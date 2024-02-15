What to do in Madison this weekend: Pour'n Yer Heart Out, Femmestival and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade Christine Heesun Hwang (left) and Gregory Lee Rodriguez in "Les Misérables." Christine Heesun Hwang (left) and Gregory Lee Rodriguez in "Les Misérables."

Les Misérables, through Feb. 18, Overture Hall: Les Miz is the kind of big Broadway blockbuster touring show that Overture Hall was built to accommodate, and it should fill the place with its passion all the way up to the nosebleeds. The sung-through musical features 40-some tunes, some of which (“One Day More,” “Do You Hear The People Sing?”) have become rousing staples. Set in the 19th century, this story of a man convicted of stealing a loaf of bread still resonates in 2024. Shows at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18; tickets at overture.org.

Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory, Thursday, Feb. 15, Barrymore, 7 p.m.: When a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, her husband searches for solutions to aid in healing, eventually landing on the development of prosthetic nipples…which turns into a business that the couple attempts to keep hidden from their five kids and Wisconsin community. It’s the story of documentary filmmaker Justinsuperstar’s family, and Mom & Dad’s Nipple Factory has been a hit on the festival circuit over the past year, including winning an Audience Award at the 2023 Milwaukee Film Festival. Its Madison premiere will be followed by a discussion by members of Gilda’s Club Madison and film producer Jason Cohen (a UW-Madison alum); a portion of ticket sales benefits Gilda’s.

× Expand Darren Lee Madison Ballet dancers on stage. Madison Ballet

Madison Ballet, Feb 15-25, Overture Center-Promenade Hall: In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, Madison Ballet drills down into all the ways that love makes us feel like dancing — but can also provoke other complex emotions. This is the company premiere of “Something to Remember You By” by award-winning choreographer Stephanie Martinez, Also on the bill for “Love”: “Guitar Concerto” by Ja’ Malik and the classical virtuosic ballet, “Paquita Suite” staged by Andrea Long. Shows are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday; a talkback will take place with the choreographers and artists of Madison Ballet, moderated by artistic director Ja’ Malik, after the Feb. 15, 18 and 22 performances. Tickets at overture.org.

Mother Courage and Her Children, through Feb. 24, Bartell Theatre: Strollers Theatre goes big with this production of Bertolt Brecht’s classic (translation by the great David Hare) which, sadly and inevitably, remains timely. A woman struggles to keep her family fed during the Thirty Years' War; Mother Courage and Her Children elucidates the many compromises people make to survive hard and violent times. Read Mel Hammond’s review here. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday (2 p.m. on Feb. 24) and at 2 p.m. Sundays; tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

× Expand Elizabeth Maney Jim Piela and saxophone. Jim Piela

Jim Piela Quartet, Thursday, Feb. 15, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Saxophonist and composer Jim Piela’s discography as a jazz bandleader so far presents a journey of contrasts; the three albums are each quartet outings, but Piela alternates playing against trumpet, keyboard and guitar. Each also takes a different musical approach beyond the composition of the band; the most recent, It Comes With the Territory, features guitar, and Piela’s compositions and alto playing at times bring to mind Paul Desmond’s collaborations with Jim Hall in the 1960s. It's a homecoming show for the New York City-based musician, who is a Sun Prairie native. Tickets at seetickets.us.

The Roast of Olivia Witt, Thursday, Feb. 15, Cardinal Bar, 8 p.m.: Working her craft with the sketch group Grapefruit Bubbly and bad film-roasters Schlock and Awe — and through her own quick-witted, self-deprecating and at times bracingly raw stand-up — Olivia Witt is a stalwart of the Madison comedy scene. At least, for a little bit longer: Witt is moving on to tackle the comedy scene in New York City. Madison Indie Comedy is hosting a send-off roast sure to attract more of the cream of our city’s funniest folks. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

× Expand Will Hise The band East of Vilas on the street. East of Vilas

East of Vilas, Thursday, Feb. 15, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: The artists on the bill all incorporate various genres under the big tent most comfortably known as “indie.” UW-Madison was the birthplace of East of Vilas, which continues its increasing live presence with this show. EoV is joined by the meandering atmospheric melodies of Chicago’s Kent Avenue Carpool, dreamy strumming from Milwaukee multi-instrumentalist Jacob Slade, and pop rock from Minneapolis’ Colin Bracewell. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

Doed Koecks, through March 2, Broom Street Theater: From a mysterious diary found in the basement of a small town Wisconsin library, to the 17th century practice of “sin eating” (baking sins into cakes and eating them to take them off the slate of the deceased), this Broom Street Theater production by the playwright Coleman is intriguing. As depicted in Doed Koecks, the revival of sin eating ends up creating a global megachurch. All shows at 8 p.m., Thursday-Saturday; advance tickets at eventbrite.com.

× Expand courtesy Blessed Divine Creations Blessed Divine Creations will be a vendor at the 2024 Femmestival. Blessed Divine Creations will be a vendor at the 2024 Femmestival.

Femmestival, Feb. 16-18, Garver Feed Mill: Femmestival, the annual femme-focused food/art hybrid, is back for a fourth year with a slightly different format. The festivities kick off with a pop-up dinner on Friday, Feb 16, at 6:30 p.m. (tickets here); a reception for the Garver Canvas art exhibition “Women’s Work” takes place Saturday, Feb. 17, from 6-8 p.m. The food fest runs Sunday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., with vendors including Level 5 Donuts, Madame Chu Delicacies, Keur Fatou Catering, Blended Sisters, 3D Mediterranean Cuisine, The Walking Jerk, Ugly Apple Cafe, Tortillas Los Angeles and Inspired Alchemy. Visual goods vendors will be selling too.

On a Winter’s Night, Friday, Feb. 16, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: In 1994, singer-songwriter Christine Lavin gathered songs from a who’s who of contemporary folk artists for On a Winter’s Night, an album of seasonal love songs which spawned various touring collaborations by its artists. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, two of the album’s performers — John Gorka and Patty Larkin — are bringing the concept back on the road. For this tour stop they are joined by two more stellar songwriters, Cliff Eberhardt and Lucy Kaplansky. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.showare.com.

Torch Song, Feb. 16-March 2, Bartell Theatre: StageQ tackles this two-act version of the Harvey Fierstein classic Torch Song Trilogy. It’s about Arnold Beckoff, a torch-singing Jewish drag queen in New York City in the 1970s and '80s. While times have changed since the play was written, drag queens have perhaps never been more of a hot-button topic. Shows are 7:30 p.m.Thursday-Saturday (2 p.m. only on March 2) and 2 p.m, Sunday, Feb. 25. Tickets at bartelltheatre.org.

Black History Month Art Exhibition, through Feb. 29, Omega School-LOUD Gallery: Celebrate Black History Month with art. The work of artists Sharon Bjyrd, Jerry Butler, Amira Caire, Charlotte Cummins, Higgs (aka Matthew Braunginn), Jerry Jordan, Issis Macias, Alina Puente Oby, Chele Ramos, Alice Traore, Sophia Voelker, Edward Wade and Michael Ward will be featured for the month of February. The exhibit is coordinated by Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development.

× Expand nmra-scwd.org Kids and parents view a model train. The Mad City Model Railroad show takes place every February at Alliant Energy Center.

Mad City Model Railroad Show, Feb. 17-18, Alliant Energy Center-Exhibition Hall: It’s the best weekend of the year for enthusiasts of model railroading. The South Central Wisconsin Division of the National Model Railroad Association takes over the Alliant Center for the Mad City Model Railroad show, which features more than 50 vendors of model trains, historical items from real-life railroads and more. There's also exhibits, workshops and, of course, many operating model layouts. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Feb. 17 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 18; find more info at nmra-scwd.org.

Life Doesn't Frighten Me: I Am Fearless Royalty, through Feb. 18, Madison Youth Arts: This new play, written, directed and choreographed by multi-disciplinary artist Paige Hernandez, is based on a poem from Maya Angelou. The action (inspired by real kids) concerns four young persons who learn to conquer their fears. Music is by Kris Funn; choreography by Hernandez. Life Doesn't Frighten Me: I Am Fearless Royalty was co-commissioned by Children’s Theater of Madison, Children’s Theatre of Charlotte, Dallas Children’s Theater, and The Rose Theater of Omaha. Recommended for ages 5 and up. Shows are at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturdays and at 3 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 3-18. More info and tickets at overture.org.

Federico Uribe, through May 26, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Miami-based artist Federico Uribe creates sculptures of animals and environments by repurposing materials typically discarded — plastic bottles, paintbrush handles, guitar strings, bullet casings, etc. His creations wrest beauty, joy and humor from objects most consider trash (and which also are creating disaster for the creatures depicted, including humans). The overall emotional effect can’t be described in a few sentences; we strongly recommend seeing for yourself his collection at MMoCA, “Metamorphosis,” through May 26.

× Expand Tom Flemming Photography The scene at the 2020 Pour'n Yer Heart Out event hosted by FeLion Studios. The scene at the 2020 Pour'n Yer Heart Out event hosted by FeLion Studios.

Pour'n Yer Heart Out, Saturday, Feb. 17, Olbrich Gardens, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: It’s the 15th annual edition of FeLion Studios' annual “community iron pour” event, which features the creation of iron works from molds made by professional and community artists. It’s sure to warm up a winter day at Olbrich Gardens, also hosting its annual open house with drop-in activities, music and refreshments. The iron pouring for previously created molds starts about 1 p.m. and is handled by pros, but those who would like a more hands-on experience can try out “Foundry in a Box,” a mini-mold and tin pour project available in the education center from 10 a.m.-noon ($10). Spectator admission is free, and an afterparty follows from 6-10 p.m. at Garver Feed Mill. Find all the details at ​felionstudios.com.

The Sandblasters, Saturday, Feb. 17, Harmony Bar, 7 p.m.: These school-age young rockers are the product of the Madison Music Foundry’s Rock Workshop program. Novice musicians are placed in a group of like-minded players, and then provided the space, time and instruction that leads to, well, an actual performing rock band. The group already has a festival performance under their belt and this show will be an opportunity to see them up close and personal.

× Expand colorsbyharry Mia x Ally witih instruments in the woods. Mia x Ally

Mia x Ally + Talisk, Saturday, Feb. 17, Stoughton Opera House, 7:30 p.m.: This one should shake the venerable Stoughton Opera House. The duo of Mia x Ally combine electric violin and bagpipes (!) in playing speedy metal and pop songs with a Celtic and classical edge. Formed in 2022, they quickly found viral success with music videos displaying their dazzling playing skills. Talisk also puts a modern spin on traditional music, combining instrumental Scottish and Irish music with driving electronic beats. Tickets at stoughtonoperahouse.com.

Madison Mystery Tour, Saturday, Feb. 17, Barrymore, 7:30 p.m.: Three years after breaking up, The Beatles released a pair of double album collections that have gone on to be considered part of the canon. 1967-1970 (aka the “Blue Album”) contained material released during a stretch that arguably produced their most imaginative music. Madison Mystery Tour, a local collective of musicians devoted to the Fab Four, will play the album’s songs pure and straight. The core ensemble will be joined onstage for certain selections by a small string orchestra and a choir. Tickets at barrymorelive.com.

× Expand Jeff Alexander Photography Handphbians drummers. The Handphibians

Carnaval, Saturday, Feb. 17, Majestic Theatre, 9 p.m.: For more than a quarter century, The Handphibians has been both a performing group and a community education initiative, training countless players in various forms of Brazilian percussion music. For almost as long, the ensemble has been marking the pre-Lent celebration of Carnaval in Brazil by hosting a party featuring music, dance and more. The Handphibians are joined by the colorful performers of Ótimo Brazilian Dance, plus capoeira performances and more music by Canção, Forró Fo Sho and Grupo Balança. Tickets at ticketmaster.com.

United Way Bluegrass Benefit, Sunday, Feb. 18, Barrymore, 1 p.m.: This family-friendly event — $20 maximum fam admission fee! — is a terrific way to spend a weekend winter afternoon while also helping others by supporting the United Way of Dane County. Seven acts, mostly from the area, are on the bill: They Talk Too Much, Strings to Roam, SpareTime Bluegrass, David Landau (self-proclaimed “King of Kids Music”), SoundBillies, Northern Comfort and Grass Attack. From traditional bluegrass and country music, both original and traditional, it’s tough to beat this annual feel-good concert.

× Expand Christopher Andrew The trio Ethnic Heritage Ensemble. Ethnic Heritage Ensemble (from left): Corey Wilkes, Kahil El’Zabar, Alex Harding.

Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, Sunday, Feb. 18, Cafe Coda, 7 p.m.: Five decades since forming in Chicago’s creative music scene, the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble is in the midst of another creative renaissance, with a new album (Open Me, A Higher Consciousness of Sound and Spirit) on the way in March and an extended 50th anniversary tour. The current lineup includes founding composer-percussionist Kahil El'Zabar, along with longtime members Corey Wilkes on trumpet and Alex Harding on bari sax. Tickets at cafecoda.club.

Subtronics, Sunday, Feb. 18, The Sylvee, 7 p.m.: Since releasing his debut album in 2022, Subtronics (aka Jesse Kardon) has been a sensation in the world of electronic music. selling out shows all around the country and taking DJ of the Year (North America) from DJ Mag. If the slow-building dubstep of recent single releases is any indication, his second album, Tesseract, out Feb. 16, will also be a sensation. Hopefully you didn’t wait on tickets for the Madison show, which true to form for Subtronics sold out ahead of time. With Wooli, Hedex, Jon Casey, Distinct Motive, Skellytn.

Find the individual Picks collected here, and as part of the full calendar of events.