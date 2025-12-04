× Expand courtesy the authors Andrea Debbink, left, and Dexter Patterson. Andrea Debbink, left, and Dexter Patterson.

Dexter Patterson + Andrea Debbink, Thursday, Dec. 4, Garden Wall Bookshop, Verona, 6.30 p.m.: Local authors Dexter Patterson (co-founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin) and Andrea Debbink (a former editor at American Girl magazine) will discuss their new nature titles at Verona’s recently renamed bookstore. Patterson has written the easy-to-use guide Birds of the Great Lakes: How They Look & Sound, Where to Find Them, How to Protect Them, while Debbink’s Urban Trails Madison: Downtown • UW Campus • Dane County • Ice Age Trail highlights 40 trails with maps, descriptions and tips. This will be an evening of dynamic discussion for nature lovers.

Artful Women, through Dec. 6, University Hospital: A surgical waiting area at a busy hospital may seem an offbeat choice for an art gallery, but it makes sense. It’s a great place for art to do what it does: distract, engage, refresh. “Artful Women” is a juried show and sale and a fundraiser for the Wisconsin Women’s Network and University Hospital Art Fund. Find more info at wiwomensnetwork.org.

Miki Yamanaka Trio, Thursday, Dec. 4, Cafe Coda, 7 p.m.: Japanese born Miki Yamanaka has been a cutting edge jazz band leader in New York City since 2012. She held a compositional residency at the Kennedy Center in 2015. Her moods get modern but swinging jazz is at the center of it all. Her stage presence is as colorful as her music, aided in part by her choice of kimonos to wear, something she’s done to honor her late mother since her first concert after the pandemic. Tickets at cafecoda.club.

× Expand Shawn Harper From Winter Fantasia, Kanopy Dance 2024, shows a half-dozen dancers in a scene like a moonlit night wearing floaty costumes. 'Once Upon a Winter's Eve,' features Kanopy Company dancer Miye Bishop, left, and company apprentice Maddie Lindbeck.

Kanopy Dance Company, Dec. 4-7, Overture Center-Promenade Hall: Kanopy’s festive production “Winter Fantasia Revisited” is always reimagining itself, it seems. Familiar to fans are several wintery tales told through dance, "Once Upon a Winter’s Eve," "The Norse Tree of Life" (Yggdrasil) and "Winter in the City," set to Leonard Bernstein’s score from On the Town. And although it premiered in 2024, there are newly introduced elements in “Chalo Ramiye,” a traditional community folk dance dating back to the 15th century, choreographed by South Asian guest artist Udbhav Desai. The dance is traditionally performed during Navratri, a Hindu festival of light. Throughout there are lavish costumes and plenty of magic befitting the holiday season. Shows at 7 p.m. Dec. 4-5, at 4 and 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 7. Tickets at overture.org.

Arlen, Thursday, Dec. 4, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Arlen is a relatively new Midwest roots supergroup combining Wisconsin’s own Soren Staff (of Eau Claire mainstays Them Coulee Boys) with three Minnesota players: Lee Henke of The Last Revel, Kyle Shelstad of Barbaro, and Nate LeBrun of Humbird and other bands. As all those bands keep busy, it’s remained rare to catch an Arlen concert, but they are playing a few shows ahead of the release of their debut album. This mix of writers/players should make for a memorable evening of music. With Simon Cropp. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com.

× Expand Cedrick Jones A close-up of Kashus Culpepper. Kashus Culpepper

Kashus Culpepper, Thursday, Dec. 4, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: With a string of singles starting in 2024, Alabama singer-songwriter Kashus Culpepper has built anticipation for his debut album, Act I, on the way in late January. It’s easy to hear why; his music effortlessly blends soul and country, all topped by Culpepper’s warm and gritty vocal style. It seems unlikely he will be playing rooms the size of the High Noon next time around, so this is a show to not sleep on. With Phillip Bowen. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Dane Arts Holiday Market, Dec. 5-6, Aubergine: If you’re still hunting for gifts, the Dane Arts Holiday Market is an easy choice for a weekend activity. Local artists pack Aubergine, the Willy Street Co-op East's community space across the street (next to Cafe Coda), with the good stuff — jewelry, ceramics, paintings, and other handmade pieces that feel like gifts rather than panic purchases. Snacks and other refreshments will help you forget you’re technically shopping. It’s one of the nicer ways to keep your dollars in Dane County while supporting working artists who make this place vibrant year-round. Hours are 5-8 p.m. on Dec. 5 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 6.

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 23, Henry Vilas Zoo: The tradition of lights in the deep midwinter, when we in the northern climate suffer from lack of daylight, makes sense. For the annual Zoo Lights event, the pleasant confines of the Henry Vilas Zoo are lit up with holiday- and animal-themed displays. Special activities included in the cost of the ticket (it’s a benefit for the normally free zoo) are unlimited carousel rides and pictures with Santa. (There’s also a special event with Henry the Lion on Dec. 7 and a sensory friendly night Dec. 10.) Snacks and drinks — even adult beverages — are available for purchase. Zoo Lights features timed entry starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 22-Dec. 14, as well as Wednesday, Dec. 10, Thursday, Dec. 11, and nightly Dec. 16-23. Advance tickets only, available online here.

× Expand Sharon Bjyrd/photo by Jim Escalante 'Fist Bump,' representing the year 1996 in the Madison Public Library exhibition '150 Artists x 150 Years.' 'Fist Bump,' representing the year 1996 in the Madison Public Library exhibition '150 Artists x 150 Years.'

150 Artists x 150 Years, through Feb. 28, Madison Public Library branches: As part of its 150th anniversary commemoration, Madison Public Library invited 150 artists to create a new art work; the catch was everyone was assigned a specific year, and had to base the art on a word that was newly added to a dictionary or the public lexicon in that year. The results can be viewed at Ashman, Central, Goodman, Hawthorne, Meadowridge, Pinney and Sequoya branches through February; receptions will take place from 7-9 p.m. Dec. 5 and 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 6 at the Central branch. Libraries are closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31-Jan. 1.

Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Friday, Dec. 5, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Hearing the “Brandenburg Concertos” live reminds you why chamber music still feels like a small miracle — all that clarity, counterpoint and sheer joy happening right in front of you. The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center returns to Madison with the full set of J.S. Bach’s creation, which is basically the Baroque equivalent of an all-killer-no-filler album. Each concerto feels like its own little universe: swaggering horns, virtuosic strings, the world’s chillest recorder cameo, and fugues that seem to unspool endlessly until they suddenly click into place. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

× Expand courtesy Shifting Paradigm A close-up of Johannes Wallmann. Johannes Wallmann

Johannes Wallmann album release, Friday, Dec. 5, UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m.: A pianist, composer, and director of the Jazz Studies program at UW-Madison, Johannes Wallmann returns with a new record, Not Tired, out Dec. 5. The album features nine new compositions created in collaboration with bassist Nick Moran; for the recording, the duo enlisted trumpeter Ingrid Jensen and saxophonist Dayna Stephens reuniting the team that worked on Wallmann’s lauded 2021 album, Elegy for an Undiscovered Species. The resulting recording is swinging and fiery. The release party features Russ Johnson on trumpet and Aruṇ Lūthrā on tenor sax, along with Matt Endres on drums, and Mitch Shiner bouncing between glockenspiel and vibes. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu.

Madison Symphony Orchestra, Dec. 5-7, Overture Hall: There are holiday concerts — and then there’s this one. “A Madison Symphony Christmas” fills Overture Hall with brass, bells, choirs, and good feeling that’s about as Madison as it gets. John DeMain leads the Madison Symphony Orchestra, joined by the Madison Symphony Chorus, Madison Youth Choirs, Mt. Zion Gospel Choir, and powerhouse soloists Alexandra LoBianco and Kyle Ketelsen. It’s the kind of concert where the audience ends up singing too (the caroling in the lobby before each performance helps). Whether it’s your first time or your 30th, this one still hits like the season’s first snowfall — familiar, dazzling, and impossible not to smile through. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7; tickets at overture.org.

× Expand Gareth Jones The three members of The Lemonheads. The Lemonheads

The Lemonheads, Friday, Dec. 5, Majestic, 8 p.m.: Evan Dando and The Lemonheads were one of the “it” bands of the early ‘90s, releasing a series of nonchalant, jangly college radio hits like “It’s a Shame About Ray,” “Down About It” and “Alison’s Starting to Happen” that resonated with a pre-grunge Gen X audience. But unlike some of his contemporaries, he never stopped with the excesses that often accompany rock stardom and disappeared into addiction for a couple of decades. He has emerged with a memoir titled Rumors of My Demise, and a new Lemonheads album, Love Chant. With Erin Rae. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

× Expand Focal Flame Photography The scene at the 2024 Holiday Express at Olbrich Gardens. Holiday Express

Holiday Express, Dec. 6-31, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: A forest of poinsettias is the backdrop to this winter-themed display at Olbrich that’s become a family favorite as large-scale model trains travel the fanciful landscape. Other holiday decorations make this an “oh lookit” classic year after year. Members of the Wisconsin Garden Railway Society will be on hand to show off their own trains. New this year: Advance tickets for timed entry; admission at the door will only be available if space allows. Tickets include admission to the tropical Bolz Conservatory, where you can remember what July feels like. (The outdoor gardens, worth a visit in any season, are still free.) Note that the gardens close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve and are closed on Christmas Day. More info at olbrich.org.

Holiday Black Bazaar, Dec. 6-7, Black Business Hub: Support local Black businesses and entrepreneurs at this makers' market, hosted by the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Urban League of Greater Madison. Gifts including art, handmade items, apparel, home décor, beauty products, and edible treats will be offered at this family-friendly event where Santa will be appearing, taking gift hints and posing for photos. Hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 6 and noon-6 p.m. Dec. 7.

A Christmas Carol, Dec. 6-21, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: It’s a Christmas tradition for Children’s Theater of Madison and one of the most beloved holiday tales of all. A Christmas Carol follows Scrooge, that self-centered, money-grubbing old man, through his rehabilitation on Christmas Eve by three spirits, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, as well as his former business partner, the chain-rattling Jacob Marley. Dancing, lots of lively kids in the cast, and a celebratory redemption — what’s not to love? Based on the novella by Charles Dickens, this lively updated script keeps the action moving along. Recommended for children 8 and up. Shows are at 2 p.m Saturdays and Sundays and 7 p.m. Dec. 13, 19 and 20. Tickets at overture.org.

A Very Harty and Chip Holiday Trip, Saturday, Dec. 6, Wil-Mar Center, 6 p.m.: For the second straight year, affable folksters Chip Cruz and Josh Harty strum for a good cause, to benefit the Wil-Mar Center and Common Wealth Development. Guest musicians, door prizes, a silent auction, bake sale and ugly sweater contest are all on offer, along with a voter registration drive (it IS the east side, after all). Both are earnest singer-songwriters, so it should be fun to see them get a little jolly for the sake of the holidays.

× Expand Bryton Schwab The Shruggers playing on State Street. The Shruggers

Toys for Tots benefit, Saturday, Dec. 6, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: This annual benefit concert is coordinated by Madison jammers The Shruggers, a supergroup formed nearly a decade back by players from a variety of local bands. They always put together an intriguing lineup, and this year features two of Madison’s best, and least predictable, rock bands. The Flavor That Kills are gearing up to release their next album, Thunderbird Lodge, in 2026; the driving lead single, “Spin,” can be found on Bandcamp. Free Dirt is still riding high on the expansive and soulful late 2024 album Funeral On the Beach. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Tim Whalen Trio album release, Saturday, Dec. 6, North Street Cabaret, 8 p.m.: After more than a decade in D.C. performing with the U.S. Army Band and holding court at Blues Alley and the Kennedy Center, Madison-connected pianist (a Phat Phunktion founder) and Milwaukee native Tim Whalen is back in Wisconsin. His new album, Trio, Volume 1, finds him sounding as good as ever on new compositions (and a couple arrangements of vintage material), joined by bassist John Christensen and drummer Hannah Johnson — both bandleaders in their own right and first call players for a wide range of artists. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

× Expand Jim Arbogast Cedric Burnside and guitar. Cedric Burnside

Samantha Fish + Jon Spencer + Cedric Burnside, Saturday, Dec. 6, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: The third annual “Shake ‘Em On Down Tour” features three powerhouse musicians who approach the blues in quite different but equally honest ways. The most traditional is likely Cedric Burnside, who came on the scene as a teen drumming for his grandfather R.L.’s band, and today is a multiple Grammy winning songwriter-guitarist. The wildest of the three is Jon Spencer, who married the blues to skronky rock in Pussy Galore and the Blues Explosion, and has kept the blues a touchstone in his sound in (slightly) less crazed projects ever since. Guitar slinger Samantha Fish may represent a younger generation but has already built a deep discography, blending blues, rock and country into her own sound on albums like the stellar 2025 effort Paper Doll (her second collaboration with producer Bobby Harlow of The Go). Tickets at barrymorelive.com.

Capitol Christmas Pageant, Sunday, Dec. 7, Capitol, 4:15 + 5:15 p.m.: This time-honored event coordinated by the Madison West Kiwanis should be on everybody’s calendar. It’s been going on for approximately forever (this is the 101st). Choirs sing carols in the echoey rotunda space as visitors can take in the Wisconsin-decorated holiday tree. The main thing to know is, this is when it is, and note: there are two shows.

× Expand Sweet Music Chica A person playing guitar. Paul Filipowicz

WORT 50th Birthday Bash, Sunday, Dec. 7, Atwood Music Hall, 6 p.m.: WORT-FM may be turning 50, but the station’s vibe still feels as scrappy and curious as it did decades ago. To celebrate, they’re throwing a true WORT-style party — the kind where the lineup skips across genres without apology. Lou and Peter Berryman open with their offbeat folk; Tony Castañeda’s Latin Jazz Band will get the dancers moving with lively Afro-Cuban sounds; Paul Filipowicz adds some blues grit; and The German Art Students wrap things up with their clever rock. If WORT has ever surprised you, delighted you, or kept you company on a long drive, this is a good moment to give a little love back, as all proceeds benefit the station. Tickets at theatwoodmusichall.com.

The Periodicals + Sean Michael Dargan Trio + The Kissers, Sunday, Dec. 7, Harmony Bar, 6 p.m.: Here’s a Madison triple bill that’s as Madison as Madison gets. The Periodicals' alt-Wisco-soul vibe includes guitars, horns, violin and vocals. The Kissers are our own punk Irishers. And the Sean Michael Dargan Trio play a Mad City version of indie rock pulling happily from the '80s and '90s. It’s a fundraiser for Whose Land, a group working to create an inclusive “collective history” of our area to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026. Whose Land is working with Madison Public Library, the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, city of Madison Parks, the city of Monona, and the Ho-Chunk Nation and needs to raise $5,000 in bridge money (filling in a big hole caused by federal funding cuts).

× Expand Nick Spanos A close-up of Margaret Cho. Margaret Cho

Margaret Cho, Sunday, Dec. 7, Barrymore, 8 p.m.: Some comedians mellow with age. Margaret Cho is not one of them — thank God. She’s back on the road with the “Choligarchy” tour, which promises a nothing-is-sacred return to political themes. Cho has a gift for skewering racism, power imbalances, misogyny and the sheer absurdity of American politics with sharp and funny observations; with this tour promising to take on the "state of the union," it should be blistering yet cathartic. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

