Kickstart My Heart, Friday, Jan. 26, Gamma Ray, 7 p.m.: It’s thankfully not a common occurrence for a heart attack to happen onstage — but it has happened twice at Gamma Ray in the last year. Kickstart My Heart is a concert to raise awareness of sudden cardiac arrest and CPR training (and raise funds for an on-site defibrillator at the club). A hard rockin' lineup includes Ironplow, making a triumphant return exactly a year after drummer Rökker suffered cardiac arrest during a show; the quick reaction of audience members administering CPR kept him alive until first responders arrived. Also on the bill are Madison legends Last Crack and Mars Hall.

Holiday Express, through Dec. 31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: A forest of poinsettias is the backdrop to this winter-themed display at Olbrich that’s become a family favorite as large-scale model trains travel the fanciful landscape. Other holiday decorations make this an “oh lookit” classic year after year. Members of the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will be on hand to show off their own trains. New this year: Advance tickets for timed entry; admission at the door will only be available if space allows. Tickets include admission to the tropical Bolz Conservatory, where you can remember what July feels like. (The outdoor gardens, worth a visit in any season, are still free.) Note that the gardens close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day. More info at olbrich.org.

× Expand Steve Noll Six players on stage in 'Mamma Magi,' Mercury Players Theatre, 2025. Theo Meyer, Zachary Bigelow, Nick Martin, Alaina Mutz (obscured), Danielle Magnusson and Keys Edmonds, from left, in 'Mamma Magi,' Mercury Players Theatre, 2025.

MAMMA MAGI! through Dec. 28, Bartell Theatre: Move over, Guys On Ice. With MAMMA MAGI!, Madison playwright Doug Reed has scripted a nativity parody with ABBA energy and Packers magic — or at least Packers namedropping, with Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love as possible parents to a Green Bay kid who just wants to know who his dad is. The final performances of this Mercury Players Theatre production are at 7 p.m. Dec. 26-27 and 2 p.m. Dec. 28; tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

× Expand Larry Alwine A close-up of Ben Katzner. Ben Katzner

Year in Review, Friday, Dec. 26, Breese Stevens Field-Forward Club, 8 p.m.: 2025 was not a funny year, but that means it provides ample fodder for comedians. Cheshire Cat Comedy will take to the stage and lambaste this [poop emoji] of a year in full sets. Headlining is Minneapolis comedian Ben Katzner, whose debut special from August, Supple Harlot, examines matters topical and far more personal. Also with Reier Cammerman, Breanne Wilhite and host Sasha Rosser. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Nate Craig, Saturday, Dec. 27, Majestic, 8 p.m.: The gravel-voiced comic comes across like your smart-aleck uncle at major holidays — drolly sarcastic, only a little mean, but hey it’s all in good fun, right? Craig zings everyone from Gen Z to the Boomers with controlled glee that suggests he’s been observing all our foibles carefully. His annual homecoming show usually features special guests, so expect some surprises. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

× Expand Scott Schaefer The Spooklights and instruments. The Spooklights

The Spooklights, Saturday, Dec. 27, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: And now for something completely different…. The Spooklights (aka Ozark Mountain folkies Ben Miller and Pat Kay) is a freaky pandemic-born project in which the duo pair traditional instrumentation (banjos, dulcimers) with synths and other electronic doodads. It’s what they call “hillbilly music from a distant future” and we are here for it. Wisconsin’s own eclectic Wise Jennings opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

× Expand courtesy Supper Club The six members of Supper Club. Supper Club

Supper Club + Connor Brennan + Jules & the Jems, Tuesday, Dec. 30, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: This bill welcomes back a pair of artists who made a splash in the late 2010s for the first time on a Madison stage in several years. Supper Club won fans with laid-back, soul-infused pop songs before going on hiatus in 2022. Connor Brennan was a familiar presence with solo piano gigs, various jazz ensembles and the cheeky pop project Woodrow. And Jules & the Jems features the songwriting and soulful singing of Jules Iolyn (also a member of Wild Violets). Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

Nonpoint, Tuesday, Dec. 30, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Madison is one of just four cities on an end-of-the-year Midwest “Nü-Metal Nü-Year” tour that will bring together Florida-based nü-metal veterans Nonpoint, melodic alt-metal band Boy Hits Car and reggaecore specialists aurorawave to kick 2025 out the door a day early. Sure, Nonpoint has played the capital city many times over the past 25 years and 10 albums — Taste of Madison, anyone? — but if you’re craving some heavy yet accessible music to help get you through the rest of the year, this is the show for you. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

× Expand Bob Koch David Landau on stage. David Landau

My Family New Year’s Eve, Wednesday, Dec. 31, Keva Sports Center, Middleton, 2-8 p.m.: This event designed for the younger set features open indoor sports play and giant inflatables, balloon artists, and more. There's also plenty of entertainment, including songs and stories by David Landau (hourly from 4-7 p.m.), James the Magician (2:30 and 3:30 p.m.), juggler TJ Howell 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.), and interactive performances by Central Midwest Ballet Academy (3 and 4:30 p.m.). Find more info and tickets at kevasports.com.

DJs Nick Nice + Fuzzy Duck, Wednesday, Dec. 31, Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge, 4 p.m.-1 a.m.: Looking for something different? For the first hour of the DecaDance NYE party at Lola’s, DJ Nick Nice will be playing music from the 1920s to the 1940s. That will be followed by music from the 1950s-1960s at 5 p.m. and 1970s-1980s at 7 p.m. Dinner reservations were snapped up quickly but the bar area is first come first served. The party continues with DJ Fuzzy Duck playing music from the 1980s-1990s starting at 9 p.m., 2000s-2010s at 10 p.m., and 2020 on at midnight. Check for tickets to the late night party at lolasmadison.com.

× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Mike Lester. Mike Lester

Mike Lester, Wednesday, Dec. 31, Comedy on State, 5, 7:30 and 10:30 p.m.: A perusal of comedian and actor Mike Lester’s performance clips online from over the last decade or so provides a cornucopia of moods and attitudes, from snarky to self-deprecating, squeaky clean to sleaze-friendly. Which persona will appear for New Year’s Eve? Maybe it depends which showtime you choose, but it will be funny no matter what. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com.

SpareTime Bluegrass Band, Wednesday, Dec. 31, Muskellounge, 6 p.m.: Billed as “New Year’s Eve for Geezers,” this early concert is part of the NYE party at one of the east side’s favorite hangout rooms, the Muskellounge and Sporting Club. Music will be provided by a Madison traditional music powerhouse, SpareTime Bluegrass Band. The membership over the decades has ebbed and flowed around the guitar and vocals of Bob Batyko, and the band always provides some top notch pickin' and singin'. Contact Batyko for advance reservations: bbatyko1@gmail.com.

New Year's Eve Family Walk, Wednesday, Dec. 31, Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona, 6:30 p.m.: What better way to say goodbye to 2025 and welcome 2026 than by connecting with nature? This free Friends of Urban Nature event, led by naturalist Julie Melton, focuses on sight, hearing and smell in the winter night. There may be owls and the leaves rustling in the leaves of marcenscent oaks. Wear warm clothes and get even warmer around the campfire with hot chocolate. Family-friendly, but leave your pets at home. The walk is co-sponsored by Madison Parks, Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, Aldo Leopold Nature Center and Friends of Edna Taylor. Updates on ALNC’s Facebook page.

× Expand courtesy Rockonsin The band No Limit. No Limit

No Limit, Wednesday, Dec. 31, Oakstone Recreational, Cottage Grove, 6:30 p.m.: This all-ages early show features five young Wisconsin bands, two of which have already played the state’s “Big Gig,” Summerfest, as part of the annual Rockonsin competition. Madison hard rock quartet No Limit was runner up in 2024 and again a finalist in 2025, and Green Bay band Mania was another 2025 finalist. Also on the bill is Mane Thompson, a Madison eighth grader who just released a new collaboration with The Racing Pulses, “Rewrite the Past;” Madison quartet Fish Riot; and Verona pop quintet The Modern Street. Tickets at simpletix.com.

New Year's Revolution, Wednesday, Dec. 31, Atwood Music Hall, 8 p.m.: This New Year’s Eve tradition settles in at a new venue this year, the Atwood Music Hall. Madison rockers The Earthlings ground the festivities with all-local guests Seasaw (pristine indie folk), Wurk (jammy Phish and Umphrey’s McGee acolytes), and DJ Kayla Kush (host of Saturday Night Style on WORT-FM). It’s billed as an “immersive” multimedia evening, but more importantly: bring your dancing shoes. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

× Expand courtesy Liquid Birthdayy Partyy and a crowd at a past Liquid show. Birthdayy Partyy

Birthdayy Partyy + Spookybro, Wednesday, Dec. 31, Liquid, 9 p.m.: Those looking to keep on dancing till the wee hours have a few options to be found on the NYE calendar this year, including Liquid’s annual blowout. About 20 regional DJs on two stages are headed up by sets from Chicago EDM producer duo Birthdayy Partyy and Madison bass fave Spookybro. The night also includes Aviator, Discookitten, Mercury, Drinkursoju, Ethan Taylor, Foreign, Hot Coco, JL3, K9, Korantine, LSDAHM, MVBS, Obzenth, Powerup, S^Cube, Teryx and Voss. Tickets here.

Wonderfunk + People Brothers Band, Wednesday, Dec. 31, High Noon Saloon, 9:30 p.m.: If you’re in search of rootsy sounds to dance to on New Year’s Eve, look no further than the High Noon, which hosts two Wisconsin bands known for making dancers of listeners. People Brothers Band has been bringing positive vibes and rockin' soul music to the Midwest and beyond for more than 15 years, featuring inimitable lead vocalist Teresa Marie. Wonderfunk is a newer project fronted by fleet-fingered guitarist Ben Majeska (of Armchair Boogie) and electric mandolinist Trevor Northsoul, who keep it laid back until they start shredding leads. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

