an album instead. Old Fashioned Christmas was a particularly nice present that winter we were all staying home. This year, the group is convening once again with a couple more stocking stuffers for their fans: an LP version of the album, and for the first time an early, family friendly set. Never fear, things will get wild for the 8 p.m. show, which also features a set by the Neil M.F. Diamond Experience. Tickets at high-noon.com .

× Expand Peter Rodgers Singers at the 2021 Stanley Gospel Carols concert. Singers at the 2021 Stanley Gospel Carols concert.

Stanley Gospel Carols, Saturday, Dec. 16, City Church, 7 p.m.: With a choir made up of local churchgoers and an orchestra composed of local musicians, the annual Stanley Gospel Carols concert starts with classic carols and ends with original songs by Leotha and Tamera Stanley. Joining the choir is Detroit saxophonist Yancyy , who brings 25 years of experience and a soulful sound to his passionate performances. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Wisconsin Chamber Choir with Sinfonia Sacra, Saturday, Dec. 16, Luther Memorial Church, 7:30 p.m.: Scene: a manger, somewhere near Bethlehem. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio goes straight to the origin story. The Wisconsin Chamber Choir with Sinfonia Sacra features tenor Wesley Dunnagan narrating as the Evangelist. Mezzo soprano Rachel Wood sings Mary, backed with choirs of angels. Tickets available at wisconsinchamberchoir.org . Note: a second concert takes place in Whitewater on Dec. 17

× Expand Timothy Hiatt The band The Claudettes. The Claudettes

The Claudettes, Saturday, Dec. 16, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: This Chicagoland outfit plays rootsy rock ‘n roll, mixing in various other styles as called for by the muse of pianist-songwriter Johnny Iguana. (Iguana’s skills have also been kept busy in other avenues of late, as a co-writer of the score of the FX hit The Bear.) This year the quartet welcomed a powerful new lead singer , Rachel Williams, and has been introducing new material into their sets, so if you haven’t caught up for a while don’t sleep on this one. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

Thaddeus Tukes + Hanah Jon Taylor Quartet, Saturday, Dec. 16, Cafe Coda, 8 p.m.: Chicago-based composer and vibraphonist Thaddeus Tukes and Madison sax and flute master Hanah Jon Taylor are joining up for an evening at Cafe Coda. What will these gifted improvisers and their fellow quartet members (bassist Darius Savage and percussionist Batume) come up with? The best way to find out is to attend the show, of course. Tickets at cafecoda.club .