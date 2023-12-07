What to do in Madison this weekend: Liz Phair, 'Messiah' and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand @ 2022 by Rich Maciejewski “Spring, Wisconsin River near Peck’s Landing.” “Spring, Wisconsin River near Peck’s Landing.”

Rich Maciejewski, through Jan. 5, Arts + Literature Lab; reception Thursday, Dec. 7, 6-8 p.m.: “Driftless River: Photographing the Lower Wisconsin” showcases Madison photographer Rich Maciejewski’s Wisconsin River landscapes. He gravitates to “places mostly left alone by people, or where people still live with some intentional connection to the natural world.” He writes that the Driftless River exhibit “documents the evocative and sometimes mysterious character of the Lower Wisconsin Riverway. It explores the river as object and symbol, a place with layers of meanings, some which recall our oldest cultural myths.” At the reception on Dec. 7, Maciejewski will speak at 6:30 p.m. Note: ALL is closed Dec. 23-Jan. 1.

Pete Davidson, Dec. 7-8, Orpheum, 7 and 10 p.m.: The former Saturday Night Live cast member might have set some sort of record for selling out the most shows in the fastest time at the Orpheum. More performances were quickly added after tickets first went on sale in October, topping out at four over two nights. The man’s known for his awkward humor and lazy demeanor, and roles in such films as The King of Staten Island and Dumb Money reflect that persona. All of which made his somber cold open denouncing the Israel-Hamas war when he returned to host SNL on Oct. 14 so eye-opening. “Who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?” he asked viewers, before reminding us all that his father was killed in the 9/11 attacks. Tickets at madisonorpheum.com .

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, Dec. 7-17, Overture Center-Playhouse: This Four Seasons Theatre production has become a new holiday tradition in Madison. The setting of All is Calm is melancholy and dire: It is World War I, at the Western Front. Yet somehow the message of Christmas comes through as German and English foot soldiers call an impromptu truce. Using a variety of historic media, including patriotic and popular music of the time, classic Christmas carols, and text drawn from real letters, journals, and radio broadcasts, the a cappella musical chronicles the experience of trench warfare in the early 20th century. Shows Dec. 7-17, at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 2 p.m,. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Karen Saari Alyssa Hannam (left) and Matt Reines in rehearsal for "Bus Stop." Alyssa Hannam (left) and Matt Reines in rehearsal for "Bus Stop," Madison College Performing Arts, 2023.

Bus Stop, Dec. 7-10, Madison College-Truax, Studio Theater: If you’re looking for a play to see this December that has nothing to do with Christmas, Madison College can fix you right up. William Inge’s Bus Stop is, however, seasonally appropriate, as it’s about a group of strangers — passengers on a bus — stranded at a diner during a blizzard. Relationships, both comedic and romantic, spring up among the travelers and the diner employees. Shows are at 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 7-8, 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, and 2 p.m. on Dec. 10. Tickets at madisoncollege.edu .

Radiothon, Friday, Dec. 8, Catholic Multicultural Center, 1-7 p.m.: The annual Radiothon fundraiser for the Catholic Multicultural Center teams the nonprofit with La Movida radio for a bilingual, telethon-style broadcast (1480 AM/94.5 FM) and in-person event at the CMC. Along with music and dance performances, hear stories about the CMC’s work (services include legal assistance for immigrants, a food pantry, classes and more). Food is served starting at 2 p.m., and an online silent auction open through 7 p.m. Donations can be made in-person, by texting “RADIO23” to 53-555, or online .

Zoo Lights, through Dec. 30, Henry Vilas Zoo: With the temperature finally dropping to levels that feel more like winter, it’s easier to get into the holiday spirit — which is also aided by the return of holiday lights. One of the Madison area’s most elaborate displays can be found at the Henry Vilas Zoo, and your ticket purchase helps fund the zoo (which does not usually charge admission). Santa will be on hand for photos with the kiddos through Dec. 23, and unlimited carousel rides are included with admission. Zoo Lights takes place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 24-Dec. 30, plus Dec. 18-21 and 26-28; note this year tickets for timed entry are only available online at henryvilaszoo.doubleknot.com .

× Expand Steve Brutosky Ballet dancers on stage. "The Little Matchstick Girl" by Central Midwest Ballet.

The Little Matchstick Girl, Dec. 8-10, Oregon Performing Arts Center, 456 N. Perry Parkway: Central Midwest Ballet’s The Little Matchstick Girl is a family-friendly adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of a poor girl forced by her father to go into the cold to sell matches on Christmas Eve. Her loneliness and misfortune are mitigated by her ingenuity and the compassion of others (and the beauty of the dancing will provide good feelings for the audience). Shows at 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2 and 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 10. Tickets at cmballet.org .

× Expand Ingrid Laas A choir by a Christmas tree. Festival Choir of Madison singers during the 2021 "Messiah" performance with Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, Dec. 8-9, Bethel Lutheran Christ, 7 p.m.: Handel's oratorio Messiah , first performed in 1742, has in recent years become a Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Christmastime tradition. For this year's concert the WCO is joined by the Festival Choir of Madison and four nationally acclaimed soloists: Sadie Chelsak, alto; Timothy Jones, bass; Sarah Lawrence, soprano; and Gene Stenger, tenor. Find tickets and more info at wcoconcerts.org .

Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly, Dec. 8-16, Bartell Theatre: Playwright Lauren Gunderson — here co-authoring with Margot Melcon — has won quite an audience with her contemporary feminist takes on historical and fictional heroines. With Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly she takes on Jane Austen’s revered Pride and Prejudice. In a Christmas gathering set two years after the conclusion of the action of that novel, Elizabeth Bennet’s middle sister, Mary, is the subject of a potential match. Madison Theatre Guild puts on this rom-com for the season. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8-9 and 14-15 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 16. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

It's a Wonderful Life, Dec. 8-10, The Core, Middleton: George Bailey is surely an American saint. The hero of the 1946 film and Christmas classic It’s a Wonderful Life, Bailey is now the subject of a new musical by Andrew Abrams and John Atkins — why has no one thought of this before? This first staged reading of the musical version from Capital City Theatre features a score that draws inspiration from the early 20th century of the story’s setting, which goes from flapper days through the Great Depression to World War II. Shows at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8-9 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 10; tickets at capitalcitytheatre.org .

× Expand Eszter+David A close-up of Liz Phair. Liz Phair

Liz Phair, Friday, Dec. 8, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Liz Phair came on the indie rock scene about the same time as the riot grrrl movement was taking off. Her lo-fi singer/songwriter approach was more electric than folk, and she was punk in attitude more than sound. That didn’t mean Phair wasn’t angry, and her loopy, offbeat, harmonic melodies contrasted with fierce lyrics that spelled out in no uncertain terms what it felt like to be a woman in a man’s world. Phair will play in its entirety the groundbreaking Exile in Guyville, now 30 years after its release, plus more hits, with a full band. Kate Bollinger, a soft-voiced singer songwriter from Charlottesville, Virginia, opens. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Eastside Winter Market, Dec. 9-10, Garver Feed Mill: Communication sponsors this super-hip craft maker and food market that is conveniently just in time for you to finish (or start?) holiday shopping. Instead of the usual holly-jolly soundtrack, there’s live music from local musicians. The 45+ vendors include Queer Suave clothing by Niko, art from T.L. Luke, feline design from Frau Meow, sugar cookies from Ellie Lou’s Bakery, and a lot more. Because nobody wants to get sick before the holidays, masks are required. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 10. Find info on vendors and the music at facebook.com/communication608 .

Everlasting Faint, Saturday, Dec. 9, Collins Recital Hall-Hamel Music Center, 3 p.m.: If you think opera is all just about barbers in Seville, catch this world-premiere reading by University Opera, based on the true story of Elva Heaster Shue, who in 1897 was murdered by her husband in Greenbrier County, West Virginia. A legend of her ghost sprang up in the area — started by the dead woman’s mother, who blamed the husband for her daughter’s murder. The story, which offers insights on the plight of women in the justice system, has been the subject of a number of stage adaptations; this is the first opera, with libretto by Sandra Flores-Strand and music by Scott Gendel. And by the way, “reading” in this instance means full-on singing. Tickets include a pre-show talk with Scott Gendel and Sandra Flores-Strand at 2 p.m. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Zak Stowe Jennifer Vosters (left) and La Shawn Banks in "A Christmas Carol." Jennifer Vosters (left) and La Shawn Banks in "A Christmas Carol," Children's Theater of Madison, 2022.

A Christmas Carol, Dec. 9-23, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: Children's Theater of Madison goes all out with this holiday favorite, complete with elaborate costumes and an inventive, flexible set. “Written by Charlotte T. Martin, directed and choreographed by Brian Cowing, this version punches up the music, dancing, and magic in the well known story of Scrooge and the array of ghosts who visit him on Christmas Eve,” wrote critic Gwendolyn Rice of 2022’s production . The Martin script returns this year as well as La Shawn Banks as the “miserable, miserly” Ebenezer Scrooge. Shows at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturdays (7 p.m. only on opening night), and 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 9-23. Tickets at overture.org .

Blues in the Barn, Saturday, Dec. 9, Four Winds Farm, Fitchburg, 7 p.m.: Four Winds Farm is a working farm just outside the edge of suburbia south of Madison. In addition to sheep, chicken and bees onsite, the restored 8,900-square-foot barn is home to a number of events and performances. This holiday dance features Americana, jump blues, classic country, and swing from The Grouvin Brothers. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres; cash bar.

Insistent Presence: Contemporary African Art, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art: This vibrant show, guest-curated by Ugandan artist Margaret Nagawa (a doctoral student in art history at Emory University), showcases the contemporary African art that has been added to the Chazen’s permanent collection thanks to an initiative funded by the Straus Family Foundation. Nagawa organizes the exhibit in relationship to the body, its presence or absence in the work of art. Find reservation links for guided tours (next up: noon on Dec. 10) and related events at chazen.wisc.edu .

× Expand Brenda Smage An aerial artist in "NutKracken!" An aerial artist in the Beatrix Productions show "NutKracken!"

NutKracken! Sunday, Dec. 10, Sun Prairie West High School, 3 p.m.: Along with becoming a holiday favorite during the past century-plus, Tchaikovsky’s ballet The Nutcracker has also proven immensely malleable. Beatrix Productions new NutKracken! finds Clara on her way to join the circus; along the way she encounters aerialists, stilt walkers, flow artists and adventure. The all-ages performance features interpretations of Tchaikovsky’s music from varied sources and fanciful costumes by local artist William Grant Turnbull. One show only, in the performing arts center at Sun Prairie’s new west side high school; find tickets here .

× Expand Andy Adams The original lineup of The Motor Primitives. The Motor Primitives

The Motor Primitives + the ghost particles, Sunday, Dec. 10, Harmony Bar, 5 p.m.: It’s been more than a decade since The Motor Primitives were a regular presence (and crowd favorite) on Madison stages, and longer than that since the original lineup — Pam Barrett, Robin Davies, Matthew Sanborn and Kat Spring — played a show (2007 to be exact). That quartet will reunite to play their self-titled album in its entirety, joined by the ghost particles , a quintet with a history in Madison bands back to the 1970s in Spooner, The Rousers, Fire Town and other heavy hitters. Their excellent self-titled debut album from 2022 features reflective roots rock originals by Phil Davis, and a second album is on the way in 2024. This matinee concert is a benefit for Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Derek Sheen, Sunday, Dec. 10, Crucible, 6 p.m.: You ever want to watch a really depressed guy joke his way out of dark, tortured places? Well, load up Derek Sheen with his 40 mg of escitalopram and get thee to the Crucible for a rare non-comedy club engagement from one of the hottest, funniest, most depressed sadboys around. Sheen has seen wild success with his four albums, and his fanbase is growing. His relatable fears and insecurities help establish a strong bond with the audience, who hold on for dear life during off-the-rails sets. With Leslie Mitchell, Sasha Rosser. Tickets at eventbrite.com .

× Expand Pooneh Ghana Friko on some abandoned train tracks. Friko

Friko, Sunday, Dec. 10, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Chicago’s Friko — led by the duo Niko Kapetan and Bailey Minzenberger — offer some very diverse sounds in the singles released so far to tease their debut album, Where we’ve been, Where we go from here, due out Feb. 16. “ Crashing Through ” provides a crunchy banger for the guitar rock fans, and “ For Ella ” melancholy chamber pop. They’re playing just a couple dates this month; learn more about their Madison show in Stephen Coss' preview here . Be on time for opening sets by Madison’s delightfully gloomy Interlay (who released the new single “ Lure ” last month, and are working on a new EP) and Minneapolis shoegazers she’s green. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .