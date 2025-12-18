Good Morning Sports, Thursday, Dec. 18, Madison Curling Club, McFarland, 8:30 a.m.: This recurring event from the Madison Area Sports Commission focuses on the Winter Olympics for its December program. Speakers include Estella Hassrick, a Middleton High School graduate and member of the U.S. Ski Team competing to participate in the 2026 Olympics in Italy; former UW hockey and Team USA member Barry Richter; and speedskater Casey FitzRandolph, a 2002 gold medal winner and Dane County native. Register at visitmadison.com.

× Expand Focal Flame Photography The scene at the 2024 Holiday Express at Olbrich Gardens. Holiday Express

Holiday Express, through Dec. 31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: A forest of poinsettias is the backdrop to this winter-themed display at Olbrich that’s become a family favorite as large-scale model trains travel the fanciful landscape. Other holiday decorations make this an “oh lookit” classic year after year. Members of the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will be on hand to show off their own trains. New this year: Advance tickets for timed entry; admission at the door will only be available if space allows. Tickets include admission to the tropical Bolz Conservatory, where you can remember what July feels like. (The outdoor gardens, worth a visit in any season, are still free.) Note that the gardens close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day. More info at olbrich.org.

Holiday Tunes in the Terminal, through Dec. 20, Dane County Regional Airport: Travel, and the places it happens, often implies a certain level of frenetic energy — long lines, delayed flights, and jittery nerves. But for one week, the Dane County Regional Airport offers a melodic diversion, turning the south end of the terminal into a stage for musicians of all ages from around south central Wisconsin. Holiday Tunes in the Terminal is a chance to see the airport not just as a transit point, but as a venue. Catch the daily performances if you’re passing through, or head over specifically for the Community Sing-Along (the week's final event, at 11 a.m. on Nov. 20) to properly ring in the season. Schedule at msnairport.com. (Pro tip: There's also a new exhibition of paper fashion works from Madison Reading Project's annual Read(y) to Wear event on display in the Art Court.)

× Expand Henry Vilas Zoo A flamingo light display. A flamingo light display at the 2022 Zoo Lights.

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 23, Henry Vilas Zoo: The tradition of lights in the deep midwinter, when we in the northern climate suffer from lack of daylight, makes sense. For the annual Zoo Lights event, the pleasant confines of the Henry Vilas Zoo are lit up with holiday- and animal-themed displays. Special activities included in the cost of the ticket (it’s a benefit for the normally free zoo) are unlimited carousel rides and pictures with Santa. Snacks and drinks — even adult beverages — are available for purchase. Zoo Lights features timed entry starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 22-Dec. 14, as well as nightly Dec. 16-23. Advance tickets only, available online here.

Madison Jazz Orchestra, Thursday, Dec. 18, Cafe Coda, 7 p.m.: The Madison Jazz Orchestra has a decades-long history of keeping the sounds of large ensembles alive on local stages, currently with a regular third Thursday gig at Cafe Coda. December’s edition will include some holiday arrangements from the creative orbits of 20th century titans Stan Kenton and Duke Ellington, as well composers-arrangers Frank Ferriano (longtime jazz professor at UW-Whitewater), and Gordon Goodwin (leader of the acclaimed Big Phat Band, who died Dec. 8). Music director Don Deal also reports the program includes a recent composition by MJO pianist Johannes Wallmann, an arrangement from Fletcher Henderson’s big band (on the anniversary of his birth), and more.

× Expand Steve Noll Six players on stage in 'Mamma Magi,' Mercury Players Theatre, 2025. Theo Meyer, Zachary Bigelow, Nick Martin, Alaina Mutz (obscured), Danielle Magnusson and Keys Edmonds, from left, in 'Mamma Magi,' Mercury Players Theatre, 2025.

MAMMA MAGI!, through Dec. 28, Bartell Theatre: Move over, Guys On Ice. With MAMMA MAGI!, Madison playwright Doug Reed has scripted a nativity parody with ABBA energy and Packers magic — or at least Packers namedropping, with Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love as possible parents to a Green Bay kid who just wants to know who his dad is. Performances of this Mercury Players Theatre production at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (no show on Dec. 25) and 2 p.m. Sunday; tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Añamarié Edwards + Warren King, through Jan. 11, Watrous Gallery: Head up to the third floor of the Overture Center for this fall-into-winter paired exhibit from two Milwaukee artists. Añamarié Edwards' “The Home of Joy” delves into what joy might look like for Black and brown communities, in paint and mixed media. Warren King’s “Homecoming” showcases his abstracted cardboard sculptures (mostly of human figures) that are influenced by the Chinese tradition of lacquerware. Regular gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; the gallery is closed from Dec. 25-Jan. 1.

× Expand Clarinda Yarish The three members of Thornbush. Thornbush

The First Rule, Thursday, Dec. 18, The Rigby, 7 p.m.: Kenosha quintet The First Rule uses punk-pop in support of social justice and to fight the right, but rather than screeds they usually wield a humorous edge to make their point. (And with songs like “Time for Ham” it’s not all about serious topics, though.) They are part of a five-band bill of Midwest bands rarely spotted on Madison stages, also including Rockford punk vets Fish-Head & the Bones; Eau Claire metal band Silver Reign; and two bands from Sauk County, Thornbush (alt-rock) and Laona (metal), that both feature the same trio of musicians. An ugly Christmas sweater contest follows the show.

The Hello Girls, through Dec. 21, Overture Center-Playhouse: This musical based on the novel Switchboard Soldiers by Madison’s own Jennifer Chiaverini is back after a popular run in 2024. Its heroes are women who entered the U.S. Army Signal Corps during World War I to work as telephone operators, putting through calls, translating and speaking French and English, and keeping highly classified information secret — during a bloody war and a pandemic. The story follows them home, where they needed to battle for the right to vote. It debuted Off Broadway in 2018; the score is reminiscent of the stirring notes of Les Miz, upbeat World War I morale tunes like “Over There,” and even a bit anachronistically of the harmonies of the Andrews Sisters during World War II. Four Seasons Theatre performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; tickets at overture.org.

× Expand Dave Jackson The band Steel Panther. Steel Panther

Steel Panther, Thursday, Dec. 18, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Mixing music and comedy and managing to transcend one-hit-wonder territory is uncommon; making it a long-term career is rare indeed. The glam metal parodists Steel Panther have turned the trick by nailing the scuzz-adjacent partyboy vibe of 1980s hair warriors, delivering catchy musical gloryholes and appropriately over the top lyrical flights of fancy. (Sure, you could be offended by many songs in their scatalog, but that’s missing the point…at least, somewhat.) With The Violent Hour. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

BEEFUS, Thursday, Dec. 18, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Those looking for a truly different seasonal show each December have hopefully by now discovered the annual “Holiday Pageant Spectacular” by BEEFUS. If not, don’t miss the 2025 edition, which was announced as the last. Hinky the Chicken Heap tells the story of some lab-grown tissue that wakes up and travels through Madison looking for the spirit of Xmas. What could go wrong? It’s simulcast on WORT-FM’s Psychoacoustics, and the Rev. Velveteen and Bad Sister Heidi will be spinning tunes; Xposed Foreheads opens. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

60Eight Basketball Tournament, Dec. 19-20, Madison College-Truax Campus: Boys’ high school teams from Wisconsin and Illinois — including Madison La Follette, Mount Horeb, Oregon and Stoughton — will face off in this two-day pre-holiday tournament held at Madison College’s H. Douglas Redsten Gymnasium, 1701 Wright St. Two games are set for Friday night: Appleton North vs. Oregon at 6:30 p.m. followed by La Follette vs. Yorkville (Ill.) Christian at 8 p.m. All four teams will play again Saturday, as will Freedom, Stoughton, Mount Horeb and Slinger; the first tipoff is at 1:30 p.m. Find a schedule and livestream tickets at madisoncollegerecreation.com.

× Expand Becky McKenzie A past Madison Ballet production of "The Nutcracker." A past Madison Ballet production of "The Nutcracker."

Madison Ballet, through Dec. 21, Overture Hall: Each holiday season, Madison Ballet revisits Tchaikovsky’s iconic music for The Nutcracker with dancing by both professionals and many local performers of all ages. If you haven’t been to a performance for a while, the season theme of “RE:DISCOVER” is a call to action. Shows at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 7 p.m. on Dec. 21. Tickets at overture.org.

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, Dec. 19-21, Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee: There’s something charmingly old-school about gathering in a church to watch a play come to life, especially this one. Groundlings Theater revives It’s a Wonderful Life in the style of a vintage radio broadcast, complete with creative onstage sound effects, multiple actors, and that small-town sincerity the holidays actually demand once in a while. Director Hannah Nies leads a local cast through the classic story of George Bailey, the dreams he shelved, and the community that saves him right back. At five bucks a ticket, it’s basically the price of a cup of cocoa — and far more heartwarming. Performances at 7 p.m. on Dec. 19-20 and 2 p.m., Dec. 21.

× Expand Dawn Walters TSP Nashville A close-up of Mac OBrien. Mac OBrien

Mac OBrien, Friday, Dec. 19, Red Rock Saloon, 10 p.m.: You may remember singer-songwriter Mackenzie O’Brien as a regular presence on southern Wisconsin stages some years back. Since then she’s been building connections and songwriting in Nashville while continuing to play shows there and around the Midwest. Now performing as Mac OBrien, she’s on the verge of a breakout with the first two singles from a forthcoming album delivering a hard-rock infused take on modern country.

A Christmas Carol, through Dec. 21, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: It’s a Christmas tradition for Children’s Theater of Madison and one of the most beloved holiday tales of all. A Christmas Carol follows Scrooge, that self-centered, money-grubbing old man, through his rehabilitation on Christmas Eve by three spirits, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, as well as his former business partner, the chain-rattling Jacob Marley. Dancing, lots of lively kids in the cast, and a celebratory redemption — what’s not to love? Based on the novella by Charles Dickens, this lively updated script keeps the action moving along. Recommended for children 8 and up. The final shows are at 7 p.m. Dec. 19, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 20, and 2 p.m. Dec. 21. Tickets at overture.org.

× Expand Beth Skogen Photography A performer in the 2024 performance of 'The Nutcracker' by Dance Wisconsin. A performer in the 2024 performance of 'The Nutcracker' by Dance Wisconsin.

Dance Wisconsin, Dec. 20-21, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 2 p.m.: Performers from all around southern Wisconsin take part in Dance Wisconsin's annual production of The Nutcracker. Many are students of the pre-professional company, and their performances — some bursting with confidence, some more tentative — make for an entertaining show for all ages. Adult guest dancers include Miye Bishop and Edward Salas, of Kanopy Dance; Jakari Walker, from Madison Contemporary Dance; Rachel Hutsell, a former New York City Ballet member; and Skylar Campbell, formerly of National Ballet of Canada. The Dance Wisconsin orchestra is joined by the Monona Grove High School Singers to accompany the action with Tchaikovsky's music. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

× Expand Christina Noor An aerialist in action. Beth Stavros in "NutKracken 2: Christmas Island."

NutKracken 2: Christmas Island! Saturday, Dec. 20, Wisconsin Masonic Center, 3 p.m.: Tchaikovsky’s music for The Nutcracker ballet has proven amenable to many interpretations during the past century-plus. In 2023 Beatrix Productions debuted NutKracken, a show melding circus arts, fantastic ocean creatures, and Tchaikovsky. Their sequel, NutKracken 2: Christmas Island, brings new adventures appropriate for all ages with a holiday theme and some parallels to current events. Find tickets and more info at beatrixproductions.com.

Toshiko Takaezu: Worlds Within, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art: This major retrospective of sculptor Toshiko Takaezu’s work encompasses her ceramics, sculpture and large scale environmental pieces, claiming for her a larger role in 20th century American art. Best known for her earthy “closed form” ceramic sculptures, Takaezu is notable for her reconceiving of familiar pottery vessels as a canvas for abstraction, with as much or more potential as a canvas. The artist taught at UW-Madison from 1954 to 1955.

× Expand Quentin Kalscheur The band Tight Like That. Tight Like That

Tight Like That, Tuesday, Dec. 23, Louisianne’s, Middleton, 6 p.m.: Vocalist Lynnéa Godfriaux and pianist Brad Pregeant have been playing music together since joining a band when living in New Orleans. After that they were longtime Madison music scene stalwarts before moving to Colorado; since then they have reunited with their Tight Like That bandmates for a wintertime concert about once a year. For this year’s “Roaring '20s Night” Godfriaux and Pregeant are accompanied by multi-instrumentalist John Becker and singer Beverly Jean Lewis, visiting from Austin, Texas.

