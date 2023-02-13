What to do in Madison this week: Allison M. Prasch, 'Saint Omer' and more Isthmus Picks

A Very Naughty Valentine's Party, Monday, Feb. 13, Bur Oak, 7 p.m.: If you're looking to get the jump on celebrating Valentine's Day — or ISO things to keep your mind off Valentine's Day — Madison Indie Comedy and Bumday Productions are here to help. This showcase marries burlesque (by Belle Folle, Lady Parts and Amethyst Von Trollenberg) and stand-up (Elizabeth Joy, Lisa Quam and Sarah Schmidt); your host for the evening is Mama No Shits. Find tickets here .

The Spook Who Sat by the Door, Tuesday, Feb. 14, Central Library, 6:30 p.m.: This Black History Month film event is hosted by the Peregrine Forum. The Spook Who Sat By the Door is a satire about the CIA recruiting its first Black agent, who later leads a guerrilla uprising in Chicago. Based on the 1969 novel by Sam Greenlee, it had a very limited release in 1973 before J. Edgar Hoover reportedly pressured its studio to make it disappear. Nonetheless one print was saved. And, trivia buffs, it was directed by Ivan Dixon. Yeah, that Ivan Dixon! (Sergeant James Kinchloe in 145 episodes of Hogan's Heroes.)

× Expand James Pederson A group of people on stage. The finale of a past Les Cougars showcase.

Les Cougars, Tuesday, Feb. 14, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: It's been three years since the last Valentine's Day variety show hosted by Les Cougars, a local collective featuring burlesque and fetish artists, musicians and comedians. Those intervening years have proven the world could use more of their brand of joyfully risque fun. The Les Cougars cast will be joined by drag superstar Cass Marie Domino, stand-up comedian Vickie Lynn, and other special guests. Find ticket info at high-noon.com .

Protecting the Black Woman, through Feb. 28, Madison College-Truax Gallery: The Black Woman's Affinity Group at Madison College presents the second annual exhibit in honor of the late Dzigbodi Akyea, who was an academic advisor at the college for nearly two decades. “Protecting the Black Woman” features works by Jaundy Brunswick, Keo Gathman, Paulina Ivanova, Desere Mayo, Althea Miller-Sims, DarRen Morris, Henry Obeng, Alice Traore and Jayden Yamoah.

United Way of Dane County Centennial Celebration, Wednesday, March 1, Monona Terrace, 5 p.m.: As a fundraiser for nonprofits, United Way of Dane County's reach throughout the community is profound. The organization wraps up a year of events celebrating a century of community building with this semi-formal gathering, featuring a reception at 5 p.m., dinner and program at 6 p.m., and a dance at 8 p.m. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 15; find more info at unitedwaydanecounty.org .

Allison M. Prasch, Wednesday, Feb. 15, Mystery to Me, 6 p.m.: In the new book The World Is Our Stage: The Global Rhetorical Presidency and the Cold War , UW-Madison assistant professor Allison M. Prasch revisits overseas trips by Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan, and how these appearances positioned the United States as a geopolitical leader. Prasch will discuss the book with UW professor Kenneth Mayer; register on Eventbrite to attend, or sign up for the Crowdcast webinar .

× Expand courtesy My Singer, My Songbird via Sugar Maple Traditional Music Festival Two people playing music on a sidewalk. My Singer, My Songbird

My Singer, My Songbird, Wednesday, Feb. 15, North Street Cabaret, 7 p.m.: Busking tradition heads indoors with My Singer, My Songbird, the banjo-fiddle duo of Lullaby Wails and Hilrose. Expect street pluck and down-home harmonies. They Talk TOO Much opens. This show is part of the ongoing Sugar Maple Concert Series; tickets on Eventbrite .

Saint Omer, Thursday, Feb. 16, UW Cinematheque, 7 p.m.: French filmmaker Alice Diop , lauded for her previous documentaries, also draws on a true story for her first narrative film. Saint Omer tells the story of the trial of an immigrant to France accused of killing her infant, as witnessed by a novelist and professor attending the trial. RogerEbert.com reviewer Sheila O'Malley says the film is focused more on raising questions about what led up to such an event rather than coming to any conclusions: “Diop allows the film to resonate with anxieties, confusion even, and the undertow of subterranean influence.” It's another film on many 2022 year-end best-of lists making its Madison premiere as part of the UW Cinematheque's schedule .

Stavros Halkias, Feb. 16-19, Comedy on State: If folks had to choose only one fat rascal to keep around, Stavros Halkias would be the people’s champion. This former host of the wildly popular Cum Town podcast is one of the most singular voices in comedy today. The “Fat Rascal” tour brings his wild and naughty, but surprisingly sweet, stand-up to Madison for an entire weekend of debauchery and body positivity. Halkias is so popular they had to add shows to keep up with demand, and it still sold out well ahead of showtime (though, keep an eye on the Facebook event for possible ticket releases). Shows at 7:30 and 10 p.m., Feb. 16-18; and 7 and 9:30 p.m., Feb. 19.

× Expand Shervin Lainez Samara Joy

Samara Joy, Thursday, Feb. 16, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 7:30 p.m.: Linger Awhile, the debut album by Samara Joy, was found on many 2022 best-of lists, and this month captured an even bigger prize: Best Jazz Vocal Album at the Grammy Awards. The album revives Great American Songbook material for a new generation of listeners; Joy's singing recalls past greats while bringing something new to familiar songs, and her stylish approach also brought home the Grammy for Best New Artist. Tickets at artsticketing.wisc.edu .

× Expand Jesse Chieffo A person on stage. Craig Smith

Thirsty Thursday, Thursday, Feb. 16, Crucible Nightclub, 9:30 p.m.: Alone on Valentine’s Day this year? Married? In some weird, goofy situationship? More importantly: Do you like jazz? Come to Thirsty Thursday — a new show from Cheshire Cat Comedy — to hear some of the area’s best and brightest comics and improvisers joke about their own love lives before riffing on yours, whatever its status. The best part? It’s all backed up by live piano by Noah Mailloux! Regardless if you’re heartbroken or your heart is full, your sides will be split by the end of the night. Hosted by Sasha Rosser, and featuring Michael Kittleson, Craig Smith and Samara Suomi. Tickets on Eventbrite .