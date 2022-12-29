What to do in Madison this weekend: Crucible Winter Spectacular, Sam Tallent, and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Olbrich Botanical Gardens Holiday Express is an annual model train and floral display.

Holiday Express, through Dec. 31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Olbrich's routing of model trains through forests of poinsettias and fresh evergreens is a crowd pleaser. The additional theme this year is “carnival,” so there's more than just Christmas at hand. While you're there, don't ignore the outdoor gardens, which are beautiful too this time of year. The train show is pay at the door, no advance tickets. The outdoor gardens are free. Garden hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily through Dec. 31. Find more info at olbrich.org .

Fashion Focus | Home, through Jan. 29, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Featuring the portfolios and garment collections of both students and alumni of Mount Mary University in Milwaukee, Fashion Focus | Home explores the idea of home and what it means to the artist — from memories and reclamation to displacement. The collection is an addition to MMoCA’s existing multi-media exhibition, Home, and is on display through Jan. 29. Regular hours are noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, but the museum will be closed on Jan. 1.

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 30, Henry Vilas Zoo: 'Tis the season of holiday light displays, and one of the region's most elaborate and unique incarnations can be found at Henry Vilas Zoo. Tickets also include unlimited carousel rides. Purchase tickets in advance for timed entry from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 29-30.

× Expand facebook.com/OldSoulSociety Old Soul Society

Old Soul Society, Thursday, Dec. 29, Up North Pub, 6 p.m.: Old Soul Society features the songwriting and soulfully rugged vocals of Derek Ramnarace (The SoapBox Project, Hooch). The band has been working on a new album in 2022, and this early evening show in the low-key confines of the Up North might be a chance for fans to hear some new tunes.

Guys on Ice, through Dec. 31, Barrymore Theatre: The annual holiday musical theater tradition at the Barrymore is now in its 25th year. Guys on Ice is a celebration of all things Sconnie, wherein old pals Marvin and Loyd spend a day on the ice catching up, spreading rumors, stretching the truth, trading insults, getting hammered, fishing (a little), and breaking out in song and dance (a lot). If the whimsical, slapstick song “Snowmobile Suit” doesn’t make your heart burst with joy, you don’t have a heart. Shows at 7 p.m., Dec. 29-30; and 2 p.m., Dec. 31.

Sam Tallent, Dec. 29-31, Comedy on State: A rising star in the comedy world, Sam Tallent does not stop; for the past decade the comedian has spent at least 45 weekends a year performing shows in the United States, Canada and France. Tallent is also author of the book Running the Light, co-host of the podcast Chubby Behemoth, and was recognized as a "New Face" at the 2019 Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival. Shows at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 29; 7:30 and 10 p.m, Dec. 30; and 5:30, 8 and 10:30 p.m, Dec. 31. Find tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

Crucible Winter Spectacular, Friday, Dec. 30, Crucible, 8 p.m.: Burlesque...check. Aerial artists...check. Aerial burlesque...check. Burlesque and fire...wait, what? Those delights, plus comedy and more performers using fire, are promised at this showcase which will certainly spice up your Friday. The performers: Cutie Bee, Ruby Devour, Stellya Heart, Luv Joy, Mona Montague, Nika Rose, Sasha Rosser, Chris Stone, Lilly V Tänzerin, Tashar and Amethyst Von Trollenberg. A dance party follows. Find tickets here .

People Brothers Band, Saturday, Dec. 31, Majestic, 7:30 p.m.: It’s go big or go home if you’re going to step out at all on New Year’s Eve. So you might as well go to a sprawling, horn-driven, hard-driving rhythm-and-soul dance party headlined by The People Brothers Band. Vocalist Teresa Marie is a roman candle on stage, shouting like Tina Turner one minute, pleading and comforting like Billie Holiday the next. She’s surrounded by some of the area’s most talented and passionate soul practitioners, including brothers Tim and Scott Lochner on guitar and bass. The rhythm section is relentless. Mae Simpson and her funk band out of Minneapolis, headliners in their own right, open, plus spins from DJ Kayla Kush.

Ball Drop Blitz, Saturday, Dec. 31, Bartell Theatre, 8 p.m.: Mercury Players Theatre is well known for its "Blitz" productions, coming up with short plays from challenge prompts in very brief allotted times. This is the eighth New Year's challenge and everything is still a big unknown, with the writers, directors and actors meeting on Dec. 30 to pull their assignment out of a hat. Dec. 31 is rehearsal day and by evening, you have the big blitz. It's the most spontaneous way to ring out 2022. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Gimme Gimme Disco, Saturday Dec. 31, The Sylvee 8 p.m.: Get ready to travel back to the days of bell bottoms with the greatest retro hits at a disco-themed dance party on New Year's Eve. Music and decor will be inspired by ABBA, the Swedish pop powerhouse of the seventies. With DJ Tanner Savage.

× Expand Doug Pray A close-up of a backlighted singer. Carrellee

Carrellee album release, Saturday, Dec. 31, Crystal Corner Bar, 9 p.m.: Written by Carrellee during the isolation of the pandemic and a divorce, the songs on the November album Scale of Dreams are appropriately dark and moody, but also a set of synthpop gems. They already had a following before the album's official release thanks to the “Official Unofficial Synth Series,” demo videos which have racked up more than a million views on Facebook . And if the voice sounds familiar to Madison music fans, it's because Carrellee is a new project by singer-songwriter Sarah Pray. The album release party is a wall-to-wall banger also featuring sets by Dogsblood, Educational Davis, Wristwatch, and DJing by Haunted Ones.

NYE 23, Saturday, Dec. 31, Liquid + Ruby, 9 p.m.: The annual New Year's Eve blowout at Liquid and Ruby features a lucky 13 DJs/producers and VJs, who will provide wall-to-wall music to dance the night away. Creating.A.Movement, Star Monster and RONCO top a bill that also includes AztekDevil, Cntrlla, DJ Gary, Gravemynd, Headrush, Mama B, DJ Mercury, Rafael, PowerUp and Trini. Find advance tickets here .

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Nuggernaut

Nuggernaut, Saturday, Dec. 31, Alchemy Cafe, 10:30 p.m.: Madison sextet Nuggernaut whips up jazzy-funky grooves that will do you for dancing or just chilling and listening to the instrumental interplay. For the return of their New Year's Eve fundraiser for WORT-FM, the band will be joined by guest players including Adam Ginsberg (Intellascope), Robin Lee (Warm Wet Rag), and Michael Randall (Dub Foundation), plus some opening spins by DJ Evan Woodward . Champagne toast at midnight.