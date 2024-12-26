× Expand courtesy Henry Vilas Zoo. A bear statute in front of a colorful light display. A Zoo Lights display.

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 28, Henry Vilas Zoo: One of the Madison area’s most elaborate holiday light displays can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo, and ticket purchases help keep the lights on all year (the zoo does not typically charge admission). Zoo Lights features timed entry starting at 5:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 13-28. Santa will be on hand for photos with the kiddos through Dec. 23, and unlimited carousel rides are included with admission. Tickets are only available online in advance: henryvilaszoo.doubleknot.com .

Scooby-Doo! And a Panto, Too! through Dec. 28, Bartell Theatre: Localizing the cartoon crime solvers, Mercury Players Theatre sets the story of the mysterious phantom of Scooby-Doo! And a Panto, Too! in none other than the Bartell Theatre. Will Scooby and friends solve the mystery? Shows at 7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays (except 2 p.m. on Dec. 28). Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Guys on Ice, Dec. 26-31, Barrymore: Wisconsin has invented a new holiday tradition! Name another state that can claim that! For more than a quarter century, the musical comedy Guys on Ice brings Cheeseheads together around the longest and darkest days of the year to bond over some of our more idiosyncratic winter ways. Set in an ice fishing shanty, the play allows buddies Marvin and Loyd to fish, drink, and discuss the Packers, as well as sing and dance. Shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 26; 2 and 7 p.m., Dec. 27-28; 4:30 p.m., Dec. 29, 7 p.m., Dec. 30; and 2 p.m., Dec. 31. Tickets at barrymorelive.com .

× Expand courtesy Grand Wave Entertainment Jon Dore at the mic. Jon Dore

Jon Dore, Dec. 26-28 and 31, Comedy on State: Jon Dore started his stand-up career in his homeland of Canada and has been on an upward trajectory since, with an impressive slate of TV and film roles during the past couple decades. Come check out this innovative, crafty, metatextual take on the form of stand-up, mixed in with classic stand-up bits. If you want to see how stand-up should be, look no further. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 27-28, and 5, 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand courtesy Ruin Dweller Ruin Dweller among ruins. Ruin Dweller

Ruin Dweller record release, Saturday, Dec. 28, Mickey’s Tavern, 10 p.m.: Madison quartet Ruin Dweller blends old school death metal with a crusty thrash edge (and even a bit of a symphonic tease) on their October EP, Apocalyptic Ruin . They celebrate its release on a 12-inch record at this show, and are doubling down by also releasing a 7-inch featuring newly recorded versions of two songs from their digital-only debut EP. With recently established Madison hardcore band Divulsion and Milwaukee’s Mind Harvester (formerly known as Scathed).

Cider Farm Tasting Room Farewell Party, Sunday, Dec. 29, 8216 Watts Road, noon-8 p.m.: The Cider Farm’s homey Tasting Room has been a reliable weekly spot for live music for some years now. Before the spot closes at the end of the year they are sending it off with one last party featuring a music doubleheader: Jazz and pop by the duo of Kirsten Grace and Joseph Michael at 1 p.m. and classic rock and Americana covers by The Uncontrolled Substances at 5 p.m.. Cider Farm fans, don’t despair: The owners are opening a new restaurant, Orchard, in Verona, planned for a February debut.

× Expand courtesy Willma Flynn-Stone II A close-up of Willma Flynn-Stone II Willma Flynn-Stone II

Willma’s Fund Fundraiser, Sunday, Dec. 29, Gamma Ray, 1:30 p.m.: Willma’s Fund was founded by longtime Madison drag artist Willma Flynn-Stone in 2011 to provide financial assistance to LGBTQ+ adults who are unhoused or in danger of becoming unhoused (learn more about the program at the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center website ). This matinee fundraiser for Willma’s Fund will feature songs and stories by Willma Flynn-Stone II, joined by the trio Cathouse Dandies.

Full Cord, Sunday, Dec. 29, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Bluegrass has always been a competitive art form and Michigan-based Full Cord has won a few blue ribbons. 2022 was a breakout year for them, as they won the Telluride Bluegrass Festival competition and were picked as Momentum Band of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association. Trad fans beware: they get jazzy. But so did Bill Monroe. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Funny Girl, Dec. 31-Jan. 4, Overture Hall: There’s something about the classic Broadway musicals of the 1960s: stylish, smart, spunky, singable. Though it’s hard to divorce the impact of Barbra Streisand in the starring role of comedian Fanny Brice from the material, Funny Girl stands well on its own and indeed lives up to the level of iconic, with songs like “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “My Man,” and “People.” Performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 1-3, 2 and 7:30 p.m on Jan. 4, and 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 5. Tickets at overture.org.

× Expand courtesy The Earthlings Six-member band The Earthlings. The Earthlings (clockwise from top): Neil Barhite, Noah Gilfillan, Grant Blashka, Chuckie Brown-Soukaseume, Luke Peters and Elliott Gilfillan.

New Year’s Revolution, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Garver Feed Mill, 8 p.m.-1 a.m.: This cosmic NYE party (UFO ball drop, anyone?) hosted by adventurous Madison rockers The Earthlings returns for a second year of creating an immersive environment at Garver. Along for the ride is an eclectic lineup of local bands — Seasaw, Heavy Looks and the mighty Cribshitter — along with DJ Kayla Kush (host of Saturday Night Style on WORT-FM). “Intergalactic party attire” is encouraged. Tickets at exploretock.com .

Crucible: Rebirth, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Crucible, 8 p.m.: If there has been a recent year worth sending off by partying until 4 a.m. on a Tuesday night, 2024 is certainly in the running. Crucible will help kick it to the curb with some hard-edged club action provided by DJs Acideon, CausticMF (aka Matt Fanale), psych0tron and senseless. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

× Expand Ty Helbach Armchair Boogie on stage. Armchair Boogie

Armchair Boogie + Them Coulee Boys, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Majestic, 8:30 p.m.: If your NYE desire is for some rootsy yet progressive sounds from Wisconsin, the Majestic’s lineup is for you. Madison’s own Armchair Boogie puts a unique spin on bluegrass that can verge on psychedelic funk (for an example, sample their extended take on “All My Friends,” opening the just-released album Live at Pine Creek Lodge ). Them Coulee Boys also have new music on the way; No Fun in the Chrysalis is out at the end of February, heralded by the rockin' single “ I Am Not Sad .” Also with singer-songwriter Joseph Huber. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, Tuesday, Dec. 31, Esquire Club, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.: It’s an instant party anytime the Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band is on the premises, so the ensemble is a prescient pick to herald the coming of live music to the Esquire Club. The longtime supper club should be a hot north side party spot for New Year’s Eve, and it will be interesting to see what new ownership (former Cafe Montmarte owner Craig Spaulding) has in store on the entertainment front in 2025.