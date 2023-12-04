What to do in Madison this week: Pete Davidson, 'All is Calm' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand courtesy Common Chord Common Chord (L-R): Bruce Buttel, Faye Bruggink, Michael Bryant, Delores Jenison, Tracy Jane Comer.

Common Chord, Monday, Dec. 4, Rex’s Innkeeper, Waunakee, 7 p.m.: Madison area quintet Common Chord plays classic rock and pop favorites as well as original songs by members of the group. In recent years the band has established a seasonal tradition of playing a holiday concert in support of a local nonprofit; this year donations for admission go to Felicia’s Donation Closet , which provides assistance for survivors of domestic abuse. Hear originals and classic holiday covers from Common Chord, as well as guest duos Top Shelf and Ivory and Brass. For more information: commonchord.us .

Insistent Presence: Contemporary African Art, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art: This vibrant show, guest-curated by Ugandan artist Margaret Nagawa (a doctoral student in art history at Emory University), showcases the contemporary African art that has been added to the Chazen’s permanent collection thanks to an initiative funded by the Straus Family Foundation. Nagawa organizes the exhibit in relationship to the body, its presence or absence in the work of art. Find reservation links for guided tours (next up: noon on Dec. 10) and related events at chazen.wisc.edu .

× Expand courtesy Tolulope Akinwole A close-up of Tolulope Akinwole. Tolulope Akinwole

Taking African Cartoons Seriously, Again: The Multimodal Art of Coping with the Postcolonial Incredible: Wednesday, Dec. 6, UW South Madison Partnership, 2238 S. Park St., 5 p.m.: The African Studies Program at UW-Madison has always been strong; its weekly “Africa at Noon” lecture series is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the program is also collaborating with the African Center for Community Development Inc. on a new monthly series, “ Africa Talks .” In this session Tolulope Akinwole, a doctoral candidate in English at UW, will discuss postcolonial themes in African cartoons.

The Box Band, Wednesday, Dec. 6, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: Chicago quintet The Box Band works in the musical regions between acoustic folk and bluegrass, with drums keeping the beat and giving things a progressive edge. Their original songs feature homespun harmonies and often an absurdist sense of humor, as on the 2023 single “ Animal Train .” They will make a good match with Madison quartet Gin Mill Hollow , who have similarly expanded their sound over the past decade beyond traditional string band music into barrier-breaking territory. Tickets at seetickets.us .

× Expand Kevin Floerke A close-up of Ian Maksin. Ian Maksin

Ian Maksin, Wednesday, Dec. 6, Arts + Literature Lab, 7 p.m.: A true musical Renaissance man, Ian Maksin plays a variety of instruments, sings music from around the world in 30 languages, and collaborates with artists ranging from Andrea Bocelli to Snoop Dogg. Maksin’s focus as a solo artist is composing and arranging for the cello, often using a looping pedal to create a one-man ensemble. On the new album Amor Renatus, Maksin offers a set of stunning musical statements addressing the dark state of the world today. He’ll play music from the album and other songs as part of the “Cello for Peace Tour,” with a portion of ticket sales going to relief efforts in Ukraine. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com .

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Wednesday, Dec. 6, The Sylvee, 7 p.m.: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, led by the former Something Corporate singer-songwriter, plays likable contemporary pop. McMahon's latest release, Tilt at the Wind No More, claims to be nostalgia-tinged, yet the tracks, produced by Jeremy Hatcher and Tommy English, sound perfectly at home in the top tier of Spotify. Michigander is a quirky, meandering pop band from Nashville (think Cake?), while Wildermiss, out of Denver, plays catchy rock-tinged pop. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Rich Maciejewski, through Jan. 5, Arts + Literature Lab; reception Thursday, Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m.: “Driftless River: Photographing the Lower Wisconsin” showcases Madison photographer Rich Maciejewski’s Wisconsin River landscapes. He gravitates to “places mostly left alone by people, or where people still live with some intentional connection to the natural world.” He writes that the Driftless River exhibit “documents the evocative and sometimes mysterious character of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway. It explores the river as object and symbol, a place with layers of meanings, some which recall our oldest cultural myths.” At the reception on Dec. 7, Maciejewski will speak at 6:30 p.m. Note: ALL is closed Dec. 23-Jan. 1.

× Expand provided by FPC Live A close-up of Pete Davidson. Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson, Dec. 7-8, Orpheum, 7 and 10 p.m.: The former Saturday Night Live cast member might have set some sort of record for selling out the most shows in the fastest time at the Orpheum. More performances were quickly added after tickets first went on sale in October, topping out at four over two nights. The man’s known for his awkward humor and lazy demeanor, and roles in such films as The King of Staten Island and Dumb Money reflect that persona. All of which made his somber cold open denouncing the Israel-Hamas war when he returned to host SNL on Oct. 14 so eye-opening. “Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?” he asked viewers, before reminding us all that his father was killed in the 9/11 attacks. Tickets at madisonorpheum.com .

Bus Stop, Dec. 7-10, Madison College-Truax, Studio Theater: If you’re looking for a play to see this December that has nothing to do with Christmas, Madison College can fix you right up. William Inge’s Bus Stop is, however, seasonally appropriate, as it’s about a group of strangers — passengers on a bus — stranded at a diner during a blizzard. Relationships, both comedic and romantic, spring up among the travelers and the diner employees. Shows are at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7-8, 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 10. Tickets at madisoncollege.edu .

× Expand Eric Schwierske A group of performers on stage. "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914," Four Seasons Theatre, 2021.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Dec. 7-17, Overture Center-Playhouse: This Four Seasons Theatre production has become a new holiday tradition in Madison. The setting of All is Calm is melancholy and dire: It is World War I, at the Western Front. Yet somehow the message of Christmas comes through as German and English foot soldiers call an impromptu truce. Using a variety of historic media, including patriotic and popular music of the time, classic Christmas carols, and text drawn from real letters, journals, and radio broadcasts, the a cappella musical chronicles the experience of trench warfare in the early 20th century. Shows Dec. 7-17, at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 p.m,. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets at overture.org .