× Expand Bill Guetschow The Periodicals at a coffee shop. The Periodicals

Galentine’s Day, Thursday, Feb. 13, High Noon Saloon, 7 p.m.: Madison popsters Raddish are once again hosting a Galentine’s Day concert putting a welcome focus on woman-fronted local bands. “Chipped Tooth/Daisy,” the final piece of Raddish’s serially-released EP, Daisy , is out Feb. 7. Also on the bill: the soulful pub rock 'n soul of The Periodicals ; pop-rockers Muscle Memory , returning for their second Galentine’s Day; and one of Madison’s favorite DJs, Sarah Akawa . Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Saddle + Chase Williams Band, Thursday, Feb. 13, Gamma Ray, 7 p.m.: This tour stop will provide for Madison listeners a window into the roots music scene of Louisville, Kentucky, featuring a pair of bands led by singer-songwriter Chase Williams. His eponymous group focuses on honky tonk traditions and country rock. Saddle promises a darker take on alt-country; as described on their website , “Their songs explore the depths of the human experience, driven by the time we will all lose.” Tickets at etix.com .

× Expand Emma Hinker Mitch Taylor, Malcolm McCanles, Paige Abbatacola and Deanna Martinez (from left) rehearse a scene from "Two Noble Kinsmen." Mitch Taylor, Malcolm McCanles, Paige Abbatacola and Deanna Martinez (from left) rehearse a scene from "Two Noble Kinsmen," Madison Shakespeare Company, 2025.

A Valentine’s Affair, Feb 13-15, Bartell Theatre: Madison Shakespeare Company continues what has become a Madison Valentine’s Day tradition, its presentation of romantic scenes from the works of the Bard of Avon and other writers. This year’s performance includes eight love scenes plus the fun tradition of presenting two of Shakespeare’s sonnets chosen at each performance with input from the audience. Other works include scenes from The Two Noble Kinsmen by Shakespeare and John Fletcher, The Shoemaker’s Holiday by Thomas Dekker, and Women Beware Women by Thomas Middleton. Performances are 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13-14 and 5 p.m. on Feb. 15. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Summer, 1976, through Feb. 16, Overture Center-Playhouse: Forward Theater continues its run of contemporary plays with Summer, 1976 by playwright David Auburn (Proof). Set in the summer of America’s bicentennial, this memory play focuses on two women in Ohio who meet during a kids' playdate and become friends. The decade of the '70s — a high point for feminism in one way — also limits their possibilities and ambitions. Actors Colleen Madden and Heidi Armbruster (who wrote Forward’s last play, Murder Girl) play the lead roles of Alice and Diane, and, in a tour de force twist, switch their roles in alternating performances. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday, and 2 p.m. on Feb. 15. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand J Miner Photography Jack Garton, Amelie Rosenhagen, Meaghan Heires and Teana Nightoak (from left) in "Wintertime." Jack Garton, Amelie Rosenhagen, Meaghan Heires and Teana Nightoak (from left) in "Wintertime," Madison Public Theatre, 2025.

Wintertime, through Feb. 22, Bartell Theatre: Madison Public Theatre tackles Wintertime by Charles Mee, one of the country’s most innovative playwrights. While the setup may sound like a romantic farce — a couple looking for an amorous retreat at a lake house is suddenly interrupted by neighbors and friends — Mee draws on theater history to take this to different areas. Read Rebecca Jamieson’s review here . Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (except for 2 p.m. on Feb. 22) and 2 p.m. on Feb. 16. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org .

Dan Navarro, Thursday, Feb. 13, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: It’s only been a year or so since this busy singer-songwriter passed through Madison. But any opportunity to see Dan Navarro perform is one worth grabbing. Best known as half of the acoustic duo Lowen & Navarro — he penned “We Belong” for Pat Benatar with the late Eric Lowen — Navarro is now 72 years old but tours incessantly, has released two solo albums, and works as a voice actor in movies and television. He’s also appeared at past Joey’s Song bashes. Navarro’s latest record, 2022’s deeply emotional Horizon Line, showcases his warm vocals and rich melodies. Tickets at theburoakmadison.com .

× Expand courtesy Smif-N-Wessun A close-up of Smif-N-Wessun. Smif-N-Wessun

Smif-N-Wessun, Thursday, Feb. 13, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 8 p.m.: Fans of mid-'90s East Coast hip-hop have held the rap duo of Smif-N-Wessun in a special, top-tier class since the moment they dropped their underground classic Dah Shinin more than 30 years ago. And with this show, those same old-school fans — as well as newer ones with a refined ear for boom bap rap — can see emcees Tek and General Steele perform that album’s many streetwise, reggae-inspired, bass-heavy cuts in an up-close-and-personal, intimate setting as part of the Memorial Union’s Black Box Sessions . As a bonus, it’s highly likely that the Brooklyn duo will also give the crowd a taste of tracks from their forthcoming album, Infinity, which drops later this month. Tickets at union.wisc.edu .

Dream at the Top of Your Lungs, through Feb. 15, Broom Street Theater: Scott Feiner returns to the director’s chair at BST with this play he wrote himself. Dream at the Top of Your Lungs is “an aspirational view for growing up masculine in 2025,” centering on a relationship class for seventh grade boys. Tickets are pay-what-you-can at the door; all shows at 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, except for a 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 15.

Trampled By Turtles, Friday, Feb. 14, The Sylvee, 7 p.m.: Minnesota-based progressive bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles returns to the capital city with an unconventional new EP to support. Always Here/Always Now was released late last year with one side of five songs recorded by Trampled by Turtles and the other side featuring TbT lead vocalist/guitarist Dave Simonett’s side project, Dead Man Winter, delivering the same five songs. TbT has been showcasing songs from the EP, as well as cuts that span the band’s 22-year career. Listen for unexpected covers, too; maybe Bob Dylan or the Pixies or even Iris DeMent. Wisconsin’s own duo Rucksack Revolution and Minnesota trio Wild Horses open. This one sold out well ahead of time; keep an eye out for last-second tickets at ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Jessica Koopman Nyla Sabrine Eltahir in the title role of "Cinderella: Enchanted Edition." Nyla Sabrine Eltahir in the title role of "Cinderella: Enchanted Edition," Children's Theater of Madison, 2025.

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella: Enchanted Edition, Feb. 14-23, Overture Center-Capitol Theater: It’s the magical American musical theater duo Rodgers and Hammerstein, filtered through the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. This “Enchanted Edition” of the classic fairy tale Cinderella stars two Madison West High School grads and is directed by Brian Cowing. Expect fairytale costumes both onstage and in-audience. Read Stephen Coss’s preview here . This Children's Theater of Madison production is for ages 5 and up and there will be an intermission. Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets at overture.org .

Madison Ballet, Feb. 14-23, Madison Youth Arts: Though Mozart never wrote a full-fledged ballet, he certainly wrote dance music. Madison Ballet capitalizes on that in the program “Mozart & More” by choreographing a number of his beloved works, including a world premiere by Madison Ballet artistic director Ja’ Malik, Mo…Z…Art, set to Piano Concerto No. 23. Also on the program: Stephanie Martinez’s dreamy The Time That Runs Away; a world premiere by Richard Walters set to selections from Mozart’s Symphony no. 41; Ja’ Malik’s The Hour Before; and Solo in New Orleans set to Wynton Marsalis’s “D in the Key of F.” Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, and at 2 p.m. Sundays. Opening night on Valentine’s Day will include a post-show talk with Stephanie Martinez and Richard Walters, moderated by Ja’ Malik. Tickets at overture.org .

× Expand Tim Yanasak David H.B. Drake and a guitar. David H.B. Drake

David H.B. Drake, Friday, Feb. 14, Wil-Mar Center, 7:30 p.m.: Folksinger and multi-instrumentalist David H.B. Drake likely knows a song for every occasion, with a special emphasis on Wisconsin history. Drake is also a storied performer in the history of Wild Hog in the Woods Coffeehouse who has played many shows at the Hog over the last four-plus decades; this night is presented as a benefit for the organization. It will be an entertaining and heartfelt evening of music.

Pour'n Yer Heart Out, Saturday, Feb. 15, Garver Feed Mill, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.: Pour'n Yer Heart Out is one of the area’s favorite annual activities. Because who can pour molten iron to make their own cast iron objet d’art by themselves at their house? Few! It’s hard to believe this is the 16th annual iron pour, and changes are afoot; all activities this year are at Garver Feed Mill. The actual pour is from 4-6 p.m.; the day also includes “Foundry in a Box” tin casting workshops (11 a.m.-2 p.m.), an artist market from 2-8 p.m., tunes from The Real Jaguar (3-6 p.m.), and an afterparty (7-11 p.m.) at Garver Lounge with music by One Shot Wally. Find more info at felionstudios.com .

Eivør, Saturday, Feb. 15, Majestic, 8 p.m.: A native of the Faroe Islands (in the north Atlantic Ocean), Eivør began performing solo and with various bands as a teenager in the 1990s. Since then she has built a prolific and wide-ranging catalog of music in several languages, and also collaborated on video game scores (like God of War with Bear McCreary). Eivør’s latest album, ENN , blends her stunning vocals with folk and electronica to powerful effect. With Sylvaine. Many of the stops on this tour are already sold out, so waiting on tickets is not advised: ticketmaster.com .

× Expand Robert Causari A close-up of Rrose. Rrose

Rrose, Saturday, Feb. 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: Remain in Night (the good folks behind the Musique Electronique stage at La Fete each summer) always curates intriguing lineups of electronic musicians from around the globe. For this showcase they’ve outdone themselves with a trip to the underground, anchored by a three-hour set from Rrose , a London-based techno artist expert at trippily textured and experimental soundscapes. The evening also features a rare live set by Texan producer Convextion aka E.R.P. and UK techno/bass artist Hodge. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Winter Festival of Poetry, Sundays, Feb. 16-March 9, Cafe Coda, 2 p.m.: Eight afternoons of poetry, each featuring six or seven Wisconsin poets, and all before we even hit National Poetry Month (April, of course). This week the series moves to Cafe Coda, and features readings by Dave Benson, Araceli Esparza, Eileen Hocker, Brenda Lempp, Richard Merelman, Maliha Nu'Man and Tim Walsh. Coming up, look for Isthmus contributor Margaret Benbow (March 9), along with many other familiar names including Jess L. Parker, Richard Vargas, Adam Gregory Pergament and Cynthia Marie Hoffman. Find the schedule of readers at cafecoda.club .

Sullivan King, Sunday, Sept. 16, The Sylvee, 8 p.m.: Looking for some aggressive sounds for a Sunday night? The Sylvee has just the ticket: headliner Sullivan King, on tour behind the new EP Chaos Will Bring Peace . The title track’s decidedly un-peaceful merging of dubstep and hardcore will offer a perfect opportunity to work out some feels on the dancefloor. With Yookie, Grabbitz, Rzrkt, Dullahan. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .