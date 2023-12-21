What to do in Madison this weekend: Francie Phelps + Josh Dupont, Starkweather Solstice and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Olbrich Botanical Gardens Holiday Express is an annual model train and floral display.

Holiday Express Model Train & Flower Show, through Dec. 31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Model trains and the holiday season simply go together. Which is why the Holiday Express is a perennial Olbrich favorite. Large-scale model trains will chug through festive scenes surrounded by poinsettias and fresh evergreens, and members of the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will be on hand to show off their own trains. As a bonus, tickets include admission to the tropical Bolz Conservatory. Note that the gardens close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day.

Honoring Truman Lowe, through Dec. 29, Biopharmaceutical Technology Center Gallery, Fitchburg: This Promega Art Showcase exhibit features work by Truman Lowe, a sculptor, installation artist and longtime UW-Madison professor of fine art who died in 2019. Along with work by Lowe — a Wisconsin artist born on the Ho-Chunk Nation reservation near Black River Falls — “Honoring Truman Lowe” features work by former students Joe Feddersen, Karen Goulet, John Hitchcock, Tom Jones, Chloris Lowe, Sarah McRae and Bently Spang. More info at promega-artshow.com .

× Expand Adam MondaySmith A pillar of fire. The Starkweather solstice bonfire, summer 2022.

Starkweather Winter Solstice Celebration, Thursday, Dec. 21, Olbrich Park sledding hill, 4-8 p.m.: This is the 22nd iteration of the mother of all solstice celebrations. The Friends of Starkweather Creek and the Schenk-Atwood-Starkweather-Yahara Neighborhood Association do it up right with song, hot chocolate, cider, drumming, giant puppets, a bonfire and bonfire wishes — those thoughts from the year “to forget and lose in the fire ash, wishes to ascend with the smoke, to hope for more light in our lives as we celebrate the beginning of the long night.” In addition to bringing a wish, please bring your own mug to reduce waste. Note that the biggest flames are between 4:30-4:45 p.m.; after that the fire dies down for the wishes. Updates at facebook.com/FriendsofStarkweatherCreek .

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 30, Henry Vilas Zoo: With the temperature finally dropping to levels that feel more like winter, it’s easier to get into the holiday spirit — which is also aided by the return of holiday lights. One of the Madison area’s most elaborate displays can be found at the Henry Vilas Zoo, and your ticket purchase helps fund the zoo (which does not usually charge admission). Santa will be on hand for photos with the kiddos through Dec. 23, and unlimited carousel rides are included with admission. Zoo Lights takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 24-Dec. 30, plus Dec. 18-21 and 26-28; note this year tickets for timed entry are only available online at henryvilaszoo.doubleknot.com .

× Expand courtesy Durango McMurphy Durango McMurphy playing harmonica. Durango McMurphy

Durango McMurphy's Old Timey Rascals, Thursday, Dec. 21, High Noon Saloon, 6 p.m.: This peace benefit doesn’t take sides — on any of the many conflicts plaguing the globe currently — it’s just “pro-humanitarian aid, to benefit poor souls caught in the crossfire.” Durango's Old Timey Rascals play Americana/blues/country; Kennedy Family Band & friends are a feel-good acoustic group; and Red Door, a duo of Helen Avakian and Dave Irwin, performs acoustic Americana fingerpicking guitar. Proceeds go to the International Committee of the Red Cross. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Winter Solstice Celebration, Thursday, Dec. 21, The Tinsmith, 6 p.m.: Less bonfire-and-camping-out and more sparkle-and-dressing-up, this solstice fundraiser for NAMI Dane County has music by Emily Volland and Alex Siy, tarot card readings, face painting and more. Even better: The inside of the beautifully restored Trachte building known as The Tinsmith will be fully decorated for the holidays; if you haven’t seen it, this is a great opportunity. And the event even has its own attire inspo Pinterest board . Slay. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

BEEFUS, Thursday, Dec. 21, Harmony Bar, 7 p.m.: If you are hankering to find the X in Xmas this season, BEEFUS has what you need. The singular Madison combo creates a brand-new show each December, combining music and twisted storytelling, and after many years as a WORT-FM special morphed into a live event last year. GRINCH! A Filthy Fun Frolic finds the iconic holiday villain plotting to steal “personal pleasure devices.” The evening also includes a set by Educational Davis and spins by DJs Bad Sister Heidi and Reverend Velveteen Sly (of Psychoacoustics on WORT, which will also be simulcasting from the Harmony starting at 8 p.m.). Hear previous BEEFUS holiday creations at beefus.bandcamp.com .

× Expand Steve Noll Cast members of "It's a Holiday Panto, Charlie Brown." Daniel Wellner, Andy Best, Jane Schneider, Steven E. Smith, Alaina Harty-Mutz, Theo Meyer and Patrick Mahoney (from left) in "It's a Holiday Panto, Charlie Brown," Mercury Players Theatre, 2023.

It’s a Holiday Panto, Charlie Brown, Through Dec. 29, Bartell Theatre: Holiday TV shows come and go, but a few are bedrock, and the bedrockiest of them all are 1964’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and 1965’s A Charlie Brown Christmas. In Mercury Players' It’s a Holiday Panto, Charlie Brown, our round-headed hero is angsting over streaming services stealing the audience for his show. As he is joined by Linus and the cast of Rudolph, hijinks ensue. Shows at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, plus 2 p.m. on Dec. 23. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

The Nutcracker, through Dec. 24, Overture Hall: There’s a reason that The Nutcracker is the holiday classic ballet. Its memorable score encompasses both the joy and melancholy of the season. It’s about a weird gift (relatable!) and yummy treats. Based on an offbeat story by the master of the uncanny, E.T.A. Hoffmann, The Nutcracker remains magical every year. Madison Ballet’s performance was choreographed in 2021 by former artistic director Sara Stewart Schumann and involves some 75 dancers from the Madison area. Shows at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21, 1 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 22-23, and 1 p.m., Dec. 24. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Jesse Chieffo Chris Higgins and a beverage. Chris Higgins

Best of the Midwest, Dec. 21-23, Comedy on State: Whether you are spending the holidays with family or spending them alone, you are going to need a few laughs to get through the bedlam/silence. Comedy on State has it covered with its Best of the Midwest three-night laughstravaganza. Thursday night’s headliner is Rachel Mac, currently based in the Midwest after eight years of success in L.A.; Friday night Chicago-based Chris Higgins headlines; and Saturday belongs to Chicago’s Mo Good. Each night also features a different lineup of regional favorites, with shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 22-23. Collect 'em all. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

A Christmas Carol, through Dec. 23, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: Children's Theater of Madison goes all out with this holiday favorite, complete with elaborate costumes and an inventive, flexible set. “Written by Charlotte T. Martin, directed and choreographed by Brian Cowing, this version punches up the music, dancing, and magic in the well known story of Scrooge and the array of ghosts who visit him on Christmas Eve,” wrote critic Gwendolyn Rice of 2022’s production . The Martin script returns this year as well as La Shawn Banks as the “miserable, miserly” Ebenezer Scrooge. Shows at 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 and 2:30 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 23. Tickets at overture.org .

Tim Whalen Nonet, Friday, Dec. 22, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: After departing for the East Coast in 2010, composer and keys player Tim Whalen has remained a part of the Madison music scene, returning for gigs Phat Phunktion. But performances of Whalen’s eponymous Nonet have been few, so jazz heads will want to put this one on the calendar. Joining Whalen for this date is a stellar band: Al Falaschi, Tom Gullion, and Nick Bartell on sax; Chad McCullough and Jamie Breiwick on trumpet; Darren Sterud on trombone; Nick Moran on bass; and Jamie Ryan on drums. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand courtesy Josh Dupont A close-up of Francie Phelps (left) and Josh Dupont. Francie Phelps (left) and Josh Dupont.

Francie Phelps & Josh Dupont, Saturday, Dec. 23, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: The Marble Rye. The Sponge. Soup. Kramer!!! Now, these are all very important cultural touchstones established by this little show from the ‘90s called Seinfeld (heard of it?). One of the crucial contributions Larry David and company provided us normies with is a whole new way to celebrate around the holidays: Festivus. A non-commercial holiday, it turns Dec. 23 everywhere into a strength-feating, grievance-airing, secular safe zone. Come join Francie Phelps and Josh Dupont feature their own strengths and miracles (their voices and piano) as they usher in a Festivus for the rest of us. Tickets at seetickets.us .

Kelsey Wallner Trio, Wednesday, Dec. 27, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: You’re a Madison musician who lives in Colorado now and you’re home for the holidays. What are you going to do, hang out at the mall? No, you’re going to play a show. Kelsey Wallner was inspired by such vocalists as Sarah Vaughan, Sheila Jordan and Carmen McRae. Here she’ll perform with Chris Rottmayer on piano and John Christensen on bass. The Bur Oak should be the perfect setting for an intimate sit-down show. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Louis Ely, through Dec. 30, Java Cat: During college in the early ‘90s, Louis Ely was a center on the UW men’s basketball teams that helped build the team back to regular tournament appearances. Ely was also earning a degree in education, focused on art, and has been a longtime teacher in the Madison Metropolitan School District. Get a glimpse of Ely’s own paintings at this solo show, on exhibit through Dec. 30.

× Expand Mindy Tucker A close-up of Sean Patton. Sean Patton

Sean Patton, Dec. 28-31, Comedy on State: “Human beings, we’re like glow sticks. We can’t truly shine until someone cracks us.” That line is from Sean Patton’s most recent stand-up special, Number One; it could double as a short description for his comedic method, which examines the weirdness of life around us and the even weirder stuff going on in our own heads. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 29-30, and 5:30, 8 and 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .