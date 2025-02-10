Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg, Monday, Feb. 10, A Room of One's Own, 6 p.m.: Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg is a founding collective member of the Radical Jewish Calendar project and co-author of For Times Such as These: A Radical's Guide to the Jewish Year . The book brings spiritual practices and holiday rituals throughout the year together with racial justice, decolonization, feminism, and queer and trans liberation, and includes questions for reflection and engagement for each month and prompts for creative action.

Will Burkart, Tuesday, Feb. 11, Comedy on State, 7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles-based stand-up Will Burkart has put in the work to build a career in comedy, booking his own DIY nationwide tours and amassing a big following using the power of social media. Of course, it helps that he’s funny and quick-witted, as displayed by numerous clips of his crowd work over the past few years. He’s on the road again this winter working toward taping a comedy special in April. Tickets at madisoncomedy.com .

× Expand courtesy HenschelHAUS A close-up of Evelyn Ann Casey. Evelyn Ann Casey

Evelyn Ann Casey, Wednesday, Feb. 12, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: Madison author Evelyn Ann Casey addresses the culture of secrecy and denial in the Catholic church in her debut novel, Candlewood. With echoes of The Thorn Birds and The Scarlet Letter, the book tells the story of Meg, who joins her Catholic alma mater’s parish staff and must fend off a sleazy priest while trying to contain her desires for a newly assigned priest. Former Madison resident and bestselling author Jacquelyn Mitchard calls Candlewood “a secular parable in a religious setting.” Casey will discuss her book in conversation with fellow Madison writer Christine DeSmet. This event is free, but registration is recommended; it also will be livestreamed via Crowdcast. Find links at mysterytomebooks.com .

Wherever Home Is, through April 13, Watrous Gallery: The latest exhibit at the Watrous Gallery was guest-curated by Amal Azzam and Nayfa Naji, Palestinian-Americans from Milwaukee who collaborate as Fanana Banana to raise the profile of American Muslim and Middle Eastern and North African artists in the Milwaukee area. For “Wherever Home Is,” the two chose works from 26 Wisconsin artists that explore the concept of home and a search for belonging — an ever more complicated question.

× Expand courtesy Magnolia Pictures Swamp Dogg in "Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted." Swamp Dogg in "Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted."

MMoCA Cinema, Wednesdays, through Feb. 26, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 7 p.m.: These days in Madison, we often only have one shot to see non-blockbuster movies on the big screen. For its winter MMoCA Cinema series, the museum ups the ante by offering four films not currently streaming, either. Of special note is the Feb. 12 film, Swamp Dogg Gets His Pool Painted, a documentary about the underappreciated singer-songwriter-musician also known as Jerry Williams Jr. Also still to come, Feb. 19 features Viet and Nam, a romantic drama about coal miners/lovers dreaming of a better life; it was banned in Vietnam . The series wraps on Feb. 26 with a screening of Let’s Get Lost, an Oscar-nominated documentary about singer/trumpeter Chet Baker. Find more info at mmoca.org .

ALL winter exhibits, through March 1, Arts + Literature Laboratory: A new round of artists are inhabiting the ALL gallery for the end of winter and it is an embarrassment of riches. Jennifer Bastian, artist in residence at Thurber Park for the city of Madison, is exhibiting “Grief Wave,” a mixed media examination of her grief following the death of her second mother. Hannah O’Hare Bennett, one of Madison’s foremost papermaking artists, presents “In the Vernacular: People, Places and Things,” a show of low-relief multimedia tapestries. Terri Messinides, a mixed media artist based in Madison, presents “In the Pejorative,” an eye-opening embroidery project about the English language and its war on women. “Pleasure is Power: The Pleasure Art of Sami Schalk and Sam Waldron” celebrates art and activism. Finally, Karen Laudon’s “Rupture” is being held over from fall.

× Expand Ross Zentner Heidi Armbruster and Colleen Madden (from left) in "Summer, 1976." Heidi Armbruster and Colleen Madden (from left) in "Summer, 1976," Forward Theater Company, 2025.

Summer, 1976, through Feb. 16, Overture Center-Playhouse: Forward Theater continues its run of contemporary plays with Summer, 1976 by playwright David Auburn (Proof). Set in the summer of America’s bicentennial, this memory play focuses on two women in Ohio who meet during a kids' playdate and become friends. The decade of the '70s — a high point for feminism in one way — also limits their possibilities and ambitions. Actors Colleen Madden and Heidi Armbruster (who wrote Forward’s last play, Murder Girl) play the lead roles of Alice and Diane, and, in a tour de force twist, switch their roles in alternating performances. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, and 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 and 15. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand bobbybarejr.com A close-up of Bobby Bare Jr. Bobby Bare Jr.

Bobby Bare Jr., Wednesday, Feb. 12, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Bobby Bare Jr. is the son of country music legend Bobby Bare and his star-worthy associations go far beyond his family. His work with Guided by Voices and Silver Jews crossed boundaries from country to indie rock. His messy, defiant Young Criminals’ Starvation League project pulled roots out of rocky ground and included members of You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead and My Morning Jacket. He began his career at age 8 with a Grammy nomination shared with his father for “Daddy What If?” written by Shel Silverstein. Drivin’ N Cryin’ leader Kevin Kinney will open with some misfit country songs of his own. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

Galentine’s Day, Thursday, Feb. 13, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: Madison popsters Raddish are once again hosting a Galentine’s Day concert putting a welcome focus on woman-fronted local bands. “Chipped Tooth/Daisy,” the final piece of Raddish’s serially-released EP, Daisy , was released Feb. 7. Also on the bill: the soulful pub rock 'n soul of The Periodicals ; pop-rockers Muscle Memory , returning for their second Galentine’s Day; and one of Madison’s favorite DJs, Sarah Akawa . Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand courtesy Saddle The four members of Saddle. Saddle

Saddle + Chase Williams Band, Thursday, Feb. 13, Gamma Ray, 7 p.m.: This tour stop will provide for Madison listeners a window into the roots music scene of Louisville, Kentucky, featuring a pair of bands led by singer-songwriter Chase Williams. His eponymous group focuses on honky tonk traditions and country rock. Saddle promises a darker take on alt-country; as described on their website , “Their songs explore the depths of the human experience, driven by the time we will all lose.” Tickets at etix.com .

Wintertime, through Feb. 22, Bartell Theatre: Madison Public Theatre tackles Wintertime by Charles Mee, one of the country’s most innovative playwrights. While the setup may sound like a romantic farce — a couple looking for an amorous retreat at a lake house is suddenly interrupted by neighbors and friends — Mee draws on theater history to take this to different areas. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except for 2 p.m. on Feb. 22) and 2 p.m. on Feb. 16. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

× Expand Emma Hinker Mitch Taylor, Malcolm McCanles, Paige Abbatacola and Deanna Martinez (from left) rehearse a scene from "Two Noble Kinsmen." Mitch Taylor, Malcolm McCanles, Paige Abbatacola and Deanna Martinez (from left) rehearse a scene from "Two Noble Kinsmen," Madison Shakespeare Company, 2025.

A Valentine’s Affair, Feb 13-15, Bartell Theatre: Madison Shakespeare Company continues what has become a Madison Valentine’s Day tradition, its presentation of romantic scenes from the works of the Bard of Avon and other writers. This year’s performance includes eight love scenes plus the fun tradition of presenting two of Shakespeare’s sonnets chosen at each performance with input from the audience. Other works include scenes from The Two Noble Kinsmen by Shakespeare and John Fletcher, The Shoemaker’s Holiday by Thomas Dekker, and Women Beware Women by Thomas Middleton. Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13-14 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 15. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Dream at the Top of Your Lungs, through Feb. 15, Broom Street Theater: Scott Feiner returns to the director’s chair at BST with this play he wrote himself. Dream at the Top of Your Lungs is “an aspirational view for growing up masculine in 2025,” centering on a relationship class for seventh grade boys. Tickets are pay-what-you-can at the door; all shows at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, except for a 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 15; a livestream will be available Feb. 8 (tickets at eventbrite.com ).

× Expand courtesy Smif-N-Wessun A close-up of Smif-N-Wessun. Smif-N-Wessun

Smif-N-Wessun, Thursday, Feb. 13, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 p.m.: Fans of mid-'90s East Coast hip-hop have held the rap duo of Smif-N-Wessun in a special, top-tier class since the moment they dropped their underground classic Dah Shinin more than 30 years ago. And with this show, those same old-school fans — as well as newer ones with a refined ear for boom bap rap — can see emcees Tek and General Steele perform that album’s many streetwise, reggae-inspired, bass-heavy cuts in an up-close-and-personal, intimate setting as part of the Memorial Union’s Black Box Sessions . As a bonus, it’s highly likely that the Brooklyn duo will also give the crowd a taste of tracks from their forthcoming album, Infinity, which drops later this month. Tickets at union.wisc.edu .

Dan Navarro, Thursday, Feb. 13, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: It’s only been a year or so since this busy singer-songwriter passed through Madison. But any opportunity to see Dan Navarro perform is one worth grabbing. Best known as half of the acoustic duo Lowen & Navarro — he penned “We Belong” for Pat Benatar with the late Eric Lowen — Navarro is now 72 years old but tours incessantly, has released two solo albums, and works as a voice actor in movies and television. He’s also appeared at past Joey’s Song bashes. Navarro’s latest record, 2022’s deeply emotional Horizon Line, showcases his warm vocals and rich melodies. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .