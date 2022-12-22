What to do in Madison this week: Holiday Express, Art Paul + friends, and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Olbrich Botanical Gardens Holiday Express is an annual model train and floral display.

Holiday Express, through Dec. 31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Olbrich's routing of model trains through forests of poinsettias and fresh evergreens is a crowd pleaser. The additional theme this year is “carnival,” so there's more than just Christmas at hand. While you're there, don't ignore the outdoor gardens, which are beautiful too this time of year. The train show is pay at the door, no advance tickets. The outdoor gardens are free. Garden hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, but closing at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and closed all day on Dec. 25. Find more info at olbrich.org .

Resource & Ruin: Wisconsin's Enduring Landscape, through March 26, Chazen Museum of Art: Landscapes are probably the biggest crowd-pleasers in the art world, but they also convey important evolving attitudes toward the land. “Resource & Ruin: Wisconsin’s Enduring Landscape” highlights 40 paintings, sculpture, ceramics and more spanning the 18th century to the present that depict the varied flora and geography of the state with an eye to their fragility in the current environment of climate change and development. Works by John Steuart Curry, Ansel Adams, Georgia O’Keeffe and Frank Lloyd Wright will be on display. The Chazen is closed for annual maintenance from Dec. 24-Jan. 13, so you only have a couple more days to check this out before the break.

Immersive Van Gogh, through Jan. 8, Greenway Station: If you've ever wanted to just fall into a scene depicted in one of Vincent Van Gogh's paintings...this traveling presentation by Lighthouse Immersive is about as close as you can get. Spaces are transformed with large-scale projections of digitally recreated incarnations of Van Gogh's works. Purchase tickets for timed entry at vangoghmadison.com ; the experience is hosted at 1651 Deming Way, Middleton, in the Greenway Station retail center, through Jan. 8.

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 30, Henry Vilas Zoo: 'Tis the season of holiday light displays, and one of the region's most elaborate and unique incarnations can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo. Zoo Lights opens on Thanksgiving weekend, and Santa will be on hand for photos through Dec. 23; tickets also include unlimited carousel rides. Purchase tickets in advance for timed entry from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 22-23 and 26-30.

× Expand Bob Koch A person on stage with a guitar. Robby Schiller

Robby Schiller, through Dec. 23, Garver Feed Mill Lounge, 6:30 p.m.: Singer-songwriter-guitarist Robby Schiller is taking up residence in the Garver Lounge to celebrate the holidays. Seasonal tunes will be joined by Schiller originals (which could include material from bands such as Free Dirt and Blueheels ), making for a rare opportunity to see some favorite songs in new incarnations played by a master interpreter.

The Nutcracker, through Dec. 23, Overture Hall: There is no better way to get in the holiday spirit than this Madison Christmas tradition. Join Madison Ballet for the return of The Nutcracker. New Artistic Director Ja’ Malik continues his successful first season at the Madison Ballet with this holiday production. Sara Stewart Schumann, the former Madison Ballet artistic director, returns to the stage in this year’s production, with musical accompaniment by the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. Final shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 22; 1 and 6 p.m., Dec. 23-24.

× Expand Steve Noll A helmeted person and a person in a dress. Henry Hammond (left) and James Rowe in "The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise," Mercury Players Theatre, 2022.

The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise, through Dec. 28, Bartell Theatre: It's become a December tradition for Mercury Players Theatre to feature a new play in the British panto (pantomime) tradition; the plays are family-friendly, and cheering (or booing) is encouraged. Nick Schweitzer and Steve Noll follow up on 2018's Star Wars: The Panto Strikes Back with another journey to other planets, The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,750 of the Star Wars Franchise. It's guaranteed whoever is playing Baby Yoda will get some cheers. Performances at 7 p.m., Dec. 22-23 and 26-28; tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Ryan Meisel QuArtet with Susan Hofer, Thursday, Dec. 22, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: If you're looking for some holiday favorites with a brand new spin, this may be the show for you. Saxophonist Ryan Meisel has found the jazz spirit in classic material, and the reimagined results will be performed by the Meisel QuArtet with vocalist Susan Hofer. Gifted improvisers all, you never know what you might hear. It also may be a good chance to pick up a last-chance Christmas gift; the band released the new album Spirit Dance: A Tribute to John Coltrane in September.

× Expand Jesse Koopman Two smiling people. "A Christmas Carol," Children's Theater of Madison, 2022.

A Christmas Carol, through Dec. 23, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: Children's Theater of Madison has re-adapted its adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story of holiday moral transformation, A Christmas Carol. LaShawn Banks returns as Ebenezer Scrooge, so that's the same. Says reviewer Gwendolyn Rice, " A complete departure visually from CTM’s recent iterations, this production celebrates light, the love and connections of family, and the potential we all have to be more generous and caring towards others." The final shows are at 7 p.m., Dec. 22; and 2:30 p.m., Dec. 23. Note: Sensory Kits are available at all performances, including noise-reducing headphones.

Adam Greuel & the Space Burritos, Thursday, Dec. 22, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Maybe Adam Greuel gets 90 percent of the work of getting the audience in the door done by playing with a band called The Space Burritos. The other 10 percent is the excellence of this folky-bluegrassy group, with Greuel (of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades) on lead vocals and accompanied by plaintive fiddle over plentiful guitars. “I don't drink as much as I ought to, lately, it just ain't my style,” he sings over the band in a Waylon Jennings cover. He might not, but you can. With an opening set by Armchair Boogie banjo picker Augie Dougherty.

Art Paul Schlosser + friends, Friday, Dec. 23, Cargo Coffee-East Washington, 6:30 p.m.: A Madison institution since 1986, musician and artist Art Paul Schlosser is still more likely to be spotted playing on State Street than in a club. But Schlosser makes an exception for this annual holiday variety show — and brings along a passel of friends to share the fun. This year's lineup includes Tim Finnegan, Lynn Marie Gillitzer, Chris Kammer, Daniel Krill, Ed Lemay, Frankie Pobar Lay, Kristi Schoenhaar and Michael Owen Sullivan.

Hippie Christmas, Friday, Dec. 23, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: You have hung the stockings by the chimney with care, now start a new holiday tradition and relax with this Madison-area musicians' tribute to jam bands the Grateful Dead, Phish, Widespread Panic and others. Members of People Brothers Band, The Grasshoppers, Gin Mill Hollow, Phun, and Seaside Zoo will be playing all the tunes that will make you feel like you just finished your exams and have nothing more to worry about until mom and dad start harshing on your grades.

× Expand Len Villano Three ice fishers in winter clothes. "Guys on Ice," 2004.

Guys on Ice, Dec. 26-31, Barrymore Theatre: The annual holiday musical theater tradition at the Barrymore is now in its 25th year. Guys on Ice is a celebration of all things Sconnie, wherein old pals Marvin and Loyd spend a day on the ice catching up, spreading rumors, stretching the truth, trading insults, getting hammered, fishing (a little), and breaking out in song and dance (a lot). If the whimsical, slapstick song “Snowmobile Suit” doesn’t make your heart burst with joy, you don’t have a heart. Shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 26; 2 and 7 p.m., Dec. 27; 7 p.m., Dec. 28-30; and 2 p.m., Dec. 31.

Bob Kerwin & Doug Brown, Tuesday, Dec. 27, Mason Lounge, 7:30 p.m.: Saxophone player Bob Kerwin, most recently spotted with the jazz quartet Inside Pocket, has a long history in the Madison music scene, including founding the Madison Jazz Jam. Guitarist Doug Brown has similarly deep roots, including a recently re-activated collaboration with singer Michelle DuVall and playing with Harmonious Wail. Together, Kerwin and Brown play a mix of originals, jazz standards, and jazz arrangements of music pulled from other genres.

× Expand courtesy American Journal of Losers Three people looking to the right. American Journal of Losers podcast hosts (from left) Cosmo Nomikos, Adam McShane and Joey Bednarski.

Extra Credit Comedy Hour, Wednesday, Dec. 28, Camp Trippalindee, 7 p.m.: This showcase claims to be "the only comedy show that WILL make you smarter." The only way to find out is to attend and witness what hosts Joey Bednarski, Adam McShane and Cosmo Nokimos (of the American Journal of Losers podcast) are up to; they are joined by Elliot GB, Gena Gephart, and Charlie Kojis.

Old Soul Society, Thursday, Dec. 29, Up North Pub, 6 p.m.: Old Soul Society features the songwriting and soulfully rugged vocals of Derek Ramnarace (The SoapBox Project, Hooch). The band has been working on a new album in 2022, and this early evening show in the low-key confines of the Up North might be a chance for fans to hear some new tunes.