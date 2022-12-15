What to do in Madison this weekend: 'A Christsmas Carol,' 'Songs for Hope,' and more Isthmus Picks

Governor’s Mansion Holiday Tours, through Dec. 20, Wisconsin Executive Residence: In-person tours at the historic Wisconsin Executive Residence are back this holiday season. Governor’s mansion visitors will have the chance to view the Tribute to our Troops Tree, featuring ornaments sent in by Wisconsinites to honor current or former Wisconsin service members. In the spirit of giving, visitors may bring donations of non-perishable food items for Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, or a new children’s book for the First Lady's Holiday Book Drive. Upcoming tour times are noon-2 p.m., Dec. 15 and 20; and 10 a.m.-noon, Dec. 17.

× Expand Marion Aguas A close-up of Sabrina Imbler. Sabrina Imbler

Sabrina Imbler, Thursday, Dec. 15, Crowdcast, 6 p.m.: How Far the Light Reaches: A Life in Ten Sea Creatures, a new collection of essays by science journalist Sabrina Imbler, finds parallels between the world of marine creatures and stories drawn from Imbler's life. TIME magazine culture reporter Laura Zornosa says Imbler's writing on marine biology topics “links sea creatures...to deeply human aspects of their own identity;” the collection was recently named one of the TIME 100 Must-Read Books of 2022. Imbler will discuss the book with science writer and poet Christie Taylor in a conversation hosted by A Room of One's Own; find a link to the webinar at roomofonesown.com .

Nikki Lane, Thursday, Dec. 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: If the “Denim & Diamonds Tour” name didn’t tip you off, Nikki Lane is a little bit glam and a whole lot of country. The tour is named for the singer-songwriter's fourth studio album, released in September. “Black Widow,” the album’s lead single, epitomizes the country artist’s Americana sound and powerful voice.

Immersive Van Gogh, through Jan. 8, Greenway Station: If you've ever wanted to just fall into a scene depicted in one of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings...this traveling presentation by Lighthouse Immersive is about as close as you can get. Spaces are transformed with large-scale projections of digitally recreated incarnations of Van Gogh's works. Purchase tickets for timed entry at vangoghmadison.com ; the experience is hosted at 1651 Deming Way, Middleton, in the Greenway Station retail center, through Jan. 8.

× Expand Slick Meatwood Beefus beefusing. Beefus

Beefus, Thursday, Dec. 15, Harmony Bar, 8 p.m.: There is only one Beefus, a Madison band/potential lifestyle choice. Beefus has previously created eight holiday pageants, broadcast live on WORT-FM, and has a special surprise in 2022: you can attend. It's a Wonderful Lyfe is a takeoff on a certain iconic holiday film, and you can bet it will be fully Beefusized. The evening includes a visit from Milwaukee area trio Beaker, and will also be broadcast as part of WORT's Psychoacoustics program; hosts the Rev. Velveteen Sly and Bad Sister Heidi will be spinning tunes around the live sets.

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 30, Henry Vilas Zoo: 'Tis the season of holiday light displays, and one of the region's most elaborate and unique incarnations can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo. Zoo Lights opens on Thanksgiving weekend, and Santa will be on hand for photos through Dec. 23; tickets also include unlimited carousel rides. Purchase tickets in advance for timed entry from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 18, plus Dec. 20-23 and 26-30.

× Expand courtesy Darren Sterud The New Orleans Tribute with Leroy Jones

Darren Sterud Orchestra, Friday, Dec. 16, Garver Feed Mill, 6 p.m.: A Nutcracker of a different variety has joined Madison's roster of holiday traditions: Trombonist Darren Sterud and his big band's annual concert featuring Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's jazz suite drawn from Tchiakovsky's ballet. New Orleans trumpet master Leroy Jones will again join the Darren Sterud Orchestra, and the evening also includes sets by Helen & Anthony and the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble 1. Planning ahead was a good move since this concert sold out well ahead of time. However, there may be a few tickets remaining to catch Jones joining the Darren Sterud Quintet the following night (Dec. 17, North Street Cabaret) to put some swing into holiday songs and other material.

The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise, Dec. 16-30, Bartell Theatre: It's become a December tradition for Mercury Players Theatre to feature a new play in the British panto (pantomime) tradition; the plays are family-friendly, and cheering (or booing) is encouraged. Nick Schweitzer and Steve Noll follow up on 2018's Star Wars: The Panto Strikes Back with another journey to other planets, The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,750 of the Star Wars Franchise. It's guaranteed whoever is playing Baby Yoda will get some cheers. Performances at 7 p.m., Dec. 16-17, 21-23 and 26-28; and 2 p.m., Dec. 17-18; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Songs for Hope, Friday, Dec. 16, Overture Center-Playhouse, 7 p.m.: This annual holiday concert features an extra special program in 2022: A performance of songs from The Black Messiah, a retelling of the Christmas story mixing gospel, hip-hop and classical music. The score is by Chicago-based composer and singer Adrian Dunn, who will be accompanied by the Adrian Dunn Singers; the evening also includes a performance by Prenicia Clifton . A Black holiday market will feature vendors from around Wisconsin, available to browse before and after the concert. Songs of Hope is hosted by Seein' is Believin', and ticket sales help support the organization's initiatives for youth.

Darren Lee A dancer in mid-air. "The Nutcracker," Madison Ballet, 2021.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 16-23, Overture Hall: There is no better way to get in the holiday spirit than this Madison Christmas tradition. Join Madison Ballet for the return of The Nutcracker. New Artistic Director Ja’ Malik continues his successful first season at the Madison Ballet with this holiday production. Sara Stewart Schumann, the former Madison Ballet artistic director, will make a return to stage in this year’s production, with musical accompaniment by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 and 22; 1 and 6 p.m., Dec. 17-18 and 23-24.

A Christmas Carol, through Dec. 23, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: Children's Theater of Madison has re-adapted its adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story of holiday moral transformation, A Christmas Carol. LaShawn Banks returns as Ebenezer Scrooge, so that's the same. And you can also bet Scrooge's redemption will remain part of the story. Shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 16 and 21-22; 2:30 and 7 p.m., Dec. 17; and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 18 and 23. Note: Sensory Kits are available at all performances, including noise-reducing headphones. Read Gwendolyn Rice's review here .

Wattle and Daub, Friday Dec. 16, Wil-Mar Center, 7:30 p.m.: Have you ever been to a Wild Hog in the Woods concert? They get back to the basics. The venerable nonprofit that promotes folk music in Madison has been at it since 1978. Friday's act is newer than that — Wattle and Daub started in 2014. Husband and wife singer-songwriters Tim and Susan Mocarski hail from northern Illinois, but with a social conscience that should prove relatable in Madison. ALSO: If you'd like to get in on the singing yourownself, the Hog is hosting a Hootenanny and song sharing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 17.

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Joey B. Banks at the drums. Joey B. Banks of The Funkee JBeez.

Funky Christmas, Friday, Dec. 16, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: For this annual holiday show, drummer and bandleader Joey B. Banks has assembled an intriguing incarnation of the Funkee JBeez, featuring players from Immigre, Steely Dane, VO5, Kick the Cat and the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band. They'll funkify some seasonal tunes on a bill that also includes Appleton band The Pocket Kings and Brooklyn, New York, DJ Trevor Banks.

The Nutcracker, Dec. 17-18, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 2 p.m.: The joyful nature of Dance Wisconsin's production of The Nutcracker (celebrating 45 years in 2022) is amplified by its youth performers, who get the chance to form a lifelong love of dance and theater. Their sometimes confident, sometimes tentative performances are also heartwarmingly entertaining for audiences, too. The Dance Wisconsin orchestra is joined by the Monona Grove High School Singers for Tchaikovsky's music.

ULGMYP 10th Anniversary Gala, Saturday, Dec. 17, Monona Terrace, 6 p.m.: The Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals, a volunteer group designed for ages 21-40, celebrates its first decade with a program featuring dinner and entertainment. In the spirit of their slogan, “Invest, Inspire, Impact,” the organization supports BIPOC and other community members through education and empowerment. Attire is black tie/formal; purchase tickets by Dec. 16.

× Expand Joshua Schmidt A group of people dressed in black on a lawn. Wisconsin Chamber Choir

Wisconsin Chamber Choir, Saturday, Dec. 17, Luther Memorial Church 7:30 p.m.: This year's holiday concert theme is “Snow Samba,” bringing to mind romantic images of twirling with your partner in softly falling snow. Familiar carols will be joined by music about winter by Debussy, Astor Piazzolla, Abbie Betinis, Stephen Chatman, and Giles Swayne, as well as the world premiere of “Samba da Neve” by Minnesota composer Ann Millikan. It's not all positive, though — Debussy's contribution is “Winter, You’re Nothing but a Villain.” Been there.

× Expand A close-up of Syndee Winters. Syndee Winters

Syndee Winters, Saturday, Dec. 17, Cafe Coda, 7:30 p.m.: Syndee Winters is a former cast member in the Broadway production of The Lion King. Among her many other projects and credits, she produced and starred in a one-woman tribute show to Lena Horne. Cafe Coda will be an intimate spot on a cold night to see Winters run through her deep catalog of jazz, show tunes and R&B, backed by an all-star Madison trio of keyboardist Jason Kutz, bassist John Christensen, and drummer Mike Koszewski. Find tickets (including a livestream option) at lunartfestival.bpt.me .

Found Footage Festival, Saturday, Dec. 17, Barrymore Theatre, 8 p.m.: Started by Wisconsin's own Joe Pickett (The Onion) and Nick Prueher (The Late Show), the Found Footage Festival this year focuses on the beloved “Where are they now?” update. The duo will be on hand for live commentary as they update the audience on persons featured in some of the FFF's greatest hits. There will also be some seasonal favorites.

Don’t Spook the Horse, Saturday, Dec. 17, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: Deep cut rock covers, long forgotten folk standards, outlaw country-inspired originals. It’s an Americana wet dream in the form of a local quintet that brings together David Heuring (The North Westerns), Kevin Youngs (The Kissers), Kevin Tipple (Caravan Gypsy Swing Ensemble), Mark Roeder (The Best Westerns), and drummer Kenny Koeppler (Acoustic Collective).

× Expand courtesy Egödeath Egödeath logo.

Chaos at the Crucible, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5 p.m.: In this antidote to the umpteenth orchestral rendering of “Silent Night,” Madison's metal-est club goes loud and heavy with bands Egödeath, Monolith, Vermillion, Yotuma, Inverted Vision and Viogression.