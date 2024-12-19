× Expand Steve Noll Cast members of "Scooby-Doo! and a Panto, Too!" Cast members of "Scooby-Doo! and a Panto, Too!" Mercury Players Theatre, 2024.

Scooby-Doo! And a Panto, Too! through Dec. 28, Bartell Theatre: Localizing the cartoon crime solvers, Mercury Players Theatre sets the story of the mysterious phantom of Scooby-Doo! And a Panto, Too! in none other than the Bartell Theatre. Will Scooby and friends solve the mystery? Shows at 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (except 2 p.m. on Dec. 28) and 2 p.m. on Dec. 22. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 28, Henry Vilas Zoo: One of the Madison area’s most elaborate holiday light displays can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo, and ticket purchases help keep the lights on all year (the zoo does not typically charge admission). Zoo Lights features timed entry starting at 5:30 p.m. daily from Dec. 13-28 (closed Dec. 24-25). Santa will be on hand for photos with the kiddos through Dec. 23, and unlimited carousel rides are included with admission. Tickets are only available online in advance: henryvilaszoo.doubleknot.com .

× Expand courtesy Chris Schlichting A close-up of Chris Schlichting. Chris Schlichting

Chris Schlichting. Dec. 19-21, Comedy on State: The Son of Tom and Geri , the 2023 debut album by stand-up Chris Schlichting, has a lot of funny bits about bad birthdays, the natural world and entering middle age. But the silliness is leavened with some bracingly dark humor; it’s Midwestern nice on the edge of delivering a beatdown. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 and 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 20-21. With Charlie Kojis. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Janice Arnold, through Jan. 5, UW Nancy Nicholas Hall lobby: “Woolen Clouds” is a two-story immersive felt installation with video elements that is likely to change your perception of felt. It took fiber artist Janice Arnold a year to make the diaphanous felt in “Woolen Clouds.” The folds may evoke various emotions and associations in the viewer, and bring to mind the dynamic between strength and fragility. Closed Dec. 25-26 and Jan. 1.

× Expand Bob Koch BEEFUS on stage at the Harmony. BEEFUS

BEEFUS, Thursday, Dec. 19, Gamma Ray, 8 p.m.: It would be hard to argue that the annual holiday show birthed by BEEFUS is not the most unique performance among Madison’s myriad holiday traditions. A few years back it jumped from being presented on WORT-FM’s Psychoacoustics to a one-time-only concert experience (and live Psychoacoustics broadcast). This year’s story, The Naughty List, begins with a bad decision by the Ghosts of Xmas Past that leads to Blitzmas. Opening is Eight Page Bible, and the Rev. Velveteen Sly and Bad Sister Heidi will be spinning tunes around the bands.

Madison Ballet, through Dec. 22, Overture Hall: Madison Ballet artistic and executive director Ja’ Malik calls The Nutcracker “a beautiful example of how ballet unites our community,” deeming the holiday tradition “an inclusive experience we all share and celebrate together.” So join the party — Tchaikovsky’s familiar soaring score and the glamor of a magical Christmas gets us every time. This production features new choreography by Ja’ Malik, Richard Walters of School of Madison Ballet, and local choreographer Yaqi Wu. Performances at 1 and 7 p.m., Dec. 20-22. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand courtesy The Big Gay Market A balloon arch at a past Big Gay Market.

The Big Gay Holiday Market, Dec. 20-21, Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall: If you procrastinated on gift shopping for your family or besties, The Big Gay Holiday Market offers more than 80 vendors and extended hours this year. Friday night’s market (6-10 p.m.) is ticketed and includes a drag show, interactive arts and crafts, Santa visits, and more activities. Admission is free on Saturday (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), but masks are required until 11 a.m. Find tickets and more info at thebiggaymarketllc.com .

A Christmas Carol, through Dec. 22, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: A vindictive, unkind, miserly, money-grubbing old man is visited, on Christmas Eve, by three spirits who show him that life should be about selflessness, friendship and generosity. How could Charles Dickens' 1843 A Christmas Carol be any more relevant? Children’s Theater of Madison brings La Shawn Banks back as Ebenezer Scrooge in this updated script that reduces bloat and adds celebratory dancing. But it is still at heart a moral fable. “The fact that the spirits appear, not just to frighten Scrooge, but to hold him accountable for his actions,” wrote our reviewer Gwendolyn Rice of the new version, “is another slight shift that supports the larger message of this Christmas Carol — the welfare of our fellow men should be our business every day of the year.” Recommended for children 8 and up. Shows are at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, along with 7 p.m. on Dec. 20. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Kristin Shafel Mama Digdown's Brass Band celebrates 30 years in 2023. Mama Digdown's Brass Band

Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Dec. 20-21, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: A Midwestern second line brass band that’s as well known in New Orleans as it is in Minneapolis is doing something right. And Mama Digdown's has been blasting their marching band music for more than 20 years. This is a two-night invitation for holiday partying with Madison rocker Adem Tesfaye supporting the first night and righteous, horn-powered funkers Rare Element the second. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Petah Coyne, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art: “ How Much a Heart Can Hold” showcases sculptor-photographer Petah Coyne’s work, some never before exhibited, focusing on the lives of women. Her large sculptures, made from such materials as cloth, human hair, scrap metal, wax, silk flowers and other found materials, sometimes hang from the ceiling. “Coyne looks at the woman as a heroine, cultural leader, dissident and activist,” says Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen Museum of Art and exhibition curator, “and as a fellow creative who seeks to transform the deep aspects of consciousness and societal awareness.”

× Expand Justin Kibbel Waylan St. Palan and the Magic Elves on stage at the High Noon. Waylan St. Palan and the Magic Elves

Waylan St. Palan & the Magic Elves, Saturday, Dec. 21, High Noon Saloon, 1 and 8 p.m.: For more than 20 years (!) the redoubtable musicians of Waylan St. Palan & the Magic Elves have presented a freewheeling Christmas show that ably negotiates a fine line between celebrating and lampooning the songs of the season (and the presenters thereof). Also, there are bad jokes and drinking. They’ll tone that aspect down for a family-friendly matinee show at 1 p.m., and ramp up the shenanigans for the 8 p.m. late show. Both will provide a rollicking good time. Tickets at high-noon.com .

× Expand courtesy Emporium Presents A close-up of Judy Collins. Judy Collins

Judy Collins, Saturday, Dec. 21, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: Judy Collins' debut album in 1961 showcased a powerful new voice and strong guitarist in the folk world; in the decades since she has created a remarkable legacy as an artistic trailblazer and social activist (a topic discussed by Collins and John Nichols at this year’s Cap Times Idea Fest ). Collins' December tour dates will feature holiday music, hits from throughout her discography, and music from her 2022 album, Spellbound. Hear Brian Hirsh's interview with Collins on the Dec. 17 Green Morning Radio in the WORT-FM archive , in which she discusses the solace found in performing music following the loss this month of both her husband, Louis Nelson , and a brother. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

I AM a Man: The Re-humanization of Black Men, through Feb. 18, Goodman South Madison Library: A visit to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial at the Civil Rights Museum in Memphis inspired Madison artist Sharon Bjyrd to curate “I AM a Man: The Re-humanization of Black Men.” As she writes in the exhibition description, “In this exhibit, I hope to reclaim the humanity denied to Black men, not only in moments of historic protest but in everyday life — whether through the devastating impact of systemic racism in policing, prisons, or the policies that enforced single motherhood.” Meet the artists and participate in art activities at community gatherings from 1-4 p.m. on Jan. 18 and 6-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. More info at madisonbubbler.org .

× Expand Brenna Levy Madison Red and the Band Time Forgot on stage at the Harmony. Madison Red and the Band Time Forgot

Madison Red & the Band That Time Forgot LP release: Saturday, Dec. 21, Harmony Bar, 9 p.m.: Released for streaming back in May, The Big Lonely showcases the musical diversity of Madison Red & the Band That Time Forgot; they can play vintage swing, country, rock, soul and jazz with equal aplomb, all topped by Megan Levy’s compelling lead vocals. These vintage styles are put to use in a collection of songs about timely topics, from COVID to climate change to lying political braggarts. Record fans take note: the album makes its debut on LP at this show.

Conniption, Saturday, Dec. 21, Crystal Corner Bar, 9 p.m.: Celebrate the shortest day of the year with a long evening of headbanging. Conniption, a mainstay of Milwaukee’s metal scene for almost two decades, has shared the stage with Anthrax, Metal Church and Testament, and the band’s own classic sound blurs traditional heavy metal with thrash/speed metal. Conniption will release its fourth album, The Theatre of Invention, in January. Iron Metal Jackson opens with covers of Iron Maiden, Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer and more.

× Expand courtesy Little Creek Press Richard Cates and a bovine friend. Richard Cates

Richard Cates, Sunday, Dec. 22, Willy Street Co-op-West, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Wisconsin’s history since statehood is inextricably tied to family farms, but it’s a legacy that has been disappearing in recent years as small farms are swallowed up by large operations. The family farms that are enduring are having to find a new way forward to survive, and one path is to embrace a more nature-friendly use of the land. In A Creek Runs Through This Driftless Land: A Farm Family’s Journey Toward a Land Ethic , author Richard Cates tells the story of his family’s Spring Green area home and how their farming practices have changed over the years. Cates will be signing the book and also discuss it at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

WheelHouse, Sunday, Dec. 22, High Noon Saloon, 3 p.m.: Madison Americana veterans WheelHouse promise “Raffles, Christmas songs, and general shenanigans” at their 10th annual ugly sweater party, taking place in a special Sunday matinee edition. (For those concerned about a sportsball conflict, never fear: The Packers are on Monday night.) They’ve also got a special guest in store: a reunion set by the Lucas Cates Band. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Rebecca Wallace The four members of Dogtown Hollow at the Up North. Dogtown Hollow

Dogtown Hollow, Sunday, Dec. 22, Harmony Bar, 5 p.m.: There’s an earthiness in the Americana music that JT Spartz and Dogtown Hollow create, one that paves a clean line between classic and pop country. The band is riding high on a shiny new EP, Rivers, Roads and Bridges and the group is airtight live. Classic rockers Two Trick Pony will leave the country to the headliner.

King Kazoo & the Reindeer Band, Sunday, Dec. 22, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Here’s a little something different for the holidays. In “A Songwriter's Christmas,” King Kazoo (the alter ego of songwriter Jay Bragg) & the Reindeer Band brings a warmhearted, folk-based approach to what can get old after the last three months of PA-system Xmas tunes in stores. The show features some classics but also new Christmas songs full of good cheer, like the timely “Drama-Free Christmas.” An EP of holiday material has also just been released. A portion of the profits will be donated to the Madison Area Music Association (MAMA). With Lost Lakes. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Guys on Ice, Dec. 26-31, Barrymore: Wisconsin has invented a new holiday tradition! Name another state that can claim that! For more than a quarter century, the musical comedy Guys on Ice brings Cheeseheads together around the longest and darkest days of the year to bond over some of our more idiosyncratic winter ways. Set in an ice fishing shanty, the play allows buddies Marvin and Loyd to fish, drink, and discuss the Packers, as well as sing and dance. Shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 26; 2 and 7 p.m., Dec. 27-28; 4:30 p.m., Dec. 29, 7 p.m., Dec. 30; and 2 p.m., Dec. 31. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

× Expand courtesy Grand Wave Entertainment Jon Dore at the mic. Jon Dore

Jon Dore, Dec. 26-28 and 31, Comedy on State: Jon Dore started his stand-up career in his homeland of Canada and has been on an upward trajectory since, with an impressive slate of TV and film roles during the past couple decades. Come check out this innovative, crafty, metatextual take on jokes, mixed in with classic stand-up bits. If you want to see how stand-up should be, look no further. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 27-28, and 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .