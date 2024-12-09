× Expand Star Montana "Louisa, Cathy and Little Star," 2021. "Louisa, Cathy and Little Star," 2021. Part of "You Belong Here: Place, People, and Purpose in Latinx Photography." Exhibition organized by Aperture. Curated by Pilar Tompkins Rivas.

You Belong Here: Place, People, and Purpose in Latinx Photography, Dec. 9 -March 7, Chazen Museum of Art: The Chazen highlights the work of Latinx photographers from the U.S. in this traveling exhibit curated by Pilar Tompkins Rivas of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. The work ranges from documentary photography to collaged imagery to address politics, the family, identity, community, belonging, fashion and other aspects of culture. In a country that has repeatedly sent the message that the Latinx community does not belong here, this exhibit turns that on its head.

The Night Painters + Raddish + Bear in the Forest, Monday, Dec. 9, Gamma Ray, 7 p.m.: If you’re looking for some Monday concert action, this early showcase is a good intro to Madison’s indie scene. The Night Painters have persisted through various life changes since forming in 2018, and in 2024 released their latest album, Fence of Perfect Lines , a set of gently rocking new songs. Since August, Raddish has been releasing the glossy and danceable songs from its new EP, Daisy; the end of the story, “Chipped Tooth/Daisy,” just emerged Dec. 6. Bear in the Forest is the musical outlet of singer-songwriter Alberto Kanost, who moved to the Madison area to study in the First Wave program at UW-Madison.

Petah Coyne, through Dec. 23, Chazen Museum of Art: “How Much a Heart Can Hold” showcases sculptor-photographer Petah Coyne’s work, some never before exhibited, focusing on the lives of women. Her large sculptures, made from such materials as cloth, human hair, scrap metal, wax, silk flowers and other found materials, sometimes hang from the ceiling. “Coyne looks at the woman as a heroine, cultural leader, dissident and activist,” says Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen Museum of Art and exhibition curator, “and as a fellow creative who seeks to transform the deep aspects of consciousness and societal awareness.”

× Expand courtesy Founding Music The three members of the Bruce Katz Band on stage. Bruce Katz Band

Bruce Katz Band, Tuesday, Dec. 10, Red Rooster, 7 p.m.: Here’s an opportunity to witness a legendary keyboardist in action. Bruce Katz plays piano and Hammond B3, and he’s gigged with the likes of Gregg Allman and Delbert McClinton. Katz also has appeared on more than 70 albums by such artists as Butch Trucks, Ronnie Earl, Joe Louis Walker, and has released 10 albums of his own. His band features Aaron Lieberman (God Street Wine, Bob Weir, Phil Lesh) on guitar and vocals and Liviu Pop on drums. If you dig blues with a whiff of jazz and what likely will include a healthy dose of improvisation, this is the show for you.

Rend Collective, Wednesday, Dec. 11, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: Rend Collective is a Christian folk rock band that hails from a small town in Northern Ireland. It makes sense that their Jolly Irish Christmas Tour focuses both on the Christ in Christmas and Irish folk traditions. This show is sold out , but you may be able to snag a resale ticket.

× Expand courtesy ArcArtists The band Tae & the Neighborly. Tae & the Neighborly

TAE & the Neighborly, Wednesday, Nov. 11, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: TAE & the Neighborly have kept up a busy performance schedule around the Midwest the last few years, building a following for their easygoing, jam-friendly soulful pop. They released their debut album, Self Help , this summer. With another Wisconsin breakout artist, Ben Mulwana & the Village. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

MSCR Pottery Sale, Dec. 12-15, Madison School & Community Recreation-West: If you want to incorporate handmade pottery as part of your lifestyle but lack the skill, talent, courage or time to make any yourself, this is the sale for you. Student work from the popular Madison School & Community Recreation pottery classes is for sale at MSCR West, 7333 West Towne Way. You’ll find more than 1,000 pieces of work from 45 craftspersons, including MSCR instructors, students and other local ceramic artists, in this fundraiser that supports the programming. Works for sale are both decorative and functional. Hours are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Dec. 12-13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Dec. 14, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 15.

× Expand Joe Navas Jeffrey Foucault and a guitar on a couch. Jeffrey Foucault

Jeffrey Foucault, Thursday, Dec. 12, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: A native of Whitewater, Wisconsin, Jeffrey Foucault is among that rare breed of songwriter who is likely a favorite of one of your favorite songwriters. The new album The Universal Fire , his first of new material since 2018, processes tragedy both personal (the loss of his longtime touring partner, drummer Billy Conway) and cultural (the burning of countless original recording media in the 2008 inferno that gives the album its name). The album’s sturdy folk-rock-blues songs are resilient rather than downbeat. Erik Koskinen opens (and returns to the stage as part of Foucault’s band). Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com .

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, through Dec. 15, Overture Center-Playhouse: Four Seasons Theatre has created its own holiday tradition with All is Calm. Based on a melancholy and dire true story, the play was written and conceived by Peter Rothstein, a graduate of the UW-Madison Department of Theatre & Drama. Set at the Western Front during World War I, the message of Christmas comes through as German and English foot soldiers call an impromptu truce. Historic media, patriotic and popular music of the time, classic Christmas carols, and text drawn from real letters, journals, and radio broadcasts make this a cappella musical more than an abstraction. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Tickets at overture.org.

Illiterate Light, Thursday, Dec. 12, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Illiterate Light is the alt rock duo of Jeff Gorman and Jake Cochran. The Richmond, Virginia, band is grounded in Americana — take their song “I wanna leave America (but I don’t know where to go),” in which vocalist Jeff Gorman practically channels Neil Young — but steers an alt-rock course on their latest album, Arches, released Nov. 1. Lively Virginia folk/bluegrass trio Palmyra opens. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .