Zoo Lights, through Dec. 28, Henry Vilas Zoo: One of the Madison area’s most elaborate holiday light displays can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo, and ticket purchases help keep the lights on all year (the zoo does not typically charge admission). Zoo Lights features timed entry starting at 5:30 p.m. daily from Dec. 13-28 (closed Dec. 24-25). Santa will be on hand for photos with the kiddos through Dec. 23, and unlimited carousel rides are included with admission. Tickets are only available online in advance: henryvilaszoo.doubleknot.com .

× Expand courtesy Matthew Filipowicz Matthew Filipowicz and a mic stand, sitting on a sidewalk. Matthew Filipowicz

Laughing Liberally Madison, Monday, Dec. 16, Minocqua Brewing Company, 7 p.m.: Comedy is often transgressive — that’s part of what makes it thrilling. Still, audiences don’t want to be hit over the head with ideas that they find outmoded and offensive. Hence, this progressive stand-up show tailor-made for the blue bubble of Madison whose residents, frankly, have been in a funk these last four weeks. Laughing Liberally is a national movement with local chapters; this night features host Matthew Filipowicz and comedians Jason Hillman, Marcos Lara, Alecia Altstaetter, Taylor Hooker, and sketch comedy by The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

You Belong Here: Place, People, and Purpose in Latinx Photography, through March 7, Chazen Museum of Art: The Chazen highlights the work of Latinx photographers from the U.S. in this traveling exhibit curated by Pilar Tompkins Rivas of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. The work ranges from documentary photography to collaged imagery to address politics, the family, identity, community, belonging, fashion and other aspects of culture. In a country that has repeatedly sent the message that the Latinx community does not belong here, this exhibit turns that on its head. See Linda Falkenstein’s article on the exhibit.

× Expand Robin Starkenburg Soggy Prairie behind a railing. Soggy Prairie

Madison Bluegrass Roundabout, Tuesday, Dec. 17, Harmony Bar, 6:30 p.m.: Looking for ways to feel better? Get yer toes a-tappin'? Try bluegrass, the world’s most ebullient musical genre. The Harmony is becoming a hub for area bluegrass, and tonight the band Soggy Prairie hosts the first Madison Bluegrass Roundabout, a new monthly series that features sets from the host band as well as a guest band, in this case, Sandhill Strangers.

× Expand courtesy Ewa Novel A close-up of Ewa Novel (left) and Krystian Jaworz. Ewa Novel (left) and Krystian Jaworz.

Ewa Novel & Krystian Jaworz, Tuesday, Dec. 17, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Singer-songwriter Ewa Novel is a native of Chicago and a longtime resident of Poland, where she performs with the bands Levi and Surreal Players. Composer and pianist Krystian Jaworz is also a member of Surreal Players . For this Mad-Pol KA concert, the duo will play a rare U.S. concert featuring Christmas songs, jazz and pop standards, sung in Polish and English.

MELVIS, Tuesday, Dec. 17, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The Elvis impersonator MELVIS returns with a fun annual Christmas show, this year themed to “A Festivus for MELVIS and Us.” In addition to the centerpiece Airing of Grievances, there will be Elvis Christmas songs, other impersonations, the Hanukkah Song and more all within the convivial confines of the Bur Oak. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand trashpandasrock.com A close-up of the four members of the band Trash Pandas. Trash Pandas

Trash Pandas + Winterkill + Egödeath, Wednesday, Dec. 18., Red Rooster, 7 p.m.: The grungy, driving rock of Green Bay’s Trash Pandas, the stoner thrash of Johnson Creek’s Winterkill, and metal from Madison’s Egödeath join forces for the sweetest of causes — a Toys for Tots benefit. Buy into the show for $10 or bring a new, unwrapped toy.

Petah Coyne, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art: “How Much a Heart Can Hold” showcases sculptor-photographer Petah Coyne’s work, some never before exhibited, focusing on the lives of women. Her large sculptures, made from such materials as cloth, human hair, scrap metal, wax, silk flowers and other found materials, sometimes hang from the ceiling. “Coyne looks at the woman as a heroine, cultural leader, dissident and activist,” says Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen Museum of Art and exhibition curator, “and as a fellow creative who seeks to transform the deep aspects of consciousness and societal awareness.”

Scooby-Doo! And a Panto, Too! through Dec. 28, Bartell Theatre: Localizing the cartoon crime solvers, Mercury Players Theatre sets the story of the mysterious phantom of Scooby-Doo! And a Panto, Too! in none other than the Bartell Theatre. Will Scooby and friends solve the mystery? Shows at 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (except 2 p.m. on Dec. 28) and 2 p.m. on Dec. 22. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Mark Steward A close-up of Chris Schlichting and friend. Chris Schlichting

Chris Schlichting, Dec. 19-21, Comedy on State: The Son of Tom and Geri , the 2023 debut album by stand-up Chris Schlichting, has a lot of funny bits about bad birthdays, the natural world and entering middle age. But the silliness is leavened with some bracingly dark humor; it’s Midwestern nice on the edge of delivering a beatdown. With Charlie Kojis. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 20-21. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand Bob Koch BEEFUS on stage at the Harmony. BEEFUS

BEEFUS, Thursday, Dec. 19, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: It would be hard to argue that the annual holiday show birthed by BEEFUS is not the most unique performance among Madison’s myriad holiday traditions. A few years back it jumped from being presented on WORT-FM’s Psychoacoustics to a one-time-only concert experience (and live Psychoacoustics broadcast). This year’s story, The Naughty List, begins with a bad decision by the Ghosts of Xmas Past that leads to Blitzmas. Opening is Eight Page Bible, and the Rev. Velveteen Sly and Bad Sister Heidi will be spinning tunes around the bands.